This article isn’t like my usual content because it’s basically just thoughts in my head, but it’s really interesting so I wanted to share it with you and see what you think. With that being said, I can’t prove any of this stuff, but it sure is fascinating…

As you probably know, damn near everything we have been taught is a lie, or at a minimum, a twisted version of the truth; history = his-story. With that being said, if you have followed my work you know that I question if there is such thing as a “vitamin”. Being that science can’t see vitamins (they are invisible like viruses) and the only way to “isolate” a vitamin is to dump a bunch of toxic chemicals on it, heat it, cool it, poison it more, strain it and strain it again (which is neither “isolating” nor legitimate science), and the only way to tell which vitamin you isolated is through a glorified PCR test, I am having a difficult time believing such thing as a “vitamin” exists in the manner we have been told it does. Oh, and when you try to find out how each vitamin was discovered, you are ran in circles. If you spend hours digging you will eventually come across wacky non-scientific experiments that are mind-numbingly stupid. Here is a summary of a comment left the other day by

on my article

:

“Finding the foundational papers for vitamin discoveries is VERY difficult. One would think for all the handing out of Nobel Booby Prizes, these papers would be stamped all over the internet. Here is what I have found since combing through much of the literature since Agent started this awesome series. **What is curious and strange with most, if not all of these vitamin seeking papers is that you basically have nutritional animal studies in which the study animals are already sick with some various symptoms. Rather than exploring what is actually IN the diet of the sick animals that may be the cause of the symptoms (no mention of environment either- are they raised in the lab?), they are looking for 'something' that is NOT IN the diet that is causing it. They are ASSUMING 'deficiency' at the beginning of all of the experiments. It's like trying to prove a negative. Not "what is in this diet that is making them sick?... it is automatically what is NOT in the diet to "cure" them?” … “Rarely, if ever, can you find how the diets and variables in any study groups were controlled for. It's all a bunch of assumptions and question begging from the get go…” - I will add Pete’s full comment to the Sources section at the bottom of this article. I encourage you to read it because he goes into detail about Vitamin K lunacy “studies”. (links to all of my deep dives into the topic will be at the bottom of the page so you can see exactly what I am referring to if you are new here).

Point being, at this point in time, I 99.99% believe there is no such thing as a “vitamin” in the way we have been taught. Then, by complete fluke, I came across something nonrelated and my jaw hit the floor my pc desk.

What I came across was this completely unrelated chart showing music notes and the diseases (dis-eases) they are associated with:

What are music notes? Frequency. At that very moment it dawned on me… what if all of these vitamins; A, B, C, D, E… what if they are the names of music notes? THE FREQUENCY OF DISEASE… I know it sounds crazy, but stay with me for a moment -

Now you’re thinking, “What about F and G? There’s no vitamin F or G” - which is exactly what I thought, until I gave it a Google:

Vitamin G is Riboflavin, also known as Vitamin B2. Vitamin F is what we call “Omega-3’s”.

What about Vitamin K? It turns out K isn’t actually one of the vitamins, because unlike the other so-called vitamins, it allegedly deals with blood coagulation and, according to the powers that be, nobody is deficient in it therefore not a single country fortifies food with the synthetic version of it. This leaves the core vitamins, A, B, C, D, E, F and G which match the music notes which are each frequency. See, I told you it’s interesting.

Before we move forward, one thing regarding the chart - it isn’t the note that causes the symptoms, it’s actually an imbalance-of or lack of. This video will add more clarity:

According to the video, the key here is balance. It’s not just lack-of, it’s also too much of. If you are bombarded with one frequency, that is equally terrible for your health.

Can I confirm any of this to be true? No, not at all, but out of curiosity I wanted to dig deeper to see what I could find because I couldn’t get over the vitamins and music frequencies having the same names.

FREQUENCIES AND “ VITAMINS ”

Let’s look at the chart again and cross-reference it with what we are being told are “vitamin deficiencies”:

VITAMIN A: We are told lack of Vitamin A causes eye issues:

And lack of vitamin A also makes you “susceptible to infections”. And what do we see on the chart?:

VITAMIN B: They tell us lack of the so called vitamin causes all kinds of symptoms, but most importantly, “brain and nervous system”:

A Central Nervous System attack causes damage to the brain, spinal cord, or optic nerves. A CNS attack shuts down the whole operating system, and that is exactly what we see with the lack of B-frequency (or too much B-frequency)

VITAMIN C: We are told lack of vitamin C causes cancer:

And sure enough, according to the chart, lack of C frequency is known to cause cancer:

VITAMIN D: They claim lack of vitamin D causes bone and muscle issues:

And on the chart we see bone and muscle issues due to imbalanced D-frequency:

VITAMIN E: We are told Asthma and allergic lung disease are caused by insufficient Vitamin E intake, meanwhile the chart shows E-frequency is directly linked to breathing problems and allergies:

This next one blew my mind:

They claim lack of vitamin F causes Prostate issues:

What are the odds?

And finally there’s Vitamin G, Riboflavin. According to the powers that be, not eating enough of this stuff will cause depression and thyroid issues, and that is exactly what we see on the chart:

FREQUENCY vs WATER

I wondered, what happens when these music note frequencies are applied to water? Let’s have a look (turn down the volume on your device now):

A-Note Frequency vs water:

Here’s what happens when A-frequency 440 and A-Frequency 432 are combined:

Here’s B-Note frequency:

E-note frequency:

G-Note Frequency:

It leaves me wondering, what are these frequencies doing inside of us? Are any of these actually good? What about music? What if you are listening to music all day and getting blasted with these frequencies? What is that doing to your body? (I know people are going to scream, “Healing frequencies!” - we will get to that in Part 2, but first):

MUSIC

I really wanted to do some research into music and see if anything makes sense with what the lady in the video is claiming and the chart. My first question was, what percentage of Americans listen to music every day? According to The Harris Poll, 72% of US adults listen to music, with 55% of those listening at least once a day. Ok, currently, what is the most popular music genre in America? Based on some very light research, it varies based on age:

UNDER 30 YEARS OF AGE: Hip Hop / Rap is by far #1. Pop music takes 2nd place.

ADULTS 45+: This demographic is divided between Rock, Pop and 30% favor Country but Rock is by far the most popular.

If you want to get more specific, Eventbrite made a chart based on the number of events thrown, by state, per music genre:

Hip Hop / Rap and Rock are again confirmed as the winners and Country comes in third place. The next question is, are there specific music notes that dominate these genres of music?

HIP HOP / RAP

Sorry I have to do this to you, but there’s a reason for it:

Want to know how many plays that YouTube video has? 1.1 billion (BILLION!). That same song passed 1 billion plays on Spotify as well - and this doesn’t count all of the other ways to hear it; iTunes, the radio, etc. You: “I couldn’t get past the first 5 seconds!” - that’s because you weren’t meant to. This music isn’t geared toward you, it’s geared toward youth. Now let’s pull back the curtain on the song and listen to only the instrumental version with no words in it. This is important stuff, so ignore the text on the screen and listen to the notes:

That song is 4 consecutive minutes of the same few notes on loop. Let’s check out a couple more Billboard Top 20 Hip Hop / Rap songs of 2024 (instrumental versions, no lyrics in these, pay attention here):

This one is crazy, it’s a song by GloRilla called Wanna Be Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, and it’s three minutes of frequency pulsing disguised as a song!

Here’s “Big Boogie by BOP”, again featuring GloRilla. Do you guys also hear the weird noises subliminally placed in the background of the instrumental below? Like strange scrapes or clicks? They start around the 20-second mark and get heavy toward 50-seconds. Why are those there?:

Want even more GloRilla? Apparently she dominated the charts as of December 2024. Here’s “Hollon”, which also has some bizarre interference added in around the 1-minute mark:

So, that’s what young people are listening to. Now let’s take a closer look.

In the first song you heard, Bodak Yellow by Cardi B, the one with over 2 billion plays just on that specific YouTube video + Spotify, the most common notes are:

Notice, there is no A, and, based on the chart, lack of A or imbalance of A causes problems with knees, eyes and the “immune system”:

Let me state, I don’t believe there is such thing as an “immune system” as we have been taught. The concept of being “immune” relates to virus theory and germ theory and I no longer believe in any of that, but, if we replace the phrase “immune system” with “overall health”, meaning someone who is lacking a balance of A-frequency could experience health issues, or chronic health issues, I can roll with that. So, back to the song:

The song is completely lacking A while overloading people on E. I would then discover the vast majority of all Hip Hop / Rap songs are heavy on E and people, especially youth, are blasting this all day in their Air Pods. This means, if too much of a frequency is triggering disease, young people overloaded on E are being subjected to breathing issues, allergies, cancer (females), inflammation, fertility loss and more (and those are just known links between specific frequency and disease according to the video). When you were growing up, how many young people did you know that needed inhalers or had allergies? I didn’t know any. What is a cancer tumor? Our bodies last effort to get rid of toxins by wadding them up. Did any of your friends or schoolmates have cancer when you were a child? According to recent data, “young adult cancer” is now a thing and is impacting ages 20 to 39 - keep in mind, this is the age which cancer was diagnosed, not the age the health problems began. What is the age demographic that predominately listens to Hip Hop / Rap? 30 and under.

What I found to be of interest is that, according to a survey, approximately 40% of African Americans reported Hip Hop / Rap being their favorite genre - that is a massive number.

We are told Sickle Cell Anemia and Multiple Myeloma disproportionately affects African Americans.

The reason for this is blamed on evolution. Science claims African American’s bodies genetically evolved to combat Malaria (the whole thing is a hoax; evolution is a hoax, malaria is a hoax, therefore this is not the cause of the dis-ease). Multiple Myeloma is an uncurable “blood cancer that affects many parts of your body”. Multiple Myeloma symptoms include Anemia, just like Sickle Cell. Symptoms of Anemia are breathing difficulties, heart issues, headaches and Neurological Issues. Both Multiple Myeloma and Sickle Cell are due to inflammation (in fact, nearly all disease is due to inflammation). What causes inflammation? Our bodies reacting to something they dislike. That something can be a toxin or it can be chronic stress, anxiety or other emotionally-related issues. So what do we have here? We have two blood and inflammation diseases, predominately impacting African Americans who predominately listen to music created using the same notes that allegedly cause the same symptoms they are being impacted by:

It could all just be coincidence. And just to be clear, I'm not saying someone who listens to a song is going to become ill. I’m hypothizing that repeated exposure and long term exposure could possibly lead to the outcome shown on the chart.

Let’s take a look at more music:

ROCK & COUNTRY

According to analysists who pulled notes out of songs and ran them through computers to find the most used, the most common notes in Rock are C and G.

G is also one of the most common in Country with C taking second place. Who primarily listens to rock and country? White people. The leading causes of death among the white population of the United States are listed as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. What are cardiovascular diseases tied to? An improperly functioning thyroid.

Now let’s look back at the chart:

Although I have zero evidence any of the aforementioned is connected, it got me thinking about something I saw years ago - the pipeline.

THE PIPELINE

During Covid I was poking around the Pfizer website and came across the product pipeline. I don’t have screenshots of what it looked like then, but here’s what it looks like as of December 2024:

Back when I first looked at what they were making, I wondered how they would know so far in advance that they will need certain drugs. For example:

As you can see from only three screenshots, metastatic breast cancer is a key area of product development as of December 2024 - how do they know that several years from now they will need breast cancer drugs? How do they choose to focus on that instead of Leukemia drugs or AIDS drugs? When I first looked at the site, my assumption was whatever vaccine they give for something else will cause the issue then they can sell the supposed solution - but what if that isn’t the case? What if it is much more complex than that? What if it is all tied to frequency and music is the weapon? Think about how stealthy that would be, nobody would ever consider such a thing because music is the American way of life; find someone over the age of 30 who doesn’t know Sweet Caroline or American Pie - just typing that, it started playing in my head… drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry… (I bet it’s now playing in your head too).

You know how they say people who wear Air Pods nonstop develop tumors and cancer from the radiation? What if it isn’t actually the radiation? What if it is the frequency and imbalance of frequencies? Could this be true? I don’t know, but what I do know is that instead of opening the window and listening to the frequency of the birds, the wind in the trees, the crickets chirping, the raindrops, we listen to music; music which was created by a very powerful industry and owned by very powerful people and those people have an Agenda. This made me remember something else I came across a while back. 6ix9ine is a rapper who, despite looking like an idiot, was reported as having a net worth of $8 million back in 2018. He even got his own Showtime documentary:

I had to dig to find this 3-minute video that was taken from an Instagram livestream he did. Interestingly, this video is now scrubbed from most places and, shortly after posting it, 6ix9ine went broke and is now said to be worth only $500,000. Here’s the video:

… it’s all rigged… rigged to make sure we hear what they want us to hear, which, in the instance referred to in the video, was Ariana Grande music.

Then it dawned on me: All of these notes in music - where did they come from? Who decided the sounds will be the notes? And that question, which seemed so simple, lead to a huge rabbit hole. COMING NEXT: MUSIC or FREQUENCY WEAPON? ← don’t miss that one. It’s pretty insane. But first, if you appreciate all of the hard work I put into this, I like coffee and Ko-Fi.

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

List of music notes and corresponding frequencies with interactive sound player https://muted.io/note-frequencies/

Daniel Estulin's book Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses. Presentation https://archive.org/details/youtube-oYQ8d3vdI10

Sound Frequency & Disease Presentation: https://archive.org/details/youtube-HiIzIGbm86w

