Assuming there is such thing as a vitamin (which, based on my research, is highly unlikely at this point, more on that coming in Part 5), and assuming Science has a way to isolate that specific vitamin from a head of broccoli (also coming in Part 5), and assuming Science has found a way to measure the isolated vitamin (debatable), and assuming Science has performed decades worth of controlled experiments in which they extracted, isolated and measured the vitamin from the broccoli, year-over-year, using broccoli grown in the same location, from the same seeds using the same fertilizer, and each year the milligrams of vitamin were decreasing by a fraction of a percent, then we could safely say broccoli is no longer as nutritious as it used to be therefore we might need to eat chemicals from bottles to help us, but the thing is, I can’t find these studies. And I would be willing to bet, if such studies exist, there is no real control group and the studies are affiliated with the vitamin industry (which is what the vast majority of the pro-vitamin content is). If there are no adequate controls and the authors have a bias, by definition, it is not a scientific study, it’s scientific propaganda. Speaking of that, wanna hear something utterly fascinating? Trust me, you do:

BUILDING A VITAMIN EMPIRE

By the 1960s, the main vitamin manufacturers were the pharmaceutical giants: Abbott Laboratories, Charles Pfizer and Co, J.B Roerig and Company (a division of Charles Pfizer and Co), Merck, Merck Chemical Division (a second division of Merck), Sharp and Dohme (a third division of Merck), Miles Laboratories Inc, Premo Pharmaceutical, Mead Johnson and Company, E.R. Squibb, Hoffman-LaRoche and Eli Lilly. You: “Eli Lilly? The MKUltra people?!”. Me: “Yes sir, that’s the one.”

The medicine makers knew they were sitting on a goldmine with supplements but at the time people were still on the fence about eating pills and syrups for their health. There were door-to-door vitamin sellers as well as “media evangelists” who touted vitamins as the key to longevity (which they profited from. 64 years later and nothing has changed, eh?). At the time, less than 1/10th of 1% of the United States population was considered to be in need of any form of added vitamins and clearly this wasn’t a large enough market for numerous pharmaceutical giants to build new empires on. Even with the fear-based marketing campaigns, only around 8% of doctors were promoting supplementation to only some of their patients. Vitamin deficiency lab tests were in their infancy and were currently being proven to be complete fraud involving kickback schemes between labs and supplement companies. In some of these cases, the doctor was also in on the ploy. Despite the efforts to get the population hooked on vitamins, it was a slow process, so something had to be done to speed up the supplement train.

(1960s vitamin ad)

IT WAS TIME TO DEPLOY THE MYTHS!

Big Pharma needed ways to convince everyone in the public to purchase their health products, even those who were already healthy, so a scheme was devised to convince people that the food had lost its nutrients.

This scheme was built around the idea that the soil had been depleted, therefore the produce was void of the vitamins it once had. The other talking point was that the use of fertilizer, or not using fertilizer, striped the fruits and vegetables of the vitamins they used to contain. Those who attempted to verify these claims in the 1960s could only conclude that soil-type and fertilizer use, or lack there of, only impacted crop yield. However, anyone who tried to add an opposing view to the conversation was quickly labeled a quack and silenced, which is why we have never heard of any of this.

(…I repeat, 64 years later and nothing has changed, eh?…) I found the soil depleted myth to be quite surprising because I personally believed this, but I can’t tell you why exactly I believed it because no one had ever showed me evidence of it. I have to sheepishly admit that believing sh*t without proof was something I used to do.

So at this point in my research, I had already spent six months writing The Vitamin Hoax which I have not yet finished because this research is incredibly difficult and time consuming. It is such awful work because there is nobody I can ask questions to because nobody has researched deeply into this topic. Even the people selling these products don’t know what exactly they are selling or what a vitamin looks like, all they know is what studies show… studies that come from those affiliated with the product. This means I have to figure it the f*ck out on my own, which I am doing… slowly… working backwards, starting with “WTF is in this pill bottle”, which lead to “oh, it’s poison chemicals”, which lead to “why are we taking this?” which lead to “Oh, Big Pharma, through the branches they created, such as the NIH, told us to”, which lead to, “How’s it made?” which lead to a rabbit hole of hazardous insanity and byproduct waste, which lead to, “Who actually needs to take this stuff?”, which lead to a stalemate because people who are healthy don’t need supplements and people who eat like sh*t can’t absorb the vitamins because the starch, sugar and chemicals in processed food permeate their bloodstream first, therefore negating any possible health effect the vitamins could have. Additionally, the United Nations Food Fortification Program requires chemical vitamins to be dumped into processed foods, so as we discovered in Part 2 of this series, someone who eats total trash is already hitting their levels of vitamins, in many cases, they are exceeding their Daily Intake Recommendations (made up by Big Pharma), by 200% - 300%+, which puts them at risk for health issues. This lead to, “who discovered this?” which lead to Big Pharma and affiliates, where lead I am now, which is:

HOW ARE VITAMINS ISOLATED?

You see, just like with viruses and isolation of viruses, all roads lead back to vitamin isolation, for without first isolating a vitamin, nothing that follows can be be true as we have been told. If we have never properly isolated Vitamin B-6, how do we know coal tar, ammonia and formaldehyde can be blended to create a copy of it that is identical to eating an avocado?

COMING NEXT: One of the most important pieces I have written thus far, How Vitamins are Isolated, but first, if you find my endless hours of research of value please consider supporting me, it really means a lot!: (links to my vitamin research below)

