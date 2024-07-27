If you are consuming supplements, this might be the most important deep dive you have ever read.

In part 1 of this series we looked at The White Bread Scandal, let me tell you about that crazy sh*t incase you didn’t read it: During the wars, sailors who were on ships for extended periods of time were being fed a diet of only processed, nutrient-less white rice or processed, nutrient-less, chemically preserved white flour products and, not surprisingly, these men became very ill. The “disease”, caused by strictly consuming these awful foods, was named Beriberi . This discovery lead to an emergency public health bulletin stating white flour should not be consumed which then lead to outrage from the Millers and Bakers Associations because they loved white flour, not because of its health benefits, but because of its “nearly unlimited shelf life”. This then lead to the American Medical Association flat-out deceiving the public by informing them that there was absolutely no scientific evidence showing white bread and white flour products were bad to consume. Meanwhile, it was known that white flour was so unacceptable as a food product that even rats that got inside flour mills wouldn’t touch it. Despite this revelation, Beriberi was to be blamed on a lack of B-Vitamins, not blamed on living off of overly processed, nutrient-less, chemically-treated food for very lengthy periods of time. Lack of vitamins meant supplements could be sold, and who was the seller? BIG PHARMA.

In order to get everyone hooked on vitamins, the Big Pharma giants worked together to create all of the entities needed to develop a system around their products. They launched the scientific organizations who would create the intake levels. They made research groups who would conduct studies showing how important it was to supplement. They hired the writers who wrote propaganda disguised as magazine articles and scientific literature. It was only a matter of time before vitamins became the pillar of health, more was better, and Big Pharma had the solution to sell the public.

In Part 2 of this series, The Daily Vitamin Intake Level Scam, we saw the vitamin scam progress even further when a Psychological Operation was ran on the people. This PSYOP was designed to confuse the public because the vitamin manufacturers, who were also the pharmaceutical giants, needed people to purchase their products.

Because people like to say, “vitamins are only dangerous if you take too much!”, we looked at how much vitamins a child is currently intaking per day if his diet is primarily processed food because the United Nations requires chemical vitamins be added to most processed foods via their Fortification and Enrichment program. Shockingly, we discovered the child was exceeding the United Nations / FDAs daily intake levels of vitamins. In fact, the child who is living off processed food is dangerously high in his intake of synthetic fat soluble vitamins, such as Vitamin D, in which each dose is stored in our body fat for years, easily leading to toxic levels that disguise themselves as other health conditions (anxiety, stomach pain, weakness, dizziness, bone problems, kidney issues, heart problems, seizures and more). Because this kid was already exceeding his daily vitamin intake levels (in some cases by nearly 300%), it would be bad to feed him further chemical vitamins.

We then looked at an adult diet that consists of only consuming McDonalds for breakfast and lunch followed by pizza, cheese bread, salad with ranch and a glass of wine for dinner and realized that all this adult needed to hit her vitamin intake levels was a McDonalds milk shake and a bowl of Rice Krispies cereal. Does this make a damn bit of any sense to anyone? Does it remotely make sense that vitamins are the pillar of health and an individual can eat only fast food yet intake all the vitamins they need to be healthy? We also discovered that the sugar, starch, sodium salt (not real salt) and chemicals from the fast food and processed foods are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, so even if there was a positive effect from eating synthetic vitamins, they wouldn’t be absorbed due to the poor diet therefore any potential benefit would be negated. This in itself makes the United Nations program illogical.

In both of these instances, there are only negative health repercussions from consuming additional supplements. Anyone who eats better than 90-100% processed food is going to have higher “vitamin levels” therefore should also have no need to supplement with lab-made chemicals called vitamins.

In Part 3 we learned the lengthy history of Poisoning Pregnant Mothers through synthetic Prenatal vitamins. In the 1980s Big Pharma discovered that pregnant women must take their vitamins for the unborn baby to be healthy, but dating back to the 1960s, it was known that these same supplements were causing birth defects. By the year 2002, only two decades after the Prenatal vitamin craze began, in the USA, 1 out of every 3 babies were being born with birth defects!

People mistakenly believe that because vitamins aren’t killing people it means they are safe to consume. However, there are a vast array of side effects between health and death that are being overlooked. It is a fact that side effects of consuming synthetic vitamins include everything from joint pain to osteoporosis to facial wrinkles, kidney stones, chronic cough, rash, lethargy, thinning hair, blood clots, cancer and everything in between - but we have never been told any of this (and Big Pharma has a treatment or product to sell us for every one of those conditions). Because vitamins are chemicals and doctors are only trained to repeat “vitamins are good”, when the supplements produce side effects they are mistaken for disease and viruses. It has been proven, since the 1960s, that mistaken diagnosis leads to unnecessary treatments and, in some cases, unnecessary surgery.

In Part 4 we looked at how, back in the 1950s, Big Pharma needed everyone to purchase their vitamin products but people didn’t see a reason for them so they created the myth that the soil had been depleted of nutrients thus leading to people feeling the need to buy and eat their vitamins. A massive marketing campaign was aimed at mothers; you don’t want your child to suffer from Beriberi, do you? Meanwhile, researchers contacted thousands of doctors offices and Beriberi was nowhere to be found.

And here we are, Part 5, which I would say is probably one of the most important vitamin pieces I have ever produced. If you want the truth, here you go: The Vitamin Isolation PSYOP, one of the biggest psychological operations in history which resulted in nearly 100% of the USA consuming chemicals (by choice or force) for their health. Let’s begin:

THE VITAMIN SWITCHEROO

Science tells us the reason we need to buy and eat this:

Is because our bodies need more vitamins to be healthy, but there’s a little switcheroo going on here that I didn’t realize until I began investigating vitamins a while back. Science tells us these are the vitamins:

And that these vitamins come from here:

And here:

And here:

And here too:

So one must ask, “if the vitamin is in here...

…why are these words we have to read slowly to pronounce in our vitamin bottles?”

Why doesn’t Science take the vitamin out of here:

And put it in here?:

Instead of feeding us “as”?:

Obviously, Science has taken Vitamin C out of an orange, right? So why don’t they put that extracted Vitamin C into this…:

…instead of feeding us more “as”?

Someone in the back of the room shouts, “They do sell Vitamin C from oranges, you moron!”, to which I reply, “They do not extract the Vitamin C from the orange, they instead dehydrate the orange and turn it into powder then sell us on the concept that the powder contains the Vitamin C”. (Btw, have you ever dehydrated something? Scratch that; have you ever put spinach in a pan to cook it? It turns into morsels. A full pan of spinach cooks into nothing. Do you really think they are feeding us dozens of dehydrated oranges in a bottle of Vitamin C for $5.99 when a single bag of them costs the same? Nope. It’s usually not even the orange, it’s usually byproduct waste scraps, literal waste (made from sewer sludge, feces), floor sweepings from factories, and chemicals. In some cases they are selling us the water the produce was rinsed in. I know, it does indeed sound unbelievable, but so does doctors getting paid by the government to kill people in hospitals and commercial airplanes cutting through steel skyscrapers).

So, being that they are not taking the vitamin out of the orange and are instead selling us something called “as Ascorbic Acid”, which clearly isn’t natural…

…one must simply ask, “Why? Why can I not buy Vitamin C extracted from an orange? Or vitamin-pick-a-letter extracted from pick-a-food?”…

ISOLATION

Let me explain isolation. Here is the Merriam Webster definition of Isolate:

And just to be thorough, let’s also look at the Black’s Law Dictionary definition of Isolation:

This means, if we had a bunch of tools on a tool bench…

And we needed to isolate the level, we would remove it from the rest of the tools or remove the rest of the tools from it so all that remains is the level:

It’s pretty straightforward, isolate means to separate something from the rest. With that being said, we should be able to agree that, in order to isolate the level, we would not add golf balls and candy to the table:

…yet this is how Science isolates…

Everything we know about viruses and vaccines hinges on the belief of isolation, meaning, a sample of blood, saliva, snot, what-have-you, was extracted from an ill person, the virus was located within it, removed from it, and a vaccine was created based on the isolation of that virus. Vitamins are identical to viruses… (because they both come from Big Pharma? Yep.).

In the very first piece I ever wrote about vitamins, Vitamin D is Rat Poison, I really wanted to see what a vitamin looked like under a microscope and became beyond frustrated when trying to locate photographs of isolated natural Vitamin D. I spent hours looking. Every time I would find a photo that was labeled Isolated Vitamin D, I would read the fine print and discover the image was of synthetic (chemical) vitamin D, not natural vitamin D. Why? I never could find an answer, but it sparked my suspicion that something more was going on here.

As the months progressed and I continued to investigate supplements, I learned that all of these vitamins are made from sh*t like coal tar, formaldehyde, acetone (nail polish remover), chloroform, pesticide and bacteria but we are told the finished product, which is this:

Is the exact same as this:

Maybe I’m a fool (the famous doctors often say I am), but I do not understand how this…:

…is the same as this:

Or how we determined that eating this…:

…packaged in a fancy little bottle…

…made from highly processed (dangerous) oils, toxins, carcinogens, cyanide, byproduct waste and other hazardous ingredients…

…is a way to get more of this:

Can we agree that all roads lead back to isolation because the only possible way Science could have known that feeding us chemical concoctions made from industrial waste, GMO corn syrup, toxins, poison and ammonia is the same as eating mushrooms, is because they isolated Vitamin B3 then used the isolated vitamin to discover how they can replicate that vitamin for us, and through this process they learned that that tobacco manufacturing industry scrap, lab-created mold and hazardous chemicals were identical to the natural B3 they pulled outta that mushroom, right? How else could they have possibly determined this is the same as eating seeds without isolating B3?:

But if they’re isolating the vitamin, then why can’t we buy it? Why do we have to eat a bottle of “as” instead of purchasing the pure, isolated vitamin? Is it just a cost thing? But what even is a vitamin? What does it look like? Does it look like bacteria?

Does it look like the 1918 Flu “virus”?

Or does it look like germs?

Do all of the vitamins look different? Does Vitamin A look measles virus?

Does Vitamin C look like SARS CoV2?

Or do they all look the same? And if they look the same, how does Science know if they are looking at B-1, B-6, B-9 or Vitamin K? I truly didn’t know. After spending the past year of my life looking into this, I finally have some answers for us…

VITAMIN “ISOLATION” : ANOTHER SWITCHEROO

I spent the first 7-or-so months of investigating vitamins being lead in circles when trying to figure out vitamin isolation until I learned, when it comes to vitamins, “isolation” doesn’t typically mean “to separate from the rest”. What vitamin isolation usually means is “to make a chemical copy of”. I discovered the reason for this (other than seemingly to mislead us) is because a lab-made vitamin is called an isolated nutrient. The reason it is called an isolated nutrient is because, when we eat these chemical copies of vitamins, we are not getting all of the nutrients and micronutrients in a mushroom, we are only getting the one chemical vitamin the lab developed, therefore it is an isolated nutrient. This means, when Merck says they were the first to isolate Vitamin B, what they actually mean is Merck was the first to make a chemical copy of Vitamin B. This is why my buddy

, who is also trying to get to the bottom of this fraud, is going in circles trying to find papers showing how vitamins were first isolated. Sure seems like this word f*ckery was intentionally designed to do exactly what it’s doing: leading us researchers to confusion, dead ends and nonexistent

papers. The papers do not exist because the word has two meanings.

isolation

I then spent month after month trying to find out how any vitamin was actually isolated, meaning separated from the rest, and I eventually came across the answer.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

THE TWO METHODS TO “ ISOLATE ” VITAMINS FROM FOOD

The first way to extract vitamins from food is the old school method which is mostly done by hand whereas the second newer method is pretty much all done by machine. Let’s start with the famous, tried-and-true method first.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Method for Vitamin Quantification

This method what is most commonly used to quantify and evaluate Vitamin-A, D & E (fat soluble vitamins) in foods. Meaning, this is the Gold Standard method they use to get the vitamins out of food (isolate) so they can tell us how much vitamin is in it. Are you ready? You might want to isolate yourself a Moscow Mule for this one…

Here are the steps:

Gather your food sample and smash that muthaf*cker to smithereens. Don’t worry about any contamination from the plastic baggie:

Then:

Step 1: Reagent Preparation - In this step you will need to add lots of chemicals to your sample. The chemicals include Hexane, Methyl Alcohol, Ethanol, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Hydroxide and more. Gold Standard, baby!:

Step 2: Saponification - You will want to heat your sample with water:

Warm the bath to 74F:

This process takes around 90 minutes:

Next you want to cool the sample in ice cold water (apparently it’s kinda like blanching vegetables?):

Step 3: Vitamin Extraction - Now it’s time to start taking out the vitamins so grab yourself a funnel:

Dump your concoction into the funnel and you’ll end up with a turd in a beaker this:

Now it’s time to add the Ethanol:

Then put that concoction back into the funnel:

Put water into the funnel:

Shake the funnel for two minutes then let it sit for 20 minutes:

Next add the Hexane then shake for two minutes:

If you don’t know what Hexane is, it’s flammable poison.

Yes, my love, we are indeed poisoning the sample to get its vitamins because that’s how it’s done, cuz science! Now add even more Hexane and shake:

You may be thinking, “but wouldn’t all these chemicals, shaking, heating, and ice baths hurt the little vitamins?” - No! Vitamins are as tough as nails, you silly goose! Clearly, they’re just like viruses. You can poison them, centrifuge them, cook them, freeze them, run them through 15 machines and they are completely fine! Don’t be a conspiracy theorist!

Next, your concoction will separate into three layers, throw away the lowest layer:

Add more Hexane and shake, it will separate again, throw away the lowest layer a second time. Add water, shake, discard the lowest layer. Repeat the process two more times. Now it is time to collect the vitamins!

To collect the vities, you need to filter them:

Step 4: Filtration and Drying - Prepare a filtration system:

Add Sodium Sulfate to the filter and dump your vitamin-water-hexane-chemical sh*t on it:

There’s the vitamins! Going through the filter! Remarkable!

Now it is time to bake it at 104F (40C). This is to get rid of the Hexane. Then all you have left is the vitamins. Are you ready to have your life changed by seeing vitamins for the first time? *drumroll*…

3…..

2….

1…

REVEAL!!!!!…

TA-DA! They’re just so beautiful!

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Now that we all have a tear in our eye and a lump in our throat from marveling at such tiny miracles, I have to inform you that we are not done with the process. Now we need to find out what vitamins those are and how much of them are in that glass.

Step 4: Dilution and Injection - Now that you isolated the vitamins from the food, it is time to add Methanol, then shake. After that you will want to take 1 milliliter of the stuff you made and put it into an amber injection bottle:

Next, it must be injected with High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Solution (HPLC), which is a bunch more sh*t:

Then put the sample into a machine:

The reason we need to put it into the machine is because we can’t see the vitamins and because we can't see them we have no way of looking at the sample and telling which are the chemicals versus the Vitamin A, Vitamin D and Vitamin E. Equally, we have no way of knowing what else is in this sample, but the machine knows because Science always knows.

And boom! Wait for the machine to tell you the vitamin content. Folks, that is the Gold Standard that has always been used for fat soluble vitamin isolation. You are spending your hard-earned money on, then eating, Vitamin D (literal rat poison) based on this. “As” is made factories in China and India then dumped into the food supply at processing plants due to this Gold Standard, such as in the case of “fortified flour”: (17 second video)

And fortified rice: (57 second must-see video)

Although that is the most common method, there is also the newer (exceptionally vague) vitamin isolation method which is automated by a machine. Let’s check it out:

Here are the basic steps:

The machine is going to keep the sample in a “continuous nitrogen environment” which is going to help get better results (claims the people selling the machine). Start by dumping in the solution; Ethanol, Potassium Hydroxide and other chemicals.

You will then need to add a “silica-based solution”. Once the machine does its thing, it’s time for the recovery oven. Next, you add “a few small additions followed by a hexane addition” (see, I told you it was vague). Let the machine run until its done and it will isolate all the little vitamins then tell you the amounts of them in the sample.

So, those are the methods that are used to isolate vitamins and also determine how much of a vitamin is in something, therefore determining how much more vitamins our diets need. In fact, those are the methods USED TO MAKE THE VITAMINS WE EAT, read my piece WTF! How Vitamins are Made - at the time of writing that piece I didn’t realize I was writing about the isolation process all along; blanch it with chemicals, throw away the produce and keep the chemical-water which allegedly contains the vitamin, mix it with lots more chemicals and put it in a bottle. All of these awful carcinogens are in our supplements because this IS the process! This is the GOLD STANDARD for extracting vitamins from food! WE ARE BUYING THIS!:

Mixed with this: (2:14 video)

Put into a fancy bottle…

…then sold to us as “as”…

…which they claim is an easy, cost effective alternative to eating this:

Those isolation amounts are cross-referenced with amounts of vitamins we need to eat which were determined by the vitamin kings, Big Pharma and, not surprisingly, the answer is, “everyone needs to supplement”. Vitamins are nonprescription pharmaceuticals and if pharmaceuticals can’t make us healthy, why would a vitamin? If Vitamin D (rat poison) actually prevented bone disease by making “strong bones”, there would be no osteoporosis because the solution is to do what we all already do, drink fortified milk and eat processed foods laced with the stuff. Vitamins and Pharmaceuticals are two heads of the same snake.

To finish out this series and officially seal the coffin, let me give you my opinion:

There is no such thing as a virus and equally there are no vitamins. What exists are nutrients. The definition of nutrient is “a substance that provides nourishment essential for growth and the maintenance of life”. Nutrients come from the earth, they are found in produce, seeds, nuts, fungi and flesh. Every living thing is meant to nurture its being with nutrients, not chemicals and, for a human, no chemical can take the place of a piece of spinach, it never has and it never will, regardless of what wrapper they put it in. a spinach plant is meant to be nurtured with manure and compost, not phosphate mining byproduct waste blended with chemicals that are so toxic they kill the microorganisms in the soil. But the mining industry launched an attack on manure; they had it labeled inefficient when compared to their product. Just like Big Pharma, they too created all of the paperwork needed to support their scheme.

The microbes in the soil are nurtured by natural, decomposing debris. Through their nourishment they purify the soil for the spinach plant. Without the microorganisms in the soil, all that is left is more and more “fertilizer”, a byproduct so hazardous the bag carries a warning label stating not to release it into the environment. We buy this environmentally damaging concoction while throwing produce scraps, leaves, coffee grounds, egg shells and lawn clippings in the trash; we discard exactly what we need then buy hazardous waste to make our plants healthy, yet plants have provided nourishment since the beginning of time without a bag of Scott Miracle Grow. Then, after we destroy our soil to aid the plants, we complain the soil is bad. If your soil is bad you don’t need chemicals, you need to fix the soil; make it habitable and let nature nurture with nutrients, not chemicals.

Vitamins are our hazardous synthetic fertilizer. We avoid eating God's berries and brussels sprouts and instead microwave a plate of carcinogens then swallow some pills and call that being healthy.

We have given ourselves every excuse in the book to avoid consuming fresh tomatoes with basil for dinner and instead order a pizza. We say it’s just too time consuming to cook, yet throwing a potato in the oven for 45 minutes is no more work than calling the local pizza place and waiting the same amount of time for delivery.

We blame the cost, while a can of Spaghetti-Os costs more than fresh bananas, a Hungry Man meal cost more than two heads of broccoli, McDonalds costs more than a pack of chicken breast, and this doesn’t even count the expense of supplements.

We say we must consume vitamins because healthy food just isn’t available, yet we found a way to obtain the supplements, whether it be by driving to a store or ordering them online. We rip out weeds in our yard and plant pretty flowers while never realizing almost all of those weeds are food and remedies. Our native plants are nutrients. Nutrients are free, in our own back yards, they are available to everyone, everywhere at no cost.

We say “my doctor told me to”, thus explaining why we consume bottled pills, yet we proudly stand for defiance of doctors orders when it comes to the jab. We up the ante by calling those who chose the needle “sheep”, then we eat chemicals made in the same factories by the same companies. Truth be told, at least the sheep aren’t spending their paychecks on the vaccines. At least those sheep don’t have a multi-foot wall shelf loaded to the brim with thousands of dollars in supplements like I did. Who was the sheep? Me.

We explain that we just don’t have time to exercise therefore a $5 bottle of Nature Made is an acceptable tradeoff for taking a walk in nature. We somehow convinced ourselves that health can be achieved for as little as ten-cents a day.

When people try to show us evidence that what we are consuming is poison, we put our fingers in our ears and scream back, “It helps me! Because of vitamins I don’t get sick!”, which is identical to what vaccine believers say, yet we ridicule them for their foolishness and ask them why they don’t research the awful ingredients in the shot. When they develop blood clots and medical issues it is the vaccines fault, when we develop blood clots and medical issues it is bad luck. In reality, there is no way to prove someone did not become ill because they ate or injected a chemical which is why this ploy is f*cking brilliant; evil, but nonetheless brilliant. Did you eat your vitamins today and not get sick? Then it must be because of the vitamins! Did you not get in a car accident because you wore your seatbelt? Being that you wore your seatbelt and arrived home with your vehicle damage-free, the answer must be yes, based on this logic. Vitamins are Dumbo’s magic feather, he believed he needed it to fly because he was told he did, but in all actuality, he could fly all along.

The bottom line is, vitamins are the definition of fraud; an act of deceiving or misrepresenting. They have never been isolated because there is no way to piece-part God’s miracle which we casually call a cucumber or a pumpkin seed. Science cannot make a slice of ribeye steak, science can only grow disgusting sh*t in labs from cheek cells, chemicals and byproducts. Through beakers, test tubes, mold, bacteria and chemical reactions, they produce what they call meat because science can only tweak and modify God’s creations, it cannot create. When you water it down to its most simple point, Science is men in lab coats working for profit, meanwhile a bell pepper plant works for free for us to be nourished, wanting nothing in return. After only a few months, that pepper plant will provide us with nutrients then voluntarily surrender its life and die, becoming completely forgotten, but also becoming nourishment for the life in the earth.

Just how weight loss does not come in a bottle, health does not come in one either. Health comes from outside. Health touches soil, whether it be through root or hoof. Health swims in our oceans and flies in our skies. God feeds us oranges, God does not feed us “as”.

In closing, think about this: Nothing Nature Made comes in a plastic container with an FDA warning, Nature Made comes from a field. If we all stopped the supplement insanity today, and instead spent that money on produce, we would restore our farming industry by injecting over $50 billion dollars into it annually. IF NOTHING ELSE, DO IT FOR THE FARMERS BECAUSE WITHOUT THEM ALL THAT IS LEFT IS “SCIENCE”. ALL THAT IS “AS”. ALL THAT IS LEFT IS THIS:

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Share

NEXT READ:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

Dr: Ingredients in vitamins are poison: (2:14 video)