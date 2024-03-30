Well, let’s start here: Listen to these four meteorologists explain chaff on television (and do their best to minimize it):

WHAT IS CHAFF?

As the meteorologists stated, chaff is a military radar countermeasure that looks like rain on radar:

The radar-jamming material either appears as a cluster of targets on radar screens or overwhelms the screen with hundreds of returns, also known as “false echoes”.

CHAFFING THE NATION

The military claims they only use chaff to confuse radar, and, they claim, when used in the USA, they are just running drills.

Here’s a map showing where Chaff was regularly used as of 1998 (26 states, 1 territory, and 10 off-shore areas)

Here’s some examples of what chaff looks like on a radar. You can see why it is mistaken for rain:

“Chaff plumes over Southern Arizona and New Mexico”:

Chaff here, Chaff there, Chaff everywhere! Here’s chaff over Texas:

Chaff over Florida

This person from Utah, which was also chaffed, makes a fantastic point, which is, we are breathing this sh*t in:

The military screams back, “You’re not breathing anything in! It’s just scraps of metal and such!”. But is it? Let’s take a closer look:

PLANES DROPPING CHAFF

Want to see some planes dropping different types of chaff? Of course you do, because your inquiring mind is inquiring as much as mine was. You can decide if this looks like something we would breathe because it is put into the air:

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN CHAFF?

The contents of chaff greatly varies from thin pieces of aluminum to “metallized glass fiber” (glass shards that have been aluminum-coated) or even plastic, accompanied by chemicals to fire the product into the air (just like toxic AF cloud seeding flares), and that’s just what we know of. According to the military, the most common type of chaff they use is comprised of silica, aluminum, stearic acid and other ingredients, such as Iron Oxide, Boron Oxide and more (don’t worry folks, they said you’re not breathing it in!):

But reality is, we have no way of knowing what exactly they are dropping because, according to military documents, there are at least 24 different types of Chaff, of which many are classified, so all you get to know is that, generally speaking, it’s aluminum and glass, which they call “Fiber”:

But, because it’s Classified, they won’t even tell us how much of these chaffs they have. Do you think they’re going to be remotely transparent about the ingredients in something that we are not even allowed to know stock levels of?

As we discussed in Gov Dropping Guns in Chicago, According to Gang Member Whistleblower, the military loves to drop all kinds of stuff on us, so it is not surprising that, as of the 1990’s, the military was still in possession of stockpiles of lead chaff. DON'T WORRY, IT'S FINE!

Let’s check out some photos of chaff that have been declassified:

Here’s two forms of RAF "Window" radar countermeasure, comprised of chopped aluminum wire and paper backed with aluminum foil (Photo taken by Colonel Spomsz)

HOW MUCH CHAFF IS BEING DROPPED?

And here’s where things get crazy (yes, crazier than the military secretly dropping classified-lead-glass-metal-chemical-crap from the sky and saying we are lunatics for asking questions). Chaff can be dispersed in bundles weighing up to 24 pounds or from rolls in a continuous stream of over 30 pounds per minute. The Army can disperse 360 pounds of chaff in only 10 minutes!

So, just how much of this is being released upon us? Well, Air Force records indicate they used nearly 2 million bundles worldwide in 1996 and about 1.8 million bundles in 1997. In 1996, the Navy and Marine Corps, together, expended more than 340,000 bundles in addition to 158 rolls. In 1997 they released over 350,000 bundles and nearly 600 rolls.

WHAT GOES UP, MUST COME DOWN: CHAFF vs THE ENVIRONMENT

The military admits that, by the late 1990s, they had released several hundred thousand pounds of “aluminized chaff” over the Chesapeake Bay, but no need for alarm! A 1977 US Navy-sponsored a study found no evidence to indicate that chaff causes environmental harm. They stated it did not, “leach significant amounts of aluminum into the Bay”. HOORAY for leaching insignificant amounts of aluminum into a natural resource!

As of the late 90’s, only ten total studies on the effects of chaff had been carried out over the past 45 years. These studies were performed by the Army, Navy, Air Force, National Guard Bureau, and Canadian Forces Headquarters. These studies acknowledged that, yeah, fiberglass chaff does persist in the environment and went on to say that some members of the public perceive chaff as environmentally harmful or undesirable. … YA THINK?!

Now it’s time for the main event of this article…

