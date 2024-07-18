Over the past year I published my Vitamins are Poison series consisting of:

Pre-1915, it was known that Navy fleets must avoid eating only white rice to prevent Beriberi (a disease which would later be attributed to Thiamine deficiency / low levels of vitamin B1). “Why does white rice cause Beriberi?”, you ask. White rice is a processed food. It is milled to alter it from its natural state. Milling and polishing removes the rice’s husk, bran and germ, thus also removing all nutrients from it. So yeah, you can see why living off nothing but a nutrient-less food for months on end just might make you sick.

During WWI, sailors on both sides of the war began getting so ill that ships were forced to seek medial help so they docked in Virginia and New York. On one of the German ships, 50 sailors were suffering from Beriberi. Medical staff were surprised to learn that the sailors had not been fed white rice and instead were given a good diet of white bread, canned vegetables (with preservatives) and processed (preserved) meats.

Around a month later a second ship arrived. This time it was a British fleet with 25 ill sailors on board, also suffering from Beriberi. The sick soldiers had been fed processed white bread and tea.

Around the same years, Arctic expeditions were taking place. In one expedition, all of the explorers fell ill with both Beriberi and Scurvy. They had consumed a diet of processed white flour biscuits. However, a different expedition, also going to the Arctic, did not suffer health issues to that extreme. It was discovered that the sailors diet was whole wheat flour, oatmeal biscuits and dehydrated (without preservatives) vegetables. Meanwhile, sailors on a third expedition to the Arctic returned home in perfect health. This crew lived off of fresh meat which was obtained from hunting seals, walruses and catching fish.

This lead to white bread and white flour studies which determined processed and preserved white bread was just as bad, if not worse, than the nutrient-less processed white rice because not only had the nutrients been destroyed during over-processing, but additionally it had been treated to make it last ridiculous lengths of time on the ships.

This resulted in an emergency health warning bulletin being issued by the United States Public Health Service against the sole use of white refined flour (1916).

You would think the bulletin would have been viewed as a Godsend because when the public learned not to eat these two products Beriberi and Scurvy would be easily prevented but nope, what happened was the exact opposite.

The bulletin was met with swift opposition from the millers and bakers associations. If you read my piece The History of Food Fortification: a True Story of Blackmail, Bribery and Extortion, you already know these associations that represent industries are like the mafia. They tend to not represent the interests of the small businesses within the industries, they represent their own financial interests, interests of greater powers and the Agendas. In the case of flour enrichment, the millers and bakers did not want to adulterate their products because it was a financial loss but they were extorted into adding the chemical vitamins into their products. In fact, this story about the white flour is the reason chemicals began being dumped into bread under the guise of vitamins, but that is further ahead in the timeline. Let’s get back to the bulletin the millers and bakers associations freaked out over:

So, when the US Public Health Service issued the warning against white refined flour, the Associations leapt into action, pressuring the Health Service to revise the warning, which they did. Only six months later a replacement warning appeared and this time around it said,

“White flour was wholesome if balanced in the diet by an adequate consumption of the protective foods - fruits, vegetables and dairy foods”.

Despite the new public stance, two brave men refused to bend their knees to the Associations. One of those men was Dr. Charles E. Banks. Banks went to physicians and health officials and got them to agree that white bread was indeed dangerous and not part of a balanced diet, but it didn’t matter because truth never mattered. Mr. Banks could not get legislators or regulators to listen, meanwhile the millers associations stood firm in their position, not because they believed it, but because white flour was more profitable than whole wheat due to the “almost unlimited storage life”.

The second brave man was George Ward, an officer of Ward Brothers, which was one of the largest bakers in America. Mr. Ward wanted little to do with the scheme but the day came when capitol was needed to keep the business in operation. This led to George losing his controlling interest in the company and as soon as he did the products changed to be made from white flour to prolong expiration to be competitive.

Although the resistors had been silenced, people were still unsure about this long-life bread so it was time to bring in The Trusted Sources. Enter: The American Medical Association.

THE AMA COMES TO THE RESCUE

Seemingly out of nowhere, the American Medical Association jumped into the debate by reinforcing the millers and bakers associations. In fact, the AMA, while knowing a nutrient-less white bread diet was causing nutrient deficiencies, upped the ante by providing a seal of acceptance to the millers and issuing a statement of endorsement. The endorsement said:

“White bread is a wholesome, nutritious food. As such it has its rightful place in the normal diet of the normal individual. Its avoidance for fear of any harmful consequences or the fear that it is the cause of any diseased condition when properly used in the normal diet is entirely without scientific foundation”

General Mills then rushed to market the seal and statement. Now people were realizing that white bread actually wasn’t something to fear. But that was just the beginning of the scandal…

The AMAs approval wasn’t enough for the milling and baking mafias, they wanted more. They not only wanted the United States Public Health Service to retract the now-revised warning, but “they also demanded the complete surrender of the government as well as medical authorities”.

In 1930, they got their wish when the US Public Health Service and Department of Agriculture issued a press release which included the following statement:

“Bread, either white or whole wheat, is always an economical source of energy and protein in any diet. The form may be left to choice of the individual when the remainder of the diet is so constituted as to contribute the necessary minerals, vitamins and any necessary roughage”

…meanwhile, even rats who made their way into flour warehouses would not eat the overly-processed white flour!

(real advertisement: only 8 slices of white bread a day provides better nutrition:)

Because the bread was so nutritious, you could now forego eating vegetables and just pound processed white bread!

Now progress was being made, very profitable progress due to such a long shelf life, but it wasn’t only the Associations rolling in the dough (pun intended?), it was also the preservative manufacturers, and ultimately, it would be a history-changing payday for the chemical vitamin manufacturers (Big Pharma).

This brings us to the creation of the National Vitamin Foundation…

THE NATIONAL VITAMIN FOUNDATION

The Foundation “was organized and is supported by producers and distributors of vitamins and related products”. More specifically, it was a propaganda research and education organization that promoted pro-vitamin information. It awarded grants for nutritional research. If you don’t understand the ethics behind grants, when a research team is hired by an organization who has a specified interest, the research results need to confirm the interest, for if a study produces an inconclusive or negative finding, the research will never be published and the authors will essentially blackballed from further work in the industry because who wants to pay someone to perform studies that determine their product is inadequate or even harmful? If you need further evidence of this, look no further than the handful of famous doctors who questioned the Covid vaccine or virus theory. Doctors who once had prestigious careers are now shunned to making Bitchute videos. Gone are their days of being welcomed to lecture at colleges and coauthor literature for famous publications. The public shaming and shunning process encourages the masses to remain silent, and as we can all see, it works great.

The National Vitamin Foundation would take the pro-vitamin research and turn it into educational pamphlets, charts, booklets and other vitamin propaganda, which would then be disseminated into schools, civic groups, women’s clubs, educational groups and more.

(1944:)

At the time there were no Daily Intake Guidelines, so the concept was simply, “Eat our Vitamins because they’re good for you”, but people were like, “Meh, I don’t know. Why would I spend my money on this when I feel fine?” - This was a problem.

The members of the National Vitamin Foundation were all affiliated with Big Pharma who was (and is) who manufactures vitamins and the chemicals used to make vitamins. The members included two branches of Pfizer, three branches of Merck, Eli Lilly, the US Vitamin and Pharmaceutical Corporation and even Walgreens Drug Store. I’m sure they had nothing but the purest of interests in helping the people achieve maximum health which is why they went to work running fear porn advertisements often disguised as scientific or medical literature, such as The Myth of the Well Balanced Diet:

These pieces were not only designed to scare people but also to confuse people, leading them to doubt, thus leading them to take the safe road which was to eat the vitamins:

The propaganda was used to make people, especially mothers, terrified of diseases like Beriberi and Scurvy, however, when researchers in the 1950s and 1960s contacted doctors to ask when the last time their offices treated patients with these conditions, the answer was either, “Not since the war” or “never”.

The National Vitamin Foundation would become the Vitamin Information Bureau, which unlike the Foundation, considered itself strictly an educational organization. This meant those who manufacture the vitamins would now also be providing the research then the Bureau would disseminate the propaganda information they provide.

This lead to everything being vitaminized and confusing AF:

As you will notice in the advertisement above, there were “Recommended Daily Adult Dietary Allowance” amounts which were provided by the National Research Council… not to be confused with Minimum Daily Requirements, which had not yet been established. Basically, it was “Eat our vities cuz they’re healthy but don’t eat too much. Here’s a bunch of gibberish numbers to guide you.”.

THE NATIONAL RESEARCH COUNCIL

So, as mentioned, the “Recommended Daily Adult Dietary Allowance” figures were provided by the National Research Council (because everything needs a stupid 3-or 4-letter abbreviation, it was NRC). Members of the NRC have included Royal Society members, such as Linus Pauling (Read my Vitamin C is Chemicals and GMO Mold - the father of Vitamin C, Mr. Pauling, has a pretty interesting story).

Because everything is a tangled web, the NRC was established in 1916 by the National Academy of Sciences (which overlaps with the Scottish Rite, Freemasonry). The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) alleged purpose was to coordinate the activities of various scientists and engineers in universities, industry, and government. ← If you just read what I boldfaced… “to coordinate the activities of government”… So, there’s an entity who coordinates government activities who made another entity who designated vitamin Allowance numbers, all of which was a branch of Big Pharma who made the vitamins, performed the research to prove how essential they were, then funneled then funneled the information to themselves to be broadcasted… are you still following along here?

The NRC would go on to create the National Science Foundation (NSF), which is “an independent agency of the United States federal government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering”. The NSF also researches vitamins.

The NRC, NAS and NSF worked (and currently works) with Big Pharma. Together they decide what is best for all of the people of the world to keep them as healthy as possible. Spoiler Alert: It’s vaccines and vitamins, those are what are best for all of the people of the world and conveniently Big Pharma and their chemical factories produce both.

Here’s an interesting tidbit for you: Other than the National Research Council inventing the Recommended Daily Adult Dietary Allowance amounts for vitamins, and other than the NRC birthing the National Science Foundation, what other organization did they create?…

The National Institutes of Health. YES, THESE VITAMIN-AMOUNT-SETTER MOFOs ARE THE NIH!

…and they are still quite active in the Vitamin research and education niche…

So, the NIH’s daddy is the National Research Council. Daddy came up with daily vitamin allowances, meanwhile the other entities they made do the research and push it out through government and other institutions, councils and academy’s which they have tentacles in, which gives the illusion of a lot of credible organizations coming to the same conclusions through meticulous research, when it’s basically just a psychological operation. But there’s another organization, a very important organization, a very important organization which you have probably never heard of… The National Health Council...

THE NATIONAL HEALTH COUNCIL

Not to be confused with the National Research Council, the National Health Council was established in the 1920s. Its members included representatives from nine entities who teamed up with the United States Public Health Service (the Public Health Service was the “we changed our mind, white bread is actually nutritious” people). Here were the National Health Councils partners:

Per the list above, the Social Hygiene associations are associated with Rockefeller and The Sex Ed Conspiracy to Destroy America (abortion, population control, the Kinsey Belief System). The Mental Hygiene associations were Eugenics and the American Medical Association was who confirmed white bread is a great source of health. In fact, the American Medical Association was who came up with the concept for this exclusive group then pushed to make it happen but the American Red Cross is who financially brought it together. Fun Fact about ROTHSCHILD that I learned from a podcast, ROTHSCHILD is not ROTHS-CHILD, it’s actually ROT-SCHILD means RED-SHIELD… RED SHIELD… RED CROSS.

In this special group of nine plus others, the United States Surgeon General represented the United States Public Health Service. Now these groups had full access to Congress. The National Health Council would feed Congress information, research and data which would then be used to create legislation. In April of 1921, Congress held a special session to discuss “valuable reports” provided by the Council. They used this material write and edit bills. In fact, this one specific session addressed over 100 bills.

Not only did this Council have Congress at their disposal, but they had so much power that they moved 14 decision-making organizations under one roof:

So, to loop this topic back around to the beginning, during the war, sailors who were spending very long periods of time at sea were living off of processed, nutrient-less white rice or processed, nutrient-less and chemically preserved white bread. They were (not surprisingly) becoming incredibly ill. After the war, no doctors office reported seeing any patient suffering from Beriberi, but the organizations affiliated with vitamins would ultimately conclude this illness, Beriberi, was due to a lack of vitamin B, with the solution being eating a chemical vitamin B substitute. I would argue this was actually due to a lack of nutrients combined with consuming preservative chemicals. I would argue the same condition would occur if the men ate only lettuce, which is labeled rich in B-vitamins, meanwhile we are told not to feed our vegetable-eating pets lettuce because it is “nutrient-less”, we are instead told to feed spinach. With that being said, I would argue the solution is nutrients; clean fruit, non-chemically-treated vegetables, fresh meat (like the Artic excision men who lived off seals, walrus and fish). I would argue the alleged Vitamin B has nothing to do with it and that it makes no difference which nutrient-less food you feed people, they will get sick with nothing to sustain their bodies (more on this in Part 2). I would argue these men did not have a chemical deficiency and therefore needed chemicals, they had no fuel for their bodies, and therefore needed sustenance.

So, to get back to the story, over a timeframe of only 60 years, a bunch of health, medical and science-related organizations were created then intertwined with government. These organizations represented financial interests and Agendas. These entities were invaluable to the Agendas and each other, so much so that they were moved under one roof. The Public Health Service (government) and American Medical Association were used to benefit the Bakers and Millers Associations who wanted the profits from the long shelf life of overly processed white flour regardless of the damage done to the people. Nothing but profits mattered, which was why scientific entities were formed to work alongside vitamin manufacturers (Big Pharma) to create the research which proved the importance of supplementing vitamins into the daily diet. The other industries they made were used to broadcast this information to the public and this ultimately lead to the National Academy of Sciences and the World Health Organization developing the concept of vitamin recommended dietary allowances (ultimately the Dietary Reference Intake levels (DRIs))… but that is just the beginning of the swindle…

COMING NEXT: The Vitamin Swindle PART 2 - DAILY INTAKE LEVELS: Untold History - you definitely don’t want to miss the next part in the series. I was shocked just writing it, but first:

https://archive.org/details/greatvitaminhoax0000mdan/page/24/mode/2up?view=theater

Some screenshots from the book that I found interesting:

The Pure Food and Drug Act - DOA

1960s door to door vitamin peddlers

Page 151 Vitamin D in preg leads to retardation and heart issues in babies

ADDITIONAL READING

