Dear Dr. Yeadon, I cannot thank you enough for being the first famous doctor to speak out against Ivermectin.

and

have been trying to warn others about this product and we have been attacked, called shills and lost subscribers thus losing income, so your words are much appreciated vindication. I know your time is valuable so I will keep it short. With these

and

products, the goal isn’t to kill us, it’s to steal our fertility and, God willing, produce some side effects along the way so we can make trips to see our doctor. Here’s some quick cliff notes for you. I will include links to my extensive research below:

HCQ

“alternative cures”health in a bottle

The HCQ we are eating is actually HCQ Sulfate because HCQ is so toxic it would cause severe harm therefore is it cut with ingredients to lessen its potency. HCQ Sulfate is being manufactured under a TSCA R&D Exemption (Merck’s Millpore Sigma USP Grade HCQ Sulfate Safety Data Sheet):

TCSA Exemption explained (basically, it is the same as Emergency Use Authorization in terms of safety and testing):

Points of Interest:

It’s toxic to infants

Toxic to children

Deadly to the elderly

Crosses the Blood-Brain Barrier

Self-Assembling nanoparticles

Genotoxic

”SIGNIFICANTLY” increases spontaneous abortions!:

Check out this FDA paper on Merck’s HCQ Sulfate “Plaquenil”:

For more details, check out my piece Hydroxychloroquine: POISON & Self Assembling Nanoparticles - The HCQ PSYOP & the Blood-Brain Barrier

VITAMIN A

Vitamins are viruses. They are invisible and the process to isolate them is just as much of a joke as viruses. With that being said, the vitamin A we are being fed…

Is Palmitate:

Here is Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) grade vitamin A, because health comes in a steel drum:

On the side of the container is a pictogram:

Here’s Vitamin A Palmitate on PubChem, same pictogram, health hazard:

Here is the Safety Data Sheet (SDS), may damage fertility and also carries a reproductive toxicity warning:

Another vitamin A Palmitate we are being sold is Retinyl Palmitate. It is the same:

Then there’s vitamin A as “all-trans-Retinol”:

Suspected of causing Reproductive Toxicity (Category 2 Health Hazard):

From the same safety data sheet, we see the same pictograms, suspected of damaging the unborn child:

It is easy to see why this chemical is added to the food supply, supplements, prenatal vitamins and baby formula, exactly in-line with the Population Council’s plan to reduce the population down to ZERO GROWTH as quickly as possible (1969). Read more in my articles Vitamin A: Population Control and Poisoning Pregnant Mothers: Prenatal Vitamins.

VITAMIN D3

IS rat poison. In fact, it is the ONLY ACTIVE INGREDIENT IN NUMEROUS RAT POISONS. The other ingredients are SEEDS.

Back in the 1960s, doctors and medical journals were reporting the side effects and trying to get a toxicity label applied to the bottle because it was known that one excessive dose of Vitamin D (only 400+ IU!) can cause a child to be born with infantile hypercalcemia and facial as well as heart deformities. The doctors were silenced. The medical journals were nearly scrubbed from history. The current acceptable dose, even for pregnant and nursing mothers, is 4,000 IU!

VITAMIN K2 & FOLIC ACID (VITAMIN B-9)

More medical journals in the 1960s were warning against these vitamins because they too was causing birth defects. K2 leads to hemolysis and Folic Acid “hides pernicious anemia, a disease that ultimately destroys the spinal cord, causes degeneration of the peripheral nerves and destroys the nerve fibers”.

K2 is also used as insecticide

NIACIN (VITAMIN B3)

Niacin is typically created using a coal tar derivative, ammonia, formaldehyde and a ton of chemicals which explains why it is also a fantastic pesticide:

(All of these “pyri” words in supplement manufacturing and on our supplement labels means it comes from carcinogenic coal tar, thanks Rockefeller.)

Here’s a flow chart showing how USP grade Niacin is made. This chart is provided by Spectrum Chemical, the company who makes this top-shelf product for human consumption. The starting ingredients are the coal tar derivative (3-Cyanopyridine) and caustic soda. These two ingredients, plus a bunch of chemicals, somehow make a vitamin that is the same as eating beans or fish:

According to Spectrum, the high quality Niacin manufacturer, this product carries both a Cancer and a Reproductive Harm warning:

If you would like to learn more about 3-Cyanopyridine, here you go. Not only is it corrosive but it is acutely toxic if swallowed.

Those are a few examples but they are all like this. I beg you to please look into HCQ and especially “vitamins”. A few final words:

SUPPLEMENT INVESTIGATIONS LIST

