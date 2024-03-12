If you like rabbit holes, here’s one you’ve never been in. This is a crazy tale of one of the first school shootings. A nail-biting true story, filled with twists and turns. An event so horrific that it shattered a community, yet the young culprits have no memory of it happening… so the government filled in the blanks for them…

I previously wrote a post called 333 Days Before Columbine, in which I shared a mind-blowingly identical school shooting that took place at Thurston High School, located at 333 North 58th Street in Springfield, Oregon, almost one year prior to Columbine. When I say, “identical”, I’m not kidding; trench coat, explosives, multiple weapons, diaries, even love for Marilyn Manson. The Thurston shooting was so similar to Columbine that, while researching for the piece, I kept having to scroll up to the top of the page to verify which event I was reading about. That is how identical they were.

At the time of writing that piece, I was under the impression that there were no other major school shootings prior to Columbine, other than Thurston. Then, I came across this one and it’s even more bizarre than the others. In fact, it is so strange that, after spending two months analyzing evidence, I am left with few answers and many questions. I think you will be every bit as intrigued by this tale as I am.

And let me make it clear, I’m not saying this didn’t happen and I want to make it clear, I am not justifying this tragedy, nor am I defending the shooters. I believe this did happen. What I’m saying is that there’s definitely a whole lot missing from the official narrative, and, as you will come to learn, the government had some “interesting” involvement with this tragedy. Without further ado, here’s the batsh*t crazy story of the 1998 Westside Middle School shooting that nobody has ever heard of…

393 days before Columbine, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old pulled of a very calculated school shooting in unincorporated Craighead County, Arkansas. Before I can tell you about this shooting, let’s look at what “unincorporated” means.

An unincorporated area is a region that is not governed by a local municipal corporation. Unincorporated areas are governed by locals and are not part of, or legally included under, the laws of the state that they are located in. If that doesn’t stand out as a point of interest to you, would you find it eyebrow-raising that Columbine is also an unincorporated community?

Would you also find it peculiar if I told you that in Springfield, Oregon, where Thurston high school was located, there is an Unincorporated community called Thurston?

What if I told you, in Uvalde, Texas, there is one unincorporated community?

What if I told you the unincorporated community of Concan, located in Uvalde Texas, has a special landmark, called Baptist Temple Church…

And what if I told you there is a church with this name located only 1.7 miles from Robb Elementary?

Oh, and now would probably be a good time to mention that Rockefeller, who founded the United Nations, just-so-happened to donate his land to the cause, and guess where that sh*t was located? If you said, “I’ll take Unincorporated Areas, for $500, Alex”, you’d be right.

Now let’s discuss this shooting, which is such a crazy story, while investigating it, I felt like I was watching a well-written action drama, not researching a 26-year-old crime that was ignored by the media and history books.

The First Plot Twist

As you will come to learn later in this article, due to a judges ruling, the only statements the public would ever receive in this case, came strictly from two sources: the government and media outlets selected by the government.

