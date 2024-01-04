Purple street lights began popping up all over the world, at the exact same time. To ease the publics concern, worldwide governments assured their citizens that this “is the result of a defective phosphor coating in the street light fixtures.”

Sure are a lot of defects, eh?

They began appearing in my home state of Michigan, specifically in heavily populated areas, and specifically at entrances and exits to express ways, as well as on roads that are used the most: (24 second video)

Loading video

But it wasn’t just street lights that were turning purple. These lights also appeared on busses: (19 seconds)

Loading video

in planes: (18 seconds)

Loading video

And more. Now that we know they are appearing everywhere, in unison, could all of these lights simply be defects? Or something much deeper? Let’s take a look:

If you dig through internet archives, you will discover that this is not a new idea. Here’s an article from 2008 that claimed blue street lights reduce crime and prevent suicide.

In 2019, they also were “Reducing Violence in Baltimore”:

Ok, so they’re just to stop crime and violence? Then why not say that? Why blame, (please do air quotes), “defects”?

Then, in 2020, some of the media shifted course and tried saying they were purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month: (3:22 video)

Loading video

So, we are supposed to believe that some lights were changed to stop crime, some are to stop violence and suicides, some were to symbolize Violence Awareness and some are defects, yet they are all in the same color scheme at the same time? What are the f*cking odds of that happening?

I don’t know about you, but when I find the explanation hard to believe, yet parroted throughout the media, I say to myself, “Hashtag PSYOP.”

Saying, “the street lights are turning purple”, is kind of inaccurate because that implies that the same lights that have been around forever, suddenly all changed color, at the same time, across the world. I think we can all agree, that makes 0 sense. So wtf is going on here? For the remainder of this article, I am going to refer to the lights and bulbs as turning purple. Maybe it is just the coating on the plastic panel. I have not the slightest clue, but what I do know is that LED lights can indeed give off a blue or purple glow.

FACT: THE NEW STREET LIGHTS ARE PART OF SMART CITIES

The United Nations has set a goal of “Sustainable Cities”, which means Smart Cities (ultimately 15 Minute Cities), and, I’ll be damned, one of the criteria is streetlights, who would have thought? An article from 2015 was published in the Journal of Engineering & Technology, called “Advance Street Lighting System for Smart City”.

The article says, “Substances of daily life will be equipped with microcontrollers, mobile communication transmitters, and suitable protocols that will make possible interconnection with other devices and users will indeed become an important part of the new age of the internet … The IoT (Internet of Things) is a collection of identifiable devices, computerized electronic devices. Information may be sent via a system using wireless communications without the requirement for a PC or human intervention”

I’m a laymen when it comes to technical stuff, but it sure sounds like they are saying all of this sh*t is going to be ran by AI. There’s going to be machines all over the place that will monitor everything, and it will all be connected to the Cloud, as shown in their graphic. Oh look, the Cloud is purple, just like the lights. Surely a coincidence?

As discussed in one of my most popular Substack pieces, Were Maui Dews a PSYOP to Distract us from Something Much More Simple, Maui was already on the Smart Grid, and we saw how that went. In fact, all of Hawaii is all-in on Smart-everything, full steam ahead for Agenda 2050:

In the video below, Honolulu also swapped out their street lights: (2 minutes)

Loading video

So, it is a fact that the streetlights are being replaced, with a new kind of light, that is for the United Nations Sustainable Goal. That is not up for debate. It is the new lights that are turning purple, not our tried-and-true normal white lights that we all grew up with.

Next I discovered, these new street lights are more than just lights. They are 5G stations. I was drinking whiskey and reading through these exceptionally boring, super-technical articles about street lights and 5G, and this one paragraph really stood out to me, because military terminology is used, such as the word “deployed”:

“The ultra-compact, fully integrated Ericsson Street Radio small cell can be deployed globally by plugging into existing streetlights that utilize a National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standardized connector. And it is VIRTUALLY UNSEEN FROM STREET LEVEL. The device sits just above the streetlight shield next to the light itself allowing it to blend into the existing infrastructure. No long wires and big, bulky boxes … And in many cases the installation can be completed within just 15 minutes, transforming a streetlight into a low- or mid-band 5G site.“

AT&T announced 5G streetlight installs in 2022:

However, I suspect this is how AT&T was able to put 5G everywhere while the United States was on Covid lockdown, stuck in our homes. Check out my hack job video showing USA 5G locations and coverage before lockdown and after: (31 second video)

Loading video

We know, for a fact, that hundreds-of-thousands of new towers didn’t go up all across the USA, so it makes perfect sense that AT&T, as well as other internet providers, simply hooked up to already existing streetlights. This exact same 5G street light install is occurring across the world. “Global Deployment”, in Lockstep.

And we know, for a fact, these things are now blasting out off-the-charts levels of EMF: (1 minute video)

Loading video

The EMF is so high it is killing trees, and bees, and birds, and everything else: (50 second video)

Loading video

But Mainstream Media isn’t broadcasting the information about 5G street lights, why? Tax dollars funded the rushed install, so why isn’t it headline news? Wouldn’t the general public be thrilled to have “faster internet speeds”? Why is the media only reporting on “defects”? When something is being hidden from the public, there is always a reason why.

Here’s the part of my Substack post where we have to look much deeper and consider if the true intention of 5G and Purple Street Lights is much more horrifying than what little is being reported. Come into my rabbit hole because I have some wild stuff to show you. A weapons expert got his hands on a new streetlight, directly from the manufacturer, and he took it apart, live. What he discovered is utterly terrifying:

Alright folks, the rest of this post has to go behind the paywall. I hate it too, but they have taken so much from me in the past 10 years. In fact, they took so much from me that, after they closed my 8-year-old, highly lucrative Blogger site, I quit writing for 5 years. They took my YouTube with 10,000 videos, my social media accounts, my PayPal, my ability to run Google Ads, and recently, I was in the first batch of people who had their phone number seized (early 2023). They will take yours too, it’s just a matter of time. This was absolutely devastating to say the least, because I needed that number for work, and they knew that, that's why they took it. With that being said, I have invested endless hours into Substack, and I know they will take it, but I would like to postpone it as long as possible. I am gambling on possibly surviving a little longer if the super crazy content is not public. The lowest amount per month that Substack will let writers accept is $5. I would have set it for $1 if I could, but I can’t, so, for only $5 you get access to this post and:

So, come into my rabbit hole, this is an amazing article with shocking info!

Buy Me a Coffee (Whiskey)