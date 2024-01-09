In Part 1 of this series we discussed the “Two Suns” that have begun appearing in the sky, all over the world. We also looked at the BLACK PSYOP the media is running to convince us we are not seeing what we are seeing… and photographing … and recording … and sharing. Today we are going to look at pretty outstanding evidence of Sun Simulator(s) being deployed in the same countries that have patents for them.

When people talk about the Sun Simulator, they always talk about China’s Artificial Sun:

However, the USA has multiple fake sun patents. NASA owns several:

Loading video

NASAs “simulation” patents date back to the 1950s!

Germany has one too. The Germans named their fake sun “Synlight”, but they should have instead named “SinLight” because what they’re doing is immoral:

The European Space Agency also built one:

All of the sun simulators look similar; a honeycomb or hexagon of lights, most with a center hole:

Now let’s check out some videos, which sure as hell look like the sun simulator patents:

SUN SIMULATOR VIDEOS

(30 seconds)

Loading video

Another one was spotted in a different location (photo shown on right side of video below), and it looks the same as the “thing” from the video above (shown in left photo below) (39 seconds)

Loading video

SPOTTED ON FAA FOOTAGE

This dude was watching the FAA weather cams and saw this, which is clearly a hexagon: (31 seconds)

Loading video

REFLECTIONS

This is pretty insane evidence. Those reflections look exactly like lightbulbs: (1:35 video)

Loading video

Buy Me a Coffee (Whiskey! PLEASE!)

BLACK DOT IN THE CENTER OF THE SUN

People are recording videos showing a black dot in the very center of the “sun”, which sure does fit with the Sun Simulator patent:

(58 seconds)

Loading video

(45 seconds)

Loading video

In Mexico (1:32)

Loading video

The Fact Checkers tried blaming everything from Lens Flare to Optical Illusions, but this video disproves all of the debunking efforts. The guy who took the video proved the black dot was indeed in the sun, because it was shown in the reflection on the water! (1:22 video compilation)

Loading video

Another man filmed what appears to be a water reflection of the black dot: (35 seconds)

Loading video

THERMAL IMAGE

This dude took it a step further by using a Thermal Camera. A thermal camera works by detecting the heat emitted by objects and converting it into an electronic signal image. The video below shows a shocking thermal image of “the sun” (1:11 video)

Loading video

PHOTO FORENSICS EXAMINATION

This woman took a photo of “the sun” then ran a Photo Forensics Examination on it. What she discovered is absolutely fascinating. It takes a lot to intrigue me, and this did it. (2:12 video)

Loading video

OTHER ODDITIES

Contrast adjustments reveal a hexagon (1 minute video)

Loading video

Even in Alaska. I try to keep videos to 2:20 or less, but this is worth 4 minutes of your time. I don’t know if I agree with “planets”, but the video is worth your time:

Loading video

Many are reporting the sun being “blue”. LED lights can give off a blue tint:

Can we agree, it just doesn’t seem like the sun anymore?

A man was so concerned with what he saw in the sky that he reported it to the National UFO Reporting Center. The description he gave sounds a lot like the Sun Simulator: (1 minute video)

Loading video

WANT TO HEAR SOMETHING CRAZY?

It probably sounds laughable to ask, “do you want to hear something crazy?” after writing about worldwide governments testing fake suns, but here’s something you and I need to ponder, because it’s really f*cking interesting…

Super crazy sh*t has to go behind the paywall because I would like to keep my account and not be banned for too much truth, “spreading theories” or thought crimes. For only $5 a month you get access to this plus a bunch of deep rabbit holes, including:

By the way, I would have set the rate to $1, but the lowest Substack will let authors choose is $5. So, there’s that. Meet me on the other side of this wall for crazy sh*t: