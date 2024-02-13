I never had any intention of writing about Vitamins but, after learning that the government fantasized a plan to poison us in 2025, and one of those methods of choice is synthetic Vitamins (and the food supply), then discovering Vitamin D3 is rat poison, then Vitamin B is cyanide, and just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, I learned Vitamin C has deep roots in the eugenics movement, I became pretty damn sure they enacted their Vitamin-poison plan… just like they said they would.

After publishing those articles, a reader asked me if Omega-3 supplements are legit. I didn’t know, but as I was reading her email, I thought to myself, “it’s just fish, so they’re probably fine”, then I thought, “on the other hand, everything else has turned out to be poison… but how can they poison us using fish?”. Those thoughts were followed by, “But how does a fish turn into oil?”.

Regardless of the answer, after spending weeks of my life researching for those Vitamin pieces, I needed a break from utterly exhausting, super depressing Supplement deep-dives. So I switched gears to write Fish Now Contains SOY (which was oddly enjoyable to write). During my soy-fish investigation, I was trolling NIH.gov and came across one little sentence, meshed into a page full of text, but for some reason, this one tiny sentence stood out, like a flashing billboard in downtown Las Vegas. That one sentence said,

SOYBEAN OIL IS A GREAT SOURCE OF OMEGA-3’s!

I flailed my arms in the air and said out loud in my best preacher voice, “Sweet baby Jesus! Is toxic soybean oil what they are selling us as Omega-3 supplements?”. I buried my head in my hands then slumped in my computer chair and pouted like a fifth grade girl who didn’t get the new iPhone she wanted for her birthday.

My spouse walked by and asked what was wrong. I peeked through my fingers and shouted, "OMEGA-3's!", like a lunatic. I received a strange look followed by, "Well ok. Good luck with whatever you are doing…", which has become a typical response, because, over the past 20 years, my spouse has learned sometimes it's better not know what crazy sh*t I am Googling

Anyway, I read that sentence and I had an overwhelming feeling of terror combined with depression (terr-pression? Don’t tell Pfizer. They’ll make a vaccine for it). The stark reality is IF this is what they are using, it’s a really, really, really big deal. It’s a ginormous deal. It might be worse than the other “vitamins” we have discussed because IF that is what they are doing, it means we are being used as one big science experiment, which, in my opinion, is far more morbid than slow-kill-poisoning. If you haven’t read my masterpiece post, Fish Now Contains Soy, it covers how evil this GMO soy actually is. Folks, they are using this sh*t to change the gender of fish, stop puberty / sexual development, cause Alzheimer's, Autism and more. If you want to know how much of a nightmare soy is, Bill Gates is giving away free soy crops and the United Nations is pushing it! Whatever is going on, they REALLY want soy in us, and for f*cks sake, it’s not even a food according the the manufacturers safety data sheet! They say it’s only for lab research and should not be consumed! Meanwhile, they’re putting it in EVERYTHING! Here’s Vegetable Oil, direct from the manufacturer, also known as SOYBEAN OIL:

Meanwhile, the internet runs cover for it:

So, after reading the sentence, followed by pouting, I lifted my head to stare blankly at my pc screen. I knew what this meant, which was that it’s time to start another investigation. We need answers, and this cannot wait. IF that is what they are using, it is permanently altering the brains and bodies of CHILDREN! And us too, but at least we have gotten to live a bit before GMO soy disconnected the wires in our brains.

Grab yourself a drink and a soy-free snack and come along with me as I invest 20+ hours of my life into trying to get answers for us regarding our beloved Omega-3 supplements:

Before we officially begin, as I have said breathlessly, I am a huge fan of clean eating, so this was me:

Just to reiterate, I am not questioning benefits of eating fish, nuts, seeds or any clean food. I am trying to find out what exactly the supplement is, are we on the same page thus far? And, as always, IF THESE SUPPLEMENTS ARE HELPING YOU, TAKE THEM! This is my research, not health advice. I write these articles as I am researching them, so you will get to experience the same journey I did during my digging. As of now, I have no idea what the results will be, but I sure as hell am going to try to find out something, whether it be good or bad. Whatever the answer is, it will piss off a bunch of readers and I’ll be called a shill, because any supplement investigation brings waves of hate, which is why very few are stupid enough to broadcast information that goes against the Supplements industry (Other than me. I look at Vitamins and, like Doc Holiday in Tombstone, I say “I’m Your Huckleberry”.)

THE INVESTIGATION BEGINS

We have to start by figuring out exactly what it is that we are going to research, so let’s start with the basics:

WHAT ARE OMEGA-3s?

According to the internet, Omega-3’s are essential “fatty acids” that are needed for healthy cell membranes:

According to the NIH, there are 3 types of Omega-3’s (which explains the name). The 3 types of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). They claim the ALA is what makes the EPA and DHA:

….and this is where things start to get weird. It’s not common to run across major red flags this early in an investigation, but holy sh*t, here they come…

The NIH goes on to explain that ALA comes from plant oils, like “flaxseed, SOYBEAN and CANOLA”. We already know Soybean = Satan. But what about Canola? (must see 52 second video)

Loading video

Ah, ok, so it’s exactly like the Zinc Smelting industry discovering “Sugar Substitute”, aka: Furnace Byproduct, but more on that a different day. So, the primary agency of the United States government who is responsible for public health research, claims if we consume toxic soy or toxic canola our bodies will convert a small amount to essential EPA and DHA. 🤔

They go on to say that DHA and EPA are what is found in fish and other seafood, but, because our bodies can only convert a small amount of the ALA into the EPA and DHA, dietary supplements are the only practical way to increase our levels of these omega-3 fatty acids. If I had to place a wager right now, I’d bet by “supplements” they mean ingest more soy because “SOYBEAN OIL IS A GREAT SOURCE OF OMEGA-3’s!” (or Canola oil. Or Flax. All seed oils are horrible because of the processing process. I’ll add processing info to the Sources section of this post.)

WHAT ARE WE BEING SOLD?

Let’s head over Amazon and see what is being sold to us as Omega-3’s so we can try our best to dissect the ingredients. Son of a b*tch, I see more red flags…

NOW Supplements Brand

I see this one contains Fish Oil Concentrate. I’m not sure what that is yet. It looks like the Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) are part of the fish oil concentrate, but those two combined only account for 600mg out of the 2,000mg of fish concentrate, so we have 1,400mg of something that has not yet been accounted for. Oh! Lookie here, it also contains soy, which they claim is what provides d-alpha Tocopherol. Is that soy oil that accounts for the missing 1,400mg? IF it is, this product is primarily Soy.

I like how they tried to hide it at the very bottom of the label.

We are not off to a good start. Let’s look at the next one:

NatureWise High-Potency 1000mg Omega 3

Same ingredients but this bottle is only $7.99. This bottle shows us “Vitamin E” is “d-alpha tocopheryl acetate”. Being that it contains soy, I assume the soy is the “Vitamin E”

I looked up d-alpha acetate, also known as Vitamin E. Here it is on IndiaMart, sold by the same chemical manufacturers that make Vitamins D, B and C. It’s available in powder and liquid:

I’m not liking the looks of this…

Amazon Elements Super Omega-3

This appears to have the same ingredients, although they don’t use the word “Soy”, they just say d-alpha Tocopherol, so it’s possible it isn’t from soy.

I just noticed that all three of these products have the identical 20 calories per serving of 2 pills. Are they all the same thing in different bottles? What if “fish oil concentrate” is soybean-oil-based with some fish added? That would make sense because the seller can say it’s fish oil and it contains d-alpha Tocopherol. It would also make sense because soybean oil is super cheap. It would also explain the missing milligrams from the first product we looked at.

Barlean's Omega 3 Fish Oil with Vitamin D

This one also says “Vitamin E” from d-alpha, so likely soy. It also contains chemical Vitamin D. Read my articles on that evil sh*t if you haven’t already. If you have read it, and you’re bored, give it another spin.

Puori Brand

This one is super expensive, $44 for a bottle! What I found interesting is that there is no photo of the ingredients, which is never a good sign, but it has all these “certifications”, so surely it must be the best!

But if you scroll alllllllll the way down to the bottom of the listing, you discover it not only contains Soy but it also contains Caramel Color, which is a literal mega-poison, sold as a color additive. I might write about that rabbit hole soon. No joke, the other day I read that HONEY is an “allowed synonym” that can be used on the label in place of CARAMEL COLOR. HONEY CAN NOW MEAN A CARCINOGEN! But lets get back to looking at this $44 expensive AF bottle of hidden-ingredients Omega-3 supplement:

I’d also like to point out, on ths product, Omega-3 is listed as an ingredient and fish oil is also listed as a separate ingredient, but I was under the impression the fish oil was the Omega? Is this odd to you as well? This means the Omega-3 is not the fish oil. Which also means, fish oil is not Omega-3. Hmmm…

Oceanblue Professional

Despite the word “Professional” in their company name, this ingredient label is super sketchy. It has a little disclaimer that says “and other Omega-3 fatty acids” but doesn’t list what they are, so I’m assuming soy… and more? It also says the Omega-3s are coming from Ethyl Esters. WTF is an Ethyl Ester?

Take a peek at this bull-spit, “Omega-3 Acid Ethyl Esters” are a pharmaceutical product:

They’re a mixture of chemicals. We can discuss this more in a minute.

Also, I just learned there is another way for manufacturers to make “Vitamin E”. This is called “Tocotrienols” when used in supplements, and it means Palm Oil. Palm Oil is now in nearly all processed foods because it is super cheap. The food manufacturers know people don’t want it in their food, so it is usually hidden under these names:

1. Elaeis guineensis

2. Etyl palmitate

3. Glyceryl

4. Hydrogenated palm glycerides

5. Octyl palmitate

6. Palm fruit oil

7. Palm kernel

8. Palm kernel oil

9. Palm stearine

10. Palmate

11. Palmitate

12. Palmitic acid

13. Palmitoyl oxostearamide

14. Palmitoyl tetrapeptide-3

15. Palmityl alcohol

16. Palmolein

17. Sodium kernelate

18. Sodium laureth sulfate

19. Sodium lauryl lactylate/sulphate

20. Sodium lauryl sulfate

21. Sodium palm kernelate

22. Stearate

23. Stearic acid

24. Vegetable fat

25. Vegetable oil

When used as Vitamin E and/or Omega-3s “Supplements”, you can watch for these code names:

Tocotrienols (Vitamin E) Tocopherols (Vitamin E) Tocopheryl Linoleate Vitamin E

…And, this was what was also on the label of the expensive $44 bottle of Omega-3’s that contained toxic “Caramel Color”. That means the most expensive Omega-3 supplement that has “Certifications” is soy, palm oil, deadly caramel color, “fish oil” and “omega 3s”. That’s one hell of a concoction, eh?

LETS INVESTIGATE THE 3 MAIN INGREDIENTS

All of these Amazon products contain three main ingredients, which are referred to as the “Omega-3’s”; ALA, EPA and DHA. Let’s starts with ALA:

Alpha-Linolenic Acid “ALA”

D-ALPHA TOCOPHEROL is the ingredient on the Omega-3 product label that gives us “ALA”, arguably the most important ingredient in the product, because, according to the NIH, our bodies need this to make the EPA and DHA. Let’s learn how D-ALPHA TOCOPHEROL (ALA) is made.

HOW RED FLAGS D-ALPHA TOCOPHEROL IS MADE:

Check this crazy sh*t out:

If your Omega-3 supplement is made from NATURAL sources, it will say D-alpha tocopherol. If it is made from synthetic sources, it will say Dl-alpha tocopherol. So,

Natural = D

Synthetic = DL (Dl)

But what are the natural sources? It took an hour, but I found out, and it sure ain’t pretty:

HOW NATURAL D-ALPHA TOCOPHEROL IS MADE:

“D-alpha tocopherol is a naturally derived form of vitamin E that can be obtained from soybean or rapeseed oil (canola). It is then combined with acetic acid in a process known as esterification to produce tocopheryl acetate.”

So we now officially know natural means soy, canola or palm oil! But what is Acetic Acid?

I pulled up the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet for Acetic Acid. A Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet (“MSDS”) is a legal document that lists information relating to occupational safety and health for the chemical. It also provides important info, such as what it shouldn’t be used for, what it shouldn’t be mixed with, environmental hazard categories and more. So if you ever want to know exactly what you are consuming, you must look at the safety data sheet. I provided detailed instructions showing how to access MSDS in my B12 article. Here’s the MSDS for Acetic Acid:

Here we notice, this is a chemical that should only be used in a laboratory, and is not to be used in food or drug. In addition to Acetic Acid, it has several different names: Ethanoic acid, Glacial acetic acid and Methanecarboxylic acid (so check your labels for those because:) We also learn it is hazardous. Not only is it hazardous, but it is a Category 1 hazard, which is the worst:

Category 1 means it can inflict permanent damage with a single exposure. So, that is what is mixed with the soy oil or canola oil to make our “NATURAL D-ALPHA TOCOPHEROL”. Now lets peep SYNTHETIC-derived:

HOW SYNTHETIC Dl-ALPHA TOCOPHEROL IS MADE:

The synthetic form of vitamin E, Dl-alpha-tocopherol, is made by mixing trimethylhydroquinone with isophytol. Clearly these are chemical names, so we have to assume that whatever the f*ck this is, it is going to be worse than Soy or Canola, combined with a hazardous chemical, right? Let’s look:

Trimethylhydroquinone is this powder sh*t sold by the same chemical manufacturers (IndiaMart.com):

Here’s the manufacturers safety data sheet. It’s hazardous because it’s suspected of causing cancer:

If you scroll down to page 5 of the MSDS, you learn the two chemicals that are used to make trimethylhydroquinone, and, here we see one of them is a known carcinogen to animals (because animals are who they test it on).

So, if you need to supplement your Omega-3 levels because you don’t want to eat fish, nuts and seeds, your options are: hazardous chemical combined with soy (NATURAL), or just hazardous carcinogens (SYNTHETIC). But, the NIH says our bodies need these chemicals to make more EPA and DHA, so they must be good for us, somehow!

WHAT IS EPA AND DHA MADE FROM?

All of our Omega supplements, in addition to D-Alpha, contain the same two ingredients, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). These are the two things the NIH said our bodies make out of the ALA, but because our bodies can only make a little tiny bit of EPA and DHA, we need to supplement, supplement, supplement. So now we are going to focus on figuring out what EPA and DHA are.

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

I didn’t know how to pronounce Eicosapentaenoic, let alone what it is, so I ran an internet search.

I expected this to say “a natural ingredient found in fish”, but alas, the very first search result shows it’s a chemical compound, *sigh*:

Through PubChem, I learn that chemical EPA has lots of aliases (synonyms), INCLUDING OMEGA-3!!!!!:

So, for sure, this is a chemical NAMED Omega-3.

I REPEAT, IT. IS. A CHEMICAL. NAMED. OMEGA-3!!!!

I REPEAT, IT. IS. A CHEMICAL. NAMED. OMEGA-3!!!!

I need to call a time-out to say this: Seriously, what the f*ck! If you have been following this series, are you getting as pissed off as I am learning about how bad we are being screwed over and killed? Folks, I FED ALL THIS SH*T TO MY CHILDREN FOR A DECADE! ALL OF IT! I'm physically angry right now. Everything is such a f*cking lie!

(20 minutes later)…

I’m still livid, but let’s jump back in to this bullsh*t-PSYOP-world-of-poison supplements.

Next we are going to look at the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet for the chemical compound called Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), also known as OMEGA-3, also known as some sh*t that is allegedly in a fish, if that is even true, which at this point, I have major doubts because I can’t find a single isolated photo of ANY 100% natural “Vitamin” and I’m not wasting a moment of my time trying to dig for isolated Omega-3’s pics because I highly doubt they exist. Ok, I promise, the ranting is officially over now.

So, when we open the MSDS for EPA, we see this product should only be used for “research” and should not be used as as a “therapeutic”, which means do not use this chemical to treat disease, stop disease or used for healing. (Psssst! That means don’t eat it!)

If we scroll down the MSDS more, we see that if it is swallowed, “copious amounts of water” should be drank and a doctor should immediately be called:

Here we see the contents of this compound, which are listed as Ethanol, Eicosapentaenoic Acid and something called BHT, but we can see almost 90% of the product is Ethanol:

So now we have to look up Ethanol, which is the vast majority of Eicosapentaenoic Acid, which is also known as OMEGA-3. Do you see why nobody wants to investigate this sh*t? It’s a tangled web of chemicals. But, it has to be a tangled web, because if it was easy, everyone would investigate it!

According to the MSDS, Ethanol is a Category 1 Carcinogen :

Category 1, per the IRAC, is the most dangerous. This category class means it does cause Cancer:

It doesn’t mean it might cause cancer, it means it DOES. So, 90% of this chemical, called EPA, also CALLED “OMEGA-3”, is insanely toxic and DOES cause Cancer.

Let’s recap real quick:

The ALA Omega-3, “D-alpha” is soy (or canola or palm oil) and terrible chemicals or you can get “Dl-alpha”, which is lots of terrible chemicals.

The EPA is chemicals, of which 90% IS KNOWN CARCINOGEN

Both of those are combined to make your Supplement. But, we have one main ingredient left to look at, which is DHA, which is found in every Omega supplement we looked at. Let’s check it out:

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Sure enough, it too is a chemical compound:

It too has a list of aliases (synonyms)

The MSDS shows this is the same story as the last one. Harmful if swallowed, but unlike the last one, this one causes kidney damage:

First aid measures, “Ingestion: If victim is conscious and alert, give 2-4 capfuls of milk or water.”

I don’t even care to investigate DHA anymore. Let’s move on to the big kahuna, FISH OIL…

FISH OIL & FISH OIL CONCENTRATE

This was still a mystery to me. What exactly IS it? It’s just fish, right? But how does fish turn into oil? Let me tell you, it was not easy to find out. It has probably taken you 10 minutes to read this, but I’m on my 2nd DAY of research because, just like the other Vitamins, it is so hard to get answers. However, today, February 7th, I am determined to figure out WTF Fish Oil IS.

Even when I could locate drums of wholesale Fish Oil, they always blur the f*cking label!

On Mercks website, they have a page about the benefits of fish oil. This page says, “The active ingredients in fish oil are omega-3 fatty acids (eicosapentaenoic acid [EPA] and docosahexaenoic acid [DHA]).” Are these the chemicals we just discussed? I bet they are! Let’s try to get answers…

Since the drums of fish oil didn’t help, I lowered my standards and now just wanted to see Raw Fish Oil Concentrate for sale, in any amount. A dime bag shown to me in a dark alley by a tall man in a trench coat would suffice. Here’s what I found:

Fish Oil Powder, made by SR Chemicals and Pharmaceutical:

Crude Fish Oil, made by Agrat Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

I can’t wait to swallow that for my health!

Here’s DHA Omega 3 Fatty Acid Powder, which comes up as a search result for “fish oil”. It is sold by The Banglore Sales Corporation of India

Do I even want to know what “Sulphited Fish Oil” is? Whatever it is, it’s sold by KAVYA PHARMA

Here’s an MSDS for some brand of Fish Oil. List of chemical contents:

But none of that answered the most important question, which is WHAT IS IT? It took more 3 hours of heavy digging, but I finally found out!

HOW FISH OIL IS MADE

Oily, cold-water fish are caught from the ocean. Sounds healthy so far! The oils are extracted from the fish using various methods, typically, boiling them down while applying chemical solvents like chloroform and methanol. This process also often requires antioxidants, sequestrants, antifoaming agents, and emulsifiers. (Chloroform?! Exactly what is used in Vitamin D3! So, lots of chemicals in this stage...) The extracted oils are then shipped off to other places worldwide to be further poisoned refined. (Meaning, the fish mixed with a sh*t ton of chemicals, is shipped off…) The oils are then refined via several chemical processes, including bleaching, degumming, deodorizing, and deacidification. (chemicals, chemicals, chemicals, chemicals) The toxic AF super refined oils are then put into capsules, packaged, and shipped off again. The finished products make it to your local store to sit on shelves until bought, where most GO RANCID, if they are not already rancid upon arrival! But nobody knows because they’re sealed in a SPECIAL EXTRA-THICK PILL SHELL THAT IS DESIGNED TO TRAP ODOR! Investigations have been done where journalists purchase 10-20 different bottles of Fish Oil pills and cut them open. They smell horrendous, like rotting fish, because they are rotting fish (and chemicals)! But we would never know that because of the special, extra-thick pill casing! (see my Sources section for more on this scam)

GUESS WHAT I JUST LEARNED?!? Remember how I said investigating these supplements is the most difficult thing I have ever researched in my entire life? I JUST FOUND OUT WHY! The reason it is near-IMPOSSIBLE to find information on Vitamin manufacturing is because THE PROCESS AND CHEMICALS CAN LEGALLY ALLOWED TO HIDE BEHIND “TRADE SECRET” AND “PROPRIETARY BLEND” PROTECTION!!! Additionally, there’s no oversite of any form. The entire Vitamin and Supplement industry is completely unregulated.

OMEGA-3 SUPPLEMENT SIDE EFFECTS

If you’re trying to decide if Fish Oil / Omega-3 supplements are a good fit for you and your children, let’s take a look at side effects from Omega-3 supplements. While you read these, ask yourself, does this sound like fish or does this sound like a chemical?

The most common side effects are:

Increased risk of bleeding / liver disease. Interestingly, there is now a medical term for this; Drug Induced Liver Disease. Is this from fresh fish? Or a chemical compound? I’m pretty sure fish isn’t a drug, but I’m not a pharmacist. But if Bill Gates has his way, a fresh fish will be by prescription only and only provided if you’re coming in to get your 12th booster.

Reduction of immune system function . What is in a fish that would harm your bodies ability to function at full health? Someone in the back of the auditorium shouts, “Mercury!”, to which I reply, “Yeah bro, the mercury in the natural fish is what we need to worry about, not the level-1 carcinogen Omega-3 supplements that we are all voluntarily swallowing on the daily.”

Reactivation of herpes family viruses, resulting in cold sores, genital herpes and shingles. WTF?! Who has ever eaten a fresh anchovie and had their genital herpes flare up? Oooooh, I see, it’s actually drug-induced Herpes reactivation.

Gastrointestinal discomfort

Bloating

Itching

Gallbladder attacks in those who are predisposed - WHAT?!?!

Nausea - sounds like someone cut open a fish oil pill

Can cause bleeding , in general. Including nose bleeds. Bleeding , FFS! I don’t know about you, but I’ve never eaten a cod fillet then started gushing blood.

Diarrhea - our marvelous bodies give us the shits as a method to quickly expel a TOXIN.

Skin rashes

Bipolar disorder symptoms aggravation - Which can f*ck with your mind, fish or a chemical?

Depression - also a side effect of literally every drug

High or low blood pressure - damn fish and their damn blood pressure swings

Heartburn and Acid Reflux - Let’s ask the Eskimos how often they get Acid Reflux

Weight gain - because fish are so unhealthy? Do you know a single person who is obese from eating too much salmon?

Increase in blood glucose levels - HOW? THERE IS NO SUGAR IN FISH! ZERO SUGARS IN FISH! You know what sugar is in? All these supplements because the vast majority use GMO High Fructose Corn Syrup, or, they encapsulate the chemical in sugar to trick your body into absorbing it, just like vaccines, because Big Pharma and Big Supplement are the same exact thing. For more on that, read my Vitamin C deep-dive.

Increase in cholesterol levels, specifically increase in harmful LDL cholesterol

Seafood allergy - it’s the fishes fault

Upper respiratory tract swelling

Implications in HIV/AIDS conditions - WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK!

Increased risk of cancer in people with Familial adenomatous polyposis - those bastard perch!

Implications in pregnancy and breastfeeding - You have got to be kidding me! They’re promoting it for pregnant mothers!:

“With daily consumption of the supplements, fish oil toxins may accumulate to dangerous levels and eventually cause an array of systemic illnesses that would be very difficult to diagnose and treat.” - It says “FISH OIL TOXINS”!!!!!

In closing, I will leave you with this 1-minute video. If you want to keep reading about the topic, in the Sources section below is the strange history of Omega-3’s being discovered. I wrote it but decided not to use it in the main article, so I moved it to Sources. OH, AND PLEASE TAKE MY POLL BELOW THIS! HELP ME FIGURE OUT WHAT TO WRITE NEXT!

Loading video

Sources is under this section:

SOURCES, NOTES AND OTHER STUFF

VERY STRANGE Omega-3 History HISTORIES

(This was originally going to be the opening paragraph to this post, but I changed my mind)

Last night, after I read the NIH sentence, but before I fell asleep, I was skimming through this heart-warming tale of the history of Omega’s and how “essential fatty acids” were discovered in Greenland Eskimos in the late 1970s.

This article claims scientists noticed acute myocardial infarction was lower in Eskimos than Danish people. Eskimos eat fish, therefore it was the fish that are keeping them healthy. A few years later, The New England Journal of Medicine suddenly took great interest in this topic and even published three papers about it in the same issue. This threesome of papers was the first time “dietary fish oils” were really mentioned.

The way my mind works is, when I hear things like, out of the blue the Journal of Medicine published, not 1, not 2, but 3 scientific articles about the topic at the same time, I wonder what, or whom, inspired them to do so.

I then fell asleep.

The following day, February 6th, when I got home from work, I poured myself a whiskey then fired up the computer. I realized I must have exited-out of the history website I was reading, so I Google searched, “Omega-3 discovery history” and clicked the NIH link, expecting to read a more detailed article about those healthy Greenland Eskimos and their wonderous fishies. But, to my surprise, this was a different history…

THE ALTERNATE HISTORY

According to the NIH, George and Mildred Burr discovered Omega-3 fatty acids in the 1920s, “Through meticulous analyses of rats fed special diets”, and, through those rat diets, they discovered “fatty acids were critical to health”. Ultimately the duo concluded that a healthy diet requires natural fat, as found in, quote, “olive oil and lard”. The fat helps your body use the nutrients in food. In fact, the Burr’s discovered that the fats in olive oil and lard, when combined with good food, was enough to completely cure rats of their debilitating conditions.

Then, somehow, the discovery that our bodies need the natural fats in real olive oil or real lard was changed into “you need to buy this!”

Let’s think about this for a moment, from an investigation perspective: which version of history is more beneficial if you want to sell a product, in a bottle, made of chemicals, that you not only want people to purchase, but you need them to voluntarily dose themselves with daily? Obviously it isn’t the lard or olive oil. Big Pharma can’t sell a bottle of olive oil, and they sure wouldn’t want people to cook with real lard. Plus, people don’t blow through lard and olive oil every month. They need a product that you take every day and need to restock forever. From a business point of view, the fish history is a winner. That’s just an observation.

May I have a coffee? Please?

RESEARCH & NOTES

“More than one in 10 fish oil supplements tested from among 60 large retail brands are rancid”

“Flavouring is added to fish oils to help mask fishy smell and taste, and … might make more oxidised oils more palatable for people to take, so it could also be used to hide oxidation of the oil,” said Albert.

Another example of the real fish oil toxicity dangers was a lawsuit filed by the California environmental group in 2010 that presented an evidence of eight brands of the supplements that contained excessive levels of toxic substances in their omega-3 supplements. The vendors that were accused of poisoning their product consumers were Twinlab, CVS pharmacy, Nature Made, Rite Aid, GNC, Solgar, Now Health, and Omega Protein

HOW SEED OIL IS MADE:

First, seeds are gathered from the soy, corn, cotton, safflower, and rapeseed plants. Next, the seeds are heated to extremely high temperatures; this causes the unsaturated fatty acids in the seeds to oxidize, creating byproducts that are harmful to human and animal health. The seeds are then processed with a petroleum-based solvent, such as hexane, to maximize the amount of oil extracted from them. Next, industrial seed oil manufacturers use chemicals to deodorize the oils, which have a very off-putting smell once extracted. The deodorization process produces trans fats, which are well known to be quite harmful to human health. Finally, more chemicals are added to improve the color of the industrial seed oils.

EXCELLENT READ ON CANOLA: https://chriskresser.com/how-industrial-seed-oils-are-making-us-sick/

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Omega3FattyAcids-Consumer/

https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Omega3FattyAcids-Consumer/

https://monographs.iarc.who.int/agents-classified-by-the-iarc/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Docosahexaenoic_acid

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3471758/

https://www.chemicalbook.com/ProductChemicalPropertiesCB7928077_EN.htm

https://www.chemsrc.com/cas/6217-54-5_452742.html#MSDSDiv

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mb8RrjPz1rQ4/

Side Effects

Prostate cancer – Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle conducted a study that those who had the highest concentration of EPA, DHA and DPA were at highest risk of prostate cancer

A review of 20 studies in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that consumption of fish oil supplements did not reduce the risk of heart attack or a stroke

BMJ group examined 38 studies and found that statistically those who ate 2 to 4 servings of fish week had reduction of stroke risk by only 6%. However, the results of the randomized trial studies did not reveal an actual significant reduction of heart attacks or strokes

A review of the long standing studies by Cochrane Collaboration resulted in conclusion that omega-3 pills have failed to prevent or improve cognitive decline conditions

https://www.crockersfishoil.com/msds.html

If you are manufacturing fish oil, you need “fish oil concentrate”:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/17/revealed-many-common-omega-3-fish-oil-supplements-are-rancid

1) “The Inverse Relation Between Fish Consumption and 20-year mortality from Coronary Heart Disease” by Kromhout et al.

2) “Reduction of Plasma Lipids, Lipoproteins, and Apoproteins by Dietary Fish Oils in Patients with Hypertriglyceridemia by Phillipson” by Connor and Harris et al.

3) “Effect of Dietary Enrichment with Eicosapentaenoic and Docosahexaenoic Acids on in Vitro Neutrophil and Monocyte Leukotriene Generation and Neutrophil Function” by Lee et al.

https://archive.nytimes.com/well.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/01/22/whats-in-your-fish-oil-supplements/

https://www.toomuchof.com/too-much-fish-oil-omega-3-oil/

https://www.netdoctor.co.uk/healthy-eating/a28648/omega-3-deficiency-test/

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://web1.sph.emory.edu/users/hpacho2/PartnershipsMaize/Bishai_2002.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiQhteMrZWEAxVslYkEHapQCcMQFnoECBAQBg&usg=AOvVaw16_D5IVh7RcnTstapY-LyI

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omega-3_acid_ethyl_esters

https://www.palmoilmillplant.com/faqs/palm-oil-processing-plant-by-products.html

RECOVERING “VITAMIN E” FROM WASTE https://www.nutraingredients.com/Article/2012/08/01/Recovering-vitamin-E-from-oil-waste

https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(18)82071-3/pdf

WHAT VITAMIN E IS MADE FROM:

https://www.tomsofmaine.com/our-promise/ingredients/tocopherol-acetate

and

https://www.naturalproductsinsider.com/heart-health/the-many-forms-of-vitamin-e

Mercks site: The active ingredients in fish oil are omega-3 fatty acids (eicosapentaenoic acid [EPA] and docosahexaenoic acid [DHA]). Some plant-based foods, such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and canola oil, contain alpha-linolenic acid, which the body can convert to DHA and EPA. Also, yeast strains that can naturally produce substantial amounts of these oils have been genetically engineered.

https://www.mensjournal.com/food-drink/9-scariest-food-additives-youre-eating-right-now

Fish liver oil (unnamed) are derived from the livers of one or more species of fish

Fish oils (unnamed) are derived from one or more species of fish or shellfish. This includes also mixtures with fish liver oils

Processes to obtain fish oil for human consumption may involve, but are not limited to, extraction of crude oil from raw material and refining of that crude oil. Fish oils and concentrated fish oils are primarily composed of glycerides of fatty acids whereas concentrated fish oils ethyl esters are primarily composed of fatty acids ethyl esters. Fish oils may contain other lipids and unsaponifiable constituents naturally present.

