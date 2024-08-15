It is time to end this multi-part story outlining my experience as a citizen researcher, who simply noticed a spelling error and ended up in a nightmare of being stalked and harassed, having everything I had worked so hard for methodically stripped away from me, all because I looked too hard. You see, you are allowed to look, but you can’t look too deep; once you cross the invisible line, it is very hard to uncross it.

Due to the content in this article, it must be paywalled, but my Substack is set for the lowest amount Substack will allow me to accept, which is only $5/month or $50/year. As a paid sub you will get access to this piece and all of my other paid content plus two additional paid articles per month. Paid sub content is posted on the 15th of each month and the last day of the month.

So meet me on the other side of this paywall and let’s dive in to some pretty mind-blowing stuff you have never seen.