Tax Funded ANIMAL ABUSE: Evil! How the Gov Studies "Foodborne Illness"
The USDA was caught performing abhorrent experiments on animals in the name of "Science", using our tax money... and we thought Dr. Fauci's beagle dog…
Agent131711
"Mandela Effect" or Something Much More Sinister?
I caught a Mandela Effect Red-Handed. WTF is really going on here?
Agent131711
Were Maui DEWs a PSYOP? Did We Fall for a MASSIVE Distraction? 🔥
Before you say I'm crazy, check out this wild evidence...
Agent131711
Gov Funded Clothing that Tracks, Monitors and Records You, Because You Can Never Be Too Safe...
"Smart Garments": Yet another fantastic use of our tax dollars...
Agent131711
FEMA Drill: DETAIN 500K PEOPLE AT A TIME ...
Converting military bases to prisons and mass-arresting over a half of a million residents at a time, for your safety, of course.
Agent131711
FALSE FLAG Names: Always a Play on Words 🤔 Wild Coincidences or Something Much Deeper?
You be the judge. +BONUS CONTENT: J6 TRUTHS YOU DON'T KNOW, Sneak Peek. Trust me when I say, these are truths you have never heard (I know this because…
CONTAMINATED: Rockefellers Vaccine Caused a PANDEMIC💉☠️SERIES Part 5
Series Part 5: All Hell broke loose when Team Rockefeller singlehandedly started THREE worldwide epidemics and contaminated the US military with a…
Agent131711
Rockefellers Yellow Fever VACCINE DEVELOPMENT💉SERIES PART 4: More FRAUD Experiments to PROVE the Vaccine WORKS
SERIES PART 4: Evil experiments. A pile of fraud. The military spraying Sulfur everywhere. Some comics I made. Here's more history they don't teach you…
Agent131711
Rockefeller Science FRAUD: Proving Mosquitoes Carry a Virus🦟INSANE Clinical Studies🦟Series PART 3
PART 3, SPOLIER ALERT: They NEVER proved transmission through mosquito bite, but they did pay people IN GOLD for Positive Cases...
Agent131711
Dr's BUSTED Creating a Fake Pandemic 💉🦠 SERIES PART 2
True Crime: The time doctors got together and plotted creating a bogus pandemic to make money off giving vaccines. SERIES PART 2
Agent131711
1918 Lockdown, Masking & Rushed Vaccine: How BIRDS Caused a Worldwide Pandemic 💉 Series Part 1
SERIES PART 1: Baffled Doctors. A Faulty Vaccine. Businesses Forced to Close. Masks. Here's the story of "THE PURPLE DEATH"...
Agent131711
Arizona Chemtrails Townhall: Citizens Testify & Demand "STOP THE GEOENGINEERING NOW!"
The brave people of Arizona got so fed up with planes spraying their skies that they forced the government to listen. Here's their testimony:
Agent131711
