In Part 1 of this series we looked at the shocking history of how food fortification and enrichment came to be; a true story of greed, bribery and extortion. We discussed how fear propaganda, combined with help from the NIH, and other governmental bodies, resulted in businesses dumping chemicals into our food under the guise of Vitamins and Supplements, simply because it was profitable. It’s pretty crazy, so if you haven’t read that, you should check that out first.

After learning the history of fortification, I wanted to know exactly which chemicals are currently being put into our food, so I tried finding out the exact fortification and enrichment process. If you have been following along with my Vitamins are Poison series, you already know, it is exceptionally difficult to get answers regarding these secretive processes and ingredients, especially because the industry is completely unregulated and manufacturers, which are almost all located in India and China, can legally hide behind “proprietary blend” protection. …and that alone should sound the alarm. Why on earth is it so hard to find out what is in the vitamins that are being added to our food? Why are these ingredients in “fortificants” locked down tighter than Fort Knox?

After hours of digging, I came across a video showing how rice is fortified prior to being made into flour, which will then be sold as-is for baking as well as being used in processed foods. The fortification process was exactly what I feared; the factory adulterates the whole-food by dumping in premixed bags of “vitamins and minerals”, which likely means the factory has not the slightest clue what is actually in the bag: (17 second video)

I wanted to find a bag of those chemicals for sale so I could peep all of the ingredients for us, so I did exactly what I did for the Vitamin D is Rat Poison, Vitamin B is Cyanide, Vitamin C is Corn Syrup and Mold and Omega-3’s are Soy and Carcinogens investigation, I went to IndiaMart.com. IndiaMart is like an eBay for bulk chemical manufacturers and buyers. I ran a search for “Vitamin Premix for Food Fortification”

There’s almost 90 different variations of these fortification blends you can purchase, depending on your health needs, or the health needs of your chickens (there’s poison supplement blends just for them too). I saw that this listing had a video, so that peaked my interest:

Here’s the vid, and trust me, you are going to want to see this! Keep in mind while you watch this, THIS IS NORMAL FACTORY STANDARDS FOR INDIA! (1 minute video, edited for time purposes)

Although there are a lot of manufacturers selling these mixes, none have ingredients listed. In fact, the listings are very vague and consist only of one-to-three photos, a product name and a price.

I was now four hours into my hunt and had absolutely nothing to show for it, other than the crazy Fortified Rice video.

I typed into Brave browser, “Buy Fortification Chemicals” and got the typical bullsh*t results, all of which state how amazing fortification is for our health, which we already know is a complete crock of sh*t:

As I was about to scrap this search, this caught my eye:

So I clicked on it, and at first it seemed like nothing, which is what 99.999% of stuff I click on is, but then I looked closer, and holy-muthaf*cking-rabbit-hole, Batman, I found what I have been searching for!

You might not realize why this is such a bombshell document, so let me tell you. This was published on FAO.org. You look at me, with a look of bewilderment, and say, “What is FAO?”, to which I reply, “FAO is the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations”. Now that you heard the name “United Nations” you already know this is bound to be some kind of diabolical sh*t, and let me tell you, it is the motherload of diabolical sh*t. This specific document outlines exactly how our food is being systemically poisoned and with what; which is something that is basically impossible to find online, hence the reason I have been looking for such a long time.

This document begins by explaining the decisions in the paper were made by the “Codex Alimentarius”. If you are not familiar, Codex Alimentarius was founded in the deepest pits of hell was created in 1962 by two United Nations organizations, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Codex is located in Geneva, Switzerland. From their neutral country (they can’t be attacked, which is why all awful things, like CERN, banking transactions and evil meetings are there), they oversee all "food standards". When I say all, I mean ALL. Codex is who approves various chemical agents to be added to food, including which poisons are acceptable for organic food. And, I finally realized… CODEX IS WHO OVERSEES VITAMIN SUPPLEMENTS.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) literally gets their information from Codex!

But it’s worse than that. All Codex member nations have voluntarily surrendered their decision making power to Codex. As a Codex member nation, whatever Codex says is written in stone and will be followed without exception. (crazy 1:28 video)

The only thing Codex doesn’t oversee is pharmaceuticals, because the Big Pharma mafia has that covered and the two work together.

Now it was all beginning to make sense; we are being fed chemicals, under the guise of Vitamins and Supplements, due to directions from Codex Alimentarius, who is located in a neutral country, and, as part of the United Nations, likely has complete diplomatic immunity, therefore is 100% free from all liability. And even if they didn’t have diplomatic immunity, it doesn’t matter because every member is agreeing to follow their “rules”. Even if we did want to complain about these chemicals, we are told to b*tch to the FDA, who doesn’t even make their own regulations! Check mate.

You know who else is balls-deep in food fortification? THE WORLD BANK! Yes, the World Bank wants chemical food fortification. Wrap your mind around that! But more on that a different day, so click it or miss it:

Let’s take a look at the batsh*t crazy Codex / FAO / United Nations document I discovered:

In the FAO documents, Codex is referred to as “The Counsel” and “The Consultation”, but I am going to call ‘em Codex and the United Nations, because I refuse to call them any name that makes them sound special. Middle finger to you, Codey!

IODINE FORTIFICATION

According to the UN, our salt, milk, bread, flour, sugar and condiments are excellent candidates for Iodine Fortification. They especially like when a food is fortified then, a person making a recipe, such as, “cured fish and pickled products” also uses salt, which is fortified. A double dose of chemical fortification to keep them healthy!

When it comes to Iodine, the version Codex demands we be dosed with is not the trace mineral found in natural foods like tuna, shrimp and eggs. It’s not even the chemical supplement that was schemed to be added to table salt starting in the 1920s (“slightly hazardous” sodium iodide). The iodine we are to be fed is the Codex-approved chemical iodine supplement called iron sulphate (iron sulfate) or iron fumarate.

Iron Sulfate is a byproduct, meaning it is industrial waste, that comes from the steel pickling industry. If you’re like me, you have no clue what “steel pickling” is, so I found out. It’s a treatment used to remove impurities, rust, and scale from the surface of a metal. Apparently, during the steel manufacturing process, a layer of oxide forms on the steel, so it has to be pickled to get that sh*t off. To remove the crap, they dip it in the pickling solution, which is often hydrochloric or sulfuric acid. Some metals need additional pickling, so phosphoric, hydrofluoric, and nitric acid are used. When all said and done, you have a byproduct of Iron Sulfate, also known as, Boom! Iodine for you! Well, yeah, technically it’s Boom! Iron Sulfate for you!, but according to the UN, it’s also iodine… for you… to prevent Goiter… boom…

And if I had to take a guess, I would say the China version of this nutrient byproduct is probably obtained for free from Wuhan Iron and Steel Group in China. Wuhan is one of the biggest steel manufacturers in the world. The reason this is my guess is because almost all of the chemicals in our supplements come from China (and India), and Wuhan Iron is in close proximity to the chemical manufacturers. Having someone take waste off your hands saves you a literal fortune in disposal costs (just like Fluoride being dumped in the water supply to strengthen our teeth. The Fluoride being put in the water supply is actual waste, captured from the smoke stack “scrubbers” before it is released into the atmosphere. Because it is so toxic, if it is released into the air, it kills everything within a wide radius, so, to save money on proper disposal costs, dump it in the water supply and call it “good for the plebs”). Also, the Wuhan cave bats probably work there in their spare time. Who would have thought my Wuhan Bats would reappear in a United Nations article?

That is just my guess. I have absolutely no evidence it is coming from Wuhan Steel but it sure would make a lot of financial sense for both the steel company and the chemical company. I also cannot verify if the bats work there. As of the time of publishing this article, the bats have not returned my calls for comment.

I suppose you could argue that the iron sulfate they are putting in the food supply isn’t the byproduct one, and they are instead making it fresh in a lab, but I find that exceptionally hard to believe, and I will show you why in a moment.

Iron Fumarate is the alternative supplement you can dump in the food supply to ensure we get enough iodine, is sometimes known as Iron Salt. Figuring out exactly what this is, is nearly impossible. I’ve spent an additional hour digging and it’s not worth investing any more time. Being that Iron Sulfate is a byproduct, I would guess this is too, but this is also just a guess.

IRON FORTIFICATION:

Natural heme iron comes from animal sources like red meat, fish, and poultry, while non-heme iron comes from plant-based sources like vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Clams, mussels, and oysters are three species high in iron.

Codex says the same chemicals that are used to boost our iodine levels (iron sulphate and iron fumarate) can conveniently be used again to fortify food with iron. So, it would seem to me, if the products we are consuming have been fortified with Iodine and Iron, we are probably getting a double-dose of byproduct.

There is another method to fortify-with-Iron that food manufacturers can use and if this doesn’t make you want to piss on the side of the United Nations building, what does? (must see 2 minute video)

Loading video

Yep, because swallowing iron filings is the same as getting iron from eating meat, nuts and veggies, don’t cha know? Now that I think about this, wouldn’t these shards come from the exact same steel production factories that do the pickling? Are the shards strained out from the byproduct pickling solution? Time to bring back more of my Wuhan Cave Bats, this time, instead of making Covid, they’re making healthy Iron Fortifications for us.

CODEX’S CONCERNS REGARDING THIS FORTIFICATION PROGRAM

Codex is very concerned that some of these ingredients may cause harm to innocent people who are just trying to be healthy, so they have ordered multi-decade, ginormous clinical trials to guarantee these fortification materials are truly safe. JUST KIDDING!! That would never happen, you silly goose.

What Codex is concerned with would be hilarious if it weren’t true. Their real concern is the color of the “iron compounds” used because they might alter the color of light-colored foods. The United Nations says it is, quote, “Critical”, to select the correct color of fortification chemicals. And, you know, people expect their Cheerios to be a light shade of wheat-color, so if they open the box and they’re iron-sulfate-green, people might think they’re moldy and not consume them, and that’s a huge problem! HEALTH!:

By the way, the chemical above is being sold, from India, for $0.07 USD (or 6 Indian Rupees) per kilo (2.2lbs). This means a 55 gallon drum is under $2 USD. An entire TON (2,000lbs / 907kg) is under $70 USD. How could it not be byproduct industrial waste? I do not see it as possible to manufacture, bottle and sell 2,000 pounds of anything for $70… unless there are no raw materials costs… because it is waste… maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think I am. Lets get back to Codex's concerns:

Additionally, Codex points out that these chemicals, “often lead to the development of off-flavors due to reactions with other components of the food material”. The last thing they need is for people to say, “This bread tastes like metal waste!”. Btw, I like how they used the phrase “food material”, because it’s not food, it’s “food material”.

Because of the off-color and off-flavor problem, “The Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) has given sodium iron-EDTA tentative approval for use as a fortificant”. Which is outstanding because, due to the white color of this chemical concoction, it blends in so much nicer to light shade food materials, which means the plebs can eat their fortified hard taco shell, filled with fortified cheese and fortified sour cream without question:

Want to see a manufacturer video? Here you go: (41 seconds)

Loading video

Sure looks scrumptious!

The document goes on to point out that there is only one teenie-tiny problem with Sodium Iron, but it’s just a super-small, nearly-microscopic problem, definitely not a problem to loose sleep over, it’s such a miniscule problem that it isn’t really even a problem, per se... and that itsy bitsy problem happens to be that there’s no information available on how the experimental-use Sodium Iron should be used in food. Yeah, not knowing what it actually does when consumed as food is a problem, but it’s so trivial that it doesn’t matter. With that being said, the UN decided the obvious solution is to go ahead and use it for now, but if it becomes a problem, they’ll deal with it then because, HEALTH! Makes sense to me!

They go on to state that we can’t really rely on surveillance data for iron fortification because, “alteration of serum ferritin levels and other indicators of iron status in the presence of recent infection” - I read that at least eight times and still have no idea what it means, but it doesn’t sound good, and whatever it means, the monitoring data for iron fortification is useless, so there’s that.

They also say, “furthermore, it should be stressed that not all anaemia is due to iron deficiency”... I reply, “Should we really be getting Anemia advice from a health organization that doesn’t know how to spell Anemia?” In fact, the UN Food Fortification Program documents are all so poorly written that I had to decipher them, and, at one point, I sent a text message to my buddy

to ask him what his interpretation was. As I strained to figure out what the documents were expressing, I began to wonder if whomever authored them was already on their second bottle of wine and it was only 11am when they started typing.

The document then outlines how to ensure “Target Populations” are consuming these chemically-treated food materials. What I find to be eyebrow-raising is that one of their food fortification goals is to make sure the fortificants are “linked to energy intake” and are in “most meals”. To me, it sounds like they are saying “we are going to dump a bunch of crap into what people consume most, but we will tell them it gives them energy!” (followed by cackling like a witch).

Is it coincidence that Vitamin D (Rat Poison) gives you energy?

And Vitamin C (GMO Corn Syrup, Mold, Bleach) also gives you energy:

So does Vitamin B (Cyanide and sewer waste)

Omega-3’s / Fish Oil (Soy blended with hazardous carcinogens) do too! ASTONISHING!

And a quick point about the use of the phrase “Target Populations” regarding chemicals, do you know who else uses this phrase? The military, in their Ethnic Biological Weapons development program. Ethnic Weapons are designed to harm and, God willing, kill whomever the “Target Population” is. We will be discussing that insanity soon, so click it:

THE CODEX LIST OF GOALS

Next, Codex discusses their fortification plans moving forward, which include:

Testing out new combinations of fortificants and new ways to get people to consume them (because we just aren’t eating enough chemmies). Perform “field tests” at several locations throughout the country of intended fortification use (good luck finding out where those locations are, but I guarantee Africa is at the top of the list, and the entire rest of the world is under it) Ramp up fortification of animal feeds to increase the iodine content (byproduct?). However, if they actually cared about the life of the animal, this makes no sense whatsoever because the cows they are mega-dosing with iodine do not naturally eat foods that are high in natural iodine (shrimp, tuna, eggs). But, they know if they feed these animals enough iodine “supplement”, it will eventually make its way into us, HEALTH! They have already successfully fortified milk products, sugar, curry powder, soy sauce, cookies and more. They plan to continue to look into more products that can be fortified. Scale up production of fortification materials on an even larger “industrial scale”. Thought to self: Maybe fortification plants can be like McDonalds and Starbucks; one on every corner? Advertise the importance of the fortified food to get people to accept it Make sure governments, the food industry, consumer organizations, academic and research facilities as well as marketing specialists are deeply involved (this means, create the data to fit the need for the chemicals, then have the marketing team go to work promoting how essential it is)

HOW TO APPLY THE CHEMICALS TO FOOD

Codex allows for these chemicals to be added to our food in the following four ways:

DRY MIXING is what we saw in the first fortification video. To dry mix, dump the bag of chemical powder directly into the flour (or whatever you are manufacturing) that needs Vitamins (17 second video)

Loading video

DRIP FEEDING is like what you might use in your garden. It involves spraying, in which the chemicals are in a drum, ran through a tube to the sprayer, which disperses them onto the food material.

SPRAY MIXING (apparently also called SPRAY DRYING) - I could be wrong about this, but from what I have read, you are going to encapsulate the chemicals with a sugar then a polymer (technically, a “biopolymer”). The polymers you can pick from for food fortification are chitosan, genetically modified chitosan, gum arabic, maltodextrin, sodium alginate or pectin. This essentially tricks the human body into absorbing it (just like with sugar in vaccines. Our bodies dont want it and will flush it out unless we trick it by making it believe its “food material”)

SUBMERSION seems to be exactly what it sounds like; dip the food in the fortification treatment.

Coming next: In Part 3 of this series, we will be reviewing more of this document, Vitamin A Fortification, and let me tell you, it is even crazier than any of the other Poison Vitamin pieces I have written! Who would have thought Vitamin A would be a deep, dark rabbit hole, filled with booby traps? I was not prepared to uncover what I did. Stay tuned!

