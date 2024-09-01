I briefly mentioned waking up at 3am in my article Government Caught Poisoning Fish: Killing the Food Supply and received several emails from readers, all wanting to know more because, I have to assume, they too were experiencing the same “phenomenon”. I did some digging and began writing this article back in February 2024. My research was cut short when I came across material that made me extremely physically ill (more on this later)...

A simple internet search revealed that this is not an isolated incident that is suffered by few, by any means. Here’s a couple Reddit posts:

But Reddit was tame compared to Twitter. Check this crazy sh*t out:

Told you it was crazy. Keep reading:

This is clearly not coincidence. Here’s a fellow Michigander:

…still not done…

There’s thousands more. Videos like this began appearing on YouTube, in which people complain of the same and beg for answers: (1 minute video):

I noticed that the vast majority of these Twitter (X) posts were from 2022 and 2023, with new posts in 2024. I got these screenshots on February 24th, 2024:

I’m sure Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and every other platform is loaded with the same types of posts, but for the sake of research, I had confirmed this was not an isolated issue suffered by a few, this was indeed worldwide, suffered by a large percent of the population. I then wanted to see if there was any correlation with the dates of these Tweets (X’s? I hate the name change), so I laid them out by month. Keep in mind, this task is complicated because Twitter X-er no longer shows posts in true chronological order, which makes data gathering difficult. But, out of what I gathered, shown in the screenshots above, here’s the dates these people posted:

No posts from January through July of 2022, and not a single post in August 2023? Strange. I noticed September 2022 and December 2023 had the most Tweets, so I threw them on calendars to see if we would notice anything:

I realized there wasn’t enough data to figure much out, but it was worth the try. Regardless of not being able to correlate the data, something is waking people up at exactly 3am, which is a time people should be in deep, REM sleep, thus making them feel rested the following day.

THE MEDIA PSYOP

Due to so many people suddenly reporting waking up at 3am, the media, which is often operated by the military and multi-letter agencies, rushed to intervein (check out my article Military Black PSYOPS Documents for an in-depth look behind the scenes of these operations). In 2023, one year after mass reports of 3am wake-ups began, the media began cranking out content, all of which blames the victim; it’s your diet, it’s your lifestyle, it’s your stress, it’s your hormones and it’s your fault for buying such an uncomfortable bed:

I was surprised to learn this wasn’t just happening in the USA, here’s Africa. 34,000 people looked at this! If this wasn’t happening worldwide, why so many?

And India:

And the UK:

This phenomenon is suddenly everywhere. And because people on the internet kept questioning it into 2024, the PSYOP media continues to pump out it’s your fault content:

The bullsh*t media tells people “go see a doctor” (then he can write them a prescription and try to give them a vaccine).

RANDOM PEOPLE ATTEMPT TO EXPLAIN IT

This guy offers a spooky explanation… (49 second video)

So we all have demons standing over our beds at exactly 3 in the morning? Give me a f*cking break.

WHAT IS ACTUALLY WAKING PEOPLE UP

Listen close, all the way to the end: (super important 2-minute video from 2012)

Waking up between 1-4am because the government is cranking up the frequencies, you say?

I wanted to learn more about what was going on at 3am so I changed my sleeping schedule. I now go to bed at 8pm and wake up a little before 3. The first thing I do is make a big pot of coffee. While that is running I start checking frequency data, and I can 100% confirm, as a witness with my own two eyes, someone is cranking up the pulsing in the early morning hours. Here’s an example of the pulsing (I made this 30-second video with my 3am recording, on loop):

Another example: (24 second video)

This is happening every single night. It happens all day too, but it is cranked up during the night and we know the towers, which we are being told are 5G Towers for internet, are capable of producing every frequency, including military frequencies (Check out my piece Untold History of The GWEN Towers and Shocking Uses for 5G Towers - but read the GWEN piece first). Does anyone else find it nearly laughable that they would rush to put up faster internet speed towers while we were on Covid lockdown? Here’s 5G coverage before Covid:

And here’s coverage after Covid:

Now, 5G coverage is nearly worldwide… and for the counties without it, how far can it stretch? Are there other methods to pulse these areas? I assume so.

Here’s a street light pulsing at insanely high levels… (1 minute video)

Does this pulsing tie into the EMF attack warning from the former United Nations employee?

The UN’s Clare Edwards wasn’t the only one from high-up warning the public. Alfred Webre has been warning of mind control programs involving chemtrails and frequencies for over a decade:

Now that we know this, the rest of this post is going to be super f*cking crazy:

A COVERT DIABOLICAL, WORLDWIDE PROGRAM IS BEING RAN

