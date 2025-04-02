Questioning My Religion [Part 1]
After 40 years of belief and dedication, I have begun to do what we are not supposed to do... think and ask questions...
This is not an entry-level truth article. This is for people who are in the same boat as me and just want to know what the full truth is, whatever that may be, no matter how painful it may be. This is for people whose minds are open enough to take an objective look at religion and ask some tough questions. This post isn’t for everyone and will indeed offend many despite my intentions being pure - I am just trying to make sense of my childhood and life, throughout which religion has played a large role. If you are not yet at the stage where you are open to discussing topics of this nature, then it is best you skip over this article and meet me back here when this series is over.
Because I am going to be vulnerable and share a bunch of really personal things that I've never shared before, I want to keep this conversation to people who value heartfelt conversation with the goal of finding truth. I'd like to eliminate people who refuse to read the content and instead scream "Blasphemy!" or tell me I am going to fry in Hell for simply asking honest questions.
