Agent131711’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Tax Funded ANIMAL ABUSE: Evil! How the Gov Studies "Foodborne Illness"
The USDA was caught performing abhorrent experiments on animals in the name of "Science", using our tax money... and we thought Dr. Fauci's beagle dog…
Nov 30
•
Agent131711
19
Share this post
Tax Funded ANIMAL ABUSE: Evil! How the Gov Studies "Foodborne Illness"
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
"Mandela Effect" or Something Much More Sinister?
I caught a Mandela Effect Red-Handed. WTF is really going on here?
Nov 28
•
Agent131711
28
Share this post
"Mandela Effect" or Something Much More Sinister?
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
Were Maui DEWs a PSYOP? Did We Fall for a MASSIVE Distraction? 🔥
Before you say I'm crazy, check out this wild evidence...
Nov 26
•
Agent131711
44
Share this post
Were Maui DEWs a PSYOP? Did We Fall for a MASSIVE Distraction? 🔥
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Gov Funded Clothing that Tracks, Monitors and Records You, Because You Can Never Be Too Safe...
"Smart Garments": Yet another fantastic use of our tax dollars...
Nov 23
•
Agent131711
27
Share this post
Gov Funded Clothing that Tracks, Monitors and Records You, Because You Can Never Be Too Safe...
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
FEMA Drill: DETAIN 500K PEOPLE AT A TIME ...
Converting military bases to prisons and mass-arresting over a half of a million residents at a time, for your safety, of course.
Nov 21
•
Agent131711
32
Share this post
FEMA Drill: DETAIN 500K PEOPLE AT A TIME ...
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
FALSE FLAG Names: Always a Play on Words 🤔 Wild Coincidences or Something Much Deeper?
You be the judge. +BONUS CONTENT: J6 TRUTHS YOU DON'T KNOW, Sneak Peek. Trust me when I say, these are truths you have never heard (I know this because…
Nov 19
9
Share this post
FALSE FLAG Names: Always a Play on Words 🤔 Wild Coincidences or Something Much Deeper?
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
CONTAMINATED: Rockefellers Vaccine Caused a PANDEMIC💉☠️SERIES Part 5
Series Part 5: All Hell broke loose when Team Rockefeller singlehandedly started THREE worldwide epidemics and contaminated the US military with a…
Nov 17
•
Agent131711
24
Share this post
CONTAMINATED: Rockefellers Vaccine Caused a PANDEMIC💉☠️SERIES Part 5
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Rockefellers Yellow Fever VACCINE DEVELOPMENT💉SERIES PART 4: More FRAUD Experiments to PROVE the Vaccine WORKS
SERIES PART 4: Evil experiments. A pile of fraud. The military spraying Sulfur everywhere. Some comics I made. Here's more history they don't teach you…
Nov 16
•
Agent131711
17
Share this post
Rockefellers Yellow Fever VACCINE DEVELOPMENT💉SERIES PART 4: More FRAUD Experiments to PROVE the Vaccine WORKS
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Rockefeller Science FRAUD: Proving Mosquitoes Carry a Virus🦟INSANE Clinical Studies🦟Series PART 3
PART 3, SPOLIER ALERT: They NEVER proved transmission through mosquito bite, but they did pay people IN GOLD for Positive Cases...
Nov 15
•
Agent131711
11
Share this post
Rockefeller Science FRAUD: Proving Mosquitoes Carry a Virus🦟INSANE Clinical Studies🦟Series PART 3
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Dr's BUSTED Creating a Fake Pandemic 💉🦠 SERIES PART 2
True Crime: The time doctors got together and plotted creating a bogus pandemic to make money off giving vaccines. SERIES PART 2
Nov 14
•
Agent131711
27
Share this post
Dr's BUSTED Creating a Fake Pandemic 💉🦠 SERIES PART 2
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
1918 Lockdown, Masking & Rushed Vaccine: How BIRDS Caused a Worldwide Pandemic 💉 Series Part 1
SERIES PART 1: Baffled Doctors. A Faulty Vaccine. Businesses Forced to Close. Masks. Here's the story of "THE PURPLE DEATH"...
Nov 12
•
Agent131711
23
Share this post
1918 Lockdown, Masking & Rushed Vaccine: How BIRDS Caused a Worldwide Pandemic 💉 Series Part 1
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Arizona Chemtrails Townhall: Citizens Testify & Demand "STOP THE GEOENGINEERING NOW!"
The brave people of Arizona got so fed up with planes spraying their skies that they forced the government to listen. Here's their testimony:
Nov 9
•
Agent131711
24
Share this post
Arizona Chemtrails Townhall: Citizens Testify & Demand "STOP THE GEOENGINEERING NOW!"
chemtrails.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
© 2023 Agent131711
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts