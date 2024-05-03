Add cheese to the list of things I never thought I would write about, but here we are, another day, another f*cked up rabbit hole… Pfizer Cheese.

To understand what is going on here, we first have to learn about cheese. You’re like, “I don’t want to learn about cheese”. I know bro, neither did I, so be thankful I condensed it to a couple sentences.

Cheese making is relatively simple and only requires four main ingredients: Milk, Salt, a Starter Culture and Animal Rennet.

To make cheese you add the culture to milk and let it ferment. Then you add the rennet, which will separate the milk into curds and whey. Next, the curds are pressed and aged. Boom! Cheese!

RENNET

We see it on labels, but WTF is it? It turns out that Rennet is enzymes that are naturally produced in the stomachs of animals like cows. If you want to get technical, the main enzyme present in Rennet is called Chymosin. Chymosin is a protease enzyme which means it breaks down protein. There’s also other enzymes in there like pepsin and lipase.

Historically, Animal Rennet is used to curdle the milk which separates the milk from the solids. You need this to make cheese the normal way. If there’s one way we like our cheese, it’s NORMAL. Just give us some normal f*cking cheese. If you want, throw some normal Dill in it and call it normal Havarti.

Now here’s where it gets important: Because Science ruins everything, there are now multiple types of Rennet and only one of those is from animals, so what in God’s name are the others? Do we really even want to know? Probably not, but lets just rip off the Band-Aid and deal with whatever todays nightmare is.

ADRENOCHROME RENNET

…just kidding!… but seriously, would you be remotely surprised at this point?

VEGGIE RENNET

The moment I saw vegetables can be used as an alternative to make cheese, I immediately thought of my post WTF! How Vitamins are Made: It’s Not What You Think, and sure enough, this Vegetable Rennet cheese stuff is made in the same way these supplements are made.

What they’re doing to make this supposed Vegetable Rennet is not even using actual vegetables! They’re using the Vitamin process: microbial fermentation which means GMO mold. This means most of the cheese with the label ‘vegetable rennet’ isn’t even real vegetable rennet. Instead it's microbial rennet, made from GMO mold.

To make Vegan Cheese the GMO mold is fed GMO soy (in Vitamins it is often fed GMO sugar / corn syrup). This mold-cheese process can also involve fungus and bacteria. Maybe we can say a fungus is kind of, sort of, a little bit like a Vegetable? We could also pretend bacteria is fruit then we could pretend NASA satellites are going to space.

And this is where it gets crazy…

The last type of Rennet is where Pfizer comes in. You see, the microbial Rennet tastes bitter, but there’s no problem Science can’t capitalize on solve.

To make the disgusting cheese taste better, Science went to work developing a new GMO species that would produce the milk curdling effect. This new crap is called Fermentation-Produced Chymosin, and, because everything has to have an annoying 3-to-4 letter abbreviation, it is also known as FPC.

THE PFIZER CHEESE RABBIT HOLE

So, this scientific miracle, FPC, was invented by the assholes at Pfizer using GMOs and CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology (a double dose of genetically modified trash… for us to enjoy, of course).

You might think the FDA’s Spidey Pfizey Senses would be tingling when they hear a drug maker is looking to get involved with cheese, but nope. The FDA loves, I mean LOVES, us eating GMOs. Here’s a video I scraped from their website: (1 minute 40 second video)

If the video won’t play (which has recently become a major headache on Substack), the video is basically the FDA orgasming over GMOs. It’s government-created GMO porn. It’s like fear porn, but for people whose kink is genetically modified orgasms organisms.

A while back I wrote this article called Secretly Drugging Fresh Produce with Vaccines, Contraceptives and Other Medicines. In it we discussed Bill Gates very large boobs and reviewed the crazy history of our food supply being abused for the sake of population control and profit. Monsanto, DOW, Big-Titty-Gates and other evil doers were able to get the government to greenlight GMO everything; seeds, supplements, food, all of it. Now the grocery store is Russian Roulette. You can’t even buy a fresh cucumber without wondering if there are some GMOs or a vaccine hiding in it. And there might be both, plus a fertility reducing agent, an anti-depressant and a couple Monkey Kidney Cells just for laughs.

BUT DON’T WORRY, IT’S SAFE… GENERALLY …

So, Monsanto and pals got the government to approve all their stupid products, including Pfizer Cheese. The FDA considers Pfizer Cheese to be “GRAS”, meaning it’s GENERALLY Recognized as Safe (which sounds a helluva lot better than “SRANS”, Sometimes Recognized as Not Safe). In the case of Monsanto’s Roundup (a literal population control weapon funded by Rockefeller), the gov basically said, “just put a warning on the label and let the plebs spray their food.”. We looked at the utterly absurd RoundUp safety studies in my article on the topic. Do you want to know what safety studies were performed on the Pfizer Cheese? “No. I’d rather have a root canal” - ok but I can’t give you that, so here’s the safety studies:

PFIZER CHEESE SAFETY STUDIES STUDY

Nobody wanted to waste time with something as trivial as safety, so the study lasted only 90 total days and was conducted on rats. They didn’t die so the product was ready to go to market!

The safety study, albeit slightly hasty, surprisingly proved way more than just safety. It also proved that Pfizer Rennet is the exact same as Animal Rennet, therefore, the FDA concluded that products made with this Pfizer GMO concoction do not need any kind of special labeling. In fact, there’s no need to indicate the source or method of production either. This is why Pfizer’s FPC is used in 90% of the cheese made in the US, yet nobody knows about it. But don’t worry because those rats are doing just fine. The dad rat just got a big promotion at work and the mom rat just attended a Climate Change protest.

IT GETS EVEN MORE BATSH*T CRAZY

Do you remember when we discussed how they feed us byproduct waste in Vitamins, Supplements, pharmaceuticals / “medicine” and the food supply because it saves them moolah not having to pay to dispose of it? They turn what would be a loss into a profit because they sell the waste (admit it, if you could sh*t in a bucket and sell it for $20, you'd start eating a lot of raisins). Now get this: the byproduct waste from GMO-Pfizer-cheesemaking is sold off, then used in everything, like processed macaroni and cheese and other processed foods. But that’s not all!…

At the beginning of this article, I said, “To make cheese you add the culture to milk and let it ferment. Then you add the rennet, which will separate the milk into curds and whey.”. Well, the majority of FPC used in cheese making is found in the whey. WHEY! This means the Pfizer cheese byproduct waste is then sold off, to be used in protein powders, protein bars and protein supplements in general. (For months now, I have been saying that this processed health stuff is all poison made by the exact same people who make vaccines and medicine)

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND STILL ENJOY CHEESE

Yes, we now need to protect ourselves when buying cheese. Have I ever mentioned that sometimes I feel like we are living in one big insane asylum?

To prevent unwanted cheese, remember, always wear a condom ORGANIC and NATURAL ARE A SCAM! It does not mean non-GMO! It doesn’t even mean there are no chemicals! It can be a literal spoonful of coal tar waste and legally be sold as natural. This means simply looking at the label doesn’t mean jack sh*t because the whole flippin’ system is rigged against us.

Only purchase Raw Milk Cheese and make sure it says Animal Rennet as an ingredient. Additionally, I seriously think we could make it ourselves. I Google Searched “Cheese Making Culture” and was shocked at the selection. There are thousands and they’re not expensive:

Granted, we would need to do some research to make sure we aren’t buying a Pfizer or Moderna cheese culture (or, God forbid we buy a Johnson & Johnson cheese culture that is later recalled for causing blood clots). If we can find good cultures, the rest seems easy. My spouse has made cheese from yogurt in the past. Or maybe it was sour cream? I think it ended up being Ricotta? I could be wrong. As discussed in Fish Now Contains Soy, I greatly dislike cooking. It’s basically my nemesis. But my spouse made cheesemaking look really easy and it tasted delicious. I guarantee there are a ton of YouTube tutorials, so we really don’t have an excuse… although I could easily come up with a dozen excuses, just let me know if you need one…

