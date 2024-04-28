I assume people think that journalists don’t have horrifying experiences because all we do is sit at a computer, dig through the internet, read documents and type while we drink pot after pot of coffee. While that probably is the case for the vast majority, it was not true for me. I have come to learn that there is an invisible line you cannot cross, and, apparently, I didn’t just cross it, I pole vaulted over it like an Olympian, while never realizing I had crossed the line because, all along, I was just looking into a history-making event… isn’t that what journalists are supposed to do? … Aren’t we supposed to research topics?… then write about them? … and share things we find to be of importance?… No?

THE UVALDE, ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TRAGEDY

To refresh everyone’s memory of this tragedy, per Wikipedia: “The Uvalde school shooting was a mass shooting that occurred on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, United States, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a former student at the school, fatally shot 19 students and two teachers, while 17 others were injured but survived. After shooting and severely wounding his grandmother at their home earlier that day, Ramos drove to and entered the school, remaining in an adjoining classroom for more than an hour before members of the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit fatally shot him after they bypassed numerous local and state officers who had been in the school's hallways for over an hour.”

This tragedy, on May 24th, took place 24 years after the Westside Middle School shooting that I wrote about in The Columbine Before Columbine. If you didn’t read that piece, it’s well worth your time. All kinds of bizarre things occurred with the most bizarre being the young shooters have no recollection of committing the crime… I think we can agree, that’s pretty damn bizarre, eh? Now it’s time for my story…

It all started by accident; a total fluke. I was reading some articles about the tragedy and the victims and I noticed something very peculiar...

Due to the information I am going to share with you, this post has to be paywalled.

As a paid sub you not only get access to this article, but you also get:

So meet me on the other side of this paywall where I am going to show you new, insane evidence and begin sharing my terrifying story…