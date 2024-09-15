Welcome to Mindf*ck Monday; a series I tend to publish on random Sundays, a series which will bend your mind so far it will nearly shatter. Like an episode of Netflix Black Mirror, every article ends with something for you to think about for the rest of the day. And if I do a really good job, I will permanently change the way you view something that was right in front of you all along.

Ok, so check this out: I found ISIS!

Yeah, Isis was a government contractor whose “personnel have been trained and tested - often decorated - in the fields of combat, security, intelligence and more”. Isis customers included “various branches of the Department of Defense and national security…”. I should mention that this information, including the Isis website, has been scrubbed harder than a VAERs report:

But scrubbed info isn’t going to stop us from looking into this. At the bottom of the now-defunct Isis website, we see that they had six locations (of course it was six, it’s always six):

Let’s take a closer look at these addresses:

Washington DC, USA

Ronald Reagan Building

1300 Pennsylvania Avenue

Suite 700

Washington, DC 20004

The Ronald Reagan building is within walking distance from the White House.



McLean, Virginia, USA

8300 Greensboro Drive

Suite 800

McLean, VA 22102

This is an office building:

… located 20 minutes from the first address:

Mexico Office – El Paso/Ciudad Juarez

The address is Classified, so that means military.



Then there’s the Ysleta Training Ranch, located at:

7001 Veronica Street

El Paso, TX 79938

Which was, quite literally, in the middle of nowhere:

Not only was it in the middle of nowhere, it appears to be in a State-owned historic site park:

Here’s the street view:

This sure seems like a great place to record the $500 million worth of Pentagon-funded Hoax Terrorist videos:

The next address was in Sierra Vista, Arizona:

4116 Avenida Cochise

Suite Q

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

It’s an office building:



Another location was in Seattle, Washington:

1205 Craftsman Way

Suite 202

Everett, WA. 98201

An odd choice for an Isis office:

But right by the water, right by the sea port:

And lastly, there was an Isis headquarters in Uganda, Africa

Plot No. 220

Kibuga Block 8, Rubaga-Mengo

Kampala, Uganda

Here it is on Google Earth - it happens to be a house:

The address is not available on street view, but here’s the neighborhood:

And it’s not far from the Isis headquarters of Iraq, only 4 hours flight from Uganda:

This was a pretty massive operation! I then located this website, which is currently active:

If you scroll down the page, you come across something exceptionally interesting:

1999, you say? If memory serves me right, that was two years before 9/11. So this Isis, which we shall now call “good Isis” to avoid confusion, was formed 24 months before the attack. Bad Isis formed after the attack (because we needed Al-Qaeda 2.0, you know, the bigger, badder, scarier version of the group, thus fueling more war).

It turns out that the good Isis website, IsisHQ.com (lol) appeared online in 2000, only a year before the attacks, then vanished in 2019:

Let’s look up when bad Isis was defeated…

2019?! Both good Isis and bad Isis disappeared in 2019?! When was the last website capture for IsisHQ.com before it went offline? I am going to sh*t my pants if it was March 2019…

Closeup…

I guess I have to run a load of laundry when I’m done writing this article…

This global (good) Isis operation, who secured giant government contracts, appeared and disappeared the same time as the bad Isis?! Literally, the exact same time?! I’m not saying there’s any connection between the two, but why does anyone want to read a drama novel when they can just read Truth?

All of this research into Isises (Isis’s? Isiss? Isises? Isis’? What is the plural of Isis? Is it like how the plural of octopus is octopi? Isisi? Or is the plural of Isis just Isis? If so, how would you know I was talking about two of them?) got me wondering about the name Isis, so welcome to Mindf*ck Monday episode 3. Enjoy -

WHO WAS ISIS?

If you read Mindf*ck Monday episode one, The Elites Meditation Room, you already know everything around us is based on Greek Mythology because the elites believe in it. The Cosmos in mythology is their everything. They believe in it the way Christians believe in God or the way Scientologists believe in L. Ron Hubbard. It’s hard to understand but it is imperative to wrap your mind around because once you do, it all starts to make sense. In the Meditation Room piece we discussed how the United Nations is deeply embedded in mythology and what we have been taught is “the medical symbol”…

… is the Caduceus of Hermes (his staff). Here’s the US Public Health Service’s seal back in 1798:

(The Rod of Asclepius is the alternative symbol with a single snake, either way, you’re getting at least one snake on a stick). That’s just one example, mythology is absolutely everywhere around us, we just don’t realize it. I will be diving into this much more so be sure to sub:

WHO WAS ISIS?

Regarding the mythology Isis, she was one of the most important goddesses. She was the sister of Osiris, which was who ruled the underworld. Not to derail this article, but wanna hear something wild? Osiris owns the ground and everything in it belongs to him. That means gold, silver, “precious metals”, minerals - they’re all his. The elites worship Osiris, who also happens to be the lord of the dead who traps souls in his hell for eternity. Do you know why us plebs bury bodies in the ground? Yes sir, as a gift to Osiris. Now do you know why the wealthy have tombs with platforms that make it so their dead body does not touch the ground? They are not a gift to the ruler of the underworld, we are. Crazy stuff, eh? Oh, and NASA has a satellite named Osiris. Let’s get back to the story -

Isis loved her brother Osiris dearly. In fact, she loved him so much that they had an incestual relationship and got married then birthed children.

On top of marrying the lord of hell, who happened to be her brother, Isis had magical powers which she could use as she pleased. In mythology, Ra was who created the world and all living things. In one spell, Isis created a snake that bit Ra and made him horribly ill. She offered to cure Ra, but only if he will tell her his true, secret name. If Ra were to divulge this information, it would give Isis unparalleled power. After much coercion, Ra tells her his name, giving her his power, making her one of the most powerful gods in the universe. Because of this, Isis is also referred to as the Lady of the Holy Cobra. Ain’t she pretty?

Other than that, Isis was known to use her spells to conjure up weapons that listened to her and followed her orders. She was also known to reincarnate her allies, take the body of others and more. Speaking of magic: What is one of the first things we learn when we go to school as children? We learn to spell. If you get really good at it you might win a spelling competition. Why do you suppose writing and magic would have the same word? Because, just how you turn on the television (tell-a-vision), pick a channel then get a program, they use words for spells, spelling is spells. Words matter.

Now that you know who we are talking about gods, magic, snakes, weapons, and spells, the name Isis is a pretty f*cking interesting choice, isn’t is? Moving along…

Here’s a statue of Isis, allegedly from the first century. Does this look familiar?

Yeeeeah…

Shall I flip it? Yes I shall…

If that’s not weird enough for you, check out the veiled goddess of life statue at the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site:

This creepy AF statue of Isis was given to Herbert Hoover by the government of Belgium in 1922, which was sweet of them however, Hoover didn’t become 31st president for seven more years (1929). So where did Hoover put this nightmarish thing? Well, the statue was delivered to his home in Palo Alto, California, where it “served as decoration”, because when I think decor, I think of towering black statues of horrifying women in vails, sitting on thrones.

After Mr. Hoover left office in 1933, he lugged his Isis to West Branch, where she sits today:

Apparently, when you’re a country and you want to gift something to another country or an elite, you craft an alter or strange statue, whereas when you’re a pleb and you want to gift something to another pleb, you drive to Macys. Here’s the location of Herbie’s Isis:

Did I mention there is also a satellite in outer space named Isis? And guess what? It is part of the Isis program (because you only believe satellites exist because you have been programmed to believe something which the only evidence of its existence is CGI and words (WORDS = SPELLing!)):

There’s also the Isis Temple in the Grand Canyon, Arizona:

And it is right next to the Osiris Temple:

And there’s the Temple of Isis in Libya:

And two more Isis Temples in Greece…

What do you suppose would happen if I was to plot these on a map? Shall we find out together?

