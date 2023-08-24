It actually started in 2014, in a move lawmakers and farmers called “the biggest land grab in the history of the world”; the Environmental Protection Agency was requesting jurisdiction over all public and private streams in the United States that are "intermittent, seasonal and rain-dependent." Back then, lawmakers and farmers expressed concern that this kind of regulation would allow the EPA in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management, the Department of Energy and the Army to dictate on a never-before-seen scale everything from grazing rights, food production, animal health and the use of energy on private lands. If this regulation were to pass, it would mean that, if one of these “bodies of water” was on your property, you would essentially relinquish control over it. All of this was cleverly disguised as add-ons to The Clean Water Act.

They got their wish. But it gets worse. Way worse, all in the name of Climate Change. Once Biden got into office, they went into overdrive; streams were no longer enough. They needed to have complete control over protecting ALL water. Like a professional Texas Hold Em player who is staring at a Royal Flush, they went all-in. Then, in March 2023, with no media attention, they won what is potentially the biggest Land Grab to date.

Quick note, I am going to provide my interpretation of this new ruling in “normal people speak”. If you want to read the 140+ page, long-winded, exceptionally boring, snooze-fest-of-lawyer-speak document, here you go.

Let me explain how this new Land Grab occurred: They didn’t like the definition of “waters”, so they rewrote it…

You see, the original definition of “Waters”, according to the already-existing Clean Water Act (which already granted them plenty of authority), outlined “waters” as what a normal person would assume it to mean: essentially, oceans and lakes. Then came Rivers. Then came Streams. Then came utter lunacy.

The new definition of waters (which the EPA must protect) includes “ALL waters of the United States”, but more specifically:

Traditional navigable waters

The territorial seas

Interstate waters

Impoundments. (An impoundment is any dam, weir or other structure that can raise the water level of a water body above its natural level… They took control of ALL dams!)

Tributaries:

Wetlands adjacent to waters

Wetlands adjacent to and with a continuous surface connection to relatively permanent impoundments

‘‘ Infrequently ’’ flooded wetlands

Intrastate lakes

Intrastate ponds

Streams and Rivers

Waters that are not permanent . These will be protected even when they are dry .

Oxbow lakes and other lakes and ponds that are in close proximity to the stream network. Here’s an Oxbow Lake:

Water located within floodplain or riparian areas:

Water connected via surface and shallow subsurface stream network or to other ‘‘waters of the United States’’

“Recreational waters”. They stated that if someone can enjoy it using a boat, jet ski or similar, then it could be commercialized, and therefore needs protection

They go on to say (page 98 of the yawn-worthy document), “Examples of aquatic resources that COULD BE assessed”:

a stream that does not meet the agencies’ interpretation of a tributary because it does not contribute flow directly or indirectly into a body of water

a wetland that does not meet this rule’s definition of ‘‘adjacent’’

a lake or pond that does not meet the agencies’ interpretation “waters”.

waters that will be assessed for jurisdiction are: intrastate lakes and ponds, streams, and wetlands that do not meet the requirements to be considered

A DITCH that does not meet the agencies’ interpretation of tributary could also be assessed for jurisdiction. Later in the document they say, “the agencies will continue to assess ditches” … DITCHES!!!

They made it VERY clear that it is ALL water that they now have ownership over to protect it.

And if you own a property with water on it, you need to find out if the EPA now has control of it, AKA “jurisdiction” over it. You can do this by contacting the Corps. Best of all, they’re not going to charge you to tell you if they now own your water:

It gets even worse. As they acknowledge, many of these “waters” that they now must protect, are not permanent, meaning, the water only appears seasonally or after a heavy rain. They had to figure out how they can justify protecting a body of water when there’s no water to be seen. They state, “If streams are dry we will use satellite photos”. The satellite photos could prove that, at one point, there was water, allowing them to be on the property, running tests and monitoring it. They will also utilize aerial photographs. They state, “Remote tools, such as aerial or satellite imagery, are often useful in implementing any definition of ‘‘Waters of the United States’’. Additionally, if the satellite images and aerial photographs don’t show water, they will resort to using general PRECITIPATION DATA, so, basically, “the internet says there’s enough rain that this should fill up at some point, so we gotta protect it”.

Quote, “On January 20, 2021, President Biden signed Executive Order 13990, entitled ‘‘Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis’’"… “This rule advances the Clean Water Act’s statutory objective to ‘restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters’…“To be clear, in this rule the agencies are exercising the authority granted to them by Congress to construe and implement the Clean Water Act and to interpret an ambiguous term and its statutory definition”

Moving forward, their plan is to “establish numerous programs all designed to protect the integrity of the nation’s waters, ranging from permitting programs and enforcement authorities, to water quality standards and effluent limitations guidelines, to research and grant provisions”…”develop comprehensive programs for preventing, reducing, or eliminating the pollution of the navigable waters”. This will involve surveillance and “field work” (testing). They used Google Earth to compile logs of all bodies of water.

While all this is going on, we see them spraying the skies daily (“Chemtrails”). Across the nation, water and snow tests have been ran showing off-the-chart (illegal) levels of pollution in the form of aluminum, barium, strontium, magnesium and more, coming down in the rain after “spray days”. With that being said, ALL of the water that the EPA now has to “protect” is polluted and when citizens try to get help from the same agencies that claim to protect them, they are denied. Watch this incredible testimony:

SHOCKING: Citizen testifies to Chemtrails and the EPA: Part 1 of 2

Citizen testifies to Chemtrails and the EPA: Part 2 of 2

To recap: We have given full control of ALL water in the USA to the EPA to monitor, permit, test and enforce to reduce or eliminate pollution, meanwhile, it is the government causing it. You have to ponder if this is all part of the master plan…

“EXCLUSIONS” TO THE NEW REGULATION:

There are some Exclusions in the document, however the exclusions appear to be irrelevant because the rest of the document outlines the ability to protect all water, including the exclusions. Regardless, here’s my summary of what is (kind of) excluded:

Swimming pools… yes, the government itemized that (backyard), manmade pools are excluded form surveillance… for the time being.

If you have a small, “ornamental” fishpond in your yard, you are safe. The keyword is “ornamental”, meaning your pond has no legitimate USE. If its only purpose is decoration, you can have it, unmonitored, for now. BUT, if you expand upon your decorative pond to include a small marsh area that offers a more natural habitat to attract frogs (which is exactly what I had planned for spring 2024), you may have accidentally turned over rights to it. Summary: If it has no purpose, no surveillance is currently needed. Once it become useful, it will be “protected”. If you are building a home and your backhoe makes a hole in the ground that fills with rain, the EPA won’t need to monitor this, as long as it goes away and does not return. If your other machinery makes impressions in the ground, these also will not be questioned IF they are filled in. (Not kidding. They are actually debating if protection should apply to ground impressions from construction projects) If the only way you can get water on a part of your ground is by dragging your hose over to it and watering, at this time, the EPA is not interested in it, providing it will dry completely and need rewatering. Just make sure the water drains quickly. If the water remains stagnant for extended periods of time, it likely will be considered an intermittent body of water. Ditches: They are really hellbent on monitoring ditches and these can be tricky. If it is a manmade ditch and it’s usually completely dry, ok, you have a pass for the time being, but if the ditch is natural and often filled with water, it too must be protected.

GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIPS

The EPA, DHS and FEMA work together. Together these agencies have the ability to declare a disaster (Climate Emergency / Weather Chaos, chemical spill, “dangerous water”, whatever), followed by the ability to forcefully evacuate citizens from their homes. Currently, the EPA and FEMA are deeply involved in “Stopping Climate Change” and creating Resilient, Sustainable Cities. If you are not familiar with the REAL meaning of “Sustainable Cities” watch this video about the United Nations Wildlands Project. I cannot explain how important it is to understand this:

FEMA currently has enormous power, which we will be discussing shortly on this Substack so be sure to subscribe (link below). FEMA and the government, by declaring an Emergency, have the power to do everything from take over the power grid to seize highways. Now we have the EPA having ownership of the water, including dams. See why this is terrifying?

