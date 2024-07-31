This is Part 6 in the series, which is the deepest dive ever created into one of the biggest tragedies in American History; a horrifying school shooting that senselessly took the lives of 21 people, of which 19 were innocent children. If you like being an armchair detective and looking at photos, videos and timelines this is right up your alley, your mind will be blown because the unexplainable, most critical errors of all have been right in front of us all along, but nobody had pieced the puzzle together… until today.

Due to the content of this post, it must be paywalled, but my Substack is set for the lowest amount Substack will allow me to accept, which is only $5/month or $50/year. As a paid sub you will get access to this piece and all of my other paid content plus two additional paid articles per month.

So meet me on the other side of this paywall and let’s dive in to some pretty mind-blowing stuff you have never seen.