Vanishing wounds, injuries that move, bullet injuries that don’t bleed, disappearing tourniquets, and a whole lot of oddities that I simply cannot explain. I am not a “conspiracy theorist”. I am not saying “this is a false flag”. What I am saying is, “these things are very odd”. Without further ado, I present to you the ghastly 2022 Brooklyn, New York Subway Shooting:

If you don’t remember this horrifically sad tragedy, here’s what happened (source: Wikipedia):

“On the morning of April 12, 2022, a mass shooting was committed on a northbound N train on the New York City Subway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, New York, United States. At approximately 8:24 a.m. EDT, a 62-year-old Black nationalist Frank Robert James put on a gas mask, threw two smoke grenades, and fired a handgun 33 times. The shooting occurred as the train was traveling between the 59th Street and 36th Street stations.

Although no one died, 29 people were injured; ten victims were hit by direct gunfire, while the remaining injuries were from smoke inhalation. Most passengers disembarked at 36th Street, where some passengers fled onto an R train that traveled one additional stop to 25th Street. On the day after the attack, Frank James was arrested as the suspect after a large manhunt.” …and do you know where he was hiding when they caught him? On a park bench:

Here’s a demo showing the gun the shooter was using. Imagine the pain of being shot with this! Several of these victims were shot TWICE!: (39 second video)

Although the subway surveillance cameras, unfortunately, weren’t working that day, here’s images of this awful shooting. So much blood, so much chaos. These poor innocent victims:

So many injuries. Thankfully nobody died.

Thank God for several Good Samaritans who jumped in to save their fellow man:

Inside the train, such a nightmare:

Just the year prior, Governor Cuomo of New York worked to pass a new law that allowed people who are injured to sue the manufacturer of whatever type of gun they were shot with, so thank God these people can sue the gun manufacturers out of existence! HOORAY! Gotta disarm the public to keep them safe, per the United Nations 2024 Disarmament Treaty (we will be discussing that soon, so click it or miss it)

In addition to the images above, in this case, we also have a single video, and that is what we will be looking at today. Here’s the full video footage, belonging to NY Post (only 44 seconds, you have to watch this for the rest of this post to make sense):

When watching the video above, you see the sheer terror and chaos, as one would expect after such a horrifying tragedy. Truly Hell on earth. …But, when you slow the footage down, zoom in and look closer, you find some really bizarre “oddities”.

While you watch all these short video clips, remember, the shooter was alive when the subway car door opened, and, because the doors connecting the train cars together were locked, people could not escape his wrath until the train came to a halt and those doors opened! Those helpless passengers were stuck in a big metal box, measuring approximately 9 feet wide and 60 feet long, where they just witnessed a crazed man shoot 10 people!

To make matters worse, he lit two smoke bombs, making the air thick and hazy. With low visibility, the poor subway passengers had no way of knowing where the madman was. He could have still been on the subway train. He could have been on the subway platform. He could be anywhere, and these passengers who just exited the train barely escaped death. They must have been horrified that his shooting spree would continue…

Quick disclaimer: I refer to someone driving a bus as a “bus driver”. I refer to someone wearing a police uniform as a “cop”, and I am going to refer to people who appear to be playing roles as “actors”.

I have not done any digging to try to link the people shown in the Brooklyn footage and photos to having actor profiles, because that is not the point of this post. In this Substack I am simply pointing out “oddities”, and there’s a giant quantity of them. My definition of oddity is: sh*t that doesn’t make a damn bit of sense. Let me give you an example of something I label an oddity:

At a different tragedy (London), we saw men, dressed as police, changing outfits into different ensemble, which happened to match what the terrorists were wearing: (Footage is from London, not Brooklyn 40 second video:)

In my opinion, that’s really f*cking strange, therefore it is what I call an “oddity”. Perhaps there is a completely legitimate explanation for it. Perhaps the police were going undercover. Whatever the reason for the attire swap, no explanation has ever been provided to the public, and the above footage has never been aired in the media, additionally, it doesn’t fit with the narrative the public is being told, therefore, it is an “oddity”. You can see more examples of this in my post, Meet the Crisis Actors: Not Conspiracy Theory. Literal Actors. So, just to reiterate, the use of the word “actor”, in this specific post, does not mean someone is a literal actor, it means they appear to be “a participant in an action or process”.

