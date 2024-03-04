You are not going to believe what I uncovered! These are videos from inside chemical manufacturing companies that make the chemicals for Vitamins, Supplements, Food Fortification and Enrichment, Pharmaceutical Use as well as “Food Grade” chemicals including preservatives, coloring agents and flavoring and more. Folks, WE ARE EATING THIS STUFF!

If you haven’t read my Vitamin deep-dives, you should start there. Please do not tell me how great vitamins are until you read them. If you read them and disagree, ok cool, I still love ya and we can agree to disagree, but at least read them before telling me I don’t know what I’m talking about:

Lets start with the lesser-disturbing videos first, then we will work out way up to the “WTF AM I EATING?!?!” videos. ****People are saying Substack is blocking them from playing my videos (and also blocking them from Subscribing! What the hell?!). I do not have any issues playing anyones videos, but sometimes they take around 12 seconds to start playing. When you are done reading, PLEASE take my poll at the bottom of page and let me know if you had issues.

CALCIUM

Here’s Chemical Calcium Supplement, also known as Calcium Carbonate, a very hazardous laboratory chemical that, allegedly, somehow makes our bones strong. This is what is dumped into calcium-fortified foods including cereals, flour, cornmeal, breads, tortillas, crackers, and some breakfast cereals, tortillas, breads, crackers and nearly all dairy products. (16 second video)

Loading video

This is Calcium Chloride, a Level 2 Health Hazard per NFPA, which means it is Hazardous. Calcium Chloride can cause “Cardiac Disturbances”. Additionally, the substance can cause burning of the skin and eyes if touched without proper gloves. Long-term contact with calcium chloride can also lead to contact dermatitis, according to the International Programme on Chemical Safety (IPCS) It is fed to us as “a firming agent” that keeps expiring foods from getting soft and mushy. It is also called “a safe preservative” by the FDA, therefore it is also commonly used as an anti-browning agent for fruits and vegetables

Loading video

Ammonium Sulphate, also known as ammonium alum, diammonium sulfate, ammonium sulphate, mascagnite, sulfuric acid diammonium salt, ammonium sulfate 2:1, ammoniumsulfate, actamaster, sulfuric acid, diammonium salt and diammonium sulphate is a hazardous chemical, labeled Health Hazard Category 1. This means it can inflict permanent damage with a single exposure. It is allowed to be used in wine, baking, sausage casing, vegetables (including mushrooms and fungi, roots and tubers, pulses and legumes, and aloe vera), and seaweeds in vinegar, oil, brine, or soybean sauce, bakery products (like bagels, pitas, English muffins), bread mixes, fresh pastas, cooked seafood and… fertilizer: (42 second video)

Loading video

Loading video

From factory to table!

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

IRON

Here is beautiful Ferrous Sulphate, this is one option that can be fed to us to supplement our Iron intake.

Loading video

Here is Blue Iron Oxide, a hazardous substance (per OSHA.gov). It is approved by the FDA as a food coloring agent. It is often called Blue #1. Other colors of Iron Oxide include Red #40, Yellow #5 and more. These dyes are used in everything, including potato chips, snacks, jams, candy, drinks, shampoo, body care, pet food, “Vitamins”, “Supplements”, pharmaceuticals and more. When you see this beautiful ocean-blue color, it’s likely Iron Oxide.

The ingredients in these Oxide “coloring agents” have been shown to cause a wide array of health issues, ranging from allergies to cancer to gene editing (mutagenic, toxigenic). And here’s our first glimpse of inside a Blue Iron Oxide factory in India (yes, it is stored on a dirt floor because there are little health standards, few manufacturing standards and the entire Vitamin and Supplement industry is unregulated, therefore it doesn’t matter if the ingredients came from a sewer or a dirt floor in a shack): (30 second video)

Loading video

I believe this is Blue Oxide that has not been turned into powder yet (28 second video)

Loading video

When used as a food dye, it can be called “Blue FCF”, which sounds better than Blue Iron Oxide, doesn’t it? Here’s a pretty drink for you:

Iron Oxide can be made in a number of ways, but the easiest is when it is a byproduct (industrial waste) from Iron manufacturing and shaving.

It is always more profitable for a manufacturer to get the FDA to approve of using waste as a food ingredient. Once it is approved, the waste can be bottled and sold as an additive then fed to us (or used as filler in a product like powdered laundry detergent). This eliminates the need for manufacturer to pay for expensive, hazardous disposal fees. This is the exact story of Fluoride in our water supply.

“MEDICINE”

Zirconium Silicate is used in making tile, sanitary-ware and in tableware industries… and also, in pharmaceuticals. Yep, this is what needs to go into your body to fight hyperkalemia (high levels of potassium in the blood). Do you know what causes high potassium in the blood? Supplements, Pharmaceuticals and food fortification (VITAMINS)! They create the problem then sell us the solution… which is a chemical, which causes more problems… then they sell us more solutions… (9 second video)

Loading video

FOOD FORTIFICATION PREMIX

This is Food Fortification Pre-Mix. Here’s how they mix all of the healthy chemicals together to make “Vitamins and Minerals” that will be dumped into the food supply because the United Nations demands it. (41 seconds)

Loading video

Here’s white rice after it has been fortified with the Vitamins and Minerals premix: (57 second video)

Loading video

OMEGA 3 SUPPLEMENTS

Per the United Nations guidelines, Palm Oil should be added to foods to give us “Vitamin E” . (Three 1-minute videos showing Palm Oil Production Process before chemicals are added)

Loading video

Loading video

Loading video

“Vitamin E” (Palm Oil and Chemicals) the finished product!

Grab some Fish Oil too! Here’s a great blend of “Oxidized Sulfited Fish Oil, Sulfitated Beef Hoof Oil, Sulfitated Rapeseed Oil, Oxidized Sulfited Lard Oil”

Or some Fish Oil powder! OMEGA-3’s, baby!

VITAMIN B

Here’s the China B12 Factory: (12 seconds)

Loading video

Here’s a competitor listing for Vitamin B12, because when I think Vitamins, I think of blue plastic drums…: (11 seconds)

Loading video

“VITAMIN FOR INJECTION”

Sometimes swallowing chemical pills isn’t enough health, so doctors recommend injecting the chemicals:

If you need a variety of injections, this Chinese company is a one-stop-shop! Price PER BOX is only $2-$5 USD! Check out their commercial, I feel healthier just watching it!: (50 seconds)

Loading video

Here’s the men in hazmat suits making the healthy Vitamin B6 Injections for us Americans:

If you don’t like needles injecting chemicals into your body, here’s men in hazmat suits making vitamins pills. “Factory Outlet Vitamins Vitamin B B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8 B9 B11 B12” (25 seconds)

Loading video

IRON & IRON FUMERATE

Very important to our diets, therefore we need to supplement, supplement, supplement… with Iron Sulphate, per the United Nations!

Thank you Amazon! I’ll Subscribe and Save to this healthy stuff! Put me on monthly auto-ship!

If this food additive doesn’t look nutritious to you, what does?:

Just mix with any liquid to make it loaded with health! (22 second video)

Loading video

Look at all this iron fortification!

COLLAGEN

Collagen for you to eat! A delightful blend of hydrolyzed Bovine Bone that can be used as a food additive. “Cheap Price!”, the listing says:

AMINO ACIDS

So much health, so little time. It’s a good thing China is taking care of us! They sure love us Americans!

THE INVOICES

I noticed that in some of these videos, there’s an invoice in the background:

Loading video

So I took screenshots.

We can see 1,000 Kilograms (2.204 pounds = over 1 ton!) was ordered.

Here we can see Sodium Nitrate was ordered, and also it says “20 Bags x…”, Does this mean 20 TONS? Either way, that’s a lot of health:

Unfortunately, I cannot see a company name regarding who ordered it on this invoice. But that’s ok, because I found this one:

Loading video

So I screenshotted the address area and turned it sideways so we can see it:

Here we see the invoice is for Salicylic acid, which belongs to a class of drugs known as salicylates, commonly used as a food preservative and found in medications like aspirin and Pepto-Bismol.

The invoice shows this was purchase by Essentials Pharma

I tracked down Essentials Pharma on IndiaMart. They export their pharmaceutical products to the USA:

So, next time you go to the doctor, you can ask what product they carry that are made in India, because you love supporting small businesses. Before you leave, PLEASE take my survey below and consider a donation if you enjoyed my research!

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

or Buy Me a Coffee

And be sure to subscribe!

PLEASE TAKE MY SURVEY

If you are new here and haven’t read my investigations into what we are being sold as “Vitamins”, check them out:

NEXT READ

—> For more fantastic research, be sure to subscribe to my buddies

and

SOURCES, NOTES & MORE

https://www.indiamart.com/essentialspharma/profile.html

https://essentialpharmagroup.com/news/

Vitamin B7 https://sinoahfighting.en.made-in-china.com/product/asyxEkGJgXhj/China-Pharmaceutical-Food-Feed-Vitamin-B7-Vitamin-D-Biotin-CAS-58-85-5.html

Vitamin K2 powder: https://arbiotechem.en.made-in-china.com/product/GBIQjtsdnyUR/China-Argc-Manufacturer-Hot-Supplying-98-Bulk-Vitamin-K2-Mk-7-Powder.html

https://www.alibaba.com/trade/search?spm=a2700.galleryofferlist.pageModule_fy23_pc_search_bar.keydown__Enter&tab=all&searchText=fortification+vitamin

https://shzhangguan.en.made-in-china.com/product/KmwYVuecCbkJ/China-Pharmaceutical-Chemical-Phylloquinone-Vitamin-K1-84-80-0.html

https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2004/03/codex-guidelines-for-vitamins-and-minerals-optional-or-mandatory/

https://www.wikihow.com/Make-Iron-Oxide

Holy fish! Look at this mega health!

https://www.youtube.com/@DhairyaInternationalDI/videos