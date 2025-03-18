In Part 1 of this series we met the survivors of the horrible Pulse nightclub massacre. The mother of all coincidences; it just so happened that they had all been on television before, aspired to be on television or were involved with politics. We also looked at web traffic to the Pulse website and found some really bizarre stuff. I should have showed this in Part 1 but since I didn’t: Here is what web traffic to my Substack looks like:

I started writing in August 2023. Even though I had no following and was posting horrible newbie-writer articles that now make me cringe, internet web crawlers quickly found my Substack and began logging it because this is what web crawlers do:

Notice how this looks; some days traffic levels spiked because I wrote a banger, other times traffic was lower, but there are no gaps:

For comparison, let’s look at

‘s Substack:

Closeup:

Looks pretty damn similar to mine. His first web capture was December 2023. I am guessing his first post on Substack was in November, possibly early December. Web crawlers would likely find him faster than me because he already had a following on the internet.

So that should give you an idea of what normal web traffic looks like. We ended Part 1 of this series looking at the website PulseOrlando.com. I discovered it seemingly went offline in early 2012.

And we looked at how their site looked in 2008 because, for reasons I cannot explain, this is the only web capture available to view:

In 2009 it was still operational but does not display correctly in the web capture

Come 2010 we get error messages

2015:

Strangely, I was able to find a second website, PulseOrlandoClub.com. This site was created in 2013.

(All we care about is this, pre-shooting:)

It appears something happened with PulseOrlando.com and after being down for some time PulseOrlandoClub.com launched as a new site for the same street address. It doesn’t make sense for a business to abandon a domain name they have had for a decade unless there was some strange trademark dispute over it, of which I can find no evidence. If the business sold, the domain name should be part of the sale. If they wanted to get a new url to include the word “Club”, the old url would be kept and when people visit it they would be seamlessly redirected to the new url because no business would want to lose out on the traffic they had built for a decade when retaining and forwarding (“pointing”) a url so that it redirects traffic to the new website costs $20 a month or so - they would have made this money back off a single customer.

The only possible thing I can think of is the business quietly closed around 2012 then reopened in 2013, three years prior to the shooting. I could be completely wrong, but it sure looks this way. Here is the old site’s traffic (top) vs the new site’s traffic (bottom) showing a large, unexplainable gap in traffic in 2012 followed by the new site going live mid-2013. It went nearly a year with no traffic.

The gaps in traffic are just so odd, especially for a functioning business that relies on walk-in customers. (PulseOrlandoClub.com now redirects you to weird Chinese spam, so do not visit it). This is what this second website looked like in 2013, three years before the tragedy:

Honestly, it looks like a really nice place.

These images look like legitimate photographs to me (not NASA or 9/11-style CGI).

I think we can agree, whomever was in control of this property as of 2013 had a lot of money and put care into making the business beautiful (or had a lot of money and hired a specialty interior decorator, either way the end result was a nice place).

And, based on this photo, it appears customers loved it.

Now we are going to look at police photos. These have a story of their own. Police claim they took the photos eight days after the tragedy (because yeah, that makes sense). Despite the lengthy time between the shooting and photos, we know police / FBI were in control of the property for many days after the tragedy because Chris Hansen (the hero in the hat) stated in one of his many interviews that he had received a medal from Gov. Scott and we know the medal ceremony did not take place for several days after the shooting. In this interview we see caution tape in the background as well as police lights.

Therefore, I am guessing FBI would still be in control of the property on the 8th day after the shooting. Therefore, the property should have looked pretty damn similar to the way it looked eight days prior, minus whatever they had to do to investigate. Let’s check the police photos out:

Here is what was shown on the news:

Why is the top of this missing and why are there cinderblocks? Or is this the bottom and it is flipped upside down? If so, why?

Why is the frame empty? Wall mount tv or backlit art? I’m leaning toward art.

What is all this crap?

Eight days after the shooting and balloons are still full and floating? I suppose it is possible…

What could possibly be the reason for all of this clutter? Did police allow the owners in to pack up before they photographed the scene?

Let’s pretend that is the case; let’s pretend police told the owners to go ahead on in, clean up, take whatever you want even though we haven’t photographed yet…

…then why didn’t the owner(s) immediately patch the wall? If this was your property and you were allowed back in, wouldn’t this be your top priority?

Actually, now that I think about it, wouldn’t there be some form of legal obligation, if police are keeping owners off of their property for an extended period of time, for police to secure the premises? Wouldn’t they want to do this anyway to preserve the crime scene? Usually they board up broken windows and doors and such night on #1. Especially considering this was such a high profile crime, one would think preventing gawkers, journalists, robbers and others from entering would be an utmost priority… ? Even preventing rain, leaves, insects or other nature from contaminating the scene seems like it would be imperative, does it not? So anyway, eight days later, the walls were still left open. Regardless of the reason, here are the entrance points police made through the back wall to rescue all of the people being held captive in the two bathrooms:

What is this drywall from? Bullets blew chunks of drywall out of the wall?

Based on this YouTube video, bullets go through drywall cleanly without blowing chunks out (skip to 2:22 timestamp)

They claim there were three DJs that night. Here’s the nasty little DJ booth with horrific wiring and on it is a hookah.

Are those ceiling tile panels on the floor?

Do we have any DJs reading this? If so, how old is this?

The more I look at this place, it looks filthy and I don’t mean dirty from a shooting, I mean the place looks disgusting - nothing like the photos of beauty from 2013.

Look how disgusting this wall and vent is:

This place looks old, run down and completely trashed.

The window is blown out and left wide open also, but even if it wasn’t there’s so much junk on the floor that this room appears to be unusable.

Is this where police blew through the bathroom wall? If they patched this, why didn’t they patch the other gaping holes? This doesn’t look like new drywall, IMO.

This clearly was not a recent patch job:

These tiles don’t appear to have bullet damage:

Look at the disgusting sink grime.

Closeup. Bullet holes or no bullet hole, this place hadn’t been cleaned in ages.

Even if you ignore what might be blood (or vomit or who knows), would you use this restroom? How did the toilet paper dispenser come off the wall? Surely it was screwed in…?

Look how scuzzy this place was. Look at the wood cabinets.

When the fire inspector last came to my job he made us remove a three-prong plug-in outlet converter because it had a Keurig, a Nespresso and… a microwave plugged into it *gasp!* - now imagine the inspector seeing this:

Not blood, just yuck:

The media claimed this was a place where mothers and sons went.

WTF even is this?

A television doesn’t become dissected because of a shooting. And where is the actual tv? I see the frame and crap piled on it and under it:

Old fax machine and something with exposed wires is under it, completely covered in dust.

Let’s say this is blood. What about all of the other filth? All of that junk isn’t from the shooting. This area isn’t even usable because so much random sh*t is piled on it. It looks like my computer desk at work (kidding… kind of).

The blood is under the pen which is under a paper which is under a book.

So there was this tragic shooting eight days prior, people fled through this patio, many were bleeding everywhere, crawling, being carried, carrying others while they bled out, almost 100 people were injured and 50 people were shot to death…

Maybe it rained and the rain perfectly cleaned the bloody cement? Or maybe the owners were allowed to come in and clean it up really good before the police photos? Or maybe nobody bled on the cement?

In the image below there is another hookah on the right. Nothing anywhere mentions this being a hookah bar. This seems like a trivial detail but it’s worth noting. Btw, this hookah is missing the tube that you use to inhale.

This is a patio table:

Folks, this business was (allegedly) open since 2004 and they are using broken patio tables?

What is this we see? Graffiti? Is this supposed to be a bullet hole?

Is this nightmare also from the shooting?

Even if we say that is dripping blood dripping down the wall, the f*cking trim molding fell off the wall forever ago and nasty old glue is exposed. Look at the filth along the floor, specifically toward the trim molding on the right.

To me, this place looks like it hadn’t been functional in a very long time.

There is a lot of junk on the floor but one thing there isn’t is blood. If blood was just cleaned up, the floor would be clean.

Are the police claiming they destroyed the place to recover bullets before photographing the scene?

Ok, let’s say that is the truth; the police took no photos until after they destroyed the place to get to bullets. This is completely absurd but let’s pretend it is true; we still can’t explain the complete and total filth and ruins. Look at the stairs:

Look at the wall on the right, huge stain.

Why are the fire alarms removed? Why is the hand dryer unplugged?

Where is the padding for the wood bench?

This isn’t blood, it’s dirt and scratched floor paint.

This place was so dilapidated that I cannot believe it was open eight days prior. How do trash cans get this disgusting?

We are supposed to believe those trash cans were in here?

I’m saying no f*cking way. Nobody would shell out that kind of money for a legitimately gorgeous establishment then put trash cans in it that look like they found them inside of a dumpster back during WW2.

Here are those trash cans, right by the indoor patio table with the rusty center:

What even is this? What business would store anything like this? And why? When is the last time this place had any inspection?

You know, this is reminding me of those foreclosure or eviction properties where everything is abandoned and the tenant or owner takes what they want then up and leaves.

Look how atrocious the door frame is. Where is the handle? Perhaps they only wanted it to open from the inside?

THE UNEXPLAINABLE PHOTOS

Ok, technically many seem unexplainable at this point, but this is going to blow your mind. This was one of the photos shown on the news that caught my eye and led to my weekend being spent going through every police photo I could find. What I discovered was an entirely new story not told on the news or on Truth channels.

I noticed there was something on the floor on the right. I tracked down the original in the police file:

It turns out there was a lot of water. Were they washing the floor? If so, wouldn’t ya sweep it first?

More browsing the police archive would reveal a broken pipe:

Are we to believe a bullet shot this pipe completely in half?

The pieces do not touch…? If a bullet shot it in half, where is the missing piece?

Did police cut the pipe in half? That would be bizarre.

As you may have noticed, there is a second hole in the wall next to it:

Two exposed pipes, eh? Why would that be? I then began looking back through all of the photos…

The rest of this shocking article is going behind the infamous wall of pay. I'm as cheap as Substack will allow me to be, only $5 a month or $50 for an entire year. As a paid sub you get access to this shocking article as well as my full paid sub archive. So join me on the other side of this wall and get your mind blown and help me solve a puzzle at the same time -