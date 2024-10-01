HISTORY HIS-STORY CLASS

Let me say, I never cared for History class and I never knew why. Were you the same way? I would get horrible grades, not because I’m unintelligent, but because it was so dreadfully boring that my creative mind couldn’t handle it. Instead of paying attention and taking notes, I would draw in my notebook. When they took away my notebook, every minute felt like hours, leading to me drawing on my desk or my arm. When I was sent to detention for the desk art, I was thrilled to get out of that horribly dull class and equally elated to be given back my notebook, but not ecstatic knowing I would be confronted by my father that evening, which never went well for me. Regardless, getting smacked around by dad for five minutes was still better than Godforsaken History class.

My best childhood friend, Randy, had a father who didn’t believe in the corporal punishment mine did. Randy’s dad had an alternate method of discipline, he would make his sons sort screws in the garage. Yep, Randy’s father kept a large plastic bin in the garage and made sure it was always filled to the brim with screws, nails, nuts, bolts and washers. To this day, I have no idea where he got all these little metal fasteners, but he realized monotony was torture; tedious, meaningless, repetitive tasks are punishment for the mind.

As an adult, I have discovered the reason children do terrible in specific classes, usually history or science, is because what they are being taught is a lie, or, in the case of math, idiotic nonsense they will never use. When is the last time you said, “I’m so glad I learned about those Calabi triangles!”? How many times today did you need to find out what the square root of 2,467 is? We graduate not knowing how to write a check or what credit card APR is, yet we know every State capitol (which, btw, I have never once needed as an adult). I repeat, “Tedious, meaningless, repetitive tasks”... Young minds that have not yet been brainwashed can see right through the propaganda. The youthful mind doesn’t “know” it’s a lie, they just know, instinctively, something isn’t right and to filter it out, hence the reason they insisted children need preschool; the sooner the brainwashing can begin, the better for the Agenda. We put these young minds into a system which was designed to award those who get the best grades - those who get straight A’s are those who have learned to perfectly parrot the lies and recite the talking points.

With that being said, maybe you were the kid that paid attention and you knew all this. I wasn’t that kid and I don’t remember learning this real history so let me share my findings with you and if you’re bored, just draw on your desk or your arm, ok?

THE FIRST PRESIDENT

George Washington was the first President, right?

Wrong. Not only was he not the first, but there were many before him. The first president was actually John Hancock. But, because there technically wasn’t a title called President of the United States, Hancock was President of Congress, which was the top power at the time, so yeah, he was the president without the exact title. In fact…

He was who installed Freemason George Washington. But why would Mr. Hancock install a Freemason? Hmmm, maybe a little digging into history will unravel this mystery? (Now if they taught this sh*t in school, I bet I would have listened.)

JOHN HANCOCK

Before the American Revolution, Hancock was one of the wealthiest men in the Thirteen Colonies. He was a smuggler who illegally transported goods without paying taxes on them, meanwhile the normal folk, like the you-and-I’s of the 1700s had to fork over our hard earned income and do things on the up-and-up.

In fact, Hancock was such a smuggler that in 1768 charges were filed against him for allegedly unloading 100 barrels wine from the Liberty (ship) without paying the duties. But nothing came of it because the charges were mysteriously dropped because he was rich AF and played under rules for thee but not for me, so nobody should be surprised. Folks, he was a wealthy businessman looking to make an extra buck by evading taxes.

Oh sh*t, I accidentally forgot to mention, Mr. John Hancock was a Freemason. Silly me, how could I forget such a detail? How about I start this story over and include all of the details this time around?

CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH?

To understand the 1776 PSYOP, we have to rewind the clock back to the late 1600s, when the Alchemy movement was slowly losing its stranglehold on society. This ultimately gave way to the birth of a new organization and, in 1721, the Freemasons were formed in England. The first official Freemason organization document, Constitutions of Masonry was printed in 1723. In 1726, provincial grand masters were appointed. It was through these grand masters that the secret society would be carried out of England and into other countries. (You totally see where this is going, don’t you?)

In 1730, a high ranking Freemason, Samuel Prichard, defected and warned the public of the brotherhood’s evils by disclosing all of the secrets of the organization in a book. Mr. Prichard was ignored.

In 1733, Freemasonry was first planted in Africa as well as in America in Boston, Massachusetts and Charleston, South Carolina with the opening of lodges. Within only four years time, lodges would appear in Scotland, Holland, France and Italy.

The following year, Benjamin Franklin became a grand master and, in Philadelphia, published the first Masonic book in America, The Constitutions of the Free-Masons. This same year Franklin, who committed such a good deed, was elected Grand Master of Masons in Pennsylvania.

It was around this time that a second high-up Mason fled the organization and published a book, “Jachin and Boaz”, named after the pillars of masonry. This book sounded the alarm on the fraternity. The author of this work, as well as those who published it in America, were assassinated.

By 1738, Freemasonry had already become such a problem that Pope Clement XII issued the papal bull In Eminenti, condemning Freemasonry and prohibiting Catholics from joining.

Between 1740-1746, Freemasonry was established in Germany and the Ukraine while taking even deeper roots in Italy, France and America.

In 1746, George Washington became a Mason at a Lodge at Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Come 1747, The Holy Roman Emperor Charles VII banned Freemasonry in the Austrian Empire over concerns that it was trying to infiltrate the church and upend “established order” in society with the goal of creating a new society.

Not long after the Pope’s proclamation, and only a year following the Austrian Empire ban, in the Ottoman Empire (Turkish Empire) in 1748, Ottoman Caliph Mahmud I outlawed Freemasonry, warning that the members are evil Atheists who have infiltrated the walls of the Ottoman Empire and the broader Islamic world.

In 1751, a rival Grand Lodge was formed. This new lodge called itself the “Antient Grand Lodge of England”. This event marked the beginning of dueling sides of Freemasonry, with the original Grand Lodge being referred to as the “Moderns” and the new Grand Lodge being referred to as the “Antients”.

In 1753, George Washington became a third degree of Master Mason at the Masonic Lodge No. 4 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

By 1756, the battle of the two masonic entities was going strong. The newer freemason organization, the Antients, published their own constitution called Ahiman Rezon. It quickly became the foundation of Antients Freemasonry on both sides of the Atlantic and served as the basis for many American State Grand Lodges’ Constitutions. It appears all of the lodges in Ireland chose to side with the new Masonic group.

By 1760, the Boston Lodge became the go-to place for the most influential politicians and elites, which were also members of the secret society. This lodge was where meetings were held and decisions were made for society. Smuggler John Hancock became a Freemason here.

In 1761, the Russian Empire prohibited Freemasonry, stating the same concerns as the Austrian Empire did nearly 15 years prior.

In 1764, something important happened: the St. Johns Lodge in Boston purchased the Green Dragon Tavern so it could be used an unofficial headquarters for meetings. (← Remember this for later). Freemasons Samuel Adams, Joseph Warren, Paul Revere, the Committee of Correspondence and the Sons of Liberty all met there.

This same year, with the worldwide lodges in place, across the pond, tax laws began popping up. British Parliament, for the first time, sought to directly tax the colonies beginning with the Sugar Act of 1764.

Within 24 months of the Sugar Act, two new laws, “The Stamp Act of 1765 and The Townshend Acts of 1767, built a fiery resentment against British Rule”. According to the Freemasons, these acts made the people angry and this is what allowed for their rage to be manipulated into a “calculated assault on the British Monarchy”.

Interestingly, when the Stamp Act was passed, Hancock actually approved of the Act and stated that colonists should submit to it… then suddenly, without explanation, “he changed his mind” and encouraged rebellion by the people, telling them to stop buying British goods. Now keep in mind, this is coming from a smuggler - a smuggler was telling the people to just pay it, until he changed his mind and encouraged fighting back.

The following year, in 1766, Hancock was elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and within 24 months, the smuggling charges were mysteriously dropped against the member of the brotherhood. I should probably mention, Freemason John Adams was his lawyer. Without reason, the trial featured no jury and no witnesses (we are to assume a trial even took place to begin with).

While this was going on, the Freemasons were beginning to capture the newspapers, which had been established in America approximately 50-years prior. The masons also realized they could open their own presses and therefore completely control the content with the reader being none the wiser. (Read my piece Freemasons: the Battle for the Press and Censorship)

In 1768, Samuel Adams sent the Circular Letter to British American colonies in hopes of stirring up “resistance” to the Townshend Acts.

In 1769, King Solomon’s Lodge was commissioned by (supposed) patriot movement leader and freemason, Joseph Warren. Paul Revere would later sign the Charter for King Solomon’s Lodge. With the leaders installed and the People fired up over taxation and manipulation, the American Revolution began; a revolution which, if successful, would create a new world … a new world order in which the freemasons were already in power…

In 1770, Paul Revere, a lifelong Freemason, became the Maser Mason of the famous St. Andrews Lodge in Boston. This same year Benjamin Franklin opened a lodge.

Even more notably, 1770 was The Boston Massacre. In a nutshell, the story is, the outraged People, stirred into an angry frenzy through taxation and manipulation, were lead into burning a ship in rebellion. This resulted in the government sending the military in to control the situation which lead to the citizens going to war versus the military. And when the Boston Massacre of 1770 occurred, Mr. Hancock, the leader of the People, was nowhere to be found. Instead, the People fought the government on that fateful day and citizens died for the cause. But…

History claims the government told the military to back off because heroic Freemason John Hancock, “claimed that there were 10,000 armed colonists ready to march into Boston if the troops did not leave”. History then tells us that the military “knew that Hancock was bluffing, but the soldiers were in a precarious position” so they chose to surrender and, not only stop attacking, but they pulled out their troops… What? They knew he was bluffing but pulled out the troops? Regardless of if you buy into this story, “Hancock was celebrated as a hero for his role in getting the troops withdrawn”.

Parliament then repealed the the duties and police were also withdrawn. Hero Hancock was then reelected to his position of president-before-the-first-president and boom!, four more years with a high-up Freemason in charge and he has the support of the People. - Remember folks, history is written by the victors Freemasons; it doesn’t need to make sense, it just needs you to cheer for it and not ask questions.

I should mention that, by this point in time, the freemasons had full control over many of the newspapers so shaping the narrative was simple.

On November 5, 1773, Hancock was elected as moderator at a Boston town meeting that resolved that anyone who supported the new Tea Act was an "Enemy to America".

A month later, Hancock attended a meeting regarding taxing shipments of tea. At that meeting, it was decided that action will be taken, and that night there was a massive riot. Guess where the Tea Party rioters met up before the riot began? They met at the Freemason’s unofficial second headquarters; the Green Dragon. And, by the way, Hancock didn’t attend this riot either, but he would later state that he approved of it.

Then Johnny Hancock allegedly got gout so he disappeared off the radar for many months, but thankfully, he resurfaced just in time to deliver another speech in 1774. This speech was to fire people up by reminding them of the bloody Boston Massacre (which he did not attend) in which citizens lost their lives for the cause.

Then, in December of that year (1774), the Provincial Congress elected Hancock as a delegate to the Second Continental Congress. The Second Continental Congress was a meeting of the Thirteen Colonies that supported the American Revolution and the Revolutionary War, which established the new world order in the form of American independence from the British Empire.

What happened next was, Hancock-Freemason-rich-guy-smuggler-who-attended-no-riots-but-told-the-people-to-fight-the-government-and-military was unanimously re-elected as Congress President in February 1775, but he and fellow Freemason Sam Adams went into hiding for their safety and, from their hiding places, began controlling militias.

THE 1776 PSYOP

So, get this, in 1775, while the men were in hiding, Thomas Gage, the colonial governor, was (allegedly) supposed to arrest Hancock, but then, quote, “Gage apparently decided that he had nothing to gain by arresting Hancock and Adams”, so he was like, “Meh, I’ll pass.”, but somehow the wrong message was delivered to Hancock’s supporters. The memo the supporters received was that Gage and his troops were about to swoop in to make arrests, so the People and the Freemason-controlled militias needed to be commanded to action.

AND THIS TRIGGERED PAUL REVERE!

Yep, 37 years after the Pope forbid all Catholics from becoming Freemasons, 29 years after the Austrian Empire ban, 27 years after the Turkish Empire outlawed the atheist organization, and 15 years after the Russian Empire tried to eliminate the brotherhood, Master Freemason Paul Revere hopped on his famous horse and took that history-making ride to warn others because he (allegedly) falsely believed the arrest of Hancock and pals was coming due to a misunderstanding. And guess where Paul’s horse just so happened to be at the time when he was commanded to take that history-changing ride? AT THE F*CKING GREEN DRAGON TAVERN. But it gets even crazier… way, way crazier…

