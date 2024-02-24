If you’re a new subscriber, or if you happened to stumble across this post, this is Part 4 of a series, so I don’t want you to feel like you are trying to watch Breaking Bad, starting with the last season first, so let me recap how we got here.

In Part 1 of this series we looked at the insane history of Food Fortification and Enrichment, which is a wild tale of corporate greed, bribery and extortion, resulting in our food supply being intentionally contaminated with chemicals, under the guise of “adding vitamins”.

In Part 2 we started reviewing the United Nations fortification guidelines document, which outlines exactly which (hazardous) chemicals need to be dumped into our “food material” (their phrase, not mine) to fortify it with iron and iodine. In this part of the series, we learned how Fortification Supplements are added to the food supply, which consists of manufacturers dumping bags of “premix” into whole foods, to chemically adulterate them: (17 second video)

We also discovered how Rice is Fortified in India and China factories before being exported to the USA (shocking 1 minute video, edited for time. Watch the whole thing.)

In Part 3, we continued reviewing the same document, specifically looking at Vitamin A Fortification, which turned out to be a rabbit hole in itself, leading to the Population Control agenda!

And here we are, in the final chapter of this series, in which we will finish reviewing the UN document. Now that you are caught up, let’s begin!

One thing I find interesting about the United Nations Fortification Program document, is that, throughout the entire thing they continuously state there are not sufficient ways to monitor the fortification program results, yet they point out the importance of continuing to add these chemicals to the food supply, in addition to wanting to add new chemicals, more chemicals and find more foods to put these chemicals in. This, in itself, is WTF. I think, no matter where you stand on food fortification, we can all likely agree that it is the epidemy of illogical to be adulterating food with chemicals in the name of health, with no adequate procedure to monitor the health resulting from these treatments, right? Not only are there no legitimate monitoring methods to determine health, but there are equally no legitimate monitoring methods for side effects associated with these chemical fortifications.

Additionally, there are:

No control groups

No studies examining the interaction of all of these different chemical concoctions used in Fortification and Enrichment

No studies of these fortification chemicals combined with Vitamins (chemicals) and Supplements (chemicals) people are purchasing and voluntarily dosing themselves with

No studies regarding interaction between fortification chemicals and prescription medication(s)

No studies regarding the impacts of these chemicals based on an individuals weight, age or preexisting conditions

And, worst of all, there’s absolutely no way to determine how much of each chemical any individual is consuming, because the process is secretive, the ingredients in chemical “fortification” are secretive and the entire program, as a whole, is essentially a covert operation… or, perhaps I should say, it was covert, until some crazy Substack author with an obsession with truth and some thinking-outside-of-the-box investigational skills came along and ripped veil off the whole thing, threw the veil on the ground and kicked dirt on it… then picked up the dirty veil, cut it up with a pair of sharp scissors, folded the material scraps into little origami cranes, tossed them into a metal trash can then set it on fire, Antifa-style.

Let’s look at the rest of the publication:

VITAMIN A and D FORTIFICATON

In the remainder of the UN document, we learn that the Target Population for chemical Vitamin D (rat poison) and chemical Vitamin A (a fertility reducing carcinogen) is primarily children under the age of three and the elderly, which makes a lot of sense. If you look at Mercks Sexual Maturation in Adolescents chart, you see that puberty begins in females around age 8 (Merck is not only balls-deep in the Vitamin market, but Merck also basically discovered chemical vitamins while they were developing biological warfare weapons for the US military. More on that insanity coming soon):

So, if you can get fertility reducing chemicals into children, before they hit puberty, you can alter their reproductive abilities, thus controlling the population, also known as “reproductive health”. That’s some next-level evil sh*t, my friends.

As far as seniors are concerned, the actual Henry Kissinger quote is, “The elderly are useless eaters”, so, loading their fragile bodies with deadly chemicals is fantastic. Hopefully, before they die, they will get cancer from all the carcinogens in all of the vitamins which they are told to take. And hopefully they will be forced into the medical system where they can be experimented on with cash-cow chemotherapy, gene therapy, and other evil “cancer cures”. If they can spend their final decade of life strapped in a hospital bed, where they can be pumped full of experimental treatments, even better!

As of the time this UN document was published, margarine, vegetable oils and dairy products were successfully chemically treated with both fertility-reducing-vitamin-A and calcium-stripping-poison-vitamin-D. And, fortified milk has been marketed as being great for children, therefore it is essential to make sure it is available in schools:

Other than stating the Vitamin D and A supplementation program doesn’t have adequate monitoring, the United Nations has nothing else to say about it, except for that we need to keep it going.

VITAMIN E

If you want to journey down the Vitamin E rabbit hole, check out my deep dive into Omega-3 supplements (Fish Oil Poison), which are also known as Vitamin E. We discovered what they are selling us as Vitamin E / Omega-3s is actually soybean oil, canola oil and/or palm oil, which are then mixed with cancer-causing chemicals. All of these oils are absolutely horrendous for our health. Canola is literally an automotive industry lubricant. Soybean oil has extreme effects on sexual development and is being used to change the gender of fish. It seems to me that Vitamins have one common theme, which is population control. Heck, if you have been following this whole Vitamin series, you already know Vitamin C has ties to Eugenics!

Out of these chemical Vitamin E fortification options, the UN wants our food fortified with tocopherol acetate, which is Palm Oil combined with toxic chemicals. Here’s (Palm Oil) Fortified Margarine: (17 second video)

Palm oil and soybean oil are dumped into nearly all processed foods because they are cheap. Would you like to know how Palm Oil is made? I think you would! Instead of me telling you, how about I show you. Here’s three 1-minute videos, straight from a manufacturer:

The videos above are actually probably the best, cleanest Palm Oil you will ever consume. This is not what we are being fed. What our food is laced with is Tocopherol Acetate, AKA Palm Oil Acetate: Acetate is typically made from wood pulp combined with horrible chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, and sulphuric acid, made on an industrial scale and bottled. Here’s an entire TON (2,000 pounds / 907kg) for 700 Indian Rupees = $8.45 USD!

…VITAMIN E, BABY!

The UN document states, “Optimal levels of fortification of vitamin E should be reassessed based on such scientific evidence”, but, until whenever the reassessment happens (which will be never), tocopherol acetate will continue to be used to fortify, “fats and oils including margarine and fat spreads and breakfast cereals” … and who is the target market for breakfast cereals? CHILDREN! Now think about this for a moment:

A child who has a bowl of fortified cereal with fortified milk for breakfast, starts their day with soybean oil or palm oil combined with toxic chemicals, fertility-reducing-Vitamin A, rat poison Vitamin D, hazardous Calcium Carbonate, chloroform (also in Vitamin D), GMO wheat, byproduct from the steel manufacturing industry and coloring agent dye chemicals. If that child drinks a Tropicana orange juice to go with the cereal, they are consuming more Vitamin D (rat poison and chloroform), Citric Acid (GMO Corn Syrup, black mold, bacteria), more Calcium Carbonate as well as other chemicals. If they have a slice of toast with margarine, even more chemicals. Then, if their parent is like I was, they are handed their Vitamins then sent to school. Gotta keep ‘em healthy!

B-COMPLEX VITAMINS

The United Nations document, which is riddled with spelling errors and bizarre sentence structure (far more bizarre than mine) questions if Vitamin B is actually associated with preventing Anemia. Despite claims that chemical Vitamin B stops Anemia, there isn’t any actual evidence of this, and even the UN knows this. If you look at the ingredients in the chemical blend, I don’t see any way it can stop anything, and, in fact, one of the side effects IS anemia! But that’s only if you “take too much”. Who determines how much is too much? Not Science. Not clinical trials. Not the FDA because “Supplements” are completely unregulated. Not even the chemical manufacturers determine the dose (the manufacturers actually say do not consume it, because it is hazardous). Do you know who determines the appropriate daily dose?…

THE VITAMIN SELLERS… who want you to be a repeat buyer every month is who determines how much of the toxic chemical blend we should consume every day.

So, as I was saying, the UN document says more research needs to be done to conclude if synthetic Vitamin B actually fights Anemia. They go on to say that there is evidence that “folic acid together with vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 have been reported to decrease plasma homocysteine levels; the latter is reported to be inversely associated with the development of ischaemic heart disease.” Yes, they spelled ischemic incorrectly, and yes, they are aware these “vitamin” chemicals can cause heart disease.

Although I wrote Vitamin B is Cyanide, I have yet to deep-dive into Vitamin B Complex, which I don’t feel like doing today, but let’s do a mini-dig and see what we can uncover in one hour:

WHAT’S IN “VITAMIN B COMPLEX”?

A quick internet search shows the injection version of Vitamin B Complex is all chemicals:

An Amazon search recommended I purchase an entire months supply of Nature Wise brand of B-Complex, for only $4.99 with free shipping! What an amazing deal! It’s a Godsend that they can sell us health this cheap!

But, the label confirms it is indeed all chemicals. Thus far, I have researched Vitamin B12 as Cyanocobalamin as well as Biotin (Chemical Vitamin E) and they are awful, according to the manufacturers of the chemicals:

I then pulled up a $19 bottle of Vitamin B Complex. Because it’s so much more expensive, it must be a better product, right?:

And discovered it is the same ingredients, plus hazardous filler:

The United Nations goes on to state, “A confirmed association between dietary folic acid intake and neural tube defects has been reported”. Wait, WHAT? Does this mean they admit that synthetic Folic Acid can cause Neural Tube defects? Do you know what Neural Tube Defects are? I didn’t, so I had to look it up to learn, “Neural tube defects (NTDs) are birth defects of the brain, spine, or spinal cord that occur in fetuses within the first month of pregnancy”. Is this MORE population control?!? And, the craziest part about this is that Authoritative Sources, such as Cleveland Clinic, are telling pregnant women to make sure they supplement (chemical) Folic Acid to prevent Neural Tube Defects! Is it just me, or is it seeming like every vaccine and vitamin causes the exact issue they are supposed to stop?

Someone could argue that what the UN is actually saying is the intake of Folic Acid (chemical) prevents defects, to which I reply, “Ok. Let’s check out the ingredients and see for ourself”…

I did some digging and came across a Manufacturers Safety Data sheet for a Pfizer product called OPTIMINA. It to be the master chemical blend for B-Complex, meaning, this blend can then be used in assorted products they want to Fortify with B-Complex, because Big Pharma is “Vitamins”.

This safety data sheet is authored by Pfizer, so it is actual information that they legally must provide to the factories working with their chemical blend. The safety data sheet related to the ingredients of this product and the safety of such:

Above we see this product contains at least three hazardous chemicals. We will discuss those in a minute. But first, here’s the rest of the chemicals in Pfizer’s vitamin mixture:

Above we see B12 is in here, which I already dug into, so that’s awful, but what about the rest?

I pulled up the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet for the first hazardous ingredient on the list, Zinc Sulphate.

Here we discover that it is a lab chemical that should not be used a “Food or Drug”. We also learn it is indeed hazardous:

In the image above, where the green arrow is pointing, Category 1 means it can inflict permanent damage with a single exposure. Category 2 means it can inflict permanent damage with prolonged or repeated exposure. You can also see (below) the organs it targets is Heart and Blood. It can also cause eye damage and is a Category 4 in terms of Oral Toxicity.

The NFPA has rated this chemical a Health Category 2, which means Hazardous:

I have no desire to look up more ingredients, because even if they’re all super-duper healthy chemicals, I can’t get past the Vitamin containing at least four hazardous chemicals that attack the heart and blood (and B12 is a carcinogen). So instead of investing more time into looking up more ingredients, let’s look at the rest of Pfizer’s Safety Data regarding this Vitamin mixture:

There’s some other points of interest, regarding how Pfizer advises people working with this chemical-blend to protect themselves and the environment (who would have ever thought you have to protect yourself when working around a VITAMIN?!). Pfizer states:

If tablets or capsules are crushed and/or broken, avoid breathing dust and avoid contact with eyes, skin , and clothing. (But no worries if you’re swallowing it! The dangerous dust will never touch your skin!)

When handling, use appropriate personal protective equipment

This stuff is so toxic to the environment that the factory working with these Vitamins has to use “dust collectors” and a “HEPA filtration system” to ensure “emissions” do not escape the building. In one section of the document (page 6), they use the phrase, “airborne contamination” … (this is identical to Fluoride, which requires factories to use “scrubbers” in smokestacks to capture the toxic Fluoride before it is released into the environment. The captured Fluoride is what they bottle then dump into the water supply to strengthen our teeth)

These vitamins are very harmful to aquatic organisms, may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. (Reminder, our bodies are over 60% water, so what is it doing inside of us?)

It is harmful if swallowed and there is “danger of serious damage to health by prolonged exposure through inhalation and if swallowed”

We also learn how much of these healthy vitamins in this blend it takes to kill a rat:

People like to tell me I am stupid because I don’t understand how a “lethal dose” works. They then point out that the lethal dose that killed the animal is “way more than a human would take!”. My response: “a Vitamin is killing animals. You know what can’t kill an animal? Clean broccoli. GMO-free apples. Fresh carrots from the garden. There’s no lethal dose for a cucumber.”

Anyway, yeah, I think this hazardous B-Complex Vitamin Blend could indeed cause birth defects, but, as many readers like to remind me, I’m not a doctor so I just don’t understand how poison works.

THE RECAP

So, to get back to the United Nations document, since this was a 4-part series, lets finish it out by recapping what we uncovered:

The United Nations, through their Codex “food standards” arm, sets fourth rules and regulations requiring all member nations fortify foods. The member nations have voluntarily surrender their decision making power and choose to follow Codex’s rules without question. Codex decides what we can be poisoned with and how much is acceptable, in addition to labeling laws (or should I say, “lack of labeling laws”)

Codex refers to our chemically treated food as “food material”, so that’s nice.

Flour fortification is typically performed using premixed vitamins, which typically comes from India and China:

It is nearly impossible to find out which Vitamins are in these premixes because the bulk wholesale listings have no information whatsoever. I’m debating buying a bag to research it further. If anyone wants to help crowdsource me purchasing a bag of “fortification premix” from India, any donation would be awesome because they are going to crush me with shipping charges:

When it comes to fortification with Iron and Iodine, which is used to fortify salt, milk, bread, flour, sugar, grains and condiments the Codex-approved supplement options are iron sulphate (iron sulfate) or iron fumarate. We learned that Iron Sulfate is a byproduct from the steel pickling industry, meaning it is leftover waste. Lookie here, only $80 for 2,000 POUNDS (around 907kg) of “High Purity Iron Sulphate”! You can’t beat that deal!

It’s just so beautiful! I can’t wait to eat this for my health!:

The other option food manufactures can use to add iodine to our food is Iron Fumarate. Despite spending a long time trying to figure out exactly where iron fumarate comes from, I had no success. What I did discover is that Iron Fumarate is also called Ferrous Fumarate, which is this:

And this:

And, somehow, it is also these:

And this too:

Such pretty colors!

Clearly there is no consistency in manufacturing this chemical (which, I believe is likely also a byproduct)

Here’s a special type of Ferrous Fumarate you can only get by prescription:

Wanna see how they use it? Just put the pretty powder in the water and it dissolves pronto! See how easy it is to fortify liquids?! Perfect for fruit juices, Vitamin drops, supplement powders and more! Hooray for health! (22 second video)

A truck bed full of nutrition, headed to the USA:

Next we discovered that Codex approved an experimental-use “fortificant” called sodium iron-EDTA because it is white/ clear, so it blends in to light-colored foods better than the dark-colored fortificants:

But the downside was that there hasn’t been any studies regarding how it should be used in food, so the UN approved it and will reevaluate it in the future if it doesn’t work out.

We also learned of another method that can be used to add Iron to “food material”: (2 minute video, shortened for time purposes)

Lastly, in Part 2, we learned the different methods food manufacturers are allowed to use when putting these chemicals into our foods. One of the methods is Encapsulation (also called SPRAY MIXING and SPRAY DRYING). What this means is that the chemical “fortificant” will be coated with a sugar then a polymer (technically, a “biopolymer”). The polymers you can pick from for food fortification are chitosan, genetically modified chitosan, gum arabic, maltodextrin, sodium alginate or pectin. This tricks the human body into absorbing it, just like with sugar in vaccines. Our bodies don’t want it and will flush it out unless we trick it by making it believe its “food material”.

In Part 3, we ended up in a Vitamin A rabbit hole. We discovered Vitamin A is exceptionally dangerous to health:

The danger symbol on the Vitamin A container caught my eye:

So I looked it up in the Hazard Symbol Database:

And discovered this sh*t is toxic AF:

It not only causes damage to skin and organs, but it targets fertility and an unborn child. Even more shocking, we discovered that Vitamin A (teratogens) account for 5% OF ALL BIRTH DEFECTS! And guess who it is being marketed to?

If you want your mind blown, read that post. Even if you think you know everything there is to know about Vitamins, read that post. It shocked me.

And that brings us to this part of the series, Part 4, the final chapter in the crazy United Nations fortification requirements document. Although this series is now over, I am not done investigating Vitamins and Supplements. What I have coming next is going to permanently change your view on ALL chemicals added to the food supply.

