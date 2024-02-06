If you read my posts Vitamin D is Rat Poison and Vitamin B is Cyanide, you know I was a huge advocate for synthetic Vitamins and Supplements because of the advice given to me through Bodybuilding forums. The advice for people who are as toned as they can get, but struggling to put on muscle, was to supplement, supplement, supplement; load up on synthetic Vitamins and Protein Powder. Not once did I ever question what was in these products. I had not the slightest clue what the ingredients were, let alone how Supplements are made. For nearly a decade, every morning I voluntarily dosed myself with products from my impressive 6-foot wall shelf, loaded to the brim with expensive little glass containers of drops, jugs of powder and bottles of pills, all referred to as “Nutritional Supplements”.

And, before we embark on this journey, I will say it a 100th time, if these chemicals are helping you, GREAT! TAKE THEM!

After I finished writing my last post, Vitamin B12 is Cyanide, I was laying in bed that evening, wondering why we question vaccines, pharmaceuticals and ingredients in food but never question Vitamins. I then thought to myself, “What do people think Vitamins are?”. Like, let’s say you ask someone, “What are Vitamins made from?”, what would they reply? This made me reflect on what I thought Vitamins were.

Call me foolish, call me a moron, call me whatever you want, but prior to researching Vitamins, I seriously thought Vitamin C was taken out of oranges or something. I guess, in my head, I pictured a scientist in a lab coat sticking a syringe into a piece of fruit to extract the Vitamins. Now that I type it out loud, it sure does sound dumb AF. Am I the only one who thought this? Or does everyone think this? This was my mental image:

WHAT IS VITAMIN C?

Long story short, something found in natural foods, including citrus fruits, broccoli, and tomatoes, was discovered to be important for growth and repair of tissues in all parts of our bodies. The nutrients in these foods allow our bodies to make and repair collagen, cartilage, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels. The nutrients are also necessary for healing wounds, bone health, teeth and more. Eventually, that something and those nutrients would be given a name, “Vitamin C”.

VITAMIN C: A MIND-BLOWING HISTORY LESSON

Super important 2-minute history lesson video:

We absolutely must recap that because this is the entire foundation for the vitamin supplement: James Lind discovered that nutrients in citrus fruit cured scurvy. Next, 30-year old Linus Pauling wrote a paper (about chemicals) that was so complicated, literally nobody understood it. Then, a non-doctor with an honorary degree, named Irwin Stone, told Linus Pauling if you take Vitamin C daily, it will extend your life. Mr. Pauling believed the non-doctor and it was written, it was repeated, and quickly became fact. The chemical companies seized on the opportunity, cranking out synthetic Vitamin C and putting it into everything to make sure we all get enough of it. …BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! (←read that in an infomercial voice). There’s a couple things missing from that history lesson, such as Dr. Irwin Stone; although not a real doctor, was a real patent holder. In fact, both Dr. Stone and Linus Pauling owned patents, and guess what those patents were for? If you said, “Chemical Vitamin C, its uses, and even the manufacturing process of it”, you’d be right. And, when Mr. Stone told Mr. Pauling daily Vitamin C will increase your lifespan, his patents smiled, like a proud parent whose son just won the national spelling bee.

Only a few years after the patent-holding-non-doctor contacted Mr. Pauling, Pauling began publishing pro-Vitamin-C-Supplement scientific papers and also published two (synthetic) Vitamin C clinical studies. Mr. Pauling claimed the studies proved that a group of 100 terminally ill patients, who were treated with high-dose Vitamin C, increased survival by as much as four times when compared to untreated patients. OMG THAT’S SO F*CKING AWESOME!!! LIVES CAN BE SAVED! This proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that synthetic Vitamin C, especially when taken in high doses, will treat everything from severe flu to cancer. YIPPIE! WE FOUND A CURE! … However…

In the 1980s, the study was reevaluated and determined to be riddled with errors, to the point of being called “quackery”. Later clinical trials, conducted by the Mayo Clinic, concluded that high-dose (chemical) Vitamin C was no better than placebo at treating cancer and that there was no benefit to high-dose vitamin C.

Keep in mind, this was in the 1980s, before Vitamins were mainstream, before the grocery store had a Vitamin aisle, and, at that time, nobody understood the purpose of ingesting these chemicals. So, to recap, we knew back then that Vitamin C wasn’t helping severe illness, let alone cancer, but this is long after it had become fact.

I should also mention, Mr. Pauling was a member of The Royal Society. The Royal Society is an extremely powerful group, controlled by 1,600 elites who, through their “Invisible College”, completely control all aspects of “Science”. Many of the members, including the founding members of The Royal Society, are also Freemasons. And when I say they “control Science”, I mean they literally control everything, from the theory of evolution to dinosaurs to currently giving the government advice on GeoEngineering, Climate Change, vaccines and everything in between. One of the issues they greatly care about is population control, and they don’t even hide it. In 2012, The Royal Society was calling for “reduction of fertility” in Africa (as well as capping energy usage in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada and other developed nations).

Mr. Pauling being a member of a group calling for population control makes sense because, not only was he behind the chemical Vitamin C movement, but he was also a fan of Eugenics movement. In fact, he was such a big advocate of Eugenics, that he called for “legal intervention” in the form of laws, which would require all African Americans to be tested for sickle cell anemia. The test results would determine their RIGHTS, including what “marriage” and “procreation” restrictions would be placed upon them. But he didn’t stop there. Within a matter of years, Mr. Pauling upped the ante and advocated for those who tested positive for sickle cell, or those who could be a carrier of the disease, to be forced to get forehead tattoos and mandatory abortions. Me in 2024: “Sorry abut your anemia, bro…”

And, what if I told you, Science determined chemical Vitamin C supplementation is fantastic for those suffering from sickle cell too? Is this a supplement? Or is this Eugenics?

It gets crazier… Linus Pauling was invited to be in charge of Chemistry for the diabolical Manhattan Project, which included evil human experimentation, such as injecting radioactive elements, including polonium, plutonium, and uranium, into civilian “patients” around the country. Although Mr. Pauling declined that job (only because he didn’t want to relocate his home), he did accept work as a principal investigator on 14 Office of Scientific Research and Development contracts for the US Military. The Office of Scientific Research and Development (OSRD) was a military entity that nobody knows about because it’s basically wiped from history books. The OSRD was responsible for aiding in the development of biological weapons. One of the OSRD’s projects was to create an edible plastic explosive, code-named "Aunt Jemima". The mixture had to be undetectable so they covertly baked it into bread, biscuits, and muffins, because hiding stuff in food is the way to go. ...So yeah, that’s the dude that told us how miraculous chemical Vitamin C supplementation is … *blank stare*… I don’t know about you, but this was not quite the history lesson I was expecting to hear…

BUT, maybe the Eugenics-loving-rights-restricting-mandatory-forehead-tattoo-patent-holding-fraudulent-study-biological-weapons-making-Royal-Society-probably-Freemason really was onto something with this chemical? Maybe, despite the population control goal, this one specific Vitamin really is the solution to a long, productive life? There’s only one way to find out…

Now it was time for me to dig through dreaded nooks and crannies of the internet to figure out what exactly we are consuming as a "Vitamin C Supplement”. Not wanting to spend 14+ hours writing this, I gave myself a 6-hour time limit to figure this sh*t out. The clock starts now…

WHAT IS IN SYNTHETIC VITAMIN C?

If you read my Vitamin D3 is Rat Poison and Vitamin B12 is Cyanide Substack posts, you already know the vast majority of Vitamin chemicals come from India and China, so I head back to IndiaMart.com, in hopes of finding some ingredients. IndiaMart is like the eBay of Made-in-India chemicals, all of the factories list on there, so it makes looking at all different brands easy.

Here’s a 55 gallon drum of “Vitamin C”, imagine how much health you can get from this tall boy!:

Right out the gate, I discovered that investigating synthetic Vitamin C is going to be different from researching chloroform Vitamin D3 and sewer sludge Vitamin B12. What makes synthetic Vitamin C unique is that there are many different types of chemicals, all generically called “Vitamin C”. The reason we know they are different is only because of the CAS number. A CAS Number is a unique identification number, assigned by the Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) to every chemical substance described in open scientific literature, in order to index the substance in the CAS Registry. In theory, this means that there should be no confusion over which chemical is which because you can use the CAS number for clarity, kapish?

Now that we know “Vitamin C” can mean many different chemicals, we have to look at all of them. I sigh loudly as I pour myself a double shot of sipping whiskey then throw a log in the fireplace because I have a feeling it’s going to be a long day.

CHEMICAL #1: Vitamin C Powder, also known as Ascorbic Acid Powder, L(+)-Ascorbic Acid and just Vitamin C, is CAS Number: 50-81-7.

A Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet is a legal requirement for all chemical manufacturers and solicitors. This sheet provides important safety information that guides how the chemical should be used, what not to mix it with, how toxic it is, if employees working with it need to wear respirators, results of animal trials (if ever performed), side effects from exposure and further details. (Read my B12 post to learn how to easily access these sheets for any chemical!)

When we pull up the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet (“MSDS”) for Ascorbic Acid, we see that, just like Vitamin D3 and B12, Ascorbic Acid should not be used as food or drug, it should only be used as a laboratory chemical:

The MSDS states if ingested, seek medical attention:

Also, according to the Ascorbic Acid chemical manufacturer, it should not be released into the environment, it should only be handled in well ventilated areas while wearing protective gear and lastly, we don’t know sh*t about how toxic it is to humans because it’s never been studied by the manufacturer, so all we know is how much of this Vitamin will kill a rat (I guess there really is such thing as “too much of a good thing”?)

Later in my research I found a variation of Ascorbic Acid called, “Q-C Ascorbic Acid”, but I cannot find any safety data on this variation, nor a clear explanation of what exactly it is. I think it might be a brand name.

CHEMICAL #2: The next type of synthetic Vitamin C is Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, also known as “Vitamin C”, but it bears the same CAS Number as Ascorbic Acid Powder (#50-81-7) so it should be the same. I’m not sure why it wasn’t listed as a “synonym” on the Ascorbic Acid MSDS.

CHEMICAL #3: Then there’s Ferrous Ascorbate, also known as Vitamin C as well as “(+)-IRON(II) L-ASCORBATE, CRYSTALLINE”. Ferrous Ascorbate is CAS NO: 24808-52-4. It comes charcoal-gray-to-black color as well as white, which, in itself seems strange, IMO:

This particular chemical compound has no information available regarding what it should, or shouldn’t be used for:

Probably because there appears to be no testing of any form:

All they know is that it may cause skin, digestive (gastrointestinal) tract and respiratory tract irritation.

CHEMICAL #4: Next there’s Sodium Ascorbate, which is also called L-Ascorbic Acid Sodium Salt as well as Vitamin C Sodium Salt and just Vitamin C. CAS #134-03-2.

Sodium salt is a chemical compound made up of about 40% sodium and 60% chloride, also known as sodium chloride. They tell us this is, “just another word for salt, which is essential to our health!”. Let me show you how it’s made, then you decide if it’s the same as salt from the earth: (5 minute video)

According to the MSDS, this concoction shouldn’t be used as food or drug, which is strange, because in the manufacturing video above, it looks very… nutritious…

Also, no testing whatsoever has been performed, so no data is available, so they don’t know if it’s toxic. Here’s the MSDS for your review.

CHEMICAL #5: There’s also Citric Acid, which doesn’t even contain Vitamin C anymore. It hasn’t contained Vitamin C since the early 1900’s!…

…it doesn’t currently contain Vitamin C because, although it used to be made from lemons, the manufacturers realized they could save money by making it from black mold and GMO sugar. But due to the name, people still believe it’s fruit-based:

Which explains this: (must see 1:54 video)

Oooooooooh, I get it now! “Made FROM” and “Made IN” are different than “SOURCED FROM”. It’s like you have to knock twice on the hidden door to the speakeasy, then you have to know the secret code word to get in. This means it can be MADE FROM broccoli, and MADE IN the USA, yet it is SOURCED FROM a sewer in Nigeria and ASSEMBLED IN the USA. As long as there’s a flake of broccoli somewhere in that muthaf*cka, and as long as you added a drop of oil when that bottle was in the USA, you can claim it! It’s like calling your Ford Focus a Mercedes because you stole a windshield wiper from a Benz. …And if you are chuckling about about the Nigeria sewer, you must not have read B12 is Cyanide.

CHEMICAL #6: Then there’s products that are sold as Vitamin C but are called things like, “Shangdong Chinese 99% Vitamin C Powder Treatment: Consult Doctor”, which sounds delicious, but is it? Products like this have no CAS number, no publicly listed contents information and no Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet:

So, based on my research, if you need to take a chemical to supplement your Vitamin C levels, those are your six primary options. Now I am going to pour another whiskey and we are going to look at what is being sold on Amazon as Vitamin C and check out the ingredients:

Amazon Basics

Here we see that this product is using the Ascorbic Acid compound as well as some of the other toxic ingredients we discussed in Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12:

There’s also some interesting disclaimers on the package:

I wonder why pregnant or nursing mothers, people taking medication and people with health conditions shouldn’t take this product? I thought it was necessary for improving health? Doesn’t it repair cartilage, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels and such? Even more disappointing, I noticed the disclaimer isn’t all-inclusive because it says “pregnant or nursing women”. What about all the men who can now get pregnant? Is it ok to “chest feed” while consuming this Vitamin C Supplement? I suppose, if you are a pregnant man, you have to contact Amazon’s chemical factory and ask, which will probably be a long-distance call charge because it’s probably in China.

VITAFUSION

Contains Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin D as Cholecalciferol (rat poison), B-12 as Cyanocobalamin (Cyanide), B6 which is likely made from formaldehyde, HCL acid, and petroleum ester in addition to Vitamin E, which is likely photography industry waste, plus 4g added sugar per dose, but the label says they’re made with natural raspberry and lemonade flavor, so that’s a plus!:

NATURES BOUNTY

OMG, LOOK AT THIS HEALTHY SUBSTANCE! While over 1,000mg per serving is chemical, the great news is that an additional 20mg comes from ACTUAL FRUIT, so that’s phenomenal! If you take these pills for a full year, you will have consumed 7,300mg of FRUIT! That’s equal to 0.01 pounds (0.007kg)! Imagine the Vitamin C you get from 0.01 pounds of fruit!

NATURE MADE

DOCTORS BEST

I’m noticing a theme here with naming products “nature” and “doctor”. Could it be because people trust nature and doctors?

DOCTORS FINEST

This one must be good because it’s for kids!

Hmmmm…

AIRBORNE

Has two types of synthetic Vitamin C, Ascorbic Acid and Sodium Ascorbate, because sometimes two chemicals are better than one! Plus, 10 grams of added sugar per serving, woo hoo!

PRIVATE LABEL VITAMIN C

Looking to start your own brand of supplements? Easy peasy! Just hire a China or India Private Label chemical manufacturer! They will slap your companies name and logo right on this product so everyone can believe you made it:

Now you can sell these China chemical vitamins, with completely unknown ingredients, as Natures Magic, Gods Gift to Humanity, Straight from the Orange, Vitamin C for Multi-Gender Chest-Feeders or anything you want to call it to make people think it isn’t a chemical:

Due to discovering all the different variations of “Vitamin C” chemicals, I am already over 3 hours into researching this, so I am skipping trying to uncover WTF is in chemical Vitamin C injections. But, if you need some, head on over to IndiaMart and buy in bulk. An entire injection kit is only $30 USD! What a fantastic bargain!

WHAT IS ASCORBIC ACID?

Since Ascorbic Acid seems to be the most commonly chosen chemmie for synthetic Vitamin C supplements, I figured we would use our time wisely and dig into this one.

According to an article in The Healthy Home Economist, ascorbic acid is usually derived from Genetically Modified Corn, in the form of Corn Syrup, or, it can be made from…

(MUST SEE 40 second video)

But maybe just a little each day is great for us? Let’s shift gears and figure out how synthetic Vitamin C is made. Maybe we can uncover the hidden ingredients?

HOW CHEMICAL VITAMIN C IS MADE

Per the video above, Vitamin C (chemical) is made with bleach and acetone, but I wanted to know more. I want to see all of the ingredients in this wonderous concoction that is so good for our health. However, finding out how synthetic Vitamins are made is damn-near impossible, which really should make us all wonder, “WHY?”. Why are these miracle inventions so f*cking secretive? If you Google Search “How vitamin C is made” you end up with thousands and thousands of pages telling you how great supplementing it is and what it can be manufactured from. I don’t want theoretical manufacturing information, I want to know exactly what it is made from.

I search and search and search as the clock ticks away. I have now surpassed my allotted 6-hour time limit for this research, but I cannot stop until I find honest manufacturing information, preferably straight from an India or China manufacturer being that they supply the vast majority of the synthetic supplements.

An hour later, I finally found a video from India raving about how good of a money maker manufacturing Vitamin C is. Although the exact process isn’t stated, the video shows the machinery needed to make these healthy chemical vitamins:

Then goes on to talk about the manufacturing process. Screenshot from video:

As you can see from the above screenshot, we now have some ingredients from the “fermentation process” to look at; Bacillus spp., Lsorbose and Ketogulonicigenium vulgare. I was also able to locate a second screenshot that shows additional ingredients, which are used in the Vitamin C injections. Let’s add these ingredients to our list to research:

THE INGREDIENTS

Through further digging, I discovered that, to make synthetic Vitamin C, you are going to start with corn syrup (made from genetically modified corn, as The Healthy Home Economist stated), which is then referred to as “glucose”, and you are going to add mold of your choice.

Now let’s look at that ingredients list: Bacillus spp, Lsorbose:, Ketogulonicigenium Vulgare, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Hydroxide and Hydrochloric Acid.

Remember, when you see chemical safety sheets that claim the product is extremely toxic to aquatic life, our bodies are around 60% water.

Through NIH.gov, I discover that this bacteria is commonly used in pharmaceutical, agricultural and food industries, but it is problematic because it is prone to contamination:

That was the first ingredient. Let’s check out the next:

LSorbose: This is ultimately Corn Syrup (HFCS), which fits with what we have learned so far.

Here’s a “Sorbose Corn Syrup Portable Spray” machine thingy:

Ketogulonicigenium Vulgare: is another bacteria that is labeled “an industrial organism” by the NIH. From what I understand, this bacteria will “feed on” the Corn Syrup. Other than that, I can’t really find much of anything about Ketogulonicigenium Vulgare. But, I did discover “industrial organism” means it is used in Biotechnology / DNA / Genome research. Sodium Bicarbonate: Baking Soda Sodium Hydroxide: You may know this product as Caustic Soda, or lye: Sodium Hydroxide is used to make paper, aluminum, commercial drain and oven cleaners, and soap, detergents and making pretzels. It absorbs moisture and is labeled a “highly corrosive base” that “may cause severe chemical burns” . You can check out the MSDS here.

Hydrochloric Acid: Often used as an ingredient in household cleaners such as toilet bowl cleaners, bathroom tile cleaners and other porcelain cleaners, because, due to its corrosive properties, it cleans tough stains. It is also used to remove rust and other impurities from carbon, alloy and stainless steel, in addition to being a pool cleaning chemical. It is dumped in processed foods as corn syrups used in soft drinks, cookies, crackers, ketchup and cereals because it acts as a preservative. And lastly, this acid is used in the production of batteries, photoflash bulbs and fireworks.. and making vitamins for our health.

WHO IS PAYING FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF CHEMICAL VITAMIN C?

From the same India video, a list is displayed showing the “Key Players” in chemical Vitamin C industry. Look closely, do you recognize any names on this list?

PFIZER… remember that because it will be important in a minute!

Do you know who else is super deep in the synthetic Vitamin industry? The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Here’s a short timeline of some of the Gates Foundation’s dedication to getting synthetic Vitamins into all of us, for our wellbeing!

1999

In 1999, The Gates Foundation donated $5 million dollars to advance the development of Ultra Rice™, a genetically modified, fortified rice product in at least five developing countries. If you haven’t learned about fortified yet, read Vitamin D is Rat Poison.

2000

In the year 2000, Bill Gates embarked on a $20 million dollar journey to learn more about synthetic Vitamins

2002

Gates Vitamin Research pays off. Clearly the industry is profitable, so he buys almost 6 million shares of PFIZER stock. “Pfizer? You mean the same Pfizer who is a key player in the Vitamin C industry? That Pfizer?”…

Also in 2002

A partnership between the Gates Foundation, Kraft and other food manufacturers begins. The plan is to add more synthetic chemicals (in the form of Vitamins) to everything from ketchup to Cheez Whiz. In return for these chemicals being added to their products, Gates Foundation will pay the food producers “financial incentives”.

ALSO 2002

The United Nations pledged $70 million to have “Vitamin Supplements” added to staple foods. The Gates Foundation then threw in another $50 million, because it is imperative that people get the chemical nutrients they need:

2003

The following year, Gates was under-fire for donating a minimum of $25 million to research genetically modifying food, to add Vitamins and Nutrients to them. The foods that Gates wanted to be more nutritious include crops, such as beans, wheat, rice, corn and potatoes. At the time, people didn’t want their food tampered with, so they were outraged.

2005

Gates is pushing the genetically modified crops in Africa:

2006

The Gates Foundation donated $20 million to ensure foods will be fortified with Vitamins in developing countries.

2009

At the World Food Symposium, Gates announced nine grants totaling about $120 million for farmers in Africa so they can plant “biotechnologies” (meaning GMO Vitamin-laced crops)

2011

Now Gates wants to modify fresh produce to add more Vitamins to them:

2017

Billy cares about pregnant mothers so much that he was funding “nutritional supplements” for them:

2021

In 2021, the Gates Foundation announced a commitment of $922 MILLION over the next five years to address global nutrition. This grant will add “Vitamins” to salt, flour, and cooking oil and other staple foods in developing nations.

2023

“Fortifying widely consumed staple foods and condiments is a proven strategy for reducing malnutrition at scale”

ALSO 2023

Gates is doubling-down on ensuring that everyone, everywhere, especially children and pregnant mothers have all the synthetic Vitamins, GMO crops and chemically fortified and enriched foods they need:

2024

Check out this shocking video I just took from the FDA’s website. They are super proud of GMOs: (2 minute video)

For way more on this disgusting GMO topic, check out my Substack post, Secretly Drugging Fresh Produce with Vaccines, Contraceptives and Other Medicines.

So as you can see, we all need more chemical supplements in our bodies, according to Billy-boy Gates, and the best way to make this happen, is to dump the chemicals into all of our food so we are forced to consume them.

(By the way, this f*cking research is so tedious, it is now the next morning. I am on day #2 of writing this!)

4 REAL STUDIES (that were NOT funded by Big Pharma or Daddy Gates)

The Winter 2009 edition of Wise Traditions cited 3 studies:

The first study (from the Jun 15, 2001 issue of Science) showed that “synthetic vitamin C may contribute to the formation of genotoxins that can lead to cancer”, which I found interesting because in my Substack post, Vitamin B12 is Cyanide, the MSDS for Vitamin B12 (chemical) says it too can cause cancer:

A second study presented to the American Heart Association showed a link between consumption of only 500mg of vitamin C per day and a greater propensity toward thickening of the arteries (Los Angeles Times, March 3, 2000).

Third, the January 2008 edition of American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, featured a study that showed that athletes taking 1000mg of vitamin C per day showed reduced endurance capacity from interference with antioxidant enzymes. (FYI: 1,000mg is the common daily dose on the bottles we looked at from Amazon)

Lastly, I found a fourth study that says it may damage DNA, which makes a lot of sense based on the ingredients:

I guarantee there are tons more studies, but it takes forever to find them, and, quite frankly, I am exhausted with investigating the twisted world of Vitamins.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

To circle back to the very beginning of this article; nutrients. If you eat an orange you not only get Vitamin C (if there even is such a thing) but you also get a bunch of trace minerals and elements, such as natural copper, natural calcium, real potassium, natural fiber, and nature-made folate. All of these nutrients in the orange work together in your body to do miraculous things. But, when you take a synthetic Vitamin, you only get a lab-made chemical (technically, multiple chemicals), there are no trace elements, yet we are told the chemical concoction is identical to the orange. To explain this in a more simple way, let’s say you order a loaded baked potato from your favorite steakhouse:

You get the potato, butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives (I admit, potatoes and whiskey are my weakness). Now let’s say you order a synthetic loaded baked potato, and the waitress brings you sour cream on a plate. When you say, “Hey, where’s the rest of my potato?”, the waitress looks at you like you’re insane and says, “It’s the exact same thing”…

Before you stop reading, PLEASE take the poll below! Help me decide which Synthetic Supplement to investigate next! AND AGAIN, IF THESE CHEMICALS ARE HELPING YOU, TAKE THEM!!!!!! And if you haven’t read Vitamin D or B , check those out next.

