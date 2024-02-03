I am not telling you to stop taking your vitamins. If you feel they are helping you, FANTASTIC, TAKE THEM! But I encourage you to read this because you just might be utterly f*cking shocked a little surprised to learn what this beloved Vitamin is made from, how it is made, which demons who is funding the NIH research, who is writing the NIH content that is parroted as medical advice, who actually sells the vitamin chemicals and who profits off the harm these chemicals cause. Before you come into this rabbit hole, put on your hazmat suit, because this sh*t is about to get messy:

I was going to save this for Sunday, but it’s too important, so I’m clicking publish now. I just finished writing Vitamin D is Rat Poison. In it, I explained how I got into taking synthetic Vitamins and Supplements and I shared the exact moment of my Awakening to synthetic (lab-made) Vitamins, as well as other important stuff about the toxicity of D3 supplements. I feared I was going to lose all of my subscribers over that piece, but shockingly, it did pretty damn good and few unsubscribed. But hey, you can’t please everyone, and like Tom Cruise said in A Few Good Men, “You can’t handle the truth!”.

Unlike when I tried to share the same information on Twitter, I was not attacked by celebrities and labeled misinformation for pointing out a Vitamin is literal poison, according to the manufacturers of the Vitamin. In fact, the only backlash I received from that Substack article was from people claiming to be doctors or chemists. The doctors and chemists who were absolutely pissed slightly unhappy with my publication ranged from “meanspirited individuals” who told me I am not capable of understanding the complexity of Synthetic Vitamins, to utterly psychotic “really meanspirited individuals”, who loaded my email with novel-length lunatic ramblings information, filled with links to NIH and CDC documents showing how marvelous rat poison Synthetic Vitamin D is. One Chemist even sent me links to MSNBC articles as proof that Vitamin D is not rat poison (which is hilarious, and I will explain why later in this Substack post). Then there was one (1!) doctor who was very polite and said I am correct about some and wrong about some. I guess you have to judge for yourself folks; do you want to believe the manufacturer of the chemicals, or do you want to believe a study, a podcast or a blog? The choice is yours. Anyway, I encourage you to read that first. Here’s the link to Vitamin D is Rat Poison.

MY DEBACLE

After learning about synthetic Vitamin D, I immediately stopped taking the chemical but I still had my 6-foot wall shelf loaded with protein powders and vitamin pills, drops and more. “Is ANY of this good?”, I wondered. I decided to randomly select another Vitamin from my shelf and start digging. It just so happened that I chose Vitamin B.

WHAT IS VITAMIN B12 SUPPLEMENT?

Vitamin B12 is naturally found in meat, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, and milk products, such as cheese and yogurt. Because B12 is so imperative to a healthy diet, just like Vitamin D3 (chemical), it is dumped into all processed foods that have been “fortified” (grains, cereal, snacks) as well as infant formulas and more, to make sure we all get enough. But now that I knew D3 is hazardous, I needed to know if B12 is the same.

Before we move forward, let me be clear, I am a huge fan of clean, healthy eating, so this was me:

After skimming through seemingly endless search results informing me that Vitamin B (supplement) is fantastic, with affiliate links showing where to purchase the Vitamin online, I found this video: (48 seconds)

Loading video

Ok, so one dude says it’s made from Cyanide (poison), but its just one bro, surely he must be wrong? I mean, there’s no possible way they are making a vitamin from literal poison, right? I need to see for myself if this is true. Come along with me on my journey to uncover Vitamin B:

WHAT IS IN SYNTHETIC VITAMIN B12?

I started with the basics. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, B12 is a lab-made chemical compound, which confirms that at least part of the video above is correct, but we can’t call it Cyanide at this point because there is no evidence of that (yet?)

Now it’s time to find out more. Specifically, what exactly is in the chemical compound? You would think this would be very easy to get answers to, right?

We already know from my last post that the vast majority of Vitamins are chemicals that are made in India and China, so I went back to IndiaMart.com to look for Vitamin B12 in hopes of getting more clarity regarding the ingredients.

I discovered there are two different colors of Vitamin B12 chemical. The white-to-ivory color chemical powder is listed as “Raw Vitamin B12”:

Scarface would be proud:

And there’s also red-to-pink color, which I am assuming is a dye, but at this point in my research, I am unsure.

I went through every single listing on IndiaMart and couldn’t find any ingredients on any of the listings, everything just says it’s Vitamin B12, also known as Cyanocobalamin. Obviously this chemical compound has ingredients in it, so why can’t I see them? This seemed strange. It’s time to change direction.

I then went to Amazon and started looking at ingredients labels.

Piping Rock Brand

Nature Wise Brand

What I found interesting is that all of the labels say the main ingredient is “Vitamin B12 as Cyanocobalamin”, but none say what Cyanocobalamin is.

21st Century Brand

Natrol Brand

Additionally, the vast majority of these also contain the same highly toxic ingredients that are used as Bulking Agents (filler) that we discussed in my Vitamin D article.

Nature's Bounty Brand

Puritan’s Pride Brand

It had become apparent that Amazon product labels are not helpful in my search to figure out what Vitamin B12 chemical compound is made from. You have to wonder why it is so difficult to find out what we are eating in the name of health?

It’s time to go directly to the source, the manufacturer of the chemical Vitamin.

If you ever want to look up any ingredients you can’t pronounce, or simply don’t know what they are, here’s how you do it if you want 100% accurate results, directly from the manufacturer who creates them:

Open Google Browser Type the ingredient name and type “MSDS” (you could type “Cyanocobalamin MSDS” instead if you weren’t sure what the chemical is called)

MSDS means Manufacturer Safety Data Sheet. A MSDS is a requirement for all chemical manufacturers and sellers to provide. Although doctors can be mistaken, Substack writers can be opinionated and websites can flat out lie, the manufacturer has to be completely honest because they face major legal lability if their Safety Data is inaccurate.

Now you have access to facts that are indisputable:

Personally, I always use Fisher Scientific MSDS because they have the biggest selection of chemicals, the largest database of documents available and the most thorough Safety Data Sheets that are based on American, Canadian and European standards, not China’s and India’s low-to-nonexistent standards:

Let’s look at Fisher Scientific’s Vitamin B12 MSDS together:

Here we see “Cyanocobalamin” means Vitamin B12, which we already knew from all the Vitamin labels. Also notice, the purpose of this chemical, according to the manufacturer of it, is “laboratory chemicals”, the MSDS specifically states do not use as food or drug:

The next section of the MSDS is the Hazard info, which states this chemical called Vitamin B12 is hazardous because it can cause CANCER. F*CKING CANCER!! WHAT THE HELL! The Signal Word is Danger:

Although this was helpful information, I still have no idea what exactly Cyanocobalamin is, and my frustration is growing. I need a different plan.

My next idea was to try to find out how Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) is made, and this is where sh*t got really crazy:

HOW IT’S MADE: THE B12 RABBIT HOLE

Folks, if I want to find out how glue is made, I can find out in seconds:

If I want to know how oatmeal is made, the information is right there:

If I want to learn how furniture is made, I have over 2 BILLON results to pick from including a wealth of step-by-step video tutorials. I can even order templates with exact directions!:

But if I want to know how Vitamins are made, there are no straightforward answers and the word “chemical” is never used. The vague explanation is that Vitamin production can include plants, animals and microorganisms.

Even when you find videos called, “How Vitamins are Made” they don’t actually tell you anything whatsoever: (3 minute video)

Loading video

Why the f*ck are these healthy chemicals that are being dumped into our food as Enrichment and Fortification, and sold to us as supplements required for a long life, such a secret? I am now 4 HOURS into researching and I still don’t have answers! Little did I know, I was about to find out exactly why it is nearly impossible to get an ingredients list for Cyanocobalamin…

I located an article on a chiropractic website that says synthetic vitamin B12 is made from mammalian tissue or recovered from activated sewage sludge (WTF!), but it wasn’t clear on the steps.

45 minutes later, I finally found a single India manufacturing video that explained the manufacturing process of Vitamin B12. Interestingly, the video starts by stating you need to inoculate the culture, but fails to mention what the culture is or what it is being inoculated with. Through further digging I discovered you usually start with “glucose”, which you are probably thinking, “That’s just sugar! So what?”, well, not exactly. It’s actually corn sugar (corn syrup) from genetically modified corn, and what you inoculate it with is bacteria of your choice. And, if you want to get into another rabbit hole, glucose is also connected to industrial byproduct waste from the zinc smelting industry. I learned this a while back, while researching a completely nonrelated topic, but more on that a different day.

The second step is to put the inoculated culture into a mechanical shaker to aerate it. Mmmmkay, I got my shaker out and I’m shaking it like a margarita on Taco Tuesday. What’s next?

Third, add “carbohydrate, proteinaceous material, cobalt source and other salts”. Do you see how frustratingly vague this is? Why in Gods name is this so damn secretive? Could you imagine if recipes were like this? “Next add unknown amounts of an unstated herb, plus something to make the dough rise, and teaspoons of something in a box from your pantry. Let sit for some time before baking at unstated temperature, for completely unknown amount of minutes.”

It turns out the purpose of the Cobalt Source is to increase “maximum yield” which sounds like filler, but what exactly is “proteinaceous material”? I searched and searched and searched with no luck. Then, when all hope was almost lost…

Oh shit, I found out! I mean, literally, OH SHIT! It seems to be the sewer sludge waste the chiropractor warned of:

Do I even want to know what the “carbohydrates” or “other salts” are? We know canned tuna can now be mostly soy and ground parmesan cheese is mostly wood, so wtf are these “other salts” and “carbohydrates” that we need to put into the high-fructose-bacteria-waste-blend? Could it be dryer lint? Dirt from the doormat? The gross water pool that always forms on the top of the sour cream? Who knows.

Next you have to add Cyanide. They claim this poison is going to convert cobalamins to Vitamin B12, because this makes sense to them. I guess the video of the bro was right all along. ✅ Poison the waste, Check!

Now it is time to sterilize the concoction. To sterilize, bake at 250°F for one hour or 330°F (121°C) for only 15 minutes. The manufacturers go with the 15 minute route because time is money. What I find peculiar is that neither of these temperatures appear to be hot enough or long enough to actually sterilize anything. I can’t even bake a loaf of bread at 330 degrees for 15 minutes, let alone clean something. According to all internet searches, other than the B12 India manufacturing video, the most common time-temperature relationships for sterilization with hot air sterilizers are 340°F for 60 minutes, 320°F for 120 minutes or 300°F for 150 minutes. But I’m not a doctor, scientist or vitamin manufacturer, so WTF do I know? Maybe 330 for 15 minutes is more than enough to sterilize cyanide and sewer sludge?

The sixth step is adjusting the PH of the product by adding sulfuric acid and sodium sulfate. We will discuss these chemmies in a min.

This chemical interaction will cause the product to foam, so you now need a “defoaming agent”, which is soy bean oil, corn oil, lard oil and silicones. Nothing says “healthy supplement” like soy and silicone! Sadly, the same health gurus and doctors warning against soy oil are the same ones pushing synthetic Vitamins. (7 minute video you really should watch if you don’t know about Soybean oil)

Now you are on the eighth step. At this point the product is a “broth” that is ready for filtration. Filtered broth is again treated with Cyanide, two types of Sodium Cyanide, Benzoyl Alcohol and Alumina.

Hooray! You have made Vitamin B12!!! It can now be made into pills, drops, or even injections, depending on how much of this miracle substance your body needs.

I don’t know about you, but in my opinion, this doesn’t sound like something I want to ingest, but maybe I am mistaken and this is actually a really good product if we dose just a little teeny-tiny bit every day?

Now that we know how to make Vitamin B12, I thought we should look at the other ingredients (Cobalt, Cyanide, Sulfuric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Cyanide, Benzoyl Alcohol and Alumina) used in the manufacturing process to see exactly what is in Vitamin B12.

Cobalt - Cobalt is actually “Cobalt Metal Powder”, which is what gives us “Maximum Yield” (which sounds like filler to me)

According to its MSDS it is highly toxic to aquatic life (keep in mind, our bodies are around 60% water). Although little-to-no human toxicological testing has been done, consumption of this product, is listed as “possibly” and “probably” a cancer-causing agent (carcinogen):

Also, it has been shown to cause asthma, diarrhea and depression in rats, but if you take it and get depressed, no worries! Your concerned doctor will hook you up with a mind-altering Prozac prescription, provided by Big Pharma, tied to MKUltra… for real, I found the contracts between the CIA and the drug manufacturer of Prozac and wrote about it. If you want some batshit crazy Untold History, that’s a great piece.

Cyanide and Sodium Cyanide are used multiple times during the manufacturing process of Vitamin B12. This chemical comes in liquid, powder and pressed powder form. Here’s a Sodium Cyanide factory:

Look at these cute little cyanide discs!

According to the Sodium Cyanide MSDS, it too should not be consumed as food or drug (Obviously, right? After all, it’s f*cking POISON!)

What you may also find as interesting as I did, is that one of the aliases (synonyms) for Sodium Cyanide is “Prussiate of Soda”, which is also known as “Yellow Prussiate of Soda”, which is also known as….

Yes, SALT THAT USES SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL INGREDIENT “PRUSSIATE OF SODA” IS LITERALLY MADE WITH POISON. “How much of a poison is it?”, you ask. I reply, “According to internet doctors and Snopes, this isn’t a harmful type of poison, but according to the MSDS, it is a Hazardous Substance that is listed as a Category 1 Toxin.”. Category 1 is the highest hazard chemical class according to the Chemical Hazard Classification (GHS) system. Category 1 means it can inflict irreversible damage with a single exposure.

Sulfuric Acid: When manufactured, it can be crystalized or liquid. Here’s the beautiful crystals prior to be liquidized:

It can be purchased in small jugs:

Or massive containers, depending on how much health is needed:

It too should not be consumed as food or drug:

because it too is super toxic:

Sodium Sulfate: According to the MSDS, Sodium Sulfate is a synonym for Sulfuric Acid, which we just discussed. Sodium Sulfate is also sold as powder:

Just in case you missed it, this miracle powder is “a corrosive substance that can cause some major damage”:

Benzyl Alcohol is a preservative widely used in injectable pharmaceutical products, vitamins, cosmetic products and more.

Although highly toxic in infants, it is generally recognized as safe by the FDA for adults. In fact, it is so generally safe that the FDA allows it to be used as a Synthetic flavoring if it is used in a very small amount. The reason it must be such a small amount is because it is harmful if swallowed and is a Category 2 Health Hazard, which means it can inflict serious damage with prolonged or repeated exposure:

Oh, and do you remember how, at the beginning of this article, I said B12 is dumped into infant formula to fortify it? Yeah, Benzyl Alcohol is deadly for infants, but used to make Vitamin B12, which will be used to fortify their formula. But, the internet assures me that the amount of this deadly material in Vitamin B12 is sooooooo tiny that it shouldn’t cause any harm. Phew! That’s good to know!

Alumina, also known as dried aluminum hydroxide or sometimes aluminum oxide, has no toxicological studies, so little information is available on its toxicity levels, according to the MSDS. However, the FDA promises us that it is Generally Recognized as Safe, therefore it can be used in a wide array of food, drugs and cosmetics. This includes using alumina in food dyes, such as Aluminum Lake, which yes, is extremely toxic, but as long as we consume super-duper small amounts, it’s super-duper safe? Look at all the pretty colors!

I feel healthier just looking at these aluminum-based food dyes! I wonder if this explains why the B12 powder was also available in red color?

At this point in my research, I’m pretty confused regarding how any of these ingredients are the same as getting Vitamin B12 from eating a piece of fish or meat. I can’t comprehend how any of these chemicals are good for us, but like the doctors and chemists told me, “it’s just too complex” for a pleb like me to discern. This, in itself, makes me wonder, do I even want to consume something that is made from toxins and you have to be a chemist to understand why it’s nutritious? Hmmmmm… To shed some clarity on the issue, it’s time to change gears and learn how on earth we got here… and this is the point in my investigation where sh*t went from “Sketchy” to “WTF is going on here?!”

HOW B12 WAS DISCOVERED

History claims that Karl Folkers, director of MERCK PHARMACEUTICAL research, discovered vitamin B12. Several years later, Folkers and his team allegedly isolated it. Just like with my Vitamin D3 post, I wanted to see photos of isolated, natural Vitamin B12 under a microscope and this is what I ended up with:

Lol. Brave browser didn’t even try:

Here is a photo of isolated B12, but it is synthetic B12 that the photographer obtained from a B12 injection, which seems like something that should hang on your wall as art, not something that should hangout in your bloodstream as a Vitamin:

I spent another 30 minutes digging through B12 photographs and reading fine print to discover that 100% of them were not pure, isolated B12. Every single one was either synthetic, chemical B12 or adulterated nonsense. I am now 8 HOURS into researching this and it’s become aggravating and exhausting. Although I can’t find isolated, natural Vitamin B12 photographs, I sure did find The BOND Project, which leads us to ask,

WHAT THE HELL IS “THE BOND PROJECT”?

If you’re still unsure if synthetic Vitamin B12 is right for you, let’s discuss the BOND Project. Biomarkers of Nutrition for Development, known as BOND, is a special project, ran through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The purpose of this project is to learn more about B12 Vitamin deficiency, so we can get everyone’s (chemical vitamin) levels up, because the good government wants us all to be as healthy as possible. The best part about this project is who is funding it… Pepsi Co. Awwwww! The soda pop maker cares about our vitamin levels! How sweet! Sweet like their toxic GMO high fructose corn syrup blend, which, ironically, is also used to manufacture B12! Annnnnnnnd guess who else is funding it? ….

…

…..

……..

the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Gates Foundation (and Rockefeller) are hugely invested in health care for all, especially vaccines and vitamins. Do you remember how, in the opening paragraph of this article I said, “One Chemist even sent me links to MSNBC articles as proof that Vitamin D is not rat poison (which is hilarious, and I will explain why later in this Substack post)”, well, many people don’t know this, but in the name MSNBC, the MS means MICROSOFT. Yes, it is MICROSOFT NBC. Microsoft is Gates. Gates is the biggest investor in synthetic vitamins. Do you see the problem with this? You know what else Billy-boy is massively invested in?:

Pfizer is one of the biggest Vitamin manufactuers! We will be discussing Gates obsession with secretly forcing Synthetic Supplements inside of all of us, in my Vitamin C deep-dive post, coming soon.

But it gets even crazier…

The authors who write The BOND Project content regarding Vitamin deficiencies (which will be used by the medical industry) are not only consultants for MERCK, but the authors even hold patents on products that treat Vitamin B disorders. Wrap your mind around that.

Speaking of profiting off soliciting vitamin deficiencies, did you know the majority of leading synthetic Vitamin companies offer affiliate programs? This means the author, podcaster, Youtuber or Instagram influencer who is telling you how incredible the supplement is gets a kickback for every sale. Because synthetic vitamins are dirt cheap to make, the affiliate program offers large commissions that typically range from 10% for a one-time purchase, to 100% if they can get you to sign up for a subscription. Here’s an example of some of the supplements that pay those who promote them. This is a screenshot, not links. I refuse to promote this racket:

It is at this time that I drop the mic and walk off stage, as the audience is dead silent from the shocking revelations they just learned.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER B-VITAMINS, LIKE B1 OR B6?

For some strange reason a lot of people on our side, instead of spending 5 minutes looking for information, will instead ask someone else and whatever that person says becomes gospel truth. I already showed you how to look up ingredients (ingredient name + MSDS, then click on the Fisher Scientific link, which is usually a PDF file), it’s very fast and easy, PLEASE do it and see for yourself, then make your determination based on the ingredients. Oh! And a quick note, if you are researching using this method, you will see MSDS for a company called Sigma Aldrich or Millpointe, these are both MERCK. Merck not only owns the chemical company, but they also own the scientists who discover sh*t, the safety study company who evaluates it, the drug manufacturing company who makes it, then they hire the people who own patents to write the content for the NIH and similar sites, so, there’s that.

Regarding other versions of Vitamin B, let’s keep this short: Synthetic Vitamins are chemicals, unless there is some genius exception that I have yet to find. After publishing my D3 piece, I got a bunch of emails from people asking about all different brands of D3 which claim to be made from plants. I have not the slightest clue if they are good. I looked up one that seemed promising because it was made from “lichen”, but when I dug into the manufacturing and extraction process, it too uses at least one chemical that is toxic. Unfortunately, this stuff is so suppressed that unless you really research, there is no way of knowing. With that being said, here’s a quick list of commonly used chemicals to manufacture different strains of Vitamin B:

Vitamin B1 – also known as thiamine, is found in green, leafy plants. Synthetic B1 is made from hydrochloric acid, acetone, ammonia, and coal tar to form thiamine hydrochloride or thiamine mononitrate.

Vitamin B2 – is found in whole grains, almonds, eggs and green leafy veggies. Synthetic chemical B2 is quickly expelled akin to a toxic substance (because it is a toxic substance)

Vitamin B3 - (47 second video)

Loading video

Vitamin B5 – grains, milk, eggs, and veggies are rich in pantothenate or vitamin B5. Formaldehyde and isobutyraldehyde are used to make pantothenic acid, which is the crystalline synthetic form of vitamin B5. “What is that-p-word acid?”, you inquire? I reply, “It’s sodium salt. Instead of me showing you the MSDS, let’s watch this 5 minute video showing how it’s made and you decide if you want to consume it”:

Loading video

But if you’re not sure if that looks like something healthy, here’s the MSDS, which says don’t eat it:

Vitamin B6 – plants are a good source of pyridoxine or vitamin B6. In its synthetic form, it is produced from formaldehyde, HCL acid, and petroleum ester.

Vitamin B9 – also called folate, comes from whole grains and leafy veggies because they are rich in this nutrient. Folic acid is its chemical form, which is not readily absorbed by the body. Synthetic, chemical Folic Acid is also known as PGA. It is not for consumption as food or drug.

and no safety testing has been done:

IF WHAT YOU ARE SAYING IN TRUE, WHY DOES ( insert any name here ) SAY I SHOULD BE TAKING THIS?!?

What I am saying comes directly from the manufacturer. It is not up for debate. Unless whomever has some form of dehydrated fresh produce pills that contain 0 chemicals, 0 chemicals were used during the manufacturing process, and where the contents were SOURCED from is known, the only things that can be debated is if the amount of poison is so tiny that it doesn’t matter, or if there are health benefits of any form from consuming this stuff, and those answers are up to you to decide. As I have said before, if you feel it’s helping you, GREAT!! TAKE IT!! But I can’t help but wonder, if we are buying dehydrated produce pills (which lose nutrients during the dehydration process), why do we insist on paying for pills? Why can’t we just eat the f*cking produce?! Why exactly do we need to SUPPLEMENT our diet? I once heard Ted Nugent say something like, “Instead of Health Care, we need to CARE ABOUT HEALTH”, nice one, Teddy!

As far as why someone else says different from the MSDS, I don’t know what is anyone else’s head, but, to be 100% transparent with you (which I always am), I consider myself to be a fairly outstanding researcher. I have worked on many very complex projects, one of which should be breaking news before the end of the year (2024). With that being said, I am not being hyperbolic when I tell you, Synthetic Vitamins are one of the most complex, most difficult to investigate topics I have ever researched. It is mind-numbing, painstaking, run-around that consists of:

scattered information

history with no supporting sources

papers that site documents that don’t exist and appear to have never existed, or if they do exist, I have no way to find them and none of my traditional deep-digging methods work

the documents that do exist don’t say what the paper that referenced it claimed it says

“studies” that aren’t scientific and often do not have any form of legitimate control group

“studies” that are assumptions and “point-and-declare” (i.e: dump a bunch of sh*t into a pot, withdraw a sample, put it under a microscope and say, “Yep, that’s the Vitamin B!”)

“studies” with no process information

There are no readily available photos of 100% NATURAL isolated Vitamins under a microscope. In fact, I can’t locate a single microscopy photo of NATURAL Vitamin D3, B12 or C.

The MSDS is loaded with Hazard Category Codes, but the meaning of the codes are not on the MSDS. You have to dig through sites like OSHA.gov to locate the Hazard Category sheet to find out what “Category 3 Health Hazard” means.

Studies that do take place are often absolutely morbid Hollywood-horror-movie sh*t that makes literally 0 sense, like drilling holes in skulls of small animals then injecting their brains with chemicals, then calling it a “virus”. For more on this, read my series about Rockefeller discovering “Yellow Fever” then making a “Vaccine”.

“SOURCED FROM” is different from “MADE FROM”

“MADE IN THE USA” doesn’t mean the contents are FROM the USA

Natural means nothing

Organic is a scam

There are 0 regulations regarding Vitamin and Supplement testing

The industry is not regulated whatsoever

The FDA approves toxic substances for consumption providing the amount is small

For f*cks sake, there isn’t even an ingredients list and finding out how it’s made is virtually impossible!

medical documents and scientific literature has been funded by the same people soliciting the Vitamins, but you would never know that unless you go through the painful process of trying to figure out who the authors are, then tracing their ties to Big Pharma.

you are dealing with chemicals that are made into compounds, then adulterated with more chemicals and other sh*t

the names of the chemicals all have “synonyms”, but the synonyms, although we are told means the exact same thing, can actually mean something completely different, and the synonym can have it’s own MSDS that is not identical to the original chemical names MSDS.

Basically, it’s a confusing, tangled web of intentional chaos, in my opinion. I have never, in my life, had to deal with such diluted data, skewed information and bought-and-paid research studies. It is easier to investigate vaccines than vitamins. So, if a pretty gosh darn good researcher is damn-near pulling their hair out and screaming into a pillow over trying to figure out how a f*cking healthy Vitamin Supplement is made, imagine what an average researcher is dealing with, let alone someone who has never truly tried researching it. …and if you thought this was crazy, wait until you read my Vitamin C post, coming next… that sh*t traces straight back to THE EUGENICS MOVEMENT. Think I’m kidding? Just wait until Tuesday, February 13th, 2024:

I started writing this article at 5:30am, it is now almost 11pm, so I’m tapping out. I have included a wealth of additional information in the Sources section if you want to continue this knowledge journey. If you appreciate the time and effort I put into this, I sincerely appreciate a donation of any amount or upgrade your subscription. Donations and Subscriptions not only make me feel good (and motivated) but they help me judge what content you guys like most. Also, it offsets the backlash I get from speaking out against the beloved Vitamin industry. Thanks again for your readership! Don’t forget to read Vitamin D is Rat Poison!

NEXT READ: 11 MORE TIMES THE GOV POISONED & KILLED CITIZENS

Yeah, Quaker Oats did it, but tax dollars the government helped fund it:

For more on Virus, Germ and Vitamin fraud, ViroLIEgy on Substack!

