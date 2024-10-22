Off Substack,

Since beginning the war on Big Vitamin, we have heard stories from all around the world, stories of the physical harms people have suffered at the hands of this industry, its propaganda arms and their own doctors whose recommendations they trusted - a large quantity of these stories are far worse than our own. As if the stories aren’t heartbreaking enough, Medicine Girl works in an in-patient care facility and witnesses the outright deterioration of the bodies of our elders. She has to watch grandmothers and grandfathers, who once were able to take their grandchildren to a sports game or cook a Thanksgiving dinner for their family, now bed-bound with their limbs swelling up as their bodies surrender to assorted poisons pushed on them by smiling physicians as solutions. Calling the situation sad is an understatement.

As the months rolled on, Medicine Girl and I would text message back and fourth, trying to piece together the ultimate goal of what I call The Vitamin PSYOP. Clearly, the industry doesn’t want to kill us because dead men don’t pay taxes. But they also do not want us living to see the age of 90 because “the elderly are useless eaters” and those consuming government benefits are viewed as a plague to society. This is a one-way system; spend your life paying in, then please die (but only die after you spend a decade battling cancer or any other cash cow… please?).

Young people who chuck a percentage of their paycheck into the great money pool aren’t useless eaters, but they sure as heck don’t want them reproducing, as putting a ceiling on population growth has been a worldwide goal since the 1960s. So is it just coincidence that all of the solutions we are being sold as health miracles happen to decrease fertility, shut down our organs, strip our bones of calcium and cause “dis-ease”? Is it just coincidence that the same people calling for population reduction are the same people requiring vitamins be added to staple foods because we just can’t get enough of them? Is it just coincidence that Rockefeller’s Population Council stated fertility reduction agents could be added into foods at processing plants, and here we are, over 50 years later, with fortified and enriched flour, rice, dairy, wheat and more? Is it just coincidence that the exact same agents being dumped into cooking essentials are the same agents that are sold as health in a bottle, available at every grocery store, drug store and sometimes even gas stations? The same ingredients peddled by the famous doctors we are ushered to, solicited under the guise of “alternative medicine”? Everywhere we look, there’s the same damn ingredients in a different wrapper. Hell, my spouse bought a body wash the other day and it says it contains vitamins because clearly, eating them isn’t sufficient, we also must absorb them through our pores. Sure seems like they really want this stuff in us… to extend our lives and keep us in peak fighting shape, right? I mean, that must be what these chemical concoctions are doing because the NIH and CDC say so, and Bill Gates, in partnership with the United Nations, want worldwide health so bad that they give vitamins away for free.

… Gates has been involved with generously donating supplements, medicine and vaccines since the early 2000s - if that’s not heroic, what is?

Meanwhile, vitamin D is the most popular swindle supplement purchase in the world. It is also what caused physical harm for my family as well as Medicine Girls, so it has been a target for us. We have both exposed it many times already (I’ll add links to the bottom of this page), but recently, Medicine came across some new information which blew my mind.

In her recent piece, an article called Food FORNIFICATION (because our bodies are being raped by health poisons), she exposes how what we are being sold as amazing supplements that extend our lives are basically identical to livestock finishing feed. For those of you who are like me, born in the middle of suburbia, you may not know what exactly finishing feed is, so here’s the definition:

As you can see, “finishing feed” makes the animal fatter which equals more money for the meat seller. It also makes the meat nicer - we will discuss this part in a moment, but first, let’s take a look at what is in these finishing feeds:

The top ingredients happen to be the same as the base of The Food Pyramid? YES.

…meaning we are supposed to consume 6-11 servings a day of finishing feed? Yep. But that is not nearly as interesting as the other ingredients in the feed:

Why do you suppose anyone would want to feed an animal that is about to die a whole bunch of vitamins? Doesn’t this seem like a waste of money? As grandma is taking her last breath in hospice, do you rush in a bottle of Centrum?

Of course not, that would be stupid. Yet this is what is happening with finishing feed, so what is the purpose? Why not just feed the livestock the fattening food pyramid base layer then harvest the meat? Perhaps this is because vitamins are so healthy that this is how the meat comes out looking delectable? Let’s analyze the ingredients further and try to get some answers. Here’s a screenshot of a feed shown in Medicine’s article:

Closeup:

Now let’s compare the ingredients given to pigs before slaughter to one of the most popular multivitamins (whose name is a cruel joke, “Nature Made”, and whose logo features a leaf when the product does not contain any trace of a leaf, let alone nature):

Here’s a side-by-side showing nearly identical ingredients. I believe the Iron as Ferrous Sulfate / Ferrous Fumarate is also the same but being that it has two different names, I didn’t highlight it:

Now let’s compare the ingredients to Frosted Flakes breakfast cereal:

Say it with me kids, “Finishing Feeds, They’re Gr-r-reat!”

Now that we have confirmed what we are being fed is the same as what is being fed to animals before slaughter to fatten them via rapid weight gain and to enhance the quality of the meat, let’s look a little deeper into the better meat part of it.

I found this article outlining how D3 is the key to perfect meat:

Quote, “…addition of vitamin D 3 to the feed for a short period before slaughter (7-10 days) is one of the natural ways to enhance the tenderness.” - and apparently the Vitamin D meat trick is no secret:

So this vitamin (which is not natural, despite what the article says) isn’t to make the meat healthier, it’s to make it less chewy. It turns out, Vitamin D3 doesn’t just soften meat, it also softens ligaments and tissue.

Now that I knew D3 tenderizes meat, I couldn’t stop wondering if this is why, back when my doctor and bodybuilding forums advised me to take high dose D, I began suffering leg cramps so severe that I would stand up from my computer chair and feel as if I had been literally shot in the calf by a bullet. At times the cramp would be so extreme that my knees would buckle. Was this due to my calf muscle being so soft it was not able to support the weight of my body? I don’t know, but what I can say is that I was a 37-year-old former athlete, hobbling into a business meeting like a 96-year-old and, at the time, I didn’t know why.

Medicine’s discovery sent me on my own path of research. Remember, “Vitamin D3 doesn’t just soften meat, it also softens ligaments and tissue “ - I wanted to know what human diseases are caused by, or linked to, soft muscular conditions. As I began looking up diseases related to weak muscle tissue, I first came across multiple sclerosis (MS). What exactly is MS? According to WebMD, “The cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown. It's considered an immune mediated disease in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues.”. Muscle weakness is a common symptom of multiple sclerosis. Ok, next question, when did cases of this mystery disease begin being recorded?

I came across a graph showing Multiple Sclerosis cases by year:

If you have read my articles on the history of food fortification (which was in full stride by the 1970s), prenatal vitamins officially becoming a “craze” in the 1980s, and Big Pharma being invested in vitamins in the 1950s but not getting large quantities of the population to buy and dose themselves with supplements until the late 1980s and heavy in the 1990s (which was also when they bought out small competitors then rewrote the daily intake guidelines again to make everyone vitamin deficient); if you compare this information with the graph showing MS mystery disease cases, it fits like a glove (not an OJ Simpson glove - that one didn’t fit).

Now check this out: here’s a timeline of Vitamin D propaganda (articles being written about how wonderous the supplement is. Interesting that when Big Pharma went on their 1980s/90s vitamin tour, the propaganda shot up):

D3 propaganda is what is used by the medical industry because it is proof that this made-in-a-lab-miracle-in-a-bottle is essential to human health. As with everything in life, enough propaganda and it becomes fact, which is why we currently know this vitamin is something none of us get enough of, therefore we need to purchase and eat it… but we we didn’t know this back in 1920 because there wasn’t propaganda on the topic and people back then were taught that the first rule of science was not to eat the chemicals. Imagine how sickly all those people were because they had no idea they were vitamin D deficient. Here’s a bunch of sick kids with a sick man:

Unhealthy women at the beach:

Vitamin-stricken children at school with unfortified food:

Their lab results must have been horrible:

Three cases of osteoporosis in the making:

I wonder how many shopping-cart-scooters their grocery stores had? With this many ill people, it must have been a lot…

So sad that they didn’t know how on the verge of physical collapse they were.

Those images were all page 1 search results of “people in the 1920s”. I spent five minutes trying to locate photos of “fat people in the 1920s” and what I located was this guy:

I’m sure there were more, I just didn’t want to invest time in digging for them.

Now that we have had a quick glimpse at the unhealthy people of the 1920s, let’s get back to researching MS cases. If we overlay the two charts; D3 propaganda and MS cases, we get something like this:

More coincidence?

Next we have Muscular Dystrophy, which we are told is “a genetic disease caused by changes in genes that affect the proteins that strengthen and protect muscles.”. “The main sign of muscular dystrophy is progressive muscle weakness”. According to science, there are three types of MD:

Here we see the number of patients diagnosed with the type of MD called “DMD”. According to this chart, this version of the disease began booming between 2014-2015:

I then came across this article from the BBC regarding Vitamin D prescriptions from 2006-2016:

In the article, there’s a chart that shows the number of D3 prescriptions purchased just in North Ireland. The data does not include Vitamin D bought over the counter.

If we again overlay the Vitamin D propaganda graph, we end up with something like this:

By the way, the first case of “Becker Muscular Dystrophy” was logged in the 1950s. By the 1960s, “The risk of vitamin D induced birth defects was recognized as such a problem by the Committee on Nutrition of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Committee of the Council on Foods and Nutrition, and the Council on Drugs of the American Medical Association that in the August 1965 issue of the Federal Register, the FDA published a proposal that would limit supplementation and food fortification involving vitamin D.”. Oh, and the first case of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy appeared around 1965.

As the propaganda increased, the prescriptions increased, the store-bought purchases increased as does the cases of MS and MD. Could this be fluke? Sure. Let’s keep looking.

Next there’s Myofascial pain syndrome, which we are told is “a long-term pain condition. It involves muscles and the thin cover of tissue that holds muscles in place, called fascia.”. This condition causes inflammation in the muscles, as well as tender and weak muscles.

I located this chart in a NIH article on the topic:

Here we see this disease started gaining popularity in the late 1990s:

Overlay with D3 propaganda:

What I found to be even more eyebrow-raising, is if we overlay this with the BBC’s Vitamin D prescription graph:

Is there a point at which it is no longer coincidence? If so, does this count as it? This isn’t an OJ Simpson glove, it’s a Michael Jackson glove:

And keep in mind, my friends, livestock is supposed to be fed finishing feed for 7 to 10 days, and during that week the vitamins tenderize the meat. What happens when people like myself consume these identical ingredients for 7-10 years (or 20+?).

Next there’s Myasthenia Gravis, which “causes muscles under your voluntary control to feel weak and get tired quickly. This happens when the communication between nerves and muscles breaks down. There's no cure.”. In an article called Epidemiology of Myasthenia Gravis in Slovakia in the Years 1977–2015, we see the cases of this disease in Slovakia:

Overlay:

Vitamin D prescriptions, per BBC

Those are just a few dealing with weak muscles. Then there’s all the “soft tissue diseases” like Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). Here’s a graph from an article, Global, regional, and national burden of rheumatoid arthritis, 1990–2020, and projections to 2050:

I wish the graph went back further but it doesn’t. Overlay:

There’s also Scleroderma, Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA, formerly called Wegener’s), Churg-Strauss Syndrome, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) Polymyositis/dermatomyositis, Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD) also called the Sharp syndrome, Undifferentiated connective tissue disease(s) and more. All of these conditions have the same thing in common, they are characterized by inflammation and degeneration of the muscles and/or tissues - and the cause? Genetics, unknown or it’s your fault, you should have exercised more. But what if the cause isn’t unknown or genetics? What if, just what if, consuming a product designed to soften livestock meat that is also softening our meat?

Now that we know the purpose of the corn, wheat, soy and vitamin D in finishing feed, I wanted to know the purpose of the other vitamins in these products. Here’s what I found:

Vitamin E has been shown to “accelerate the degradation of connective tissue components to improve muscle tenderness” (Archile-Contreras, Cha, Mandell, Miller, & Purslow, 2011; Archile-Contreras & Purslow, 2011).

Vitamin A also acts as a tenderizer.

Sodium Bicarbonate (what we call Baking Soda) is an interesting one because it is used to adapt the cattle to a high-grain diet - the diet which is essential for weight gain:

So what do we have here, folks? Well, we have a food pyramid which tells us we need to consume ungodly amounts of grains per day. Those grains happen to be fortified and enriched with vitamins and they also happen to be the same grains fed to livestock to fatten it up before slaughter. Additionally, the grains are used to make highly processed white flour which is a literal drug which causes addiction to it, leading to obesity. This explains why I quickly lost 40 pounds when I quit consuming white flour products and why others who quit eating grains and dairy lost even more (dairy is also artificially vitaminized). It also explains why, when I resumed eating white flour, I looked like I gained 15-20 pounds in under a week. And by the way, when I quit eating white flour, I suddenly had no desire to drink alcohol but as soon as I resumed the flour, I craved whiskey like a child craves candy (another toxic addiction).

Speaking of the obesity epidemic, do you know when it officially began being noticed in the USA? In the 1980s (the same time The Vitamin PSYOP and bullsh*t Food Pyramid was being heavily pushed in America).

And here we are now:

Here’s the newest food pyramid:

…40% finishing feed and drink more fluoride and chlorine while you’re at it.

As D3 increased in popularity, which runs side-by-side with Vitamin D propaganda, incidents of soft muscle diseases began to appear. As vitamin D supplements became a health essential, cases of weak muscle, tissue and ligament conditions rapidly expanded. Meanwhile, Vitamin D, E and A in finishing feeds act as a meat tenderizer, softening muscle. Last night I text Medicine Girl, Vitamin A creates beautiful marbling in meat, Vitamin A and D are fat soluble (they dissolve and stay in our fat), is this why these two are always paired together as fortificants?

As vitamin D sales are projected to double within under a decade, reaching $2 billion…

…MS drugs, desperately needed to combat the cause-unknown weak muscle disease, are expected to reach $34 billion by the same year:

Is that too just coincidence?

To end this article, people always ask, “If I can’t take pills to get vitamin D, what can I take?” - if we are to assume there is such a thing as a vitamin in the first place (which I am finding exceptionally difficult to believe), they claim vitamin D is found in high doses in mushrooms and comes from the sun. Now if you are a supplement addict like I was, the first thing you will do is what I did - rush out and buy the best of the best mushroom pills you can find because God forbid we just eat the f*cking mushrooms and go outdoors. However, after my Awakening, in which I realized all this stuff is poison, I picked up my bottle…

I flipped it over, and there it was…

…”Vitamin C”, which is made using all kinds of fun stuff, like Ammonia, Sulfuric Acid, Methanol and more in an utterly absurd process that makes absolutely no sense (exactly like vaccine production).

Vitamin C is typically produced in China and India via the fermentation process which uses genetically modified bacteria - a bacteria which does not exist in nature.

(but somehow it’s the exact same as eating an orange?)

And in those expensive mushroom pills that I jumped to buy because I couldn’t comprehend how deep the PSYOP ran, it’s not just vitamin C, it’s vitamin C Palmitate - palmitate is disgusting too - so no thank you. I’ll stick to clean eating and getting outdoors and I’ll let my body do the rest. I’ll pass on playing doctor on myself while making other people rich in the name of health - I tried that for half of my life and I ended up in pain (which, by the way, is 100% cured now). I’ll steer clear of fads that tell me to buy and consume everything from rose hip pills to alleged seaweed powder and instead simply eat fruit, vegetables, mushrooms and nuts. I’ll keep learning to enjoy wholesome, nutrient-packed teas and I’ll do my best to avoid white flour and fortificants because the first rule of science is not to eat the chemicals…

