I have come to realize that, although my plan was to keep this Substack 100% free, any topic that risks censorship to the point of me losing my account has to go behind a paywall. It sucks, but that's how things are these days. The evidence I have to show you today is beyond shocking.

HOW DO THEY KEEP THEM QUIET? METHOD #1: ABUSE & FEAR

There’s this idea that if multiple people do bad things together, someone is going to talk because that’s what people see in shows like The First 48, where detectives quickly solve crimes by piecing together clues then getting people to snitch on each other …and they do; people do talk. But keep in mind, in the true crime TV shows, or dramas like CSI, the criminal is being caught BY the government, whereas in these situations, the criminal is working WITH the government, so who exactly are they going to snitch to? The media who is literally comprised of CIA agents? Social media, that is heavily censored and has backdoor to the white house? Regardless, some brave people do come forward and blow the whistle. The reason you don’t know about them is because the truth is shadow-banned, outright banned, they are called ignorant fools, written off as tin-foil-hat-wearing-idiots, or, even worse, the full force of the government descends upon them. Funded by unlimited tax dollars, the government tries to take their home, seize their assets or even imprison them. Here’s Kevin Shipp, a whistleblower who has felt the weight of the government as punishment for speaking out: (Shocking 2 minute video)