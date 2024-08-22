Before we begin, let me explain to everyone who is new here:

I research things I want to know the truth about. I share my findings.

I have no sponsors. Nobody tells me what the write. The only time I made a dime is when kind people choose to donate or sign up for a subscription.

I do not believe there is such thing as healthy poison.

I don’t care what NIH and CDC studies show if the product is poison. The vast majority of the pro-vitamin studies are funded by those with financial interest in vitamins.

I do not believe vitamins come from a bottle, I believe nutrients come from clean eating.

Not suffering immediate, noticeable harm does not mean that product is good for us.

As Medicine Girl meticulously points out in her new article , the masterminds behind the vitamin scam have found genius ways to put chemicals into our bodies that alter lab results, but the desired test results are created by the geniuses and are based on the endgame of selling us treatments. They choose the numbers, they make the tests and they sell the products. Slight conflict of interest? I’d say YES.

in her new article desired test results The vitamin isolation process is as much of a joke as the virus isolation process. Isolation is the foundation for everything. If the substance has never been isolated then everything that follows is a sham. Read my piece The Vitamin Isolation HOAX - If anyone truly believes they can put a piece of food in a pot, dump toxic hexane and water on it and the little invisible vitamins will fall out of it, I fear they are lacking common sense and reasoning skills.

“Our soil has been depleted so we need bottled vitamins!” is a myth invented by Big Pharma in the 1950s so they could convince healthy people to buy and eat their vitamins. Read my article on it.

“I don’t eat healthy so I need vitamins!” - I wrote about this fraud too .

And finally, IF THIS STUFF IS HELPING YOU, GREAT! TAKE IT! But I still believe people have the right to know exactly what they are eating and injecting.

Although each synthetic vitamin, including synthetic natural vitamins (oxymoron), require their own chemicals, the overall process is the same.

Synthetic B-Vitamins and synthetic Vitamin C are water-soluble Vitamins. This means they dissolve in water. This means our bodies can work to urinate them out unlike Vitamin D which is stored in fat and builds up to toxic levels much more quickly.

We discussed general water-soluble vitamin manufacturing in my post WTF! How Vitamins Are Made, Trust Me, It’s Not What You Think, let’s review what we learned super fast:

There are two methods used to make water-soluble vitamins; hydrolysis and microbial fermentation. Hydrolysis is throwing fruit or vegetable scraps into a pot, dumping chemicals on it to extract the vitamins then putting it through a lengthy chemical process. This method is rarely ever used due to it being slow and expensive therefore microbial fermentation is almost always chosen. Check out this video explaining the fermentation process, which is the same overall process regardless of what is being made - this is not the same “fermentation” process your grandma uses to make her famous sauerkraut: (2 minute video)

Regarding B-Vitamins, the starting culture requires cells from mammals, plants, fungi, bacteria or insects, as well as something to “inoculate” it with, something to feed it and a bunch of chemicals. The cheapest options are GMO bacteria / GMO mold and GMO sugar, so that is typically what everything, including Citric Acid and 90% of Cheese in the USA, is now made from. Even if they choose plant cells so your vitamin bottle can say made from a vegetable, they still poison it to death because that’s how it’s done. This stage is where some of the byproduct industrial waste can be used that we talked about in The Natural Vitamin Scam.

Exactly which slop combination you start with depends on what vitamin you are making. “NATURAL vitamin B12” can begin with manure (literal poop, my friends) or sewer sludge. These are also known as “proteinaceous material” because, obviously, they would never want to tell people their vitamins are made from sh*t. You can also use byproduct from the antibiotic industry (Big Pharma), which makes sense because those who make the vitamins also make the pharmaceuticals:

But sewer sludge is a major problem in India so using it to make supplements for the Americans is a solution.

There are a ton of options but using waste is very cost effective so this is a plus for the vitamin chemical factories, of which almost 100% are located in India and China, and of which neither has the factory cleanliness and safety standards we have here in the USA (or Canada, the UK, AU, etc).

Here are additional microorganisms, sugar and culture medium combinations with chemicals you can use for the fermentation step:

As mentioned in the video we looked at earlier, if you’re using E. Coli or other pathogens (GMO bacteria / GM microorganisms), you need to give it an antibiotic so it doesn’t harm people who will be eating it or injecting it for their health.

Once you grow your culture it is time to do all kinds of wacky sh*t to it; poison it, cook it, run it through lots of machines while dumping toxic chemicals on it, turn it into crystals, dry it, crush it to turn it into powder or mix it with soy oil to make drops, put it in a fancy bottle, feed it to the plebs.

Now let’s check out the most common ingredients in B-Vitamins based on the type of Vitamin. Keep in mind while you read this list, all of the byproducts discussed in The Natural Vitamin Scam can also be included in each recipe:

B-VITAMIN INGREDIENTS BY TYPE

Vitamin B1, Thiamine

Vitamin B1 supplements can be made in two different ways.

The most common natural method involves hydrochloric acid added to a coal tar derivate (Coal Tar is considered Natural and can sometimes be Organic). If coal tar derivatives are in your B-vitamins, the label will likely say Pyridine or a longer word with “Pyri” in it. This process also requires Ammonia. The concoction then undergoes fermentation, heating, cooling, and other steps to make the synthetic supplement. To learn more about Coal Tar B-Vitamins, check out my articles The Time Vitamin B Contaminated a Town and The Natural Vitamin Scam.

The other Natural method is to grow yeast by feeding the yeast lab-made chemical (synthetic) “vitamins”. The yeast is then harvested, ruptured and made into vitamin supplements. They claim the yeast retains the nutritious “vitamins” they used to grow it, but vitamins (like viruses) are completely invisible so there is no way for us to see the yeast retained them unless we use the utterly hilarious “isolation process”. For detailed manufacturing directions, check out WTF! How Vitamins are Made - It’s Not What You Think, or check out this utterly absurd flow chart showing the process (remember, at every step they dump in more chemicals):

This beautiful drum of lab-made chemical Vitamin B1 is only 963 Indian Rupees per kilogram (2.2 pounds), that’s only $11 USD! Think of all the health you can get from this tall boy!

Vitamin B2, Riboflavin

B2 can be made using a variety of different microorganisms, including Genetically Modified filamentous fungi, such as Ashbya gossypii. Want a fun fact? Ashbya gossypii was originally isolated from cotton as a pathogen that causes stigmatomycosis (a fungal disease). Yep, it went from crop disease to a healthy supplement for us. Here’s what diseased cotton looks like:

Don’t wanna use Ashbya crop disease to make your vities? Here is a lengthy list of GMO-made-in-labs bacteria that can be used as the starter culture to produce beloved B-2. You may be surprised to learn that E. Coli is commonly used, but don’t worry, it’s genetically modified to be safe. Here’s a couple more fun starters that can be used:

Other ingredients often include ammonium sulfate, sodium acetate, soybean flour, silicon dioxide, polyethylene glycol, to name a few. Because there are so many combinations of bacteria and chemicals used to make B-2, there is no specific recipe, but here’s the beautiful finished product, as low as $10 per kilogram (2.2 pounds), what a great bargain! I like how it looks like powdered carrot.

Vitamin B3, Niacin

Nicotinic acid is created using coal tar, ammonia, and formaldehyde. The starting culture can be made from Tobacco industry waste (byproduct). The cool thing about B3 is that it comes in chemical powder and chemical liquid form, depending on your manufacturing needs:

The starting ingredient to make this vitamin is 3-Cyanopyridine, which is also a fantastic pesticide. You gotta love multi-purpose health products!

Vitamin B5, Pantothenic Acid

Synthetic Pantothenic Acid is made with formaldehyde and isobutyraldehyde. These ingredients form synthetic calcium or sodium salt (not real salt!). Panthenol is the alcohol analog that, allegedly, acts as a provitamin for B5. Look at this sexy China-powder, only $2 per kilo (2.2 pounds)!:

Vitamin B6, Pyridoxine

Pyridoxine hydrochloride is made from petroleum esters, hydrochloric acid and formaldehyde. Do you see the word “Pyri” in the chemical name? Remember what that means? Coal Tar derived (petroleum esters). If you want to make sure you’re getting enough Coal Tar in your diet, buy supplements from the Famous Doctors because the vast majority of their products contain it.

If you don’t want to derive your Pyridine from coal tar because you know Coal Tar is well documented to cause cancer, you can instead make it from tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol and ammonia. Do you know what tetrahydrofurfuryl is made from? THFA is synthesized from agricultural byproducts. Reduce, reuse, recycle!

Vitamin B7, Biotin

The process for making synthetic biotin was developed in the 1940s and uses fumaric acid as a starting material. We discussed this in The United Nations Evil Food Fortification Program. Lookie here! You can buy a whole pallet of health straight from China:

Vitamin B9, Folic Acid

I didn’t spend much time digging into Folic Acid because I already researched it a little in The United Nations Food Fortification Program: The Final Chapter, but I found this to be interesting:

The National Health Service (NHS) is a UK government entity. The NHS published that Folic Acid doses can be increased to 15mg daily, especially in cases of “anemia”:

However, back in 1970, The Lancet published an article about the Toxicity of Folic Acid when taken in 15mg doses:

It turns out that the the trial was so damn toxic that the majority of trial participants developed “disturbing toxic effects” including mental changes, sleep disturbances and gastrointestinal symptoms. It was so bad that the study was canceled after only one month!

I know people reading this are going to send me hate mail saying, “that’s only if you take too much!”, to which I reply, “I strongly encourage you to read one of my newest vitamin pieces, The Daily Intake Level Swindle. You might be shocked to discover how much “vitamins" we are all being secretly dosed with via the food supply.”

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is exciting because there are several different types of it, so we will discuss them all.

Cobalamin / Cyanocobalamin

Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) is a popular ingredient in vaccines and it is a source of B12. Because the process to obtain FBS from a newborn calf is so horribly cruel that it’s basically satanic, advocates scream that it’s use in vaccines should be ended.

Cyanocobalamin is manufactured using cobalt and cyanide. It is a carcinogen according to the manufacturer, but what do they know? According to the vitamin sellers and famous doctors (who are also vitamin sellers), it’s totally safe because our bodies convert the poison to healthy stuff and flush out the toxins, so that’s outstanding news! As long as our organs can keep working hard, we can keep consuming poison for our health!

Cobalamin is made by fermentation using a genetically modified strain of bacteria called Pseudomonas denitrificans. Alumna (aluminum sulfate + potassium sulfate) is also needed. I should probably mention, do you recall my article Ivermectin: Population Control or Miracle Cure? Remember how Merck discovered deadly bacteria in golf course soil that they claimed they used to make a GMO mutant bacteria strain which they eventually called Ivermectin? Cobalamin is also an alleged dirt bacteria, modified into a genetically altered strain, to be fed to us to keep us healthy. Learn more about Cyanocobalamin Vitamin B in Vitamin B is Cyanide.

Methylcobalamin

When I share with people that Cyanocobalamin is made from cyanide I always get the response, “I would never take that! I only take Methylcobalamin!” - GREAT! Let’s check it out!

Methylcobalamin is usually produced in the laboratory by reducing cyanocobalamin (←cyanide concoction you would never take) with sodium borohydride in alkaline solution followed by the addition of methyl iodide and more.

According to patents, it uses lots of chemicals but it does not appear to directly use Cyanide even though it uses Cyanocobalamin which is made with cyanide, so that’s wonderful. It’s like if you don’t lick an ant trap because you know that’s poison but you instead lick the wrapper the ant trap came in. Since people are going to say I’m wrong, here’s a flow chart showing all the chemicals, such as Chloroform and Acetone (nail polish remover), used to make this version of Vitamin B12:

(And somehow this creates a product that is the same as eating an egg?). Per the image above, “Phenol” (which is added before Chloroform) is made from petroleum-derived feedstocks from the Petrochemical industry:

There sure is a lotta Rockefeller in vitamins, eh? Other patents require the same hazardous chemicals as the United Nations Food Fortification Program, so if you are avoiding processed foods to remove chemicals from your diet then eating these vitamins, it is literally the exact same chemicals and you are making Daddy Gates, the UN, the Population Council and The BOND Project very proud. I will write a much more detailed post just on Methylcobalamin, so be sure to sub:

And that, my friends, is a general overview of B-Vitamin ingredients. Again, we must ask, “If they have never isolated vitamin B-12, how do they know that mixing chloroform, acetone and petroleum-derived feedstocks will give us the same health benefits as eating a piece of turkey?” - I’m still waiting for a famous doctor to explain this to me.

And again, IF IT’S HELPING YOU, GREAT! Eat it, drink it, inject it, put it in your pipe and smoke it, I support your decision.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

SUPPLEMENT INVESTIGATIONS LIST

OR CHECK OUT OTHER TOPICS

SOURCES, NOTES AND OTHER STUFF

Most of the sources used in this post are in WTF! How Vitamins are Made because I planned to write one post then split it into two because it was way too long. Here’s more stuff that probably isn’t in the Sources section of that post:

https://drheise.com/natural-b-vitamins-better-synthetic-ones/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitamin_B12