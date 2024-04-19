The idea for this article came to me when I ran across a rather interesting headline:

“Martinez made a habit of killing people in out-of-the-way unincorporated jurisdictions with little law enforcement.”, the PBS article says. It then goes on to talk about how unincorporated areas are a great place to murder people and commit crimes, stating, “Martinez got away with killing at least 36 people”, all because of unincorporated areas … so I decided to look deeper into these special places. When I began typing this, I had no idea what I was about to uncover…

Let’s start with the basics:

UNINCORPORATED AREAS

If you read my article, The Columbine Before Columbine, we started discussing Unincorporated Areas. Is it normal for authors to quote themselves? I’m not sure, but I am going to quote myself. Here’s is a snippet from my article a brilliant journalists incredible Substack post:

“393 days before Columbine, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old pulled of a very calculated school shooting in unincorporated Craighead County, Arkansas. Before I can tell you about this shooting, let’s look at what “unincorporated” means.

An unincorporated area is a region that is not governed by a local municipal corporation. Unincorporated areas are governed by locals and are not part of, or legally included under, the laws of the state that they are located in. If that doesn’t stand out as a point of interest to you, would you find it eyebrow-raising that Columbine is also an unincorporated community?

Would you also find it peculiar if I told you that in Springfield, Oregon (where the Thurston High School shooting took place, 333 Days Before Columbine) there is an Unincorporated community called Thurston?

What if I told you, in Uvalde, Texas, there is one unincorporated community?

What if I told you the unincorporated community of Concan, located in Uvalde Texas, has a special landmark, called Baptist Temple Church…

And what if I told you there might be a church with this name located only 1.7 miles from Robb Elementary?

Oh, and now would probably be a good time to mention that Rockefeller, who founded the United Nations, just-so-happened to donate his land to the cause, and guess where that sh*t was located? If you said, “I’ll take Unincorporated Areas, for $500, Alex”, you’d be right.” - end quote.

So, as you can see, these Unincorporated Areas just-so-happen to be where the first three major school shootings and a major crime took place:

Westside Middle School ( 393 days before Columbine , in which the young shooters have no recollection of the crime)

Thurston High School ( 333 Days Before Columbine , which was literally the identical crime as Columbine, the dude even wore a trench coat)

And Columbine (by the way, read my piece, Columbine Third Shooter Sworn Testimony )

The founding of the United Nations

After writing those pieces, then coming across the PBS headline, I became curious to see if any other American tragedies occurred in Unincorporated Communities, so I started digging, and OMF (it’s OMG and WTF combined, I made it up, but it’s fitting) is the understatement of the year…

