People all over the word have become so highly suspicious of their snow that they have begun running DIY experiments in effort to figure out WTF is being dumped on us. What they have discovered is alarming, to say the least. But, before we can look at their investigations, let’s discuss artificial snow in general:

There is such thing as real, legitimate artificial snow, made from polymers: (15 second video)

Loading video

You can buy it online. It’s an actual product for teachers or freaks that get off on weird sh*t:

So, “fake snow” is an actual thing. It’s not like I’m trying to get you to believe that rainbows are actually a reflection off the dome of the firmament, or that Rockefeller helped invent vitamin supplements as a way to get paid to poison people and dump oil-industry waste, all I’m showing you is that artificial snow is a real, tangible thing, it’s not a conspiracy theory. Heck, it’s even used at ski resorts. Point being, despite what the Twitter Government and Activist-ran Psyop accounts people say, there is no need to debate if there is such a thing as artificial snow, the only argument that can be had is if the snow we are experiencing outdoors is real snow or manmade chemical snow.

Speaking of Twitter, here’s a patent that someone sent me, which he claimed is the patent for the fake snow that is being showered upon us under the guise of winter. This patent, “Composition in the form of an aerosol foam based on a cationic polymer and an anionic polymer”, is for aerosolized (word of the day) polymers. However, I am not a sciency-person, so I have no idea what all those words mean, but wanted to share it with you anyway:

Although I’m not an expert in polymers (word of the day, kids), what I do know is that there are hundreds of known GeoEngineering patents, many of which involve spraying sh*t into the sky. I also know that back in 2014, GeoEngineeringWatch.org wrote an article called, “Recent U.S. snowstorms found to contain elements of entomological warfare being conducted on American populace”. Entomological Warfare involves insects. Numerous people have discovered that their strange snow is lightly dusted with live lice, fleas, ticks, beetles, gnats or other insects that don’t belong on top of snow. I know, you’re like, “No f*cking way is the military not only dropping chemical snow, but is also dropping fleas!”. Well, this dude recorded a video of the insanity:

(23 second video)

Loading video

And, let’s remind ourselves that this is the same military that built a mosquito factory, force-fed ticks pathogens then performed uncontrolled released all over the USA, used tax dollars to make the AIDS bioweapon and jabbed it into people under the guise of “drawing blood”, made aerosolized pathogens with General Mills Cereal Company, contaminated the state of Washington with radioactive materials, sprayed Food Poisoning Bacteria all over New York, went to Florida and sprayed Whooping Cough Bacteria and released mosquitoes multiple times, shot bacteria from ships onto the Western Coastline and said they’re going to poison us in 2025… soooo… dropping a couple metric tons of chemical-snow-and-lice on the general populous is “just Tuesday” …. and Thursday… and Sunday… and Monday… and the entire month of December… and January… and…

Other than ticks, guess what the two-feet of snow on your Dodge Caravan contains? Word of the day: Polymers! Yes ma’am, according to the same GeoEngineeringWatch.org article that told us about the snow fleas, quote, “Strange polymer fibers have been found in the snow in several states. We know that snow recently found in several parts of the eastern U.S. smells like burnt plastic when melted under a flame or in a pan”. The publication goes on to say that one test conducted, “using 2 pounds of fresh snow has shown a rather impressive yield of an ample amount of a dry white powdery residue”. Keep in mind, this article is nearly a decade old. Imagine what they are doing now, with 10 additional years worth of technological advancement.

In 2023, Dane Wigington’s GeoEngineeringWatch team tested snow and found high levels of Aluminum, which is one of the main ingredients in Chemtrails. Other main ingredients are Barium and Strontium, but there are plenty more components, which we shall discuss shortly.

Per the video below, which was from 2015, a form of Military spraying, “falls in the East as snow, but it doesn’t melt”, which is really interesting because I have a story about this, but first, watch this three minute video:

Loading video

(I plan to share the rest of the above hearing with you this upcoming Friday, December 22, 2023).

FAKE SNOW

Not long ago, people began noticing the snow does not seem like normal snow, so they began running tests. I have divided the videos into categories:

Snow that Burns and Won’t Melt

Extreme Snow Tests (snow vs candles, gas stove, blowtorch, firepit and even a microwave!)

Chemical Snow

Chemical Ice and Hail

SNOW THAT BURNS AND WON’T MELT

Growing up in Michigan in the marvelous 1980s, my mother had a huge, thick, ugly door mat by our back door because our winter boots would be covered in snow and she didn't want water all over the floor. Do you know why water would get all over the floor? Because snow is made of water, and it MELTS… or should I say, it used to melt, it melted in the 1980s, for sure, I know because I was there. Let’s take a look at people trying to melt modern-day snow using standard cigarette lighters and long-reach lighters:

( 1 minute video )

Loading video

(55 second video)

Loading video

(1:25 video)

Loading video

While you are watching these videos, I would like to point out that you can get an ice cube out of your freezer right now and take a flame to it. It will not burn…it will melt.

(1:04)

Loading video

(2:19 video)

Loading video

(1:40)

Loading video

Fact Checkers claim this is nothing more than a “normal reaction”, and there is absolutely nothing to be concerned with. However, these same Fact Checkers assure us that evenly-spaced grid patterns, spanning horizon-to-horizon are also normal, and that there’s 97 genders. To help the Fact Checkers do their job, I made them a graphic:

Buy Me a Coffee (ADD BOOZE!)

(1:27)

Loading video

The strange snow-the-burns isn’t exclusive to the USA and Canada. It is also happening internationally (43 seconds)

Loading video

(35 seconds)

Loading video

In the next videos, people upped the ante and began trying to melt the snow using stronger methods:

EXTREME SNOW TESTS

We are going to start small and make our way up to Blowtorch, Fire Pit and Microwave. Surely something must melt this snow, after all, Fact Checkers assure us it is totally normal frozen water!

Snow vs Tealight Candle

I sped up part of this video for time purposes ( 1:49)

Loading video

Snow vs Taper Candle #1

A taper candle has a larger, more consistent flame than a cigarette lighter, so it should melt snow… right? (47 second video)

Loading video

Snow vs Taper Candle #2

(1:56)

Loading video

…Did someone just fart or is that burning polymers I smell?

Snow vs Pillar Candle

(1:35)

Loading video

Ok, well cigarette lighters, tealight candles, taper candles and pillar candles can’t get the job done, but we all know snow will melt right away if it was put on the stove, right? Let’s find out:

Snow vs Frying Pan on Gas Stove, on High

I sped up parts of this video for time purposes. I assume you don’t want to watch a half hour of snow in a pan, but you’ll watch under three minutes. (2:43)

Loading video

So, the snow lost color, turned clear, yet stayed solid, then eventually liquified. Completely nonrelated, check out this video that shows melting polymers:

(17 seconds)

Loading video

How about we take a look at Snow versus a Blowtorch:

Snow vs Blowtorch

Video edited for time purposes (41 seconds)

Loading video

Because I am a good person, I again wanted to help the Fact Checkers keep the internet free from dreaded Conspiracy Theorists and their dreaded observations, so I made them another graphic:

Buy Me a Coffee (WHISKEY!)

At this point, we have come to learn that snow cannot be melted with a lighter, candles, in a frying pan or even using a blowtorch. Who would have thought snow was this strong? There must be some source of heat mighty enough to melt frozen water, but what could it possibly be?!

So, being that snow is damn near invincible, why don’t we put it directly into a blazing fire? A second grader knows that a raging fire will be enough to melt frozen water… right?

Snow vs FIRE PIT

(2:00 MUST SEE VIDEO)

Loading video

That snow was from the freak Texas snowstorm of 2020, featuring up to 18 inches of snow falling within only 8 hours. The snow was so heavy it ripped trees out of the ground, collapsed roofs and caused utter chaos. But that’s a different story for a different day.

If a fire, that melts aluminum wheels and automotive glass on vehicles (California, Maui fires) isn’t hot enough to melt frozen water, surely a microwave that can cook a piece of meat from a solid frozen state in under 10 minutes, or boil water in 5, has to be strong enough to melt snow, doesn’t it?

Snow vs Microwave:

Video edited for time (33 seconds)

Loading video

Admit it, none of us where expecting that outcome! If you are a youngster and don’t understand what was happening; when I was a kid, Taco Bell used to wrap their tacos in metal foil wrappers. Almost everyone who is currently age 40-and-up has experienced putting one directly into the microwave and witnessing exactly what happened in the video above. It is what happens when you put metal in the microwave… the snow has metal in it… and, because I am a caring person who sincerely wants to help keep the internet Fact Checked…:

CHEMICAL SNOW

A lot of people describe this new snow as being similar to Styrofoam… which is very interesting because, I don’t think they realize this, but Styrofoam is a, word of the day, polymer:

And, I know you expect my Substack posts to provide at least one mind-blowing thing, but I am going to outdo myself by providing lots of shocking material today, let’s start here:

CDC DOCUMENT REVALS WHAT IS ACTUALLY IN CLOUD SEEDING

Remember, Cloud Seeding isn’t just for rain. It is also used for snow, hail, fog, ice and also to block the sun, according to government documents.

Back in 2004, the CDC was investigating MK Ballistics in California because their employees were getting severely sick. Based on the name, MK Ballistics, you probably already know what they were manufacturing. However, in addition to their government contracts for making munitions, they also manufactured Cloud Seeding flares… yep, it’s true, because weapons of war and Cloud Seeding Flares contain the same f*cking ingredients. But it gets crazier…

Although the internet tries to tell us that the only ingredient in Cloud Seeding is (toxic) Silver Iodide, this rare CDC document is an eye-opener because it shows the REAL ingredients, which, in addition to Silver Iodide, include:

AND, get this, as of 2004, most of the United States was contaminated with … STYRENE! …Which just so happens to be the same ingredient in Cloud Seeding… which just so happens to be a polymer… but I’m sure it’s a fluke…

They blame “pollution” for the contamination, and they’re not lying when they say that, because GeoEngineering is literal pollution. It’s intentional pollution… to save the environment. Fighting pollution with pollution allegedly makes sense to them.

Now lets look at some chemical snow:

Living in Michigan, I have seen a lot of snow in my 40+ years of life. Sometimes snow is heavy and packable, therefore good for making snowmen and sled ramps. Sometimes it’s so heavy you feel like it’s going to break your windshield wipers. What snow is not is lightweight, fluffy flakes that mold like putty into the design of your choice. I want you to take a mental picture of this snow, because you’ll need it in a moment:

(17 seconds)

Loading video

But, do you know what does contain light flakes that mold like putty? Fake f*cking snow:

Did you take the mental picture? Doesn’t this fake snow looks damn near identical to the last video?

Let’s check out some nothing-to-see-here-normal sheets of snow that molded themselves into shapes. You can’t make this sh*t up. Seriously, WTF?:

(11 seconds)

Loading video

Someone on Twitter sent me this pic of their Ohio snow. I feel like we should be calling this “schnoo” or “snew” because it sure isn’t snow:

A yard full of snew is what that homie has.

Next, we must discuss Chemical Ice and Hail, because you are going to sh*t your pants when you find out what fake ice can be made from. Spoiler: It is a polymer but it’s something outrageous, that we would never have guessed in a million years.

CHEMICAL ICE AND HAIL

We know there’s such thing as fake snow (that contains the word-of-the-day polymers), but what about ice and hail? As if it can’t get any more shocking…

Alright folks, the rest of this has to go behind a paywall, because some topics are too taboo for public consumption. All of us truthers know we run the risk of our accounts being closed any day, without warning, all of our hard work deleted, our earnings canceled. Most of us have already suffered through this on numerous other sites. With that being said, I would like to prolong the inevitable for as long as possible, because I quite enjoy sharing things with people that they haven’t read other places. I invite you to come into the rabbit hole, because this article is only half done, and the second half is where it gets jaw-dropping.

As a paid subscriber you also get access to:

If you appreciate what I have written but don’t want to sub, I like coffee *wink, wink*:

Buy Me a Coffee

PAID SUBSCRIBER ACCESS:

Thank you for being a paid sub. You are f*cking awesome and the reason I can keep investing 25+ hours a week spreading truth. I cannot express how much it means to me. Alright, enough with the lovey-dovey mushy stuff, lets get back into the scandal:

So as I was saying, this fake ice is even more disturbing, even more salacious and shocking than the plastic snow…

…believe it or not…

…fake ice…

…can be made from a special kind of polymer called…

…

…

…

… HYDROGEL …

The advantage to using hydrogel in the fake ice is that it has anti-melt properties and it is exceptionally strong.

Gosh, I feel like we have heard hydrogel somewhere before, but where?… Oh yeah, the Covid vaccine and PCR tests. What a strange “coincidence”. And lookie here, here’s the hydrogel nanoparticle patent:

Which was invented by Sergey Kazakov, Marian Kaholek and Kalle Levon BUT, look who funded it:

DARPA… meaning, US tax payers. We actually funded a whole bunch of fun hydrogel and nanoparticle patents, such as this:

and this:

And a ton more. This guy made a video going over them all if you’re interested.

But that’s not all, this sh*t gets even more unbelievable; stick with me here, this one is a little complex: Cryopreservation

Cryo-preservation means you’re preserving something by freezing it, ok? So, Cryoprotectants are used in Cryopreservation to protect biological material during frozen storage. This process involves polymers. But that’s not the shocker…

What Cryopreservation is popularly used for, is preserving biological material (cells, blood, tissues, plasma) by freezing them. I have to assume this same process can be used to preserve biological warfare pathogens as well. But that wasn’t the shocking part either…

The bombshell connecting-of-the-dots is the extra ingredients that can be added to Chemtrails. Here’s a military doctor who became a whistleblower:

Loading video

Did you catch that? If not, CHEMTRAILS CAN CONTAIN BIOLOGICAL INGREDIENTS. If you want to insure those biological ingredients come down in ice balls, or frozen pellets, you can use Cryoprotectants in Cryopreservation… and this process uses polymers. (Thought to self: If I never hear the word “polymers” again, it will be too soon.)

So to recap, we have fake snow made from polymers and fake ice / hail made from hydrogel, both of which can contain biological materials … and we blame the flu for making everyone sick in the winter, because Chemtrails are a PSYOP Hoax and the military would never do such a thing to the people they swore an oath to protect…

FAKE WEATHER

The first several years of my Awakening were spent researching GeoEngineering and biological warfare and, I can attest, the vast majority (if not ALL) of the weather we have experienced in our lifetimes has been artificially controlled through systems like HAARP / ionospheric heaters, atmospheric aerosol spraying (Chemtrails), cloud makers, as well as other means. Heck, since the 1980s the military and NASA have been making comets and auroras from gigantic atmospheric releases of Barium, Lithium, Strontium and Aluminum. Our government makes everything, from hurricanes to cyclones to lightning bolts shot out of guns:

CHEMICAL HAIL

With that in mind, who knows what the real weather is? What I do know is that this hail, that now occurs often and is quite violent, is nothing like the super-rare hail I grew up with that would go tink-tink-tink on the roof of our house:

(2:20 video)

Loading video

This is happening all over the world. Here’s Latvia, Europe:

Here’s the same thing, in my yard in Michigan:

Could be something, could be nothing, but here’s Michigan to Latvia. There’s a straight line between the two (pretend my line is straight. If you drink enough, it will be):

This straight line will appear again shortly, so take another mental picture of it.

The wild thing about this “hail” is that it does not melt like normal ice. I collected some samples, covered them and left them outside for the night. The following morning it was over 40 degrees. There was no ice on my bird bath, pond, or the ground, but these little hails were completely solid. They feel like large grains of salt. You can’t squish them because they’re rock hard. I tried to smash one with my shoe and couldn’t. Whatever it is, unlike salt, it doesn’t dissolve easily in water. I really wanted to run heavy metal water tests on them, so I needed to melt them, but I didn’t want to damage whatever the contents are, so I needed them to melt naturally. I moved them to a small, metal KitchenAid bowl then set it directly on blacktop pavement, directly in line with the sun. The temperature reached over 50 degrees (10 C) by lunch, yet they still didn’t melt. It was dumbfounding. I ended up bringing them inside, where room temp was 70 degrees (21 C). A few hours later, when they finally did melt, they evaporated! There was barely 3 drops of water in the KitchenAid bowl, leaving me without enough water to test. However, I noticed that there were a couple black dots in the bowl, and this wasn’t my first time meeting the black dots. Let me explain:

I was first introduced to the black dots the day of an insane flash flood that came out of nowhere, smashed Michigan hard, flooded our roads and a large percentage of Detroit homeowners basements, including mine. Complete nightmare.

Me, being me, rushed to put containers out to collect the flash flood water to test, and, to my surprise, immediately noticed some kind of something was coming down in the pouring rain, but it wasn’t normal hail, it was these damn microscopic black dots. For size demonstration, here’s a black dot on a pinky finger:

These dots were super tiny, perfectly round balls. Have you ever seen Basil seeds? They’re exactly like that, but a fraction of the size.

This was a flash flood, so it was over within 20 minutes. Within that short timespan, I was able to collect all of these black dots. Look how many there are:

Closeup:

These black dots were absolutely everywhere, on every surface. This is what I wiped off my car immediately following the flash flood. Keep in mind, we just had a flash flood that was so strong it flooded the city, so the car should be pretty damn clean after all that rain, but nope, absolutely filthy; brown water and black dots:

So, as I was saying about the hail sample, when it evaporated, all that was left in my Kitchen Aid bowl was a couple of the black dots. That means, the black dots, whatever they may be, were not only in the flash flood rain, but were also in that GeoEngineered hail that was rock-hard, like salt.

Completely nonrelated, want to see what Graphite and Graphene look like in water? Graphite is on the left, Graphene is on the right (1 minute video)

Loading video

Kinda seems like the Graphene doesn’t dissolve, eh? … maybe that’s what the black dots are?

In my Substack post, “1995: Dr. "MIND CONTROL Vaccines are Coming. They're MAGNETIC. THEY WILL BE MANDATED!", we discuss graphene in much more detail.

I took a high powered magnet to the black dots and discovered they were not magnetic. However, my research in the 1995 Dr Mind Control Vaccines Substack post concluded that graphene is not naturally magnetic, but it can be engineered to be magnetic

There’s also large versions of GeoEngineered hail, that can range from pea-size to baseball-size or larger. This is typical GeoEngineered “Ice Pellet Hail”:

They’re very uniform, like a box of Animal Crackers; a couple different designs, then a bunch of duplicates of them. It’s as if the hail was made in a mold.

Here’s “cone shaped hail” in Arizona:

Round and Cone-Shaped hail, location unknown:

Michigan. Those little water spots are from rain, not from the hail balls:

Pointy-Edged Hail:

This one is utterly crazy. I cannot verify that it’s true, but I’ve seen similar in Ohio, so I don’t doubt it:

Kansas Hail:

Other crazy hail designs:

This wouldn’t be a good post if I didn’t do everything I possibly can to help the Fact Checkers keep the internet safe, so:

Michigan and Finland somehow got the IDENTICAL 75 POUND (34 kg) “Ice Ball Hail”:

Here’s a world map showing Michigan and Finland. :

Remember the mental snapshot you took earlier? Well, here it is again, a straight line, this time between Michigan, USA and Finland:

Did they spray chemicals then use some kind of ship-based frequency device located in the middle of the two destinations? I don’t know, but it’s a valid question.

HAIL CANNONS

The hail has become so bad that it is causing extreme damage to businesses, including Volkswagen’s car lot

The only way to combat the ginormous hail is through a Hail Cannon. Hail Cannons work by sending supersonic blasts into the atmosphere… which I’m sure is great for nature:

Loading video

We never needed Hail Cannons before, but we do now, which is further proof that the weather is not real and this absolutely isn’t normal hail, if there even is such a thing as normal hail. This is us:

Here’s the story I originally wanted to tell you. This past winter, here in Michigan, was exceptionally mild, with the exception of a couple days that we were hammered with snow, fog, flash floods, sleet and ice, at the same time. I’ve never seen weather this bizarre. Weeks after the rest of the snow had melted, there were random patches of snow that refused to melt, so my buddy who lives in my neighborhood, who knows I like to run water tests, suggested testing some.

I grabbed a couple new, sterile, plastic food containers and scraped the snow off the ground. I discovered that it actually was solid ice under a light dusting of snow, no lice or fleas. I brought it inside and set it on the table (Yes, my spouse thinks I’m losing my mind):

Around 40 minutes later, I had realized it wasn’t melting, despite the indoor temp being 69 degrees (21 C) with nice, warm air from the fireplace. I took the temp and the ice was 33 degrees (32 is freezing, which is 0 degrees Celsius)

Another couple hours passed and it was barely melting. I repeatedly took the temperature and it wasn’t budging. Approximately 5 hours later, when I took the temperature, it was COLDER:

I cannot explain the “science” behind this ice, when brought into a 69 degree room, not melting and actually getting colder. This continued on for several hours… barely melting. The next morning, I went back to the samples to check the status and IT CRACKED THE PLASTIC CONTAINERS! It busted a big crack in the side of both containers. Because of this, the samples had drained out, all over my table. I have not the slightest clue if it cracked the plastic because it became so cold, or if a chemical in it ate through the plastic, or maybe a combination of both?

IS ANY SNOW OR HAIL REAL ?

My buddy has been trying to convince me, for years now, that no snow or hail is “real”, that 100% of it is GeoEngineered, and it always has been. At first it sounded absurd, but he has some really valid points, including:

The first recorded date of snow wasn’t super long ago, 1780. I know that sounds old, but they want us to believe the world is 4.5 billion years old, so in the big scheme of history, 1780 was basically yesterday. And, that recorded date is what "history” tells us. We have no way to actually verify it. The first recorded report could have been 1870, for all we know. Anyway, my friend has additional points:

No snow or hail cave art

No old snow art in general

No ancient snow shovel artifacts

No ancient / old poems or writings mentioning snow

No mention of snow in the Bible

As far as he knows, there is no mention of snow in any old, original religions “Holy Book” (Quran, Torah, etc).

Nothing snow-related ever recovered in ancient sunken ships

Another point he made is probably the most interesting: snow and hail have no place in the ecosystem. Seasons are needed so plants can go dormant, animals can rest, etc, but nothing needs snow or hail to survive. The same plants and animals would go through the same process without snow or hail. States and Countries without snow do just fine… and don’t have to deal with the months long, wretched bullsh*t that my fellow Michiganders and I do. I don’t know if my pal is correct, but it sure makes sense, to me at least. I’d love to hear your thoughts in the Comments section.

As I am finishing writing this article, it is December 16th, 2023, here in Michigan it is almost 50 degrees, no snow or ice anywhere.

Despite what the weather says, the skies are depressing gray haze, not a ray of sunlight anywhere:

This cloudy, sad sky has become the new normal for us. When it rains, we are smashed hard with floods or a barely drizzles then stops, like someone turned off the faucet. Snow is identical. Hail now occurs often, without rain or snow accompanying it. Some mornings the entire ground, including the roads, will be an unexplainable sheet of ice, with no rain, or the light drizzle, prior. This past summer, despite no sun, we had horrible droughts, which is a blatantly obvious sign of ionospheric heaters being deployed. Although we are no longer allowed to have normal sun, sometimes at night the sky bright orange or neon pink:

This color occurs across the entire sky, both east and west. As shown in Congressional Testimony, this is a sure sign of GeoEngineering.

In closing, if you see anything weird with you snow, please send it to me and let me know your location: Agent131711@proton.me. I don’t respond to every email due to time, but I do read 100% of them, I promise. Be sure to check out my new list of 3 Substack Authors I Highly Recommend at the bottom of this post! But first:

Buy Me a Coffee, Please Add Booze

NEXT READ

Or what about this one?

Or this one?

Still not sure? This one is jaw-dropping:

3 SUBSTACKS I HIGHLY RECOMMEND

Reinette is the super cool sister you wish you had. She is a true hero who is the tip of the spear when it comes to stopping GeoEngineering, but she also shares really phenomenal topics that make you think. Be sure to subscribe to Reinette Senum! Link below:

Sign up for Reinette’s Substack:

And take a look at her website: https://www.TheFoghornExpress.com/

ViroLIEgy: Mr. Mike Stone throws a grenade deep into the “Virus” rabbit hole. Absolutely outstanding evidence that you can read, print and secretly place under every car windshield wiper at the local grocery store or anonymously mail to your doctor who keeps trying to sell you Flu shots:

Join Mr. Stones Substack:

And be sure to take a look at Mikes website: http://ViroLIEgy.com

A whistleblower teacher who took on the public school system and now advocates for escaping the system and homeschooling. Fantastic content all about the evilness of the system as well as other content that Awake people will greatly enjoy:

Sign up for Dr. Brooks Substack posts:

Check out his site for an amazing collection of everything education-related: http://AmericanEducationFM.com

SOURCES

https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/hhe/reports/pdfs/2004-0239-3014.pdf?id=10.26616/NIOSHHETA200402393014

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/recent-u-s-snowstorms-found-to-contain-elements-of-entomological-warfare-being-conducted-on-american-populace/

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/?s=snow

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/01/darpa-patents-prove-vax-transhuman-bio-hacking-methods-swabs-flash-drives-mask-worms-power-source-vax-bios-re-flash-5g-ota-over-the-air-realtime-firmware-re-writer-plazma-video-3765151.html

https://www.education.com/science-fair/article/polymer-crystals-vs-crushed-ice-cool/

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/preparing-the-united-states-for-security-and-governance-in-a-geoengineering-future/

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineered-snowstorms-the-snowmen-turning-warmth-into-winter-part-2-2/

SNOW VS METAL DETECTOR https://www.bitchute.com/video/xsqtu2wwEVop/

<a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/set-young-people-doing-different-actions_25592766.htm#query=cartoon%20kids%20sitting&position=7&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=b6b6134c-ea0d-44c4-9e8e-d486abc3afe9">Image by brgfx</a> on Freepik

<a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/comic-style-versus-vs-banner-yellow-turquoise-color_8152293.htm#query=cartoon%20vs&position=6&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=9d2bd291-4edd-4903-9730-8a8e1cb8fd94">Image by starline</a> on Freepik

Image by <a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/flat-design-winter-background_10669172.htm#query=cartoon%20snow%20background&position=1&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=4fcbfd71-b2cb-4785-a2de-a359444462b9">Freepik</a>

Image by <a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/flat-design-winter-landscape-concept_6073437.htm#query=cartoon%20snow%20background&position=44&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=c7c079e9-2368-4bb4-98d7-2d4e0adcbc68">Freepik</a>

<a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/watercolor-winter-landscape_20773793.htm#page=3&query=cartoon%20winter%20background&position=17&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=d8b6dbe3-1d6a-4283-95b9-e1803a84424d">Image by coolvector</a> on Freepik