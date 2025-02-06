I always thought being on Team Truth was like this:

The amount of people who unsubscribed and canceled their paid memberships over this series has been disheartening to say the least. I know the topic is horrible but if we don’t expose evil, call it what it is, grab it by the neck and drag it into the light for all to see, how do we ever stop it? With that being said, if nearly everyone abandons me over publishing this truth, so be it, those of you who stick with me are awesome and you realize, as I do, that it’s better to know an awful truth than live a comforting illusion, and I thank you for being there for me. With that being said, let’s wrap up this rabbit hole of horror called “modern medicine”

If you haven’t read Parts 1-3 of this series, you really should start there, or at least start with Part 2, The Pharmacopeia of Pharmakeia, so the rest of this makes sense. If you don’t read what happened up until this point you won’t understand the gravity of what is occurring now and why it is taking place, so head back to the beginning and I will meet you back here in a little while. For the rest of us, let’s continue onward:

Do you know what the symbol for Alchemy is? Take a good, hard look at this and see what you recognize:

There is a lot to unpack in that image. Firstly, it’s a ton of Freemasonic symbolism; the sun, the moon, even the stupid circle with the dot is a Freemason symbol:

The letters in the image, IN SO LE, mean “in the sun”. The sun is hugely a part of Masonic beliefs. But in this case, this is not a freemasonic logo. Alchemy came before Freemasonry, but what’s important here is that we can clearly see the Freemasons were heavily influenced by the Alchemists and they share the same symbolism.

Where else have we seen this symbol before?

Oh yes, I remember…

Yep, there it is, on the hermaphrodite, Baphomet, protruding from his its crotch:

I know you’re curious as to why they put a logo in a crotch - we will get to that in a moment, but first: I tried to figure out how old the Baphomet is and what I discovered is that in 1307, when the Knights Templar (from the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem) stood trial, accused of worshipping Baphomet as a demonic idol, and it appears that was the same Baphomet.

It makes sense the Alchemists have the same logo as what is depicted on the Baphomet because, as I pointed out in The Pharmacopeia of Pharmakeia, followers of Alchemy like French nobility, Gilles de Rais, were also active satanists. As a satanist, de Rais was interested in summoning demons and had an obsession with children. “According to his trial transcript, he lured children to his royal castle, molested them and executed them. The blood of the murdered would be used in rituals. After the ceremony, the bodies would be dismembered and burned.” - blood, rituals, dismemberment and burning? Gosh, that sure sounds a helluva lot like the recipes prescribed to in the Pharmacopeia (the bible of the medicine men).

So, we have the Alchemy logo matching Baphomet’s crotch which links to the Knights Templar who would later become the Freemasons, but where else have we seen a symbol that looks a heck of a lot like this?

Oh yes, I remember…

