On April 16th, 2020, a local Michigan newspaper had a shocking headline, Dead Bodies Found Hidden in Hospital. That's a major WTF, right? You will soon discover that, like Elon Musk’s kids names, this tale continually gets more and more bizarre as time goes on. Seriously though, have you seen his kids names? Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-XII …and this is more bizarre than those.

MARCH 10th - MARCH 25th

Here’s what happened in the days leading up to, what we will call, The Bust. (If you want to skip all the foreshadowing, scroll down to “THE BUST”) Enjoy~

March 10, 2020: My home state of Michigan reports its first, quote, “presumed case of Covid” and Governor Wretched Hitler Gretchen Whitmer immediately declared a State of Emergency. Oh, did I mention this was also an Election Day? If a deadly pandemic didn't convince to vote by mail, what will? Stay home, stay safe.

March 13, 2020: Complete and total dread overcame us Michiganders as cases grew to THREE. To avoid piles of bodies in the street, brave Whitmer announced the closure of all Michigan schools, because, while us adults knew we weren't going to make it out of this alive, we had to protect the youth from this extinction-level-event.

March 16, 2020: Michigan was now reeling in terror as COVID-19 cases hit FIVE. People said their goodbyes to loved ones, began giving away heirlooms and we all begged our amazing governor to save us from this biblical plague. Without hesitation, Gretchy put on her Wonder Woman latex, grabbed her Lasso of Lies Truth and went to work, issuing an order to close all of the not-important businesses. These are the worthless businesses that didn't matter whatsoever, ranging from stupid-idea-businesses like wedding venues, hair salons and churches, to shit-nobody-needs-businesses, like the seed section in Home Depot. How could anyone even consider planting vegetables at a time like this? Who is going to take care of that cucumber plant after the virus slaughters you? Thankfully, Whitmer also closed down all the crap places that never mattered in the first place, like parks. After all, what kid genuinely needs go outside in real life when there’s perfectly acceptable MetaVerse VR goggles for that? The good news was, when they said, “We are all in this together”, they meant inside Walmart, because it was the only safe business, so it was kept open. With the new 6-foot-distancing rule, hundreds of us could (safely) pack in there like a can of sardines, covered in bubble wrap... for safety, of course.

March 18, 2020: It was a tragic day in The Great Lakes State… the first person died of Covid. With this loss of life hanging over her head, heroic Whitmer realized there was only one way we could save ourselves, and that was testing. You see, the problem was, for the first time ever, even healthy people were secretly sick. Think of the viruses like Pokémon, we gotta catch ‘em all, and that can only be accomplished with swabs… lots and lots of swabs. But, to our complete and total shock, the testing revealed an ghastly horror like no other horror had ever horrored before: Over 100 people who thought they were healthy were carriers of the stealthy killer. Goats and papayas tested positive. A bottle of Pepsi had Covid. Hell, at one point even the tap water was sick and I don’t mean from fluroide. It had become clear that there was so much virus hiding in every nook and cranny, we had to test every square inch of the earth to find it then sanitize it to death. So good ol’ Gov Gretch called on the Army National Guard to help with getting more testing supplies, masks and ventilators.

March 19, 2020: Our death toll had now hit FOUR [insert scream sound effect]. With a population of only 10 million, it was a painful reality we each had to accept; it would only be a matter of time before the virus closes in on us all.

March 21, 2020: Oh for f*cks sake, these efforts to Stop the Spread aren't working! With our death counter about to strike victim number 7, there's only one thing left to do, and that is to close the US-Canada border to not-important traffic. Want to visit your dying Nana? Too bad she lives across that 1.6 mile long bridge! If we let you enter into Canada, you might bring back a Toronto Blue Jays jersey and a 6-pack of SARS-CoV-2. Its just too risky. Besides, if you really need to see an old woman, just borrow your kids VR Goggles or learn to Zoom.

March 23, 2020: The spread is spreading like never before. Any moment now you won’t be able to walk down the potato chip aisle at safe-space Walmart because it will be full of body bags. Our patriotic Michigan governor then issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all not-important workers. The way this worked was that, yes, your employer had an important business (not a hair salon or church), so it was allowed to stay open, but your specific job at the important company is meaningless so don't bother. But in the big scheme of things, it didn’t matter much because we were all going to die any second anyway.

AND THIS IS WHERE IT STARTS TO GET STRANGE

March 26, 2020: Poor Michigan; our businesses were closed, we couldn’t leave our homes let alone the country, our kids couldn't learn about dinosaurs, outer space or that they are racist in school, and most of us just realized we were worthless people who are of absolutely no importance to society. But just when we were all on the verge of giving up, a small glimmer of hope arrived:

It was on this day that Beaumont Hospital in Wayne, Michigan closes. Wait, what? With cases surging? Yes, you read that correctly, one of the largest hospitals in metro Detroit closed. John Fox, Beaumont’s CEO, said, Since it appears the pandemic is leveling off, all the patients were sent to other hospitals. He went on to say that there was no need to set aside 200 beds for Covid patients. Beaumont also announced they laid off nearly 2,500 employees and terminated another 450. They went on to explain that they had converted the hospital to being a “Covid-Only” hospital, per the governments suggestion, but, there were so few patients that they took a massive financial loss and, since the government seemingly wants them to remain a Covid-Only hospital, they will close until they are able to reopen as a normal hospital.

Approximately March 27, 2020: A county health inspector went to inspect Beaumont Hospital …but oddly, he was denied access to the building. The reason the security team refused to let him in is, supposedly, he wasn’t wearing enough protective equipment.

Around two weeks later…

April 14, 2020: A letter from our hellish outstanding Congresswomen, Debbie Dingle and Rasheeda Talib, was sent to John Fox, (CEO of Beaumont dude who basically said nobody was ever hospitalized from Covid). The letter berates the hospital for closing during a time like this and essentially demands it reopen, cuz you know, cases, cases, cases, testing, testing, cases:

THIS IS WHERE IT GETS LEVEL-8 BIZARRE

THE HOSPITAL IS NOW CLOSED, right? But, to pacify the shitty caring congresswomen, Beaumont said it will reopen IF there is Covid Surge.

April 10, 2020: Inspectors attempt another look-over of the hospital and were again turned away by Beaumont, this time the denial was because they didn’t have a warrant.

Sometime before April 15, 2020: A whistleblower reported that Beaumont is illegally storing dozens of dead bodies in a warehouse located on it’s property. At this point in the story, it’s a total mindf*ck for you and I because, up until now, we were both cheering for the hospital because CEO Fox gave the middle finger to the governments “cases” game, right? But now we don’t know what to think.

THE BUST

April 16, 2020: THE BUST. After the investigators were turned away a second time, they were like, “F*ck around and find out”. They came back, this time with the sheriffs department. Through later documentation we would discover that, when the hospital did finally allow the inspectors to come on the property, they refused to let them into the warehouse, but, they eventually had to open the doors… and this is where the police counted 50 dead bodies. Bro, I have so many questions right now, but what plagues my mind the most is, why they were holding onto these dead bodies almost a month after closing? Not to mention that three weeks prior they said they were closing because there’s no Covid-business. But this story is far from over.

THIS IS WHERE IT GETS LEVEL-10 BIZARRE

April 23, 2020: The hospital, hounded by media, was forced to explain the hidden deceased bodies. It told the media that it got permission from the city to stash them like that. A statement from the hospital said, “In early April, as the COVID-19 crisis peaked, Beaumont obtained approvals from the City of Wayne’s Department of Community Development and Planning, Building Department and Fire Marshall to convert part of a warehouse into a temporary morgue.” So at this point, you and I are both nodding our heads in agreement and you say, “The city gave them the greenlight, so I guess that explains piling those bodies up in the warehouse”. Not so fast…

Also April 23, 2020: Within hours of the hospital's statement, the city publicly accuses Beaumont of lying. According to city officials, the hospital reached out to the city Fire Marshal in March about reopening a laundry facility and was given permission to do so. The city stated that the Fire Marshal was never contacted again about using the building. Now I have even more questions. We know that the hospital was so slow that on March 26th they announced they were closing. During this exact same time they were also opening a new laundry facility? Maybe the laundry facility was to wash everything before closing? But didn't they already have a functioning laundry facility?

After April 24, 2020: The hospital now says that 50 of the dead bodies were all Covid victims. Apparently there was just so much death that they were forced to secretly throw them into a warehouse …but this doesn’t jive with the official timeline for the state of Michigan or the Beaumont CEO’s own words.

I found a chart showing the weeks in question. The graph matches with the CEO’s story:

Beaumont reported it’s first “covid death” in it’s hospital on March 18th. The death was, quote, “a male in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 and had other underlying medical conditions”. Only one week later, the hospital announced it’s closing (March 26th). According to the official timeline, on March 23rd, 2020, only a couple days before the hospital closure, only 15 total people in the entire state of Michigan had died from Covid. 15! So really though, what is going on here? The police had to get a warrant to come into a hospital warehouse, where they discover 50 dead bodies… WEEKS after the hospital was closed… then the cause of death is blamed on Covid… but only 15 people in the state had died from Covid and to top it off, the CEO said the entire reason they were closing is because there was no business and the pandemic had flatlined. See, I told you this was some strange stuff.

Then the media suddenly changed course and chalked the whole thing up to misunderstandings and miscommunications.

May 5, 2020: You think this story is done? Nope, not yet. So at this point it has only been a little over two weeks since the story broke, but, after it being labeled a misunderstanding, it has now it has completely vanished from media. To add to the list of oddities, Beaumont is now suddenly reopening, and none of the news articles about the reopening mention the dead bodies or any of it:

…It’s as if it never happened… Then the news articles go on to tell you that, prior to closing, Beaumont was slammed with Covid patients, which completely contradicts the CEOs story, who said they didn’t even need the 200 beds they were told to reserve … and it also contradicts logic in general. Why would a business close for being busy? Let alone a hospital during a deadly pandemic? I again ask, WTF IS GOING ON HERE?

Fast forward two years:

2022: CEO John Fox retired in February and shortly after Beaumont changed its name to Corewell Health… and the entire thing has officially vanished. I sincerely want you to tell me what you think they were doing with these bodies in the comments section. I have been trying to wrap my mind around this for 3 years. But first:

