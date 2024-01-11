Did you know, almost one year before Columbine, there was a nearly-identical school shooting, involving a student in a trench coat, armed with guns and knives, who stormed into the cafeteria and started shooting?…

This massacre took place 334 days before Columbine (333 days if you only count the days between the two dates). The culprit was briefly reported in a few news outlets as Kipland "Kip" Kinkel (“KKK”). Kip entered North Thurston High School, located at 333 North 58th Street and went on a shooting rampage in the cafeteria. Kips actions resulted in killing two of his classmates and wounding 25 others, for a total of 27 victims. 334 days later, the Columbine shooters entered their high school armed. Their killing spree resulted in 36 victims (12 student deaths + 1 teacher + both shooters suicides + 21 injuries from gunfire), which is 9 more victims than Thurston High. … sooooo… yeeeah… Now that you know what we are going to be discussing, be like NASA and put your scuba gear on, then meet me on the other side of this paywall, because we are diving deep today, my friends:

