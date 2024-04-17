I am not a doctor. I am a researcher and a journalist. I don’t have any products to sell you. I have no sponsors. Nobody tells me what content to create. I write based on my personal research and the only time I get a dime is when people find my research of value and choose to donate or sign up for a subscription. My only agenda is truth, wherever that may lead.

The content I create might take you 20 to 50 minutes to read, but it took me two to four days to write because I want to be as thorough as possible. I take my work seriously. With that being said, I was quite surprised to learn that Dr. Lee Merritt publicly claimed that I write propaganda and I do not understand what I am talking about, in reference to my Vitamin D is Rat Poison piece. So, today, I am going to show you that just because someone has “Dr” in front of their name does not mean they are providing you with information that is more accurate than someone with no fancy title and a cartoon avatar. And, unlike the famous doctors who are saying my content is misinformation, I am going to show you exactly where I found this information and provide you with all of the direct links so you can see for yourself and come to your own conclusion. All I want people to do is THINK AND USE LOGIC.

Let me show you the clip of Dr. Lee Merritt explaining that I am a propagandist who is trying to scare people into not taking their Vitamin D. I took this clip from

’s

. After you see the clip, I will address each accusation, in detail, with actual evidence, from

and

(8 minute video)

First and foremost, I liked this doctor. I thought she was doing some great work, waking people up, but wtf am I supposed to do? Let someone run around lying about me, my work and my integrity? That’s not going to happen, so here we go:

I never told people not to take any supplement. In fact, in every single one of my vitamin investigations I have said, repeatedly, “If it is helping you, GREAT! TAKE IT!”, so, right out the gate, that is an easily debunked claim that exists for no reason other than to make me look like I have some agenda.

Dr. Merritt, after calling my content idiocy and propaganda, says the following about my research: quote, “This idea that Vitamin D is rat poison came from misreading. It’s like misheard song lyrics. If you’re going to jump into the scientific realm, at least know how to read the lyrics right and know how to read chemical reference sheets”.

My response: I don’t think you actually read my article, so I’m going to start fresh, so everyone who read that article isn’t bored rereading the same content. Let’s begin:

Synthetic Vitamin D3 is “Cholecalciferol”. Do we agree so far? Ok, great.

Cholecalciferol (which is Vitamin D3) is a rodenticide. Rodenticide means rat poison.

Are we still in agreement? Ok, awesome. Dr. Merritt’s next quote is, “Chemicals are made for three reasons. They’re made for industry, food and pharmaceuticals. So, the same chemical, that is good for industry may not be allowed to be used in food or pharmaceuticals because it doesn’t have the purity standards”. She goes on to talk about zinc and explains that the chemicals going into supplements are not the same chemicals being used in industrial uses. Then she says, about me, “First of all, he looked at a Thermal Fisher information sheet that showed that Cholecalciferol”, “and it said on the sheet, not to be used for food or pharmaceuticals, like supplements. And he goes ‘See! We’re not even supposed to be using this stuff!’, No, no, no, no, no! You got the wrong lyric to the wrong song, guy. This was a sheet that was for industry. Find a sheet that’s used for pharmaceuticals, then come talk to me”.

My response: Found one! Actually, I found several. But first, you are correct that there are pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade chemicals, however I do not believe this is the case with D3. I’m pretty sure D3 is D3. Regardless, I found some Manufacturers Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) categorized as “pharmaceutical” so I can play along with you.

Below is a screenshot from Merck (yes, that Merck, the pharmaceutical giant who made bioweapons for the military, vaccines and vitamins) website. This specific content is hosted on Merck’s Sigma Aldrich / Millipore Sigma, company site, showing pharmaceutical grade Vitamin D3. It’s even certified, so you know this must be the good extra healthy stuff!

You will notice, in the image below, that I drew an arrow to “SDS”, which means “Safety Data Sheet”, also often known as Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet, “MSDS” if the company providing the sheet is also the manufacturer of the chemical. This sheet is what you refer to in your video as “information sheet”. I just want everyone to know exactly what I am clicking so there is no confusion:

When we open the Safety Data Sheet for Merck’s pharmaceutical D3, aka Cholecalciferol, we see uses. Laboratory Chemical and “Synthesis of Substances”. YAY! I have the right product this time! Reading the song lyrics right out of the book they were written in!

Now we are going to scroll down the page to the section called to “Hazards”. Here we see that this chemical concoction is hazardous. In fact, it is very hazardous:

Category 2 means it is toxic with “prolonged or repeated exposure” and Category 1 means “can inflict long lasting or permanent damage with a single exposure”.

If we scroll to page 2, we see “Fatal if Swallowed, in contact with skin or if inhaled”, we also see “Causes damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure if swallowed”

You may also notice these little icons. They’re called pictograms:

To find out what these mean, you need to cross-reference the pictogram chart, which is never included with the MSDS /.SDS, but that’s ok, because you can view it here:

Let’s take a look at what these two graphics, shown on the pharmaceutical grade Vitamin D3 / Cholecalciferol SDS means.

The skull and crossbones is “for hazardous products that can cause death or acute toxicity after exposure to small amounts of the product”

Now let’s look at what the chest pictogram means, “a product that causes or is suspected of causing serious health effects”…”products that cause respiratory sensitivity, skin toxicity, germ cell mutagenicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, aspiration hazard, specific target organ toxicity after single exposure and specific target organ toxicity after repeated exposure”

Now lets check out Page 9 of the same document (to be clear, we are still looking at the Merck’s Safety Data Sheet for pharmaceutical grade Vitamin D3 / Cholecalciferol):

Here we see short term exposure can cause headache, cardiac irregularities, muscle weakness whereas long-term exposure causes hypercalcemia and tissue damage. Specifically, it damages the kidneys.

And, just in case Merck’s SDS wasn’t sufficient, I included more pharmaceutical grade MSDS from competitor companies in the Sources section at the bottom of this document for everyone to review. For example, Spectrum is one of the competitors. Look, there’s even says it’s recommended as a dietary supplement! Exactly the song lyrics I don’t understand, according to Dr. Merritt:

But it has all the same info and even the same pictograms:

Let’s move on to the next accusation Dr. Merritt made against me. Here’s Merritt talking about me, quote, “Next point he makes, he says its rat poison. I said where did he get that? I’m a farmer, and I use rat poison occasionally”… “there are three chemicals used in rat poison, but the number 1, by far, is coumadin, otherwise known as warfarin, is an anticlotting agent”… “here’s where he got the Vitamin D, it says on there, that coumadin, or warfarin, is potentiated with a tiny little bit of Vitamin D. So it’s not poisonous by itself. I’m telling you, if you took blocks of Vitamin D, and you sugar coated it, and you put it out in your garage, the rats would just be in there like tomorrow. They would eat those things down and they would be happy healthy rats.” She goes on to explain that Vitamin D is an inactive ingredient in rat poison and, “This guy is completely wrong about that too”

My response: Are you sure about that, doctor? Here is Rampage Rat and Mouse Bait:

Here is the Product Label

Closeup:

Even closer closeup showing the only Active Ingredient is Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)

Here is the MSDS for Rampage Rat and Mouse Bait:

If you look at this MSDS, you can see the Hazard categories are identical to the pharmaceutical grade Vitamin D MSDS (provided by Merck’s chemical company and Spectrum)

We also see it is a Schedule 7 Poison, according to the manufacturer of Rampage Rat and Mouse Bait:

“What is a Schedule 7 Poison?”, you ask. “Here you go. It is a classification by the Australian government for substances with a high potential for causing extreme harm at low exposures…”, I reply:

But that’s just one rat poison, it could be a complete fluke that the only active ingredient in the product is Vitamin D, right? Maybe that’s one stupid product some dumb conspiracy theorist made just to push their propaganda. To be sure, let’s take a look at a completely different product, Agrid3:

Here is the product label:

The only active ingredient is Vitamin D3, probably why it is named AgridD3:

Here’s the MSDS for Agrid3, which show the identical health hazard information as pharmaceutical grade D3:

These don’t seem like “happy, healthy rats” to me, but I don’t have Dr in front of my name, so what do I know?

Then there’s Quintox:

Here is the Product Label:

Closeup showing the only active ingredient is Vitamin D3, Cholecalciferol:

How about TeraD3 BLOX rodenticide?

This one is organic! In fact, according to their site, it is the only organic rodenticide approved by the EPA, so that’s cool, right?! Surely they would never use a Vitamin as the main ingredient to kill something in an organic product… would they?

Here’s the Product Label:

Here’s the only active ingredient:

Here’s a closeup of the only active ingredient.

Even closer closeup:

Here’s the MSDS. Again we see the identical health hazard codes:

Closeup:

Here's the best part; do you want to know what the inactive ingredients are that account for “99.925%” of this rat killer? …

SEEDS. MILLET. These rodent killer poisons are 0.075% Vitamin D3 and 99.925% SEEDS. This means it takes less than 1% of this healthy vitamin to kill “pests”. You know, I was just thinking, shouldn’t humans be eating this because it is just seeds and vitamin d3?! Both of those are healthy! Doctors recommend both! A Rat Bait Pellet is technically healthier than a NutriGrain bar because there’s no filler!

Let me point out another thing for anyone looking to do their own independent research: On all of these MSDS you will see CAS Number 67-97-0. This number is the unique code assigned to Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3). If you are trying to research, it is often easier to find MSDS / SDS using the CAS number than the name because the name of the chemical can change, even though it is the same chemical compound, but the CAS number is the same.

As you will see on SpectrumChemical.com, Cholecalciferol can also be called Activated 7-Dehydrocholesterol , Colecalciferol , Vitamin D or Vitamin D3, but the CAS number is 67-97-0 regardless of the name. Here’s a closeup:

HOW VITAMIN D KILLS

Let’s compare how Cholecalciferol / Vitamin D kills animals versus what it does to humans.

Here is an article written by a pharmacy that promotes Vitamin D3 and explains why you should not fear using it. The article says, “As with all poisons, the dose is critical. That is why the tolerable upper limit is set for 4,000 IUs for humans.”

Yes, it does indeed say, “As with all poisons, the dose is critical…”. It is poison. It is rat poison. It is hazardous, according to the manufacturers of the chemical concoction.

So, how does this poison kill rats? Answer: Hypercalcemia. Hypercalcemia happens when there is higher-than-normal levels of calcium in the blood. Hypercalcemia is the word of the day, kids. Remember, Hypercalcemia is how Vitamin D3 kills rats.

Cholecalciferol is not even a “vitamin”, it’s actually a steroid hormone. According to Kidney.org, “Steroid drugs work by lowering the activity of the immune system. The immune system is your body’s defense system. Steroids work by slowing your body’s response to disease or injury.”

Taking Cholecalciferol can cause blood calcium to rise to toxic levels. This, in turn, leads to kidney damage, bleeding and heart problems.

This means it doesn’t just kill rats, it is toxic to all animals. This is why the FDA was forced to recall dog food when there was too much Vitamin D in it.:

Now let’s look at what happens to humans if they take “too much” or take it for “too long” (but don’t forget, the MSDS says permanent damage can happen with a single exposure, and when have any of these doctors said to only use it briefly? Many of them even sell monthly auto-ship subscriptions.)

Here is the MSDS we looked at earlier for Merck’s pharmaceutical grade Cholecalciferol for humans. What does this say? Hypercalcemia! The word of the day!

It shows that the exact same symptoms rats die from is the exact same symptoms a human can suffer after long-term exposure. It appears, the only difference between the rat dropping dead and the human dying slowly is exactly what the pharmacy said, “As with all poisons, the dose is critical” . This is why we are told to micro-dose a little everyday. However, what nobody mentions is that Vitamin D3 is a fat soluble vitamin (steroid hormone), this means, when there is excess in our system, we can not urinate it out. Our bodies have no easy way to eliminate excess chemical vitamin D, and each day we take just a little more of this hazardous pharmaceutical-grade hormone concoction.

This is why you need to keep having your “levels checked”. Do you know what you can consume to get Vitamin D that doesn’t require a single trip to the doctor? MUSHROOMS. But no doctor sells mushrooms (unless they’re ground up, blended with chemicals and stuffed into a chemical pill that might even be made from plastic… which is often considered to be ORGANIC).

Dr. Lee Merritt then goes on to talk about how the government doesn’t care about our health. She says, “Don’t think your government is trying to help you”, “You’re just an extra digit on their bottom line” , “They’d rather have you dead. Don’t think they want you to survive. They want you dead.”

My response: I 100% agree with you on that, and I truly believe it is imperative that people understand this. Let me help further your point:

In the 1960s, Rockefellers Population Council documented the idea to put fertility reducing chemical agents into the water and food supply. That is why there are currently hazardous chemicals in the water supply, under the guise of healthy teeth, stopping pipe corrosion and cleaning the water. This is also why all fortified and enriched foods are laced with hazardous chemicals under the guise of VITAMINS, at the direction of the government. The United Nations Codex Alimentarius literally writes the rules regarding which chemical vitamins will be put into our food supply. This means, all people are being dosed with unknown amounts of vitamins, especially D and A, without having the slightest clue how much they are consuming. Meanwhile, there is the BOND project, and Bill Gates and pals are ensuring the world gets their vitamins through even more food fortification. Gates even has partnerships with food manufacturers to guarantee we consume as many vitamins as possible… for our health, of course.

Here’s a headline from 2002:

The same year, Billy G. took his Vitamin charity global:

So I must ask you, if we are “just an extra digit on their bottom line” and “they’d rather have you dead”, then why are they loading our food with these same nutritious vitamins doctors, such as yourself, are promoting? Why are the same people and entities rooting for Population Control and “Family Planning” also making worldwide investments in ensuring people get their vitamins?

“JUST DON’T TAKE TOO MUCH” , THEY SAY…

How can Vitamins be a one size fits all, “just take X-amount IUs per day to be healthy!” when diet, weight, age, preexisting conditions and other supplement intake are not considered?

Someone eating a Mediterranean diet, consuming a lot of pita bread and rice, both made with fortified flour (fortified with Vitamins A and D), versus someone who is vegan and consumes a lot of soy products (fortified), versus someone who drinks a lot of milk, has a lot of cereal and orange juice, all of which are fortified; all of these people have already consumed a plethora of United-Nations-ordered-Bill-Gates-approved “Vitamins”, but none of this is accounted for. … then we tell those same people, “just don’t take too much! It can lead to toxicity!”.

In fact, it has led to so much toxicity that healthcare professionals have a name for it, Hypervitaminosis D.

And people like myself, and

, had not the slightest clue that the vitamin D we were taking was exactly what was causing health issues, because, as you have proven,

It seems the people cheering for everyone to take supplements are those with financial interest in supplements, do you by chance sell supplements? From my experience, anyone who dares point out the dark side of

is ridiculed, mocked, belittled, banned, scrubbed, harassed and it is stated they should be ignored because of their

.

IT IS FRAUD

vitaminsidiocy

FRAUD: “Wrongful or criminal deception to result in financial or personal gain”. A person intended to deceive others.

The last accusation made against my work by Dr. Lee Merritt, “Don’t listen to this. This is propaganda to try to get you to stop taking supplements that are critical to your wellbeing” . *sigh* I will say it yet again, “IF THIS STUFF IS HELPING YOU, GREAT! TAKE IT!”

And I will close with this: The title of my Vitamin D investigation is Vitamin D is Rat Poison: The Fraudulent World of Synthetic Vitamins. Let me tell you why I chose that title, for the sake of being thorough.

I don’t like looking at studies when the product itself is a Category 1 and 2 health hazard that does inflict damage. I don’t care if a study claims it’s great because I don’t want to consume a poison, not even in a tolerable dose. Personally, I wouldn’t drink gasoline even if there were 400,000 studies showing it adds a full decade to life (ironically, petrol oil and coal tar derivatives are common ingredients in supplements, so technically, in my quest to be healthy, I have swallowed my fair share of Rockefeller products, so that was a terrible example, but you get the picture).

Additionally, I don’t like studies because they are often corrupt. The study favors whomever is paying for it because nobody is going to pay for a study, get a result that is against their own interest, then publish it. We see this time and time again, such as in Glyphosate trials; they ran utterly absurd trials and cherrypicked the hell out of the data. I will be writing on this insanity soon:

We also saw excellent examples of corrupt data in several of my Vitamin investigation articles. In one instance, the author of Vitamin B medical publications about vitamins on government health websites holds patents on the products he was praising in the medical research documents he wrote. Slight conflict of interest? I’d say YES.

These studies are then used as evidence by doctors that these hazardous chemicals are essential for our health.

In my opinion, we have no way of knowing what studies are honest and which aren’t, but what we can do is look at the ingredients and history, and often, that's all you need. (2 minute video)

When you look into the law, you see there is no oversight regarding supplements:

This is why crazy sh*t is put in these Vitamins, which makes them hazardous. I have written many very detailed articles on this topic, including:

Natural Vitamin SCAM: Eating Byproduct Waste - They are dumping literal waste on us because it is cheaper than properly disposing of it. FRAUD.

How Vitamins are Made: Trust Me, It’s NOT What You Think!

Vitamin D is Rat Poison

Vitamin B is a Carcinogen (Yes, even beloved Methylcobalamin. I will be publishing that research soon)

The Time Vitamin B Contaminated a City

Vitamin C: Linked to Eugenics

Vitamin A: Population Control

Omega-3’s: Fish Oil Poison

The History of Food Fortification

The United Nations Evil Fortification Program

BUSTED! Videos Inside Vitamin Manufacturing Factories

Merck Developed Biological Weapons, Vaccines and VITAMINS… at the same time!

A NEW THING I LEARNED TODAY

When I was looking at rat poison ingredients, I came across D-Con Bait Pellets:

At the bottom of the D-Con page was a link to the patent, so I clicked it.. and I was absolutely floored when I read it, because...

ALMOST ALL OF THESE ARE INGREDIENTS IN SUPPLEMENTS AND FOOD FORTIFICATION TOO!

So, that surprised me. If you read my articles using the links above, you will see most of these names appear.

Then I decided to check out one of Dr. Merritt’s supplements, so I could see the gold standard, and that was interesting too…

I randomly picked this one. It has beautiful package design.

The description says, “Combining the best of nature and science, this powerful blend is formulated to support immune, cardiovascular, neurological, and joint health.” Sounds great!

Here’s the ingredients:

Maybe Dr. Merritt can answer the following:

Why are you using GMO corn starch?

This form of B6 is usually derived from coal tar (Pyridine) . Is that what yours is made from? Because I don’t believe pyridine can be made any other way, but perhaps I have the wrong song lyrics again.

Can your B3 also be used as insect killer? And is it derived from coal tar? Or is it derived from “plants” which often means Tobacco Industry Waste?

Does your B12 manufacturing process involve cyanide ? Because that is how cyanocobalamin is made. But don’t worry folks, they assure us this isn’t the harmful type of cyanide. (But it sure does seem poison that can’t hurt you is a reoccurring theme with supplements)

Almost all citric acid has been made from black mold and harsh chemicals for the past couple decades. Is black mold and chemicals the source of your citric?

What is the source of the Pantothenic Acid?

In closing, VITAMIN D is the sunshine vitamin. It comes from the sun and eating clean. It’s that simple. I also live in a cold weather state, but I get outdoors every chance I get and I eat as clean as possible. For more natural sources of D, check out my post (the post Dr. Merritt said was propaganda). And finally, if these substances are helping you, FANTASTIC! TAKE THEM! I would simply suggest looking at the safety data sheets and THINK AND USE LOGIC, because the doctor doesn’t always know best.

Check out

's very thorough post

:

NEXT READ:

