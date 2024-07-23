There’s only one thing the CDC, NIH, WHO, United Nations, Bill Gates, CNN, FOX news, Conservatives, Liberals, Freedom Movement Doctors, Vaccine Pushing Doctors and everyone in between can agree on, it’s the need to supplement, supplement, supplement. Gotta take those vitamins to get your levels up! Especially when a woman is pregnant because without a bottle of vitamins a baby might be born in poor health. In fact, vitamins are so imperative to women and their unborn children that Saint Bill Gates has been donating them (for free) to countries in need. He donates the same vitamins the United Nations has added to the food supply to keep us all in pristine health which are the same vitamins the famous doctors sell and non-famous doctors recommend:

But what if Mr. Gates and pals actually didn’t want to help people live long lives? What if it was a scheme? A hoax? A ploy? A swindle? What if it was a depopulation plan in disguise, intricately planned for nearly a century? What if?

WHO REALLY NEEDS TO SUPPLEMENT ?

VITAMIN C: Mark Levine, MD, is a researcher at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases who has done meticulous studies of how the body uses vitamin C. When asked to comment on who should supplement Vitamin C, he laughed as he said to TheHealthy.com, “Vitamin C? It merely gives you expensive urine.”

OMEGA-3’s: Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, Dean and Jean Mayer Professor at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy in Boston said, “If you eat fish twice a week, you don’t need omega-3 supplements.”

CALCIUM: Clifford Rosen, MD, directs the Center for Clinical and Translational Research at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough, Maine. He warns against women taking calcium supplements unless they are suffering from a “disease”.

VITAMIN D: Regarding Vitamin D supplementation, Dr. Rosen says the studies don’t show cause and effect. “These associations can be really misleading. Without more trials, we just don’t have a good sense of how vitamin D supplements help.”. He goes on to state that he only recommends people over the age of 70 consider taking 400 IU per day. - More on vitamin D in a moment.

FIBER: Dr. Joanne Slavin studied fiber supplements and was on the committee that researched the 2010 federal Dietary Guidelines. She points out that fiber supplements have tendency to lower blood sugar and reduce the absorption of some medications - and anything that changes absorption also impacts how you absorb nutrients from food.

SUPPLEMENTS IN GENERAL: Brittany Langdon, PharmD, a pharmacist and manager of the Apothecary and Wellness Center at Yale New Haven Hospital agrees with Dr. Slavin. In an article called Taking Your Vitamins? Make Sure You Tell Your Doctor, Langdon states that supplements and vitamins can change the “ADME" of your prescription medications. ADME stands for absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of drugs. Depending on the person and the drug they are taking, interactions can be serious. Vitamins and supplements can cause harmful reactions, or they may reduce the effectiveness of prescription meds.

And people will argue, “It’s only bad if you take too much!”, to which I reply, “Read Part 2 of this series”, in which I proved that a child who lives mostly off of processed food does not need to take vitamins because he has already met-and-exceeded his recommended daily vitamin intake levels per the FDA guidelines thanks to the United Nations Food Fortification Program, in which they dump chemical vitamins into all processed foods to keep us in prime shape. I also demonstrated that an adult who only eats McDonalds and Dominos Pizza will come close to hitting most of their United-Nations-recommended-levels too. Anyone who eats healthier than only fast food will have even higher vitamin intake levels. My point is, whether you live strictly off processed garbage or not, you are likely hitting those numbers the pharmaceutical companies came up with to sell you their vitamins as health products, and, according to the aforementioned doctors, the vast majority of people have no reason to supplement anything, yet we are voluntarily dosing ourselves with lab-made chemical products that we do not know the contents of or how it is made. If you’re unsure if these products are healthy, look no further than the lengthy side effect lists which sound identical to the pharmaceutical medication disclaimers that we hear at the end of television ads for those products. Here’s the side effects from “FISH Oil” supplements:

Increased rick of bleeding / liver disease

Reduction of immune system function

Reactivation of herpes family viruses resulting in cold sores, genital herpes and shingles

Gastrointestinal discomfort

Bloating

Itching

Gallbladder attacks

Nausea

Diarrhea

Skin Rashes

Bipolar Disorder symptom Aggravation

High / Low blood pressure

Weight gain

Increase in blood glucose levels (There is NO SUGAR IN FISH! The sugar in supplements is almost always GMO Corn Syrup used to manufacture the supplements!)

Increase in harmful LDL Cholesterol

Upper respiratory tract swelling

Implication in HIV / AIDS

Increased risk of cancer

Implications in pregnancy

Implications in breastfeeding

Depression

I know you probably are not a doctor, neither am I, but does common sense tell you pregnant mothers should not be consuming this sh*t? Why are we telling these women to micro-dose these chemicals with horrendous side effects?:

…It’s time to learn some Untold History:

VITAMIN D

In addition to being literal rat poison, Vitamin D is the most popular vitamin in the world and it is heavily promoted to mothers, including pregnant mothers; women who simply want their children to be as healthy as possible.

But back in 1965, the Committee on Nutrition of the American Academy of Pediatrics published a piece in the June issue of Pediatrics, warning against pregnant mothers taking Vitamin D supplements.

The main concern with synthetic (chemical) Vitamin D was that it was (and is) added to a vast array of food products to fortify them and because pregnant mothers were also advised to supplement, women were easily exceeding consuming 400 IU per day, therefore running risks of assorted health issues which arise from excessive synthetic Vitamin D. You see, there are two types of chemical vitamins; water soluble and fat soluble. Water soluble means your kidneys can work to get rid of the excess toxins through urination (like in the case with Vitamin C being expensive urine), but fat soluble vitamins, which is what Vitamin D is, are stored in fat, therefore our bodies have no way to get rid of them. This means each time we dose synthetic Vitamin D it compiles and each dose can stay in our bodies for multiple years, leading to toxicity which leads to health issues. Toxic levels can be easily reached even when small amounts are supplemented because those amounts are consumed in addition to synthetic vitamin D which is added to food for fortification. The publication points out that that doctors who prescribe (or recommend) vitamin D supplements for any patient, “should assess the total intake of vitamin D from other sources” prior to prescribing to ensure the patient will not exceed 400 IUs per day. But that was back in the 1960s. Would it surprise you to learn that the current limit provided by the NHS is 4,000 IU per day? Ten times the limit known to cause harm back in the 1960s!

Regarding pregnant women and synthetic vitamin D, both from fortified foods and supplements, it was leading to infantile hypercalcemia, even back in the 1960s, when the food supply wasn’t nearly as fortified as it is now. The Committee on Nutrition of the American Academy of Pediatrics stated this connection between the vitamin and infantile hypercalcemia “is definitely established”. Because of this finding, the Committee wanted Vitamin D products to “carry a statement indicating potential toxicity”. (Fun fact: do you know how Vitamin D kills rats? Hypercalcemia)

The next point the Committee on Nutrition made was that Vitamin D supplements sold over the counter must be capped at 400 IUs for all of the aforementioned reasons. Even 400 IUs can be too much because, as we saw in Part 2, a child who consumed primarily processed food was already consuming double the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI) just from eating garbage with added vitamins. When we added a popular children’s multi-vitamin to the spreadsheet, it pushed him to almost 300% of the RDI:

“But Vitamin D makes me feel so good when I take it so I know it’s helping!” - Yeah, because it’s actually not a vitamin, it’s a steroid hormone.

“But when I stopped taking it, I felt terrible!” - Yeah, because it’s actually not a vitamin, it’s a steroid hormone. Your body needs time to get it out of your system, and because it is stored in your fat, it might take a little while. While you detox you might feel like roadkill. How crazy is it that we have to detox from a vitamin?

What’s really interesting about synthetic vitamin D is, because it’s a steroid, it can cause fertility issues as all steroid chemicals do. The reason this is interesting is because during the exact same years the Committee on Nutrition of the American Academy of Pediatrics was trying to curtail Vitamin D supplementation, Rockefeller’s Population Council was meeting to discuss methods that can be used to cap-then-plummet population growth. They wanted to drive growth down to ZERO as quickly as possible. It turns out that Steroids and Steroid Hormones, in addition to reducing fertility, f*ck with women’s bodies, mess with brain functions are used for gender reassignment …and if they could get 90% of the world intaking these chemicals, whether it be through foods laced with them or voluntarily eating them in pills, they would be able to accomplish their growth reduction goal.

VITAMIN D AND BIRTH DEFECTS

Remember, Vitamin D is stored in the fat and is not easily removed by our bodies. By the 1960s, it was known that one excessive dose of Vitamin D can cause a child to be born with infantile hypercalcemia, which not only creates excessive calcium in the blood but also, “changes the bony structure of the face, has an effect on the aortic valve of the heart, and causes mental abnormalities”.

The risk of vitamin D induced birth defects was recognized as such a problem by the Committee on Nutrition of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Committee of the Council on Foods and Nutrition, and the Council on Drugs of the American Medical Association that in the August 1965 issue of the Federal Register, the FDA published a proposal that would limit supplementation and food fortification involving vitamin D. But as you can guess, something blocked that proposal from ever becoming a regulation. Meanwhile, during this exact timeframe, vitamin manufactures such as Schiff Nutrition International, were selling Vitamin D products for children, like Youngstar, which featured 1,000 IU tablets of the chemical concoction to be consumed daily, far exceeding safe levels in a single dose. Vitamin D is in all prenatal vitamins.

… “just don’t take too much!”, they say:

Some of the symptoms caused by excessive Vitamin D intake include:

Kidney stones? I thought those were just from drinking pop. Apathy? A lack of emotions and being unmotivated? From a healthy vitamin?! Is that why they manufacture it wearing hazmat suits?

But this isn’t limited to Vitamin D. Let’s now discuss Vitamin K, which we have been told is super important because it helps us absorb that good ol’ chemical Vitamin D:

VITAMIN K AND BIRTH DEFECTS

In June 1961, the North Carolina Medical Journal published an article titled “Neonatal Anemia due to water-soluble Vitamin K analogue”. The article stated that Vitamin K should no longer be given to pregnant mothers or newborns due to causing hemolysis.

Three years later, the May 1964 issue of the same publication featured a report from the Duke University Poison Control Center titled “Drug Dangers (Maternal Medication) to the Fetus”. This article warned of the same, “Other drugs associated with increased risk to fetus and neonate include… synthetic vitamin K and other drugs which may cause hemolysis and splenomegaly (enlargement of the spleen)…” Vitamin K is in almost all prenatal vitamins.

Other than the aforementioned, here are some of the additional known side effects from vitamin K:

And this is what we need to make sure we absorb the vitamin d?

FOLIC ACID AND BIRTH DEFECTS

Folic Acid was what officially kicked off the prenatal vitamin craze in the 1980s:

Prior to this amazing science discovery, women didn’t know they needed pills to help their fetus be healthy.

Folic Acid, “Vitamin B-9”, was recognized as being dangerous because it “hides pernicious anemia, a disease that ultimately destroys the spinal cord, causes degeneration of the peripheral nerves and destroys the nerve fibers”. Wait a second here, am I understanding this correctly: Vitamin K, which can cause Anemia, is needed to absorb the Vitamin D (which is literal rat poison), meanwhile Vitamin B-9 hides the symptoms of Anemia? Yet all three of these are in prenatal that women dose daily for nine months to help the bun in the oven grow into a healthy baby?

The May 1960 issue of the Journal of American Medical Association discusses issues related to multi-vitamins containing Folic Acid. By the way, Folic Acid is added to damn-near every processed food because it is added to flour at the flour mills, per the United Nations, so there is no way to know if you are taking too much.

Here are some symptoms this vitamin can cause:

Here’s Folic Acid:

Gee, I wonder why this could cause an upset stomach or increase the risk of cancer?

Did you know that by 2002, only 20 years after prenatal vitamins became essential for a baby’s health, the CDC reported that 1 in every 33 babies are born with birth defects?

Do you know when Food Fortification began? In the 1920s. White flour (bread products) began being fortified in the 1940s-1950s. Milk began being fortified around the same time. By the 1960s, “vitamins” were being added to everything, including soda pop. Then, in the 1980s, prenatal vitamins became essential:

VITAMIN A AND BIRTH DEFECTS

Vitamin A, which we discussed in extreme detail in my investigation, has it’s own medical term for the disease caused by overconsumption of the synthetic chemical blend, “Hypervitaminosis A”. In adults, this condition results in loss of appetite, intense itching, hair loss including thinning eyebrows and eyelashes, dryness or roughness of skin, cracks developing in the corners of lips (we now call them wrinkles and nobody has ever once told us they are a potential side effect of synthetic vitamins), bone pain, fatigue, enlargement of the liver and spleen, increased headaches, vomiting, body swelling and irritability, to name a few. Due to vitamins and food fortification, infants have been suffering from Hypervitaminosis A since the 1960s. Their symptoms often include swelling of their “soft spot” on their skull.

In December of 1962, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a report titled, “Focal Retardation and Arrestment of Growth of Bones Due to Vitamin A Intoxication”. This report outlines the permanent harm caused to children by their mother giving them vitamins containing vitamin A as well as Vitamin A and D combinations (multi-vitamins, which is what prenatal vitamins are).

The prior year, the New England Journal of Medicine published a piece called “Vitamin A Intoxication in Adults”, which describes the same damages caused by both Vitamin A and multi-vitamins containing A in those who took too much.

So, Vitamin A not only causes the conditions described above, but the chemical itself, before it is put into the fancy little vitamin bottle or added to food to vitaminize it, displays a giant reduction in fertility warning, right on the metal drum it is sold in (it is sold in metal drums because it is flammable). Vitamin A is a Teratogen. Teratogen chemicals account for 5% of birth defects (discussed in my investigation). If pregnant mothers knew that they reduced their chances of birthing a health baby by 5% would they still consume this vitamin for their babies health?

Additionally, it turns out that because of the conditions Vitamin A produces, Hypervitaminosis A it is often misdiagnosed. The symptoms are mistaken for being a result of brain tumors, meningitis or other serious conditions, thus leading to unnecessary treatments.

… “just don’t take too much!”, they say:

Yep, it’s even in baby formula, so not only did the unborn baby get a dose every day for nine months, now they get a dose multiple times a day for a full year. Then they can be upgraded to baby food which is also fortified, then they will be old enough to eat processed adult food that contains the same chemicals vitamins.

Here’s “Vitamin A”, which is actually Vitamin A PALMITATE. If it comes in a steel drum, it’s gotta be good for the little fellow, right?:

We could go on and on with every vitamin and look at the harm it causes but since I have already deep-dived into most of them (links a bottom of this page), so how about we instead look at prenatal vitamins sold on Amazon:

A CLOSER LOOK AT A POPULAR PRENATAL

This popular product has over 35,000 reviews. 110 days of health in a bottle for only $17. Imagine that, my friends, for only $0.15 a day, you can give your baby all the vitamins it needs since the amazing discovery in the 1980s…:

It contains every ingredient we have discussed thus far. Vitamin D (rat poison) is 1,000 IU per pill, per day, over-doubling the 1960s known danger zone level. The Vitamin D is then combined with vitamin A, K, Folic Acid and more:

In addition to a few other chemicals of note:

The Vitamin E is from GMO soybean oil, a fertility reducing substance also sold as “Omega-3’s”. New research shows it crosses the blood-brain barrier, just like Hydroxychloroquine.

Niacinamide, vitamin B, if I recall correctly, is insecticide

Pyridoxin is made from Coal Tar and harsh chemicals

Cyanocobalamin is made from cyanide and harsh chemicals

Ferrous Fumarate can be a byproduct from the steel pickling industry

Then there’s Vitamin C, which is GMO corn syrup, GMO mold, bacteria and chemicals. Is it just “expensive urine”? I’d say no. I remember writing about Calcium Carbonate in The Real History of Food Fortification: a True Story of Bribery, Extortion and Blackmail. If I recall correctly it is hazardous. There's also Fish Oil Concentrate in here (more on Fish Oil in a moment), Soy and this product also contain “Resin”, wtf?

If we add this popular vitamin onto the spreadsheet for the adult who only eats processed food, the person has now exceeded all levels of daily intake except for Potassium and Calcium. In the case of Folic Acid, she has taken 242% of the recommended dose. B-12 has exceeded 200% of the RDI and Vitamin C is almost 320%! …”just don’t take too much”…

Now let’s look at the negative Amazon reviews because they speak volumes. The reviews primarily consist of the pills being rancid (horrible smell) yet the mothers forced themselves to eat them because they truly want what is best for their unborn baby. The other complaint was health issues and making women sick with Fish Oil toxicity symptoms. Yet, as the women also point out, their doctors told them to take the product so they did. Another common theme is pregnant mothers feeling great after taking the product for several days or weeks. This is because the very high dose of Vitamin D (1,000 IU per pill) is a steroid hormone.

REVIEWS:

The reviewer below does not understand this industry, meaning the entire vitamin and supplement industry, is completely unregulated. This is why the products contain literal byproduct waste and poison.

Another woman who wants what is best for her unborn baby but doesn’t realize diarrhea is our bodies trying to get rid of toxins:

This woman was clearly poisoned by these “vitamins”. Imagine what the unborn baby felt:

I’m shocked that her doctor suggested the vitamin might be the problem. Unfortunately, the doctor didn’t tell her not to take prenatal, so she switched to buying them from the store instead of Amazon. Interesting that she felt “anemic”:

Poisoned:

How crazy is it that fertility centers are telling people to take these? I supposed it will create repeat customers for them:

It’s rotten fish and chemicals:

This poor woman is a victim of horrendous medical advice:

The wildest part is the real history of “Omega-3’s”, which had nothing to do with fish or fish oil. Fish was the revised history, seemingly to sell supplements. The authentic history, which has been so suppressed that nobody has heard of it, proved that real olive oil and natural lard were key to a healthy diet. In fact, these were used to cure lab rats of debilitating conditions, but there was no money for Big Pharma in selling lard or olive oil because it is too easily obtainable, affordable, and one bottle lasts too long. Therefore, the story changed to new research, Eskimos are healthy, Eskimos eat fish, therefore we will sell you a pill that contains what we tell you is fish oil. Then that story expanded to “Omega-3’s”, a new group of supplements that goes beyond fish pills. The health organizations now recommended we consume toxic, highly processed seed oils, repurposed automotive oils and fertility-reducing agents to get Omega-3’s. Real olive oil and natural lard are nowhere on their list. As we learned in my Fish Oil is Poison investigation, Fish Oil Supplements are made from disgusting byproduct waste, boiled with hazardous chemicals. What is inside the pills is often rancid, which is why they use such a thick casing, often made from plastic (it hides the smell). If you are taking fish oil pills, cut one open and take a whiff. There is a reason why people who take these supplements experience foul smelling burps, nausea and diarrhea, it’s because they ingested rotten fish combined with carcinogens. Nutrients should not cause our bodies to react negatively. Nutrients should not smell like death. Nutrients should not be shipped in steel drums because they are highly flammable.

Folks, these products are not made from “Nature”, even if the name is “Nature Made”. They are made from chemicals in China and India, read my investigations below. Coming next: The Vitamin Swindle PART 4: Big Pharma Invented MYTHS to Sell Us POISON. But first:

If you think that is just coincidence, how about this, Ivermectin would be released by Merck within a matter of years and it too reduces fertility. If you think that is also coincidence, try this on for size: Vitamin D, “cholecalciferol”, is rat poison. Not only is it in rat poison, it is the only active ingredient in many rat poisons. The inactive ingredients are seeds. In theory, this means humans should be eating rat poison because it contains Vitamin D, which they tell us is healthy, and seeds, which we know are healthy.