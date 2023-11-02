Most people are shocked to see just how deep this government PSYOP goes. If you want to skip all the foreshadowing, scroll down to the heading titled, THE GREATEST PSYOP IN HISTORY.

Let’s start here: I was born in the 1980s and was a teen in the 1990s. Being from Michigan I spent a lot (I mean a LOT) of time outdoors, likely because my family didn’t own a computer until I was in high school and cell phones didn’t exist back then. Despite being from a cold climate, as kids we spent nearly every single day outside because, back then, your parents forced you to go outside, rain or shine, unless there was a tornado. There was no such thing as spending the evening alone in your room except for when you were grounded or had a fever of 104 degrees. Have friends over? Go play outside. Have a runny nose? Go play outside. Bored? Great, go play outside. But the truth is, we didn’t want to stay in our rooms. As soon as you got off school you rode your bike to the park to play drop-in football with whatever kids showed up. Back then, the sun was so blindingly bright that you dreaded being quarterback when facing it, so you just had to launch a nice spiral and hope your teammate catches it. In the winter months we would grab our Bauer ice skates, a couple hockey sticks and walk to a frozen pond where we suddenly morphed into NHL greatest-of-all-time, Wayne Gretzky vs Steve Yzerman. Although it was Michigan winter, the sun was still warm so we would skate wearing a hoodie and snow hat. Of course, if we knew our parents were coming, we would put our coats back on.

Being that we spent nearly every day outdoors, I can absolutely assure you that our sky didn’t look like this:

or this

Clouds didn’t look like this:

Or this:

Or this:

Rainbows didn’t look like this:

Or this:

And the sun didn’t look like this:

Or this:

And quite frankly, there is absolutely nothing you can tell me or show me to convince me of otherwise… because I was there.

GEOENGINEERING IS NOTHING NEW

Here’s a 1971 Colorado Newspaper: "The mysterious art of weather modification has taken giant strides since Hatfield the Rainmaker was accused of inundating the San Diego area 55 years ago”… 55 years prior to 1971 is 1916. THAT IS 107 YEARS AGO FROM 2023.

I recently posted a Substack about a secret CIA memo about Chemtrails dating back to 1960. Here’s a June 1966 government report on current and future FEDERAL FUNDING of GeoEngineering:

And this isn’t exclusive to the USA, this is worldwide. Here’s a 2-minute review of a UK Parliament document from 2007 (link to full video in Sources section):

Point being, GeoEngineering is very real and has been happening for far longer than you and I have been alive, this is not “conspiracy theory”, this is well documented fact.

CHEMTRAILS AND THE AWAKENING

As I have written previously, the Chemtrail program began in the late 1990s and has ramped up ever since, but with cell phones, computers, televisions with hundreds of channels and eventually social media all becoming mainstream, people stopped looking up and instead looked down, at a screen. This distraction lead to few noticing what was going on in the sky for decades… but then, something happened… and we will call it The GLOBAL Awakening. This isn’t a political thing. You can love Trump, hate Trump, believe in Q, think Q is crap, like Alex Jones or think he’s full of shit, it doesn’t matter. Reality is that between 2015 and present, people have been snapping out of their trance and starting to question everything; history, space, elections, vaccines, viruses, germs as a whole, Antarctica, fluoride, Rockefellers, public schools, wildfires, Global Warming and Climate Change, Bill Gates, the WHO, wars, the entire year of 2001, the media, the United Nations, every three-letter agency, things people had never questioned before. Reality is, The Global Awakening became so massive that by 2019 they were losing control quickly, so social media had to suddenly shadow-ban and scrub anything that didn’t fit with the story. An entire industry of Fact Checkers was born to salvage the reputation of the narrative. And, one of the topics that was quickly gaining steam amongst the freshly-awake was Chemtrails / GeoEngineering.

Chemtrails are a major problem for the narrative because, unlike a Vaccine Safety debate that requires research and pronouncing a lot of four-syllable-words, to see Chemtrails, all you have to do is simply look up. And, when people worldwide began looking up, what they saw was terrifying:

Convincing people that their eyes are lying and their memory is wrong is no easy task. This became such a huge problem that it would take a massive team across the world to attempt to lull people back to sleep.

THE GREATEST PSYOP IN HISTORY

The United States military and three-letter-agencies, such as the CIA, have been deeply involved in world wide Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) since… well, probably forever. By the late 1970s the CIA already controlled a large portion of the media. August 2022, the Pentagons "Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate" program was developing new-and-improved PSYOP missions and information warfare, including social media, behavioral manipulation, surveillance and targeted influence campaigns :

These programs can also be referred to as “combatting misinformation” or “disinformation”. Misinformation means anything that doesn’t coincide with the story. Although you don’t see tanks rolling down the street and don’t hear explosions, make no mistake, this is war.

WHAT IRREGULAR WARFARE INVOLVES

Psychological Warfare is fighting for the MINDS of the masses; it’s a narrative war. The purpose of this war is to shape public opinion. Check out this two-minute video really quick:

Irregular warfare in three steps:

STEP 1: BOT ARMIES & “ PAID ACTIVISTS ”

When I say “bot”, I don’t mean a computer program, although bots can indeed be software designed to respond to specific keywords posted on a social media site. These software bots are now so sophisticated that they can mimic human behaviour:

Want to learn more about bots? Watch the documentary The Ashley Madison Affair; toward the end of the doc, AshleyMadison.com learned how to deploy software bots to dupe men into believing they were chatting with real women. And those were old school bots that are nowhere near as technologically advanced as the modern day bots.

The “bots” I am referring to are Bot Armies, which are an actual industry, in which real people are paid to push a narrative all day on the internet using thousands of fake accounts. Here is a look inside of a Bot Army, also known as a Click Farm or Paid Activists:

INSIDE THE SHADOWY “PAID ACTIVIST” INDUSTRY

These images typically shock people when they see them for the first time:

It’s not always cell phones and tablets, it can also be computers, with dozens of employees, each running lots of fake social media accounts:

My research has led me to conclude that likely all of these Bot Armies are ran out of China and India, for the simple reason that it would be far too expensive to run it in the USA, the UK, Canada or any country that has minimum wage laws and labor laws. Plus, when is the last time you heard of a whistleblower from India or China?

HOW THEY DO IT

Have you ever posted something on social media and almost instantly a mob attacked you for it? A slew of profiles you have never interacted with. Accounts who don’t even follow you. A mob that gangs up on you, berates you, tells you that you are uneducated, mocks you, shames you and ultimately makes you question whatever it was that you posted. These are the “bots” (paid activists). Their job is to focus on one or two topics and spend their entire work shift seeking-out social media content on those topics and commenting to the contrary. There are multiple ways they can quickly find posts, but mostly they use:

The Search Box / Keyword Searches

Software Programs

Google Alerts / Keyword Alerts

This means that every time someone posts something with the word “Chemtrails” (or “vaccine injury”, “rigged election” or the word “virus” + the word “fake”, or whatever) they find it and rush to attack it by posting a comment then switching accounts to post another comment and so on. This is why the nasty comments come in waves, but usually hit the hardest as soon as your post goes live.

Although you and I may not mind 15 people rushing to our post to tell us how stupid we are, the vast majority of social media users don’t realize these are all paid actors, so their feelings become hurt, they may even apologize or delete the post, and, in extreme cases of verbal abuse, they will close their account… while never realizing they were actually so right that a team of people had to scare them away from the truth.

The war for minds isn’t specifically to sway the opinion of the person posting the Tweet. The real target is the dozens, hundreds, thousands or hundreds-of-thousands of people who will be reading the post then reading the comments. It is the silent third party that this Irregular Warfare tactic is designed for.

Even international governments are operating these PSYOPs. Below is footage from the documentary The Dissident:

Although a small team of people in a room with hundreds of cell phones may not seem like a big deal, let’s take a look at what a single “paid activist” can do in one year:

As shown in the video above, a single (fake) account can post 350+ times PER DAY, just on Twitter. This isn’t factoring in Facebook or other platforms they are also utilizing. That means a room full of phones, like this…

…can easily crank out 360,000 comments PER DAY. That’s over 130 MILLION per year. What the video didn’t mention is that this is enough to make topics “trend” or to drown out organically trending topics. This, unfortunately, is enough to make a normie onlooker believe the narrative or at least stop asking questions about sky grids… which is the entire purpose.

STEP 2: GUARD THE INTERNET AND DEFINITIONS

In order to protect the narrative, Wikipedia pages related to Chemtrails (vaccines, elections and so on) are heavily guarded:

You can see the Gatekeepers first hand by visiting the Chemtrails Wikipedia page and clicking VIEW HISTORY.

In this History section you can scroll all the way back to 2004 and see that no evidence is allowed to appear unless the evidence is to “disprove” Chemtrails. As soon as someone attempts to post resources related to sky-spraying, such as Congressional Testimony, within 10 minutes it is deleted.

But the issue goes disturbingly deeper than that. I purchased a set of beautifully-crafted Colliers encyclopedias from the 1920s so I could look up things like “Germs” and “Vaccines”. My Substack buddies ViroLIEgy and Tim Truth would love these things:

And check this out, this is the introduction page… even back then they were railing against propaganda and fake news:

BUT GET THIS… Wikipedia won't acknowledge the 1920s or 1930s Colliers as existing. Wiki claims the 1940s print are the 1st edition because they don’t like what the prior decades of books say:

… gatekeeping knowledge to the point of denying the existence of nearly 20 YEARS of ENCYCLOPEDIAS, for f*cks sake. Try to wrap your mind around that. This is what we are up against, in a war for people’s minds. Irregular Warfare, my friends.

STEP 3: CREATING CONTENT

As you likely already know the media is owned by only a couple master entities (including the government) and they crank out content in unison. This means a person, like my life-long friend Paul, assumes something is true because he saw it on 7 different sites in one day, and “they can’t all be lying”. While writing this article, I looked up GeoEngineering News and discovered every single mainstream outlet was pushing, “its time to start GeoEngineering to stop Climate Change”. Yep, every publication from the New York Times to Forbes to the Washington Examiner had all created nearly identical pieces within the past four weeks:

Feeding the masses identical information over and over is brainwashing. If they hear it enough they start repeating it. Raise your hand if someone you love used the phrase “safe and effective” or told you that if you don’t get an injection you will kill your grandparent.

My friend Paul isn’t alone. When you combine the Mockingbird Media with gatekeeping knowledge, Bot Armies / Click Farms, in addition to Shadow-Banning and outright scrubbing, not to mention Fact Checking, you can see just how massive this PSYOP really is.

ARE PEOPLE REALLY BELIEVING THIS?

This past July, from my Shadow-Banned Twitter account I asked, “What percentage of Social Media Accounts do you think are fake?”

I was pleasantly surprised with the response. The Global Awakening is working, despite the military running Irregular Warfare against it’s own citizens, but, the more people the more extreme the Psyops get. We have a long, long way to go before everyone is Awake.

The comic:

