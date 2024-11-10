This crazy story began back in 2002. It was fire season in the United States and the media reported a fatal crash of two air tankers, a Lockheed C-130A Hercules and a Consolidated PB4Y-2. This crash lead to the US Department of Interior issuing an official request for an investigation into the development of next-generation air tankers; larger firefighting planes, which would mean less planes would be needed in the smoke-filled skies, which would mean safer airways for everyone.

A company called Evergreen Aviation said with a smile, “Hey! We could convert some of our Boeing 747-200 freighters into blaze fighters!” and the government was like, “Ok, you do that and we will take a look at what you make.”.

Shortly thereafter, in 2004, the Evergreen Supertanker was born from a Boeing 747 (N470EV) and, like a toddler taking his first steps, the modified plane took its first test flight.

Come summer 2006, Evergreen had invested $40 million into the project. All they needed now was FAA certification and an evaluation from the US Forest Service. Once complete those big, beautiful planes could officially be put into production and one day, God willing, they would all lift into the sky, carrying tens-of-thousands of gallons of fire-extinguishing water.

In fall of the same year, the FAA came through for Evergreen and issued the necessary documents which would officially allow them to gut and modify a fleet of planes. Evergreen now had permission to install the support structure needed for aerial dispersion of liquids - but this time around, it would not be water going in the tanks, it would be chemicals… to save America from fire season.

Thankfully, the fleet of modified aircrafts, which can hold as much as 18 pallets worth of world-saving chemicals, were quickly completed and ready to take flight at the first signs of fire.

This project could not have been ready at a better time because, on May 29th of 2011, disaster struck the home state of the Supertankers, Arizona.

Residents were evacuated as the the Wallow Fire burned the Copper State.

And the fleet of incredible modified Boeings heroically took flight that day, quickly putting out the blaze - well, not really. Evergreen’s firefighting planes were not in the sky the first day of the fire. Nor were they in the air the next day, or the day after. Instead, smaller DC-10s were deployed. The problem was, these planes, the DC-10s, had a payload of only 13,000 gallons of fire retardant whereas the largest Supertankers had a payload of 86,000 gallons…

But those shiny, new large-payload planes stayed grounded while little DCs and other small planes battled the growing inferno.

Try as they might, as the days passed, AZ continued to burn, and on June 11th the the fire advanced into Catron County, New Mexico.

Eventually, without the help of a single Evergreen Supertanker, the little planes and firefighters got the fire under control.

When all said and done, record books would report the Wallow Fire as being the worst in Arizona history as of the time, over 800 square miles had been scorched. Extensive damage was caused to the forest ecosystem, wildlife habitats, recreational areas and homes. This lead many to ask, “Where were those incredible Supertankers?”. Answer: In their home, Pinal Airpark. In fact, as of 2013, Evergreen’s Supertankers had yet to fight a single fire anywhere in the US, ever. So who is this company? Deeper research was required…

The story of Evergreen’s firefighting planes that don’t fight fires actually began back in the 1960s with a little company called Evergreen Helicopters. That small helicopter business did whatever small helicopter businesses do, until the 1970s, when it merged with Intermountain Airlines. After the merger was complete, Evergreen International Airlines came to be. It was owned by Evergreen International Aviation. Once formed, Evergreen Aviation quickly purchased the assets of Air America and began using Pinal Park in Arizona as a storage facility.

You’re probably thinking, “So Evergreen Airlines was just some guy with a dollar and a dream who worked his way up from choppers to planes and got lucky with a merger?” - not so much. You see, Intermountain Airlines (the company Evergreen helicopters merged with) was part of Pacific Corporation. Pacific Corp was nothing more than a holding company. What is a holding company? It’s a business that doesn’t offer a service because it doesn’t actually do anything. Its only purpose is to own and control other companies.

In addition to Intermountain Airlines, Pacific Corp (acting as a holding company) oversaw numerous other aviation companies, including Air America and Southern Air Transport, to name a few. And what did these airlines do? Let me show you:

And:

Wait a second, you’re telling me the huge firefighting planes, the 86,000 gallon payload planes that never fought a raging US fire, belonged to the flippin’ CIA?! - We will get to that in a moment, but first:

Back when Evergreen was a helicopter business and the CIA was operating front aviation companies, the Intelligence Agency contracted Skunk Works to build special planes for them. Who was Skunk Works? Here you go:

It turns out, Skunk Works wasn’t just Lockheed Martin, it was actually the branch for Lockheed’s secret weapons development program. Through this program, the defense contractor was building everything the CIA and government claimed to need. From spy planes to $96 million worth of A-12s to the first 400-mph fighter jet in the world, and who knows what else because it was a covert operation (for our safety, of course).

So, when the merger happened, Evergreen International was born and it acquired the assets of the helicopter company and the CIA front aviation companies which had the Skunk Works contracts and aircraft resulting from them. Evergreen, which we should rename Ever-CIA, then made Pinal Airpark in Arizona one of its homes.

The airpark was perfect due to its fairly remote location.

Now we are in the 1980s and the CIA has its newest airline and freedom in the skies. It used these tax-funded gifts to best serve the American people, and by that I mean by doing things like transporting Salvadoran military personnel and equipment, running covert operations to support the Contras, operating mysterious missions to El Salvador and Nicaragua, loaning helicopters to El Salvador’s President Duarte, and even acting as a personal air taxi for the Shah of Iran, and more… lots more… lots, lots more.

It was right around this time that news began breaking, exposing Southern Air as being a CIA operation. In fact, even the holding company, Pacific Corp, was outted as being a CIA operated entity.

(This likely explains why the CIA needed to merge with Evergreen - they knew the Southern Air cover was blown and, by taking over an existing company, they could continue to operate without suspicion.)

Throughout the 1990s, goo fell from the sky (yes, you read that correctly). It’s still an “unsolved mystery” because nobody has any idea how such a thing could have possibly happened, let alone so frequently… (2 minute video)

Then, it was in 2001 that something never before seen appeared in the sky over the Northeastern Seaboard of the United States, but this time it wasn’t gelatinous material: (2 minute video)

The following year was the (alleged) plane crash due to the smoky air which lead to Evergreen offering to modify their Boeings to save the good people of America during fire season…

In 2004, a patent was filed called Aerial Delivery System. This patent was for modifying planes with a special nozzle system attached at the wing box.

Guess who filed this patent?

Yep, Evergreen International Aviation. Details are made more clear in a second filing under the same name:

The same year, an interesting patent called PROCEDURE FOR AIR RELEASE OF MATERIAL was filed. The reason this is interesting is because this patent was not filed in the US, it was filed by Evergreen Aviation in Spain. Whether they planned to help the Spaniards fight their fires or whether they were just protecting their technology is as much of a mystery as the goo.

In 2007, another patent was filed, Enhanced aerial delivery system. The description reads “…large quantities of fluids, powders, and other agent materials are to be transported in and aerially dispersed by aircraft”

Simultaneously, the sky was being filled with lines - but don’t worry folks, these are just contrails and there is absolutely nothing to fear, they say…

Sky grids? Oh, those are just from an increase in air traffic, nothing is being sprayed, don’t be a silly conspiracy theorist.

Despite being repeatedly told the sky-spam is 100% normal and that the atmosphere has always looked like this, many in the public weren’t buying the story. Concerned citizens, determined to figure out who these harmless-contrail-planes belonged to, began tracking them - and they happened to track them to some interesting places….

When citizens attempted to visit the Arizona airpark, which was being advertised as a public place, they discovered that not only was it not public, but it was patrolled by all-black helicopters and featured armed security that would not allow anyone inside.

At the time, one citizen journalist reported the sky above the airpark had strange “dripping lines”.

On Google Earth, armchair detectives noticed a massive pile of a black substance that seemed like an odd thing to have at an airpark.

Coincidentally, people were filming planes releasing a strange black substance, but this is just exhaust, we are told.

Yes, it’s exhaust.

And this is also exhaust. And if you don’t believe that, then it’s a fuel dump.

…and if you don’t believe any of that, you’re not an aviation expert so you wouldn’t understand.

Researchers also learned that this exact location, the storage facility for an airline that owns firefighting planes that don’t fight fires, was also the training grounds for both National Guard and the CIA.

Then, when outraged members of the public began looking deeper into these planes, they discovered that the planes leaving contrail grids and performing lengthy fuel dumps directly over populated areas, were not only unmarked, (meaning they didn’t have any kind of insignia or numbers on them) but additionally, they were not appearing on radar; they were flying without transponders.

Not being on radar is a very serious issue, nearly causing a FedEx plane to crash… three times in one flight…

If you’re not familiar with transponders, with very few exceptions, aircraft above 10,000 feet must have their tracking system turned on - but one of those exceptions is if they are military (or involved in a military operation).

“It is preposterous to think these planes are being used to modify the weather! They are for fighting fires!”, they tell me. To which I reply, on Evergreen Aviation’s website (which they have updated since I got these screenshots), they showed the Supertanker…

…and raved about its firefighting capacity…

… but if you scrolled down the page, you discovered it has other purposes… such as Weather Modification…

“Cloud seeding!”, they scream. To which I respond, cloud seeders are tiny planes, often Beechcrafts:

Cloud seeding typically takes under 30 minutes total and is performed using flares…

…or canisters…

…or a tank connected to a nozzle or two:

Meanwhile, this is the inside of an Evergreen Supertanker… the planes that hold 18 pallets worth of chemicals and have patents for exterior nozzles that release other materials into the sky…

So, what exactly are these planes doing to modify the weather using chemical tanks and nozzles? Only one thing fits all of the evidence…

But, according to Wikipedia, in June 2014, Evergreen declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the company died off, got rid of all of its assets and that was the end of the story. Originally, I was going to end the article on a decide for yourself cliff-hanger, but after finishing writing, I kept thinking it wouldn’t hurt to spend 10 minutes tracking down where those assets went. I would soon discover that wanting answers to such a simple question would quickly turns into a nightmare, both on and off the internet. Little did I know, the innocent question about the assets was never meant to be answered… COMING NEXT: EVERGREEN PART 2: Patents, Climate Change & the Mission to Block the Sun - An Introduction to the Research that is Currently Destroying My Life

