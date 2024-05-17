A while back I saw this video and said to myself, “That’s pretty f*cked up”, but I didn’t look into it any further: (2 minute video)

If you can’t play the video (a new source of frustration with Substack), this dude discovered Mary Ruth’s, a famous brand of supplements, claims their citric acid is made in the USA and sourced from citrus fruits, but upon closer inspection it is a flat-out lie. Their citric acid is not from the USA and is made from Black Mold. (Btw, I have come to the conclusion that Mary Ruth’s entire product line relies on deception. I have written about this in my Vitamin investigations. Mary’s label will say Organic but the only thing in the product that classifies as organic is the oil. The rest of the crap is the same crap as every other non-organic supplement. Additionally, coal tar and byproduct waste qualifies as organic.)

Before we get into todays investigation, let me state, this article is not a debate about Black Mold. For the purpose of this investigation, I do not care if Black Mold is harmful or not. That is a debate for a different day. Today we are focusing on the general public, including myself, being deceived into believing “Citric Acid”, on an ingredient label, means Citrus Fruit. The reason for this belief is because, gee, I don’t know, maybe the friggin’ name? Maybe because it’s called CITRIC acid? Ya think that has something to do with it?!

We are also duped into believing citric acid is made from citrus because it used to be, but Science claimed to have discovered a cheaper way to make an alternative…

But don’t worry Sweetheart, Science says it’s the exact same thing. In fact, it’s so exact-same-thing that there’s no need for food and supplement manufacturers to tell us the source of their Citric Acid, so they just type Citric Acid on the label and let us believe it means fruit.

Knowing it’s mold isn’t good enough for me, or you. We deserve to know WTF it actually is. And that, my friend, is what we are going to uncover today.

THE INVESTIGATION BEGINS

Right out the gate, I thought it was really strange that I couldn’t get straightforward answers about Citric Acid by Googling it. You see, when you Google it, you learn it’s just lemons. YAY!

In fact, the first pages of Google search results are lemons, lemons, lemons, yay, yay, yay! This means any casual researcher who wants to learn what citric acid is will quickly learn it’s just citrus fruit. However, if I already know citric acid is black mold and change my search to “Citric Acid Black Mold”, now I get to see that some Citric Acid is made from lemons but most is made from mold, but the mold produces citric acid, so it’s totally cool! It’s so totally exact-same-thing!

IT’S IN EVERYTHING, SO WHY IS IT HARD TO FIND OUT WHAT IT IS?

From my vitamin investigations I learned that it is basically impossible to get answers regarding what exactly is in it. For example, the vitamin label will say “Vitamin B as Pyridine” - ok, but what the hell is Pyridine? All I want to know is the ingredients. Shouldn’t that be easily accessible information? The entire United States is consuming vitamins and/or fortified foods (foods with chemical vitamins added to them), yet it is ridiculously difficult to find out what the chemicals are and what is in them.

With that being said, to learn how Citric Acid is made (from mold), I had to dig around quite a bit. I eventually found a citric acid manufacturing video from India. India and China are where the vast majority of vitamins, supplements, medicines, food additives (basically all the chemicals for us to eat and inject) come from. (Oh and btw, Vitamin B as Pyridine means it’s derived from coal tar waste and chemicals, and because coal tar contains carbon it’s allowed to be called Natural, often even Organic.)

HOW CITRIC ACID IS MADE

Get yourself some Aspergillus niger, which is a fancy-pants term for what us laymen call Black Mold.

But you can’t just scrape it off the wall of your basement because the Black Mold that is used to make Citric Acid is a special type of Black Mold called MCA. MCA is special because the mold has been genetically modified to create a mutant strain to make great food and supplements for us.

Guess who invented this special GMO mold? PFIZER. Yep, back in 1919, Pfizer created this new type of Black Mold so it could be filtered into the food supply, thus eliminating the need for extracting juice from citrus fruits. Thought in my head: I just finished writing Ivermectin: Population Control Poison and it is also made using a mutant strain GMO. The only difference between the mutant strain GMO in citric acid and the mutant strain GMO in Ivermectin is that Ivermectin was developed by Merck, not Pfizer. Sure seems like we have a lot of big pharmaceutical companies diddling with genetically modified sh*t then feeding it to us…

Now that you have your Pfizer Mutant Black Mold, you will need something to feed it. Molds love sugar, so GMO Corn Syrup is what is most commonly used. Look at these cute little mold spores, happily chomping away! Little do they know, they will soon become a delightful lemony food additive:

GM Sugar Syrup is fantastic because, not only is it cheap, but the government subsidizes production of High Fructose Corn Syrup. We briefly discussed this in my piece Secretly Drugging the Food Supply: Vaccines and Medications in Produce.

Next, you need chemicals:

Potassium (chemical)

Phosphorus (chemical):

Magnesium (chemical):

And Nitrogen:

Mix it all together and let this junk ferment at a temperature of 86F (30C).

Just like with Vitamins, now that your concoction has fermented, it’s time for the Recovery phase. Recovery is performed by adding Calcium Oxide Hydrate. Such pretty colors!

This will create a chemical reaction that will make the slop “slightly soluble” (meaning slightly dissolvable).

Then you gotta filter it to try to remove as much of the poison chemicals as possible.

After that, you need to add more poison in the form of Sulfuric Acid. Yum!

This creates another chemical reaction which produces Calcium Sulfate. Filter it again. (Don’t worry, you’re almost done!)

Next, you need to dilute and “decolorize” the trash you’ve created because it's going to look ugly. Frequently used decolorizers in vitamin production include Acetone (nail polish remover), Ammonia, or Aluminum (technically its Alumina). When making citric acid, one decolorizing agent alternative is Activated Carbon.

Then, BOOM! After evaporation you will end up with Crystals of Citric Acid. Congratulations, you have made Citric Acid!

Because Science said this is exactly the same as lemon juice, you can put it in food, drinks, supplements or anything else people will be consuming. Additionally, add it to body care products so the plebs can absorb it through their skin as lotion and scrub it into their scalps as shampoo! Oh, and you can also use it in insecticides (just like Ivermectin and Vitamins)!

Kill ‘em dead with some Pfizer citric acid!

Now that you know how Citric Acid is made, we have to ponder, “Despite what the FDA says, could it be possible that this stuff actually isn’t safe for us?”….

CITRIC ACID AND “ DISEASE”

GMO Mutant Mold, GMO Corn Syrup and lab-made chemicals, what could possibly go wrong? …Apparently a lot…

According to the FDA and the internet, this Pfizer-created blend is perfectly safe, however, the Department of Surgery at University of Illinois in Chicago disagrees (they’re probably a bunch of conspiracy theorists).

Long story short, they discovered that Pfizer’s creation is actually a super potent allergen. Who would have thought?! Just like we discussed in my RoundUp Glyphosate: Population Control piece, “seasonal allergies” are a phenomenal scapegoat for symptoms that are directly caused by lab-made chemicals being dumped on us in food, drinks and supplements (and sprayed in the air too). If you are allergic to Pfizey’s Mutant Mold, mild allergic reaction symptoms include:

Itchy eyes

Runny nose

Sneezing

Congestion or stuffiness

Coughing

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Skin rashes or hives

Fatigue

Headaches

Surprisingly, major side effects from ingesting mutant Citric Acid are not uncommon, according to the Universities Surgery Department and other conspiracy theorists. These major symptoms include:

Joint pain with swelling and stiffness

Muscular pain

Dyspnea (Shortness of breath)

Abdominal cramping

Enervation (I think this means mentally foggy and unmotivated)

If you are experiencing these symptoms, or any symptoms for that matter, I strongly encourage you to read all of my Vitamin deep dives and start reading your vitamin and supplement labels. I discovered 100% of the symptoms I was suffering from were caused by long-term use of Supplements. I am now approximately two-years 100% clean from Supplements and 100% of my symptoms vanished. I am approaching my mid-40’s and I feel like I have been gifted the energy of a 30-year-old. Do you see how much I write on here?! I’m like the Energizer Bunny! I’ll tell you way more about my vitamin story in the future, but for now:

AVOIDING CITRIC ACID

This fake Citric Acid is not something you can read a label and discover because it has been the industry standard since 1900. As previously mentioned, because fake GMO Citric Acid (“MCA”) has been determined to be identical to juice from a lemon, product manufacturers do not need to indicate what their Citric Acid is made from.

As of right now, it seems damn-near everything processed contains this Citric Acid fraud sh*t. Here’s a couple examples of what MCA is found in:

Basically, if the product says Citric Acid and does not say From Lemons, you can assume it’s Pfizer MCA. Although Mary Ruth’s says From Lemons and it isn’t so hell if I know.

And, if you haven’t read it yet, learn about Pfizer Cheese, which is what 90% of all cheese in the USA now is, yet another GMO strain of bullsh*t for us to enjoy with some population-control-glyphosate-herbicide-laced GMO crackers (that have also been fortified with Vitamins).

