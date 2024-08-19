Dear Dr Yeadon, PLEASE EXPOSE VITAMINS & HCQ! They are ALSO Fertility Reducing Poisons!
Back in the 1960s, the Agenda to reduce population growth down to ZERO was established. Two of the methods they wanted to use to achieve this were the FOOD and WATER SUPPLY.
Dear Dr. Yeadon, I cannot thank you enough for being the first famous doctor to speak out against Ivermectin.and I have been trying to warn others about this product and we have been attacked, called shills and lost subscribers thus losing income, so your words are much appreciated vindication. I know your time is valuable so I will keep it short. With these “alternative cures” and health in a bottle products, the goal isn’t to kill us, it’s to steal our fertility and, God willing, produce some side effects along the way so we can make trips to see our doctor. Here’s some quick cliff notes for you. I will include links to my extensive research below:
HCQ
The HCQ we are eating is actually HCQ Sulfate because HCQ is so toxic it would cause severe harm therefore is it cut with ingredients to lessen its potency. HCQ Sulfate is being manufactured under a TSCA R&D Exemption (Merck’s Millpore Sigma USP Grade HCQ Sulfate Safety Data Sheet):
TCSA Exemption explained (basically, it is the same as Emergency Use Authorization in terms of safety and testing):
Points of Interest:
It’s toxic to infants
Toxic to children
Deadly to the elderly
Crosses the Blood-Brain Barrier
Self-Assembling nanoparticles
Genotoxic
Check out this FDA paper on Merck’s HCQ Sulfate “Plaquenil”:
For more details, check out my piece Hydroxychloroquine: POISON & Self Assembling Nanoparticles - The HCQ PSYOP & the Blood-Brain Barrier
VITAMIN A
Vitamins are viruses. They are invisible and the process to isolate them is just as much of a joke as viruses. With that being said, the vitamin A we are being fed…
Is Palmitate:
Here is Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) grade vitamin A, because health comes in a steel drum:
On the side of the container is a pictogram:
Here’s Vitamin A Palmitate on PubChem, same pictogram, health hazard:
Here is the Safety Data Sheet (SDS), may damage fertility and also carries a reproductive toxicity warning:
Another vitamin A Palmitate we are being sold is Retinyl Palmitate. It is the same:
Then there’s vitamin A as “all-trans-Retinol”:
Suspected of causing Reproductive Toxicity (Category 2 Health Hazard):
From the same safety data sheet, we see the same pictograms, suspected of damaging the unborn child:
It is easy to see why this chemical is added to the food supply, supplements, prenatal vitamins and baby formula, exactly in-line with the Population Council’s plan to reduce the population down to ZERO GROWTH as quickly as possible (1969). Read more in my articles Vitamin A: Population Control and Poisoning Pregnant Mothers: Prenatal Vitamins.
VITAMIN D3
IS rat poison. In fact, it is the ONLY ACTIVE INGREDIENT IN NUMEROUS RAT POISONS. The other ingredients are SEEDS.
Back in the 1960s, doctors and medical journals were reporting the side effects and trying to get a toxicity label applied to the bottle because it was known that one excessive dose of Vitamin D (only 400+ IU!) can cause a child to be born with infantile hypercalcemia and facial as well as heart deformities. The doctors were silenced. The medical journals were nearly scrubbed from history. The current acceptable dose, even for pregnant and nursing mothers, is 4,000 IU!
VITAMIN K2 & FOLIC ACID (VITAMIN B-9)
More medical journals in the 1960s were warning against these vitamins because they too was causing birth defects. K2 leads to hemolysis and Folic Acid “hides pernicious anemia, a disease that ultimately destroys the spinal cord, causes degeneration of the peripheral nerves and destroys the nerve fibers”.
K2 is also used as insecticide
NIACIN (VITAMIN B3)
Niacin is typically created using a coal tar derivative, ammonia, formaldehyde and a ton of chemicals which explains why it is also a fantastic pesticide:
(All of these “pyri” words in supplement manufacturing and on our supplement labels means it comes from carcinogenic coal tar, thanks Rockefeller.)
Here’s a flow chart showing how USP grade Niacin is made. This chart is provided by Spectrum Chemical, the company who makes this top-shelf product for human consumption. The starting ingredients are the coal tar derivative (3-Cyanopyridine) and caustic soda. These two ingredients, plus a bunch of chemicals, somehow make a vitamin that is the same as eating beans or fish:
According to Spectrum, the high quality Niacin manufacturer, this product carries both a Cancer and a Reproductive Harm warning:
If you would like to learn more about 3-Cyanopyridine, here you go. Not only is it corrosive but it is acutely toxic if swallowed.
Those are a few examples but they are all like this. I beg you to please look into HCQ and especially “vitamins”. A few final words:
Vitamins are a scam, they have not been properly isolated
Vitamins are often made with byproduct waste. This includes “natural” vitamins.
People who eat nothing but processed food are already intaking incredibly high levels of these synthetic vitamins due to the evil United Nations “food fortification program” - these people do not need to, and should not be, consuming any additional synthetic supplements.
Big Pharma invented the myth “the soil has been depleted of nutrients” back in the 1950s-1960s
Everything we have been told is lies invented by the vitamin manufactures who are Big Pharma. When they began pushing their health sector of their products in the 1950s and 1960s nobody wanted what they were peddling so they needed to make us want them. They created the entities needed to make vitamins essential. The vitamin research was bought-and-paid by Pharma. They are all poison based on fraud because they vitamins have never been properly isolated. I have written in detail about the history of this:
You should also add that all dairy is contaminated with potassium iodide. Even minute amounts can cause poisoning in the young before puberty and the middle aged. It is common practice for dairy farmers to "wash" their cows' teats with an iodine solution of potassium iodide. Their teats are not rinsed afterwards. Potassium iodide destroys thyroid function. See the Materia Medica entry for this poison from the Homeopathic Doctor John Henry Clarke, "Though it has not been extensively proved, the recorded and attested effects of over-dosing are numerous enough. P. Jousset (L'Art MÃ©dical, October, 1899, 241) has referred to Rilliet's experiments with the drug on the healthy. He experimented on twenty-eight persons, mixing their table-salt with one ten-thousandth part of K. iod., so that in two years each would have taken 40 centigrammes. Here is one of the cases: A man, 45, of very strong constitution, never had any illness. At the end of seven months he began to waste; had palpitation; became sad and melancholy; had fixed ideas, weakness, indefinable malaise in the lower abdomen with constipation. The iodised salt was accidentally suspended during January and February, and he completely recovered. Returning home in the month of August, he commenced the salt again, and the same symptoms returned with much more intensity than before: notable and progressive wasting with voracious appetite; trembling; palpitations; fixed look; yellow complexion; above all the moral disturbances were very pronounced agitated even to tears; irritability; disgust and discouragement agitated sleep. It took two months for him to recover this time. The record says that the man's health was again "completely restored"; but this is not quite correct. After the first poisoning, although complete health was apparently regained, there was left an extreme susceptibility to the drug's action, so that a much shorter period of poisoning was required to reproduce the symptoms in a greatly aggravated degree. And two years after this, although health was apparently perfectly restored, a visit of twenty-one days to the seaside nearly cost the man his life. The same symptoms reappeared. He was reduced to a skeleton, the appetite being all the time exaggerated. In walking he was almost bent double, trembling and out of breath at the slightest movement. Pulse weak and very frequent. Finally he was compelled to keep his bed, and had great difficulty in reaching his home in Geneva. There he promptly got better. But in spite of the apparent recovery a very profound change in the organism had occurred; and from this experience "< at the seaside" must be numbered among the conditions of K. iod. Two others, both women of sixty, had the same symptoms as this man, one at the end of two months, the other at the end of four. On the rest of the twenty-eight experimented upon no symptoms were observed. Joussett quotes from the same authority experiences with the same salt in the treatment of goÃ®tre. A man of fifty had a round, indolent, non-fluctuating goÃ®tre on the right side of the neck, the size of an orange, of very slow growth."....https://www.materiamedica.info/en/materia-medica/john-henry-clarke/kali-iodatum. Here are the "Proving" Symptoms of Cow's Milk. Proving Symptoms in homeopathy are the symptoms that are produced when a healthy person takes the potentised, that is diluted and succussed vibrational energy of a substance, and all their symptoms are recorded. https://www.materiamedica.info/en/materia-medica/john-henry-clarke/lac-vaccinum. Both have the same melancholic feeling of dread among other symptoms that are the same.
I never touched it although I had access to it and I actually bought some. But something about the whole ivermectin furore did not sit well with me. It reminded me a lot of elections and the so-called 'good alternative' person that the system fights so hard against, and the voters are convinced he is the real deal and vote for him...only to find out after he's elected that he is just another one of the bad guys' camp, just another one of the system, who cheated them like all the others prior to the elections and after. I am a firm believer in patterns and plot twists like the ivermectin's confirm that they should not be ignored.