In Scientism, man is Science, Science is God, therefore man is God, Scientists are God. Just how Christians say, “Trust in God”, Scientism says, “Trust the Science”. Because of this, the Bible was a major problem for Scientism, specifically, it was a problem for their Theory of Evolution, because the theory of evolution is proof that there is no God; no Greater Power thoughtfully created every species, instead, all creation occurred through happenstance and evolution... Science.

To defeat religion’s God, Scientism needed there to be evidence of evolution, more than just words, and suddenly, in the late 1700’s, dinosaur fossils miraculously began appearing. These prehistoric creatures would become the proof needed for evolution theory, therefore disproving God, or, at a minimum, proving that God did not first make man in his own image, instead, God toyed with huge beasts for a while (160 million years, to be precise), then decided to slaughter them all; either way, the Bible is wrong and Science is right… so, trust the Science…

Listen closely because this is the foundation for everything that will unfold throughout this series… (1 minute and 28-second video)

Yep, 228 years ago, a member of the Royal Society had the “uncanny ability” to identify animals from a few random bones, and he somehow determined the bones brought to him were…*gasp*… DINOSAURS!…

As you will come to learn in this series, the only people to ever discover dinosaurs are the government, museums (primarily the Smithsonian - crazy sh*t will be coming out about them in Part 5 of this series), paleontologists, the Rockefellers, JP Morgan, Carnegie and other elites. Those with financial interest in discoveries discover this:

and this:

Meanwhile, the rest of us discover this:

and this:

THE HISTORY LESSON WE ARE NOT TAUGHT

Ok, so, after the Royal Society dude said the blah-blah-blah about the bones belonging to extinct species, two men went to work, quickly discovering pretty much every single dinosaur. Imagine the odds of not only discovering a bone, but discovering damn-near all of ‘em…

One of these two discoverer-dudes was Edward Drinker Cope, who drank to cope . Eddie-boy was a member of the rich AF Quaker (oatmeal) family. He miraculously discovered almost 1,000 different extinct species, of which over 130 were dinosaurs (yes, you are supposed to believe that). Cope would go on to author 1,400 scientific papers, which were logged in history as fact. This meant, not only were there discoveries, but there was scientific literature confirming the findings. Evolution, baby! (38 second video)

The other dude who discovered half the dino’s was Othniel Charles Marsh, often called “OC Marsh”, or just “Marsh”, and this bro was a huge Evolutionist. Mr. Marsh was also wealthy AF because his uncle was George Peabody, who had $20 million dollars in the 1800s, which is equal to $500+ million today. Uncle Peabody funded all of Marsh’s expeditions, then, using his immense riches, Mr. Peabody established a historical museum and library in Peabody, Massachusetts (just in case you needed another reason to hate the elites, the city was indeed named after him). He also erected a natural-history museum at Yale University and a museum of archaeology at Harvard University… so, it was through Uncle Peabody that Mr. Marshes discoveries became fact; when you own the museums, you control the content, therefore controlling history… Meanwhile, Cope was banging out those Scientific papers. Like a grilled cheese sandwich, the dinosaur scheme was coming together quickly.

Marsh would conveniently become the chief paleontologist of the U.S. Geological Survey, a government entity. Then, the US government began supplying both men with federal funding for their expeditions. Now the good ol’ gov was deeply intertwined into dinosaur hunting. This tidbit of information may not seem important now, but it will be later in this series, so be sure to subscribe:

Within a matter of years, dinosaur bone fossils were magically being discovered all over the world, by government entities, fossil hunters (museums) and the elites. Interestingly, dinosaurs were not being discovered by normal people who were digging basements, ditches, graves or general land excavation. Large prehistoric creatures are not found by hikers, beachgoers, divers, campers or mountain climbers. New species are not stumbled across by people digging in their gardens, farmers tilling their fields, or the ancient Egyptians, whose pyramids spanned 60-feet deep (despite them telling us that the desert is a hotbed of complete dinosaur skeletons).

However, there’s a solution! All of us non-government-entities, non-museums and non-elites might be able to find some bones if we get permission to go to the “dinosaur parks” (1:30 video)

And guess who owns the dinosaur parks as well as the history-making dig sites? (9 second video)

Mmmmhmmm… the elites and museums own them. But, if we don’t want to pay to be able to go to the predesignated dinosaur parks to dig, there are some other locations that dinosaur bones can be found, but you and I can’t get to them because “it’s a very remote place, with few roads to travel and even fewer resources, like food and gas”, plus, the maps to get there are wrong… (19 second video)

And, because we are not financially invested museum curators, there’s no chance of us making a dinosaur discovery, like this museum-bro did. This homie found history-making dinosaur egg clutches! This discovery was so incredible that the mountain dig site was renamed “Egg Mountain”: (must-see 1:30 video)

Let’s ignore that this hatched egg has a nearly-flat top, as if the shell just popped in half with 0 cracking…

Even though you and I will never find dino bones, let alone a new type of prehistoric critter, the dinosaur hunters are somehow finding 50 new species a year! REMARKABLE! (20 second video)

Although we can’t add “find a dinosaur skeleton” to our Bucket Lists, the good news is that we can pay to go see these incredible discoveries in a museum, right? Welllll… not so much. Would you be shocked to learn:

WE HAVE NEVER SEEN A REAL DINOSAUR BONE

You read that correctly; we have never seen a real dinosaur bone. Every bone in the museums are fake… because… they are radioactive, so, for our protection, we can only see replicas… (2 minute video)

So, if we aren’t seeing the real bones, then what exactly are we looking at when we pay admission to get into a dinosaur bone museum? …I wasn’t kidding when I told you this is one hell of a rabbit hole... (1 minute video)

Yep, when we pay $14+ a ticket to get into a museum to see dinosaur bones, we are seeing real bones but they’re actually chicken bones, frog bones and horse bones… cuz radiation…

But it isn’t just us plebs who can’t see the actual bones… nobody can, not even industry professionals are allowed to actually see and touch authentic dinosaur bones… (1:27 video)

Do you want to know why professionals can no longer see them? (volume is really low but you absolutely must see this video! 4 minutes)

I hope you were able to hear that video, if not, what had happened was, a Trusted Source was allowed the rare opportunity to actually see some real dinosaur fossils… and he discovered they were all fake, hacked together from fragments of small animal bones, metal and glue.. but National Geographic didn’t care. Nat Geo went ahead and ran the story as being real… and this is why real bones are completely off-limits.

THE REPLICAS THAT WE ARE ALLOWED TO SEE

It’s not just that they’re just radioactive, but they’re also just too rare, just too valuable and just too heavy that they would bust through the floor… Seriously though, these reasons sound like the excuses I make to get out of going on vacation with my in-laws, “I’m really busy… I actually might have to work… and someone has to feed the blue jays… and who will answer the door if Fed Ex shows up with a package?…” (1:52 video)

Thankfully, there happens to be tons of museum quality dinosaur skeleton manufacturers. Without them we would have no proof dinosaurs exist! Here’s just a few places that provide replicas:

To add to the oddities, they have never found complete skeletons, so the artists, who are responsible for designing history, have to guess. You may be thinking, “It’s probably just a couple pieces missing! It’s not like they’re designing the whole friggin’ skeleton, that would be ridiculous!”. Would you be surprised to discover that the artist is tasked with creating an entire dinosaur off this? Or, in most cases, far less:

That was not a joke. That’s actually what they are making dinosaurs based on… (1 minute video)

They literally “make history”: (1 minute video)

And when they can’t make history, they show you this: (35 second video)

TRUST THE SCIENCE!

THE RABBT HOLE BEGINS

Everything you have read thus far was foreshadowing; here’s where the series officially begins: I was laying in bed, trolling dinosaur discovery headlines and, like Alice in Wonderland, I accidentally ended up in a crazy rabbit hole when I came across this recent headline:

I was like, “Oh sh*t! They FINALLY found a complete dinosaur skull?!”… Look at this massive mofo!:

So, I start reading through the article and learned that it’s a normal dude who found this skull (not a Quaker Oat heir, not a Carnegie, not a Cocky-Rocky, not a government affiliate). The story is:

“The skull of an enormous ancient sea monster called a Pliosaur has been pulled from cliffs on the U.K.'s southern Jurassic Coast” … “The fossil was discovered by local fossil enthusiast Steve Etches, who was walking near the cliffs and found the tip of the snout. Curious as to where the rest of the fossil was, he used a drone to guess that it was in the side of a cliff, and he managed to extract the rest of it by abseiling down from the top.”… “"I stake my life the rest of the animal is there," Etches told the BBC.

Ok, so one of us found this skull?! Not a Smithsonian paleontologist? It was a normie who has a 9-to-5 job and mows his own lawn with a push mower that he bought cheap at a flea market because he can’t afford a lawn service? A regular bro who has to budget to pay rent each month? Just some dude, walking on a beach, probably wearing Crocs with socks because it was a lazy Sunday and he was only planning to run to Walmart to buy more milk for his children, then he decided it was nice out, so he stopped at the beach? …I began to wonder if the seven hours I had already invested in researching this series were all a waste, because in December 2023, this dad-bod-bro, Steve Etches, from the UK, just a normal dude with a spaghetti stain on his tee because he forgot to buy more laundry soap, discovered the unthinkable?

Call me a skeptic, call me a-tinfoil-hat-wearing-kook, call me what you will, but I decided to Google search, Steve Etches UK. Thankfully homie has an uncommon last name, so I thought, “if he’s real, I should be able to find him”. To my surprise, he is real…

Mr. Etches is very real. And this is where things get interesting…

WHO IS MR. ETCHES?

The first search results are about Mr. Etches dinosaur bones collections in museums. “What?! Did you just say boneS, as in plural? He found more than just that massive skull?”, you ask, in complete disbelief. I reply, “Yes. This dude has had his hands on more bones than Kevin Spacey”…

And, it appears that Mr. Etches even owns the museum…

Not only does Stevie-boy have a financial interest in discoveries, but he has been winning awards for his discoveries since 1993. He writes Scientific papers on dinosaurs and, to make the entire situation more absurd…

Seven dinosaurs have been named after Steve:

the ichnotaxon Astacimorphichnus etchesi Wignall, 1991

an aeschnidiid dragonfly (MJML K619) Kimmeridgebrachypteraeschnidium etchesi Fleck and Nell, 2003

a cirripede (MJML K1261) Etcheslepus durotrigensis Gale, 2014 see also Gale 2014, 2018 in press

a pterosaur (MJML K1597) Rhamphorhynchus etchesi O’Sullivan and Martill 2015

a batoid ray Kimmerobatis etchesi Underwood and Claeson, 2018 (MJML K874, K 1894)

a muensterellid coleoid cephalopod Etchesia martilli Fuchs, 2018 (MJML K1802)

a deep bodied ichthyosaur from the Kimmeridge Clay Thallasodraco etchesi Jacobs & Martill 2020 (MJML K1885)

In fact, Mr. Stevie found 12 brand new species (seven of them are those named after Steve above) as well as:

Cuspicephalus scarfi – Pterosaur

Torvoneustes coryphaeus- Crocodile

K321 Tolvericeras anglicum (holotype) – ammonite

K1715 Subdichotomoceras lamplughi dorsetense – ammonite

Durnonovariaodus maiseyi - a new hybodontiform shark

But, like the late-night informercials from the 1990’s used to say, “That not all! There’s more!”… and this is where the story gets juicy AF…

In the article about Mr. Etches museum-bones and discoveries, it says:

“His fossil collecting began at the age of 5 with a flint fossil sea urchin which he found in his back garden. Completely self taught, what began as a hobby has now resulted in a collection of over 2,800 fossils (and increasing as Steve is still busy collecting) all from the Kimmeridge Bay locality.”

For those of us not in the UK, let’s take a peek at this “Kimmeridge Bay”, where Etchie-boy found all of his “over 2,800 fossils”… (← ALL. That means he found every single one of them there. 100%, found at Kimmeridge. Damn-near 3,000 fossils + one location + one dude = Steve Etches museum, ok?)

KIMMERIDGE BAY

It looks pretty awesome. According to the internet, it’s a great place to hunt fossils:

But things aren’t always as they seem…

I located a website about this beautiful fossil-hunting location, which explains this area is an SSSI, which means “Sites of Special Scientific Interest (England)”, which means it’s a conservation area, protected by the government, therefore, access is restricted. Because of this, you and I are not allowed to dig for fossils, in fact, we can’t even bring a hammer, but if fossils wash up on the beach, we can have them.

I then spent two hours digging through the internet, trying to find real people who have found real dinosaur bones at this location (other than Mr. Etches, paleontologists and the government) and here’s what I ended up with:

I went through almost 240 images posted by visitors on Trip Advisor; 0 found “dinosaur bones”. The closest is this, which is shells and leaf imprints:

I went through the 38 reviews on AllTrails.com; 0 hikers found dinosaur bones. On YouTube, I could not find any videos that showed real people discovering dinosaur bones; only shells and such:

And more of the typical imprints:

I’m not trying to be condescending, I think those fossils like these are awesome, but we have similar-type fossils here in Michigan in our Great Lakes:

And I love them:

Here’s our freshwater Great Lakes:

Our Michigan fossils are everywhere. Whenever I take my kids to any lake, I obsessively fossil hunt. I have tons of bad-ass fossils that I found. Are they cool? Hell yes! Are they magnificent? Absolutely! Are they this?:

No, they sure aren’t (lol). And why aren’t they that? Because, as I stated earlier, we are not the government, museums, paleontologists and those with vested financial interest in the discoveries, the Rockefellers, JP Morgan, Carnegie, and so on.

READY TO HAVE YOUR MIND BLOWN?

Of course you are, because you are awesome and you love learning crazy sh*t that nobody else is talking about.

Let’s look back at Mr. Etches, Mr. Etchy-boy, do you mind if I call you Mr. Sketchy? So, the story is, Mr. Sketchy, found all 2,800+ of this fossils at Kimmeridge Bay, a restricted access, SSSI Conservation Site in England. Sketchy is a dude who has dinosaurs named after him, discovered nearly a dozen new species, owns a museum and found this first-ever-discovered-most-complete-skull.. but… the plot thickens… [insert DUN, DUN, DUNNNNNN! sound effect]

This specific area, where homie found this skull, just-so-happens to also be a “UNESCO World Heritage Site”, which means it is a United Nations protected site. UNESCO stands for “United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization”. This also means, The site is maintained by the International World Heritage Program, administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

So, according to the news, Mr. Sketchy was “walking near the cliffs and found the tip of the snout. Curious as to where the rest of the fossil was, he used a drone to guess that it was in the side of a cliff, and he managed to extract the rest of it by abseiling down from the top.” - Let’s recap this; Mr. Sketchy was walking near cliffs and saw a dinosaur nose sticking out of the ground. He happened to have a drone with him, so he flew the drone over the side of the cliff to evaluate the snout. He then (you can’t make this sh*t up), hooked up a rope system (which he also happened to bring with him) and scaled down the cliff. I made us an image so we can understand it better:

And he somehow, “extracted the rest of it” from the side of the cliff… I guess it must have wiggled loose, because you can’t bring hammers to this protected site… I’m shocked he was even allowed to go rock climbing. Here’s him balancing it on his knee as he climbs back up the rope:

The oddities don’t end there. Check out this 2-minute news report from Australia, about Stevie’s find, that says, “Paleontologists have unearthed a giant skull of a sea monster”

Did you catch it? Please tell me you caught it! If not, at the 5-second mark in the video, they show us this:

At the six-second mark, they show us this:

These are not the same thing:

And this isn’t even connected to anything:

But this is connected, and there’s no crack:

At 55-seconds they show us this:

which isn’t either of those snouts:

Then they show us this:

Then the media tells us the complete skull was found, which they say is this:

Folks, this is f*cking stupid. I have no other words for it. If I tell you I discovered a new type apple then show you a llama, you’d be like, “What the hell? That isn’t an apple!”, this is no different. This is so stupid that anyone who can’t tell that these aren’t the same things is either blind, dumb or a shill. They don’t even proportionately line up!:

Specifically, look at the gum-line:

Let me point out one more thing about Kimmeridge Bay: Mr. Sketchy’s Kimmeridge Bay findings, you know, the place where he found ALL (meaning 100%) of his 2,800+ discoveries, (that all must have washed up on shore because you’re not allowed to dig or bring a hammer), includes these, which are a huge motivation for people to pay to visit his museum (and also pay the government $5 to use the toll road leading to Kimmeridge bay):

Would you find it peculiar if I told you…

There is no mention of Sketchy Steve’s history making discoveries by the United Nations… the United Nations who oversees this World Heritage Site… the United Nations who is responsible for protecting it… the conservation zone which this bro hauled almost 3,000 fossils out of, then used to open a flippin’ museum? One of those fossil-hauls being the most complete skull of a Pliosaur! Think about that, this dude discovered never-before-seen species on this property and there is 0 mention of this accomplishment by the UN? Or 0 repercussions for violating the rules? The rules specifically say we can only have fossils that wash up on the shore. No arrest? No investigation?

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

The reason this is extra peculiar is because the UN is exceptionally serious regarding protection of Heritage Sites. Violating their orders is considered “A crime against the common heritage of humanity”, which makes it a crime against humanity that can involve the International Criminal Court.

The United Nations UNESCO is exceptionally concerned with destruction of heritage property. Although the Heritage Sites didn’t officially begin being designated until the 1970s, the regulations surrounding property belonging to heritage and culture began in the 1940s. As you read these, ask yourself, “Would removing a one-of-a-kind, massive skull, that is priceless in value, belonging to an extinct species, which is property of the people of the UK, protected by the United Nations, violate these rules?” If the answer is YES, then why is Mr. Etches not held accountable? … unless they were all in on the ploy…

1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property

the 1995 UNIDROIT Convention on Stolen or Illicitly Exported Cultural Objects

the 1972 UNESCO Convention on the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in order to maximize the protection of the cultural heritage of humanity, and in particular, against destructive acts.

The 2003 UNESCO Declaration: State and individual responsibility for intentional destruction of cultural heritage . The Declaration requires states to recognize ‘international rules related to the criminalization of gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, in particular, when intentional destruction of cultural heritage is linked to those violations. A major focus of this declaration is criminal justice policies and international cooperation for the protection of cultural heritage, but is largely centered on the illicit traffic of cultural objects. Here’s the best part: Do you know how the EU defines “trafficking of cultural objects”? Removal of property from protected sites. This includes “items of importance for archaeology, prehistory, history”…

In Part 2 of this series we are going to discuss the famous dinosaur footprints that made history then deep dive into worldwide collusion. We are going to actually look at the discoveries of the most popular dinosaurs. I thought I would find some suspicious stuff, but I had no idea just how crazy it would be…

