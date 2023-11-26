I don’t have all the answers, but here’s something really interesting for you and I to ponder together: What if the entire “Direct Energy Weapons used in Maui” was a huge psychological operation (PSYOP) to distract us from something far more simple, and far more dangerous?

Let’s take a step back, clear our minds, and look at the situation together, with fresh eyes:

THE NARRATIVE

It started with three isolated “wildfires” suddenly appearing in different locations of Maui:

Internet communications were cut off, so the only “news” we received was basically mainstream media. Then, when the dust cleared, and the curtain rose, we saw the destruction caused to Hawaii and we all agree this is not a normal forest fire:

We saw the images; houses disintegrated to nothing yet there are trees standing with green leaves… I repeat, NOT a normal fire.

We saw vehicles, torched to a crisp:

We saw boats, singed:

We all (including myself) suspected that Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) were used in Hawaii, which, we suspected, were mounted to airplanes. These images are from US Military Defense Contractor Northrop Grumman (who develops DEWs):

We also saw a handful of images, such as this,

Which, reinforced the idea that these fires were caused by DEWs. So, to recap, we believed it was DEWs, because we know the military owns DEWs (including airplane DEWs), then we saw some images of lasers (like the one shown above), we saw that houses were leveled to dust while trees were untouched, and probably, more than anything else, because we simply don’t trust our government and it’s basically a spinoff of 9/11. When you add those things up, the military flying planes around and zapping houses makes sense…. or does it?

PSYOPS

If you haven’t read my post, Chemtrails: The Biggest PSYOP in History, I encourage you to open a new window on your browser, copy and paste this link, read that first, then come back and finish this:

https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/chemtrail-hoax-the-greatest-psyop

I say this because you need to understand the lengths the government, military and powers that be go to, to mindf*ck us into believing whatever they want the narrative to be. These 100% legal methods include creating fake social media accounts in mass, which includes controlled opposition and intentional disinformation. With that being said, if they want the narrative to be wildfire (for the asleep) or Direct Energy Weapon (for the awake), those are the two things they will push; illusion of choice. You are pigeonholed into picking from those two. Do you see how there is no third option?

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE

Remember, we have taken a step back and we are looking at everything with an open mind, okay?

The sky-laser images that surfaced immediately, are all bogus, meaning, although the images are probably real, they were falsely attributed to being from Maui:

I tried to figure out who was the very first to post these photos online using the keywords “Maui” or “Hawaii” + “DEW” or “Wildfire”. I was not able to trace this back to the first (bogus) poster, but it sure would be interesting to find that out. I can’t help but wonder if they all came from one or two PSYOP Twitter accouts.

This image is one of the most popular “Hawaii DEW Proof” pics:

The story that accompanies the image above, is that a Hawaii resident had no idea they took that photo until they were reviewing their pics and saw it. However, it appears to have an index date of January 13th, 2023:

but the Hawaii fires were not until August 2023, and this is when the image was suddenly attributed to them:

Then there’s other videos, in which people share footage showing a light in the sky, implying that this could be a DEW. Let me share a quick story with you. When I was in college, a buddy and I saw a huge, bright white beam of light in the sky. It was there for 30 minutes or so, so after a lot of beer, we decided to hunt it down. We got in the car and drove for what seemed like an hour to locate it, while theorizing that it could be aliens, a UFO, or something exciting (I didn’t know about DEWs back then, otherwise I bet I would have said that). We drove and drove and when we finally got to it, you won’t believe what it was… it was the biggest letdown ever… it was a huge spotlight, being shot into the sky, from the parking lot of a mattress store, because they were having a sale. I had never seen anything like it and I haven’t seen anything like it sense. I wish I had a way cooler story to tell you. My point is, not every light in the sky is something nefarious, sometimes they’re just flat out stupid. Let’s get back to the Maui stuff:

We must ask ourselves, “Why are there so many bogus images?”. Are people posting these to get more followers? Or is it something much more sinister?

Next, let’s put our Thinking Caps on and discuss Directed Energy Weapon Planes

Planes fly. To the best of my knowledge, they do not hold still and hover. A Directed Energy Weapon laser is designed to target something specific, with pinpoint accuracy. It is not a bomb that targets a huge area. With that in mind… In order to “zap” each house, the plane(s) would have to be flying laps, back and fourth, back and fourth, over and over and over:

So, why don’t we have any photos or videos of planes flying back and fourth over these cities in Hawaii?

If it’s not military planes, flying laps, shooting lasers at houses, then what could it be? Well, let’s start here:

CHEMTRAILS, THE ULTIMATE ACCELERANT

Chemtrails are aerosolized microscopic pieces of multiple kinds of metal (and other ingredients). The ingredients in Chemtrails are literally the same ingredients the US Military uses to intentionally start fires. The document shown in the video below is a military document called, “Forest Fire as a Weapon”: (44 second video)

Loading video

HERE’S SOME MIND-BLOWING SH*T :

I saw a video recently, in which an insurance adjuster was talking about how, after the California “Campfire”, the insurance investigators were examining the homes that were burned badly, but were still standing. They discovered the ventilation systems in these homes were completely coated in microscopic metal particles that are highly flammable. You see, furnaces have a fresh air intake, which sucks the outside air into the ventilation system:

So, the HVAC system was intaking the aerosolized spray (“Chemtrails”), then forcing the microscopic particles through the ductwork system, then pushing it out through the wall vents, where it floats through the air inside the home like dust, landing on everything and slowly turning the house into a tinder-box. With years worth of chemtrailing, all it takes is a spark to burn these homes to the ground. We know, for an absolute fact, Hawaii was being heavily sprayed. This is a 2011 video clip about Maui, Hawaii GeoEngineering (2 minute video):

Loading video

Let's write on our list: Accelerant Already in Place, ✔️

SMART METERS

Smart Meters, such as those used in Hawaii, are utter insanity for so many reasons

And installation began in Maui back in 2011 / 2012:

The Maui Smart Grid with Smart Meter project was completed several years ago:

These Meters are KNOWN to burst info flames: (2 minute video)

Loading video

(17 second video)

Loading video

Look closely at the houses shown in the video below, these are homes that caught on fire from their Smart Meters. Specifically, look when the aerial view is shown. They are completely leveled, down to nothing. In my opinion, they look identical to Maui: (21 second video)

Loading video

Now look at the vehicles shown in this video. They are torched, identical to Maui… from a Smart Meter (+Chemtrails) fire: (34 second video)

Loading video

MORE MIND-BLOWING SH*T:

You MUST watch this! (1 minute 20 second video)

Loading video

Here’s a couple photos from the Phoenix fire he is referring to:

These meters are military technology… technology that is a literal weapon.

Let's add to our list: a Military “Bomb” strapped to the sides of homes, ✔️

CHEMTRAILS + SMART METERS, COMBINED

The combination of the accelerant (Chemtrails ✔️) and the military-technology weapons (Smart Meters ✔️), with no surge protection (✔️), connected to The Smart Grid (✔️), is a deadly disaster waiting to happen (✔️✔️✔️✔️). As shown in this testimony, before the event, they spray, spray, spray:

Loading video

USE “ THE K.I.S.S METHOD” :

Back when I was in high school, I had a teacher who would always say, “Use the K.I.S.S Method!”. KISS stands for “Keep It Simple, Stupid” (because calling kids Stupid was perfectly acceptable in the 1990s). The KISS Method means, boil it down to it’s simplest form to find the answer.

So, let’s KISS (just don’t tell your husband). If we KISS, which is more logical?:

Option #1: a US Military Directed Energy Weapon plane flew laps, zapping almost every house, but they skipped some, for unknown reasons. Being that DEWs have pinpoint accuracy, we have to assume they chose to spare these houses, or they were being lazy and missed them:

BUT, there are no photos or videos showing planes flying and, the images that show sky lasers aren’t from this event. With 2,000-3,000 destroyed houses and buildings, that’s a whole lot of opportunities to take a photo or video of a laser shooting down, especially when the air became smoky, that laser should have been very clearly visible, right?

OR, Option #2: Does it make more sense that something on this home is different from the others? Could it be that this home doesn’t have a Smart Meter? People point out Oprah’s home didn’t burn! The governors mansion didn’t burn! … Do you think any of these elites have Smart Meters?

KISS: The military was bold enough to fly laps while shooting lasers like in a video game, but they missed certain neighborhoods (which really defeats the goal of burning the whole area to ash) OR something is different about these neighborhoods, maybe they were part of the Stop Smart Meters Hawaii Coalition group who fought the city to prevent them from going on their houses?

If there is a mini fire bomb attached to the side of each home, and if that bomb can be activated remotely, isn’t that substantially less riskier than sky-zapping-laser-craziness?

Take a look at this map from the fire. Red is DAMAGED. Blue is NO DAMAGE. The NO DAMAGE are in clusters. The more you look at the evidence, the more it doesn't fit with a military DEW attack, in my anonymous-Substack-author-with-a-cartoon-avatar opinion:

Look at this one; the house in the front is burnt to rubble, but the house behind it is fine. Again we must ask, why? You think that home belonged to the DEW pilot’s Uncle Larry so he skipped over it?

We also have testimony from citizens who state the water (ocean) was literally on fire. We know water doesn’t burn, so that would have to mean there was a floating accelerant on top of it. Let me show you an example; here’s a drink a bartender can make, using a nonflammable beverage, with a flammable alcohol floating on top of it: (37 seconds, I don’t drink Red Bull, but it’s pretty cool looking)

Loading video

Does this explain why the boats, sitting off the dock, also burned? And, is this the aftermath of the accelerant?: (2:15 video you MUST watch)

Loading video

Remember the video earlier, where the guy says Phoenix was burned up? Look at the pink in the pics below. If this is “just flame retardant”, why doesn’t the news know what it is? Why is it only in specific areas, such as in the WATER and on the cement road, but not on the houses?

WAS IT A PSYOP?

Like I said from the beginning, I don’t know all the answers. But think about this, which might be one of the biggest factors of all:

Smart Meters aren’t just a weapon, they are cutting edge SPYWARE WEAPONS: (2:20 video)…

Loading video

Worldwide, they are pushing hard to get these Smart Meters installed on every building: (50 second video)…

Loading video

And the absolute last thing they want is for people to think Smart Meters are dangerous. The asleep people are going to believe the wildfire story, but the awake people aren’t, so this has to be explained in a way that will pacify the awake and steer them away from Smart Meters (and Chemtrails).

ARE DEWs TOO PERFECT ?

The DEW reasoning is almost too perfect. If I was forced to label myself something, I would say I am a “Biological Warfare and GeoEnginering Program Researcher”, and I can tell you, these people are diabolical and very calculated, and this DEW evidence is too f*cking perfect.

You may have seen the image below, it is an old document I located and shared on Twitter, as further evidence supporting the DEW theory. The document is authored by The Air Force Research Laboratory, it is a “Directed Energy Directorate” from the Air Force in MAUI. My discovery, with my orange square on it, ended up all over the internet, as further proof of DEWS being used in Maui:

But now that I am looking at the situation differently, doesn’t it seem too damn perfect that there just so happens to be a USAF DEW Site in Maui? It almost feels like, they wanted researchers like myself to find stuff like this and use it to fuel the fire (pun intended). And, if that was their goal, I walked right into the PSYOP. Now that I’m thinking about it, doesn’t the most popular photo of the DEW also seem too perfect?

The laser beam is directly in the center of the photo, completely unobstructed because there’s no trees exactly where that beam is. There's smoke coming up around the firey-colored beam to emphasize how hot it is. The trees are hazy / blurry, the background is hazy, but that damn laser is clear … it’s too perfect. It reminds me of when a murderer tries to throw the police off his tracks by planting evidence to steer the investigation away from himself. Folks, the more I think about it, the less I think DEWs make sense.

Here’s my theory, which could be completely wrong:

