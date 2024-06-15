A while back I saw a video of Kevin Shipp, a government whistleblower. When Mr. Shipp was asked why he chose to continue to blow the whistle despite threats made on his life, he said it was a calculated risk, after much debate he felt he was safer in the light than hiding in the shadows and keeping the information secret. Kevin went on to not only expose corruption, but he is one of the few detailing exactly how people are viciously attacked for knowing too much or looking too deep. (2 minute video)

Kristen Megan is another whistleblower. In her case, the government told her they would have her deemed an unfit mother and her children would be taken away. She too bravely came forward.

I thought about Shipp and Megan for a year and when I started my Substack account I decided I would share my story because people need to know that the harassment isn't just government employees, it's anyone who has too many questions, that includes researchers with no government affiliations whatsoever… people who simply want to verify the details of what their tax dollars are being pumped into and legislation is being built around. Isn’t that our right as citizens? Shouldn’t we be able to look without facing repercussions for looking?

This has been an exceptionally difficult series for me to write. Sharing evidence was the easy part but talking about what was done to me in that horrible summer and fall of 2022 has been mentally brutal. It seems like every other day I question if I should end this series and go back to writing about fake dinosaurs, fake NASA and poison Vitamins because it would be easier. But if I do that then who wins? What if, through writing this series, another researcher can realize the crazy sh*t happening to them isn’t them being delusional, it really is happening and they are not alone? What would I have given to know that back in 2022 when my nearly-perfect life began being quickly ripped to shambles in bizarre and unexplainable ways?

Anyway, this is Part 4 in the series and today we will be doing a super deep dive into photographic evidence. If you like playing armchair detective, you will absolutely love this piece. Obviously, due to the content it must be paywalled, but my Substack is set for the lowest amount Substack will allow me to accept, which is only $5/month or $50/year. As a paid sub you will get access to this piece and all of my other paid content plus two additional paid articles per month.

So meet me on the other side of this paywall and let’s dive in to some pretty mind-blowing stuff you have never seen.