Let’s look at some old buildings, which we are supposed to believe were built by dumb ancients with no technology, no railroads and no electricity (therefore no real machinery or tools), but according to “historians” (the people who memorize and recite history his-story), what they did have was horses, wagons and shovels. Heck, school wasn’t even law back then so these fools didn’t even have education “education”….

To understand how illogical this is, you have to remember the story of settlers and slaves, cowboys and Indians. The story we are taught is that, when the settlers arrived, there was nothing until those brave men built it for us. But back when they built it, there was no technology, let alone formal transportation - but now we have both, so society is at it’s peak and everything is the best it has ever been due to these advancements. So you have to ask yourself where any of this fits into the timeline:

Here’s Portland, Oregon Kamm Block, as it looked in the year 1900:

Here’s Wallstreet New York 1872. They tell us the light bulb wasn’t invented until 1879. The first power grid, which provided electricity to homes in New York, wasn’t installed until 1882.

Milwaukee Wisconsin, The Mitchell Building, as it looked in 1876, six years before the electrical grid:

They claim we built this one just to house insane people:

Here’s a hospital:

A school in New Hampshire:

How ‘bout this school in Oklahoma? Some of these were built a couple years after electricity was made available to the public in select areas but as you can see, there are no electrical lines. I want to see a photo of wagons hauling these massive glass windows out to the middle of nowhere.

Here’s a staircase in an Insane Asylum, “Welfare Island, Insane Asylum, New York County, NY”. How many insane people were there that would justify this being constructed? And why install this style of staircase in a place where nurses and doctors needed to quickly reach patients?

Absolutely mind-blowing architecture:

What even is this? Whatever it was, it was excavated deep underground by men with shovels because the backhoe didn’t exist:

And no modern-day tunnel-boring machinery:

When I Google searched what typical American housing looked like at the time, “history” shows me this:

Meanwhile, the kids went to school here?

And this was the art museum?

Here’s an Ohio courthouse

Colorado courthouse:

Indiana courthouse:

Being that I am a researcher, I wanted to get to the bottom of this to figure out where truth lays lies (where truth lies? Maybe that should be the title of this article?). I assumed, being that these building are absolutely marvelous and surely cost a fortune to build, there must be rich history of them. I assumed, if I dug deep enough, I would be able to find land contracts, contracts with builders and corresponding articles in the newspapers about the construction of the marvelous courthouses, hospitals and schools. I assumed I would easily locate drawings and photographs of the construction of these places and I thought, if I looked hard enough, I could even locate who financed the building process, how the materials were brought in (pre-dating railroads, planes and electricity) and even discover who manufactured the materials because, clearly, it would have taken immense manpower and materials to create this library and this post office in Memphis, Tennessee (pre-1906):

… and this is when I ran into the first problem…

FOUNDED

As others have pointed out, when you try to find out about the building, all you can locate is the year the business within the building was “founded”. For example, the Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri, was founded in 1850 (30 years before the lightbulb):

That post office I showed you earlier (the one next to the Memphis library)…

…“Opened in 1893”… where are the actual records of this being built? How was it built? Who built it? Look at all of these giant slabs of stone!

How much weight can wagon wheels support? I once drove my truck to go pick up large rocks for my pond and just a few of them added immense weight to my vehicle, pushing the rubber tires down hard - so much so that, although I had space in the truck bed, I had to make two trips due to weight. Now imagine that weight in a wagon with skinny tires… ? Here’s a load of wheat on a wagon:

Another question, why would they build a giant post office like this in a town with such a small population? How much mail were these people sending?

Better question, why would you build a multi-level post office? So you can haul mail up and down flights of stairs? I suppose they could have rented out the upper rooms as offices, but I cannot locate anything that states this because, after 30 minutes of research, all I can locate is that this building was a post office.

Meanwhile, we are told told old post offices looked like this:

And they currently look like this:

While investigating, I would sometimes find a little blurb saying something like, “…was built by J. Smith & Sons in 1810.” - and that’s it. When I would attempt to gather information on the builder, none exists. Or, the internet would say, “J. Smith & Sons built the courthouse in 1810”, thus looping me back around. You would have to assume if J. Smith and his offspring produced such a breathtaking building, they must have a portfolio of other buildings of the same magnitude… nope. Apparently they built just that one and did a really phenomenal job on their first try? Not only did Smith do a 5-star job, but he did it in a year - yes, history claims these were built from the ground up in a year (sometimes two years). Meanwhile, current-day Universal Studios, with their unlimited budget and modern technology, needed multiple years to build the Wizarding World of Harry Potter exhibit featuring a castle prop:

Back to the story of the real buildings: Sometimes the internet says the building “was purchased in 1834” and states the amount paid for it, but nothing more. To add to the oddities, there are a handful of instances where the (alleged) manufacturer of the supplies is named (brickmakers, wrought iron manufacturers, etc). Sometimes there even are a couple photos of their shop, but when you look at the photos of their humble business, often located in a barn or 2,000sq ft warehouse, it quickly becomes apparent that it would be impossible for them to produce the amount of materials needed to create buildings like this (some of which are still standing!).

We are going to be diving into the alleged manufacturers shop photos and comparing them with what history claims they produced very soon, so hop on the Truth train because you don’t want to miss that:

So, where did these incredible buildings come from and why is there essentially no legitimate information about them? Well, lately in my articles, I have put a lot of emphasis on how much words matter. Picture vs Photograph, Television (tell-a-vision), History (His Story), “Learning to Spell and “Spelling”; along those lines, what does Founded sound like?…

… founded…

… found+ed…

… found it… they found it in 1850.

Which makes more sense to you? Buildings like this…

…were built for a literal handful of people, or…

…that they found it? And if they found it, that would explain why there are no records, no photographs and no drawings of any of this stuff being built. It would explain why the scraps of details that do exist make zero sense.

I then ran into a second issue while trying to find information on these buildings and this issue was quite fascinating…

ERASING HISTORY

When trying to dig deeper into what happened to these buildings, I discovered they were destroyed by fire. For example, here’s "The Second Cliff House”:

It burnt to rubble on September 7, 1907. What was built in its place was this:

This insane castle-like building was Iowa State College. It went ablaze in 1900:

I believe this is the building today:

Here was the Stamford, CT Town Hall:

Inside views:

In 1904 it burned:

This brings us to today’s topic…

Would it blow your mind to discover that there were fires across the USA which burned down the majority of these historic buildings? This means, as a researcher, not only can I not locate land contracts, building records or a stitch of actual evidence of these magnificent buildings being constructed, but I further cannot locate anything because they were almost all destroyed in these insane fires that ravished nearly everywhere with these buildings. These fires not only destroyed history, but they also demolished artifacts and all historical records kept within. Then, as I started itemizing the fires by date, I realized they all began at the same time and all stopped at the same time, some even occurring on the same day in different cities. As I laid out the fire locations on a map, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing…

THE “ GREAT ” FIRES

Here’s a list of nearly back-to-back fires, all called Great Fires (words have meanings. Yes, great does mean large but it also means excellent). These massive blazes began in the 1800s, but were frequent specifically between 1901-1918; a 17-year window. There were indeed other fires, but the “Great Fires” were the ones that leveled entire cities, and those that occurred during that small timeframe are what we are going to look at, in chronological order. Oh, and I should probably mention, many of these fires are “cause unknown”. And I should also tell you…

…these fires burned so hot that they incinerated flame-proof buildings, melted steel and glass, and reduced stone and brick to piles of pebbles and ash…

Now that you know what we are going to be discussing, let’s jump in:

The first Great Fire during the 17-year timeframe was the Great Fire of 1901 which occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 3rd. It was one of the worst disasters in Florida history and the third largest in US history. It left the city in ruins:

The cause? “A spark from a cook stove at lunchtime”.

Within under an hour, the entire city was engulfed in flame.

In total, 2,368 buildings were destroyed, 10,000 people were homeless and seven residents were dead.

Here’s the map I stared:

