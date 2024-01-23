In Part 1 of this series, “How Fake is NASA”, we looked at the lengthy, 58-YEAR history of Predictive Programming, leading up to the first mission to space. In Part 2, we tried to find one real photograph of outer space (ONE, for f*cks sake!). In Part 3, we reviewed How to Fake Space, and saw clear evidence of harnesses, green screens, CGI, glitches, bubbles and f*ckery at its finest. In Part 4, we are going to look at WHY we are being lied to and WHO is lying. It’s quite a deep rabbit hole, and we are going to skim the surface of it, then seductively stick our toes in.

MAJOR FAKERY BUSTED

In 2021, sharp-eyed social media users caught Space fakery red-handed. Here’s what happened:

Phantom Space Inc is a company that builds Space Transportation, satellites, and space propulsion systems, from their factory in Arizona. They have lots of investors and are worth a literal fortune. Phantom Space even has government contracts awarded to them through NASA, so obviously it’s legit, right?

On January 17, 2021, Phantom Space Inc. tweeted a photo showing their progress on constructing their first development model for a space launch vehicle, which they claimed will be completed within two months:

Here’s the full image. It does look close to completion! Hooray for Space travel!

If you’re scrolling through Twitter and this photo appears in your feed, you probably don’t think much of it, but, some Space skeptics decided to zoom-in, and what they discovered is quite interesting.

For starters, the post in the front (lower center of the image), is cut off when compared to the other posts.

SpaceExplored.com points out another issue with the image: “Now let’s talk about that cradle. How do they plan to remove the rocket from it? There does not appear to be any latching mechanism that would allow for the retaining rings to open, not to mention no visible lift points. This entire vehicle screams render despite being passed off as a real environment.”

And the third issue with the image is this:

Specifically, what the hell is it?

But wait, it gets even crazier…

Because Team Space Skeptic knows how to dig for truth, someone found the original image that was used to create this Space Fakery! Here it is:

Yep, that sure is the same photo:

The story gets more bizarre. Our tax dollars funded the fake photo. You see, Phantom Space was building the nonexistent fake thing in the hoax photo for NASA via a government contract. Wrap your mind around that: Phantom Photoshopped an image, then claimed it to be what our tax dollars paid for, which was part of a Space mission that our tax dollars also pay for…

They ultimately deleted the post. Which leads us to ask, “Why the F is a real Space company stealing other peoples photos, editing them, then passing them off as work-in-progress to show us how our tax dollars are being utilized?”. Clearly, something more is going on here, and that is what we are going to dive into today.

I have a life-long family friend who is a fantastic, loving, charismatic, 60-something-year-old who would give you the shirt off his back or donate an organ if you needed one. He is subcontracted to do data entry for NASA. He is an absolute believer that everything we are being told and shown, is 100% true, because he enters the data. “If it was fake, I wouldn’t have a job!”, he says. That makes sense, right? I mean, if it was all a big lie, how would they generate data for my friend to log? What about the (alleged) 17,300 employees who work for NASA? What about all their labs? What about their current Now Hiring job listings?:

How can all these jobs exist if it’s not real?

“It would be way too hard to fake all of this and not have anyone know it’s fraud. And where’s all the whistleblowers?”, my family friend says, which is a valid question. If it were fake, it would truly be the ultimate deception, and it’s not possible to keep 17,000+ people quiet.

DECEPTION

Deception: An act or statement that misleads, hides the truth, or promotes a belief, concept, or idea that is not true.

Do you know what a Ponzi Scheme is? It’s deception. A Ponzi Scheme is an investment fraud that pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors. In normal-people-speak, it’s robbing Peter to pay Paul. The most famous Ponzi Scheme in history was ran by Bernard "Bernie" Madoff. His 17 year scheme resulted in defrauding 37,000 investors out of nearly 70 billion dollars. …that’s what one dude, with a couple accomplices did… for almost two decades. Not only did people believe in Mr. Madoff, but they eagerly invested their livelihoods in his company. All it took to get people to cash out their retirement fund and excitedly hand over their nest egg, was a small paycheck or two, chump change when compared to their overall investment, but it was accompanied by a completely fabricated spreadsheet demonstrating financial success. Yeah, one of the 25 employees who worked for Madoff made fake databases which went unquestioned for over 15 years. In fact, 20 of the 25 employees never had the slightest clue that they were working to defraud investors. Those 20 employees never knew there was a second set of books. They had no idea it was a Ponzi scheme.

Bernie Madoff, with only a couple coconspirators, and a couple dozen employees, was able to construct a 100% artificial investment company, backed by all the paperwork needed to make it look legitimate. That data was used to swindle investment firms, charities, universities, the Olympics, and even celebrities including Steven Spielberg and actor Kevin Bacon; imagine what could be done with nearly unlimited tax-funding, overseen by very powerful people and a staff of 17,000... How deep could their deception go? Could they pull of a scheme so massive that it would become a part of written history and repeated as fact?

9/11: The plane with the disappearing wing (42 second video)

Let’s consider, what if Space is essentially a Ponzi Scheme? What if employee #1 is in charge of creating data, which is then mailed across the nation to employee #2, who is in charge of merging that data with other data, then faxing it to employee #3, my life-long family friend, who is responsible for entering that data into a program, which will be used by employee #4, to plot space satellite info, which he will send to the NASA GCI artists that we discussed in Parts 2 and 3 of this series, to create beautiful renderings? Do you see how compartmentalized each task is, and how easy it would be for the data entry staff to never consider that what they are typing will result in a Photoshop artist creating an image for 7th grade History books in place of what should be a real photograph? The people working in labs are not the astronauts who obtained samples of Mars dirt. The lab workers are given samples of sh*t to run tests on and analyze. The people responsible for building sh*t are building what they are told to build, but they will never fly it to Space. NASA locations and projects are spread out across the entire USA; the employees in Kansas don’t know what the employees in Florida are doing each day.

Remember the Phantom Space Inc image? Someone at Phantom took the photo on the left, then made it into the image on the right. Was this employee told to create a quick mockup? Or did they know they were making a completely fake graphic that would be intentionally used to dupe the masses? Did the person who posted the fraudulent pic know it was fraud? Or was he told that was a progress photo?

If they knew why didn’t they blow the whistle?

The idea that everyone will rush to blow the whistle on everything every employer is doing illegally is absurd. Let me tell you a personal story:

When I was in my late teens, I was a bartender at a very popular establishment. On a slow night, I would bring home $100 in cash. A busy night could generate $500, or more, in addition to $5 an hour, cash, under the table, which was excellent pay for a bartending gig in the 1990s.

Each night, after the bar closed and all the patrons were gone, the owners would go into the basement of the bar, then bring up half-gallon bottles of cheap liquor. We were required to use those half gallons to refill the bottles on the bar. Yes, my task, along with the other select employees, was to take a half-gallon of bottom-shelf, cheap-brand Vodka, and use it to refill the Gray Goose and Premium brands. As an 18-year-old kid, I didn’t care. I just wanted to go home because it was 3:30am and I was whooped from running for 7+ hours. Did I blow the whistle? Hell no. I didn’t even consider it. My boss had explained to me that the government crushes bars with taxes on alcohol, and that all bars do this; they all go to Costco and buy in bulk because it is the only way they can stay afloat, and, “Vodka is Vodka. It all tastes the same”. At the time, that made sense to me. Plus, I needed that money, and there was nowhere else a kid could work and have that level of pay.

Now that I’m an adult in my 40s, I realize how f*cked up it was. I would be hugely disappointed in my children if they ever participated in a racket of this nature. I also clearly see that the reason staff were showered with high-end luxury gifts at Christmas wasn’t because we were outstanding employees, but instead it was because we kept the secret. A Gucci wallet and matching scarf goes a long way to buy silence with a young, dumb teen. Now imagine this on a much larger scale. By the way, the bar burned down a decade ago, if it hadn’t I would have spoke up as an adult, an adult who pays the extra money to have quality whiskey and would be livid if I discovered it was cheap sh*t.

WHO IS BEHIND THE DECEPTION?

Many truthers link the NASA deception back to a plan hatched in the 1950’s, however, as we discussed in Part 1 of this series, space propaganda had been going on for over 4 DECADES prior to the 50’s. (2:07 video)

Due to the topic, and people, we are going to discuss next, the rest of this post has to go behind the paywall. Yeah, I know, it sucks, but I don’t want to lose my Substack account after investing every waking moment of my life into writing content for you. Once we are behind the safety of the paywall, we are going to uncover some shocking truths regarding who is behind NASA. So pick a consonant and a vowel and meet me on the other side…