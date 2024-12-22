In Part 1 of this series I told you how I became interested in vitamin research. Long story short, I followed internet advice for bodybuilding and dosed myself with vitamins, especially vitamin D (it builds strong bones!). Out of the blue, I broke multiple bones from a very minor fall. My recovery was horrible and my doctor said I am not getting enough vitamin D, so I followed his instruction and upped the dose, combining it with vitamin K to make it absorb.

Within a matter of time, my health problems had spiraled out of control, yet I was physically fit; a medical anomaly. The internet told me it was my immune system and genetics. Site after site informed me that I had been dealt a bad hand and it was showing itself now that I was in my 30s. I feared I would be wheelchair-bound or bed-bound before I hit 40.

Some years later, I came across a video by

:

That video changed my life. I immediately stopped following the doctors orders and began researching for myself. I quickly realized none of my health problems were due to genetics or germs, they were all due to poisons I was consuming via vitamins and the food supply. The Vitamin D was harming me in the identical way it harms rodents; weakening bones. This ultimately lead to me meeting

.

In Part 2 of this series, I had the opportunity to share Medicine Girl’s story with you. Although we are located on opposite sides of the nation, our stories are incredibly similar. During the early stages of Covid, like the rest of us, Medicine Girl saw her favorite show hosts, authors and freedom doctors recommending vitamin D as the key to staying healthy. She jumped to purchase the product and began dosing herself and her son. Only six weeks later, her son, who was an avid skater, had a very minor fall at a skatepark and suffered a broken shoulder. The bone damage was so severe it was impossible to comprehend how such destruction occurred to a young, healthy athlete.

Medicine Girl, desperately seeking answers, began researching online. She eventually stumbled across a forum where she shared the details of the situation and asked if anyone knew what could have possibly caused this. Someone replied, inquiring if her son was supplementing Vitamin D. Medicine Girl assumed the stranger was going to lecture her on the importance of the supplement and she proudly responded that she purchased the best-of-the-best D3+K2 for her child. But to her complete shock, the commenter didn’t praise her for a being health conscious parent, he instead responded that she needed to look into it… because it’s rat poison.

Within a few Google searches, Medicine Girl discovered the stranger from the forum was correct. Not only did she throw away the supplement, but she rushed to warn those in the freedom movement who were promoting the poison as a way to build a healthy immune system.

The second shock came when the people recommending rat poison as a way to stop and cure the virus, instead of looking at the information she was providing, belittled, attacked and blocked her - and it wasn’t just one or two people, it was all of them. Everywhere she tried to share the data, she was mercilessly attacked and often banned. Not a single freedom doctor or show host would stop selling the toxin, let alone broadcast to their listeners what they were really being dosed with.

Medicine Girl then turned to broadcasting the information herself on YouTube, TikTok, Substack, in Telegram and more, and the anger continued to flood in. Despite the army of furious people, there were also many who took one look at the data, saw it was indeed rat poison, and that was all they needed to hear to stop consuming it.

We began working together, furious at the harms caused by what is being peddled as health in a bottle. Now I had someone to bounce ideas off of and share findings with, and here we are now, exposing a hoax as big as the virus hoax, possibly even bigger.

With that being said, I thought it would be good to take all of our research and condense it down into one article, written CliffsNotes style. I will include a lengthy list of our work and resources at the bottom of the page. Without further ado, here are 101 reasons to quit supplements, in no specific order -

And just so there’s no confusion, when I say vitamin, I am referring to this:

not this:

To begin, there is a misunderstanding, people think we are saying vitamins are killing people. Although vitamins can indeed kill people, as can choking on a piece of meat, we are not saying this. They, meaning the powers that be, do not want us to drop dead from a dose of a vitamin - if this were the case, nobody would take the stuff. They want us to live long enough to contribute to the great money pool. They need our time, bodies, minds and labor to produce their riches but they need us to die right when we reach the age that we can collect from their piggy bank.

Now compare those numbers to recent data published by Harvard, showing that the new lifespan in the USA is an average of 76 years. So, if you delay your “full retirement” to 70 years of age, you have as little as 6 years to collect from the fund pool you paid into for 50+ years.

For them, our best end-of-life scenario is if we can spend those last 9+ years battling cancer, getting dialysis treatment, or better yet, coming down with dementia. Medicine Girl, who works in senior healthcare, taught me that dementia is the #1 goldmine because the vast majority of families do not have the ability to care for their loved one so a home is required. This home will not only drain the family of their inheritance but it also allows for the patient to undergo treatments; vaccines, supplements, therapies and procedures, and all of this is billed to someone - every last jab, pill and vitaminized meal replacement shake will be paid for.

Now that that is cleared up:

Vitamins are a new thing, they have not been around for thousands of years or even hundreds of years. In fact, the entire concept of supplementing nutrition with manmade ingredients is a new concept, only truly established around 70 years ago, but only made essential in the past 30-40.

All of these waste-turned-food-additives are acceptable because the FDA has deemed them all GRAS, which means Generally Recognized As Safe. How is this determined? Well, the concept is, as long as we eat tiny amounts we should be fine, so feed it to us and if it becomes a big issue they will deal with it then. Because of GRAS, waste that is a color becomes a food dye, waste that is sweet becomes a sweeter, waste that makes food thicker becomes a thickening agent and waste that science can claim has some purpose in supplements, whether it be to make the oil less brown or to preserve shelf life, becomes an additive. This means these supplements, made from industrial chemicals and byproduct waste, are assorted poisons, carcinogens and fertility reducing agents with origins that aren’t truly known because the raw materials come from overseas in an industry with no regulation. Are you seeing the scam take shape? No? Let’s continue. Even supplements which claim to be Made in the USA, when the origins of the raw materials are traced, they are pretty much never Made in the USA, they come from the same overseas factories. What these Made in the USA vitamins usually are is Assembled in the USA meaning the seller orders the drums of ingredients from China then creates their own custom blend and bottles it in America - so technically speaking, they did “make it” in the United States. Think of it like buying a custom-made suit - yes, the seamstress indeed sew it but she didn’t produce the fabric, that she ordered from China.

Alternatively, many USA Supplement sellers are participating in private labeling. In a nutshell, this means a company, usually in China but can be located anywhere in the world, makes a supplement and will print anyone’s name or company logo on it for a fee.

Now you have people on the internet with their own line of supplements that know absolutely nothing about what they are selling and have never stepped foot into the factory making them. Many of the private label companies will even ship directly to the buyer. This means the only thing the seller has to do to make money is have you click Buy Now.

This process, microbial fermentation, is super fast and cheap. Large quantities of vitamins are produced in a couple days so this is what is almost always chosen.

Oh, and by the way, when they use e. Coli, or other bacteria which are deemed dangerous, they take the extra step of feeding it an antibiotic. Where do you think this comes from? Answer: Big Pharma, and yes, it too can be waste from manufacturing antibiotics. This microbial fermentation process using e. Coli is also how they make rBST, the cancer-causing growth hormone pumped into cows to make them produce more milk. It’s all the same sh*t in a different wrapper because it all comes from the same place. Fermentation also involves mold, including black mold, such as in the case of Mary Ruth’s organic supplements, “Made in the USA!”:

Most of us now realize black mold itself is not harmful, what is harmful is the toxin it is eating, but regardless of whether it’s harmful or not, do you want to eat the stuff? I’ll pass.

Let’s look at what is needed to make vitamin B-12, known as “Cyanocobalamin”, pronounced Cyan-o-co-bal-a-min. The ingredients in B-12 are cyanide, cobalt (a toxic heavy metal), dextrose, sodium acetate, fumaric acid, riboflavin, calcium pantothenate, thiamin HCI, nicotinic acid, pyridoxamine, para-aminobenzoic acid, biotin and the starting culture is often e. Coli so somewhere along the way was an antibiotic (antibiotics do not need to be declared on the ingredients list).

Why do you suppose cyanide, a deadly poison, would be needed to manufacture a supplement which gives us great health? Were there no other options that would suffice other than poison?

People, including famous doctors of the Truth Movement, will argue that this type of cyanide is ok for us to eat because our bodies can flush it out or convert it into healthy stuff. I say, it’s poison, there is no good poison and nothing good for us should tax our kidneys and livers. Even if our bodies can flush it out, why would we make them? You can only put cardboard in the paper shredder so many times before you dull the blades and burn out the motor. Now imagine if you only got a single paper shredder and needed to make it last 70+ years… Others argue that some nuts contain cyanide but they do not realize that a nut does not contain lab-made poison whereas vitamin B-12 does. And where do you get the cyanide to make B-12? You can’t scoop it out of the dirt, so you order it: Want to know how China makes it? Here is the Andrussow Process: Then there’s the people who say, “I know Cyanocobalamin is made with cyanide, which is why I only take Methylcobalamin!”, but they do not realize methylcobalamin is made with cyanocobalamin. Look what they use to make this stuff:

At which part of the above process do the chemicals become beneficial for our health? Is it before or after they add the nail polish remover and Phenol?

Speaking of cyanide, here’s a little fun fact that isn’t necessarily about supplements but it applies to Big Pharma’s medicine. It’s 3 minutes long but 100% worth your time, listen till the end:

Now do you want to know how this relates to medicine? Here you go, Prussian Blue:

Yep, they feed people “gas chamber cyanide” to relive them of poisoning. Do you want to know what else chemical cyanide is in?

In this case it is called “Yellow Prussiate of Soda” - gosh, these names, Prussian Blue and Yellow Prussiate sound so beautiful, like poppy wall paint colors. I wonder why they don’t just call it cyanide since eating cyanide is harmless according to famous doctors and Google? Why bury the name of something so innocent? Regardless, don’t worry, science absolutely assures us it is safe because it’s an additive that the FDA has labeled GRAS. Apparently the only times it’s not safe is when you eat it:

Sure seems like they want us to eat poison. By the way, if you like salt as much as I like salt, the salt I buy is Redmond’s Real Salt:

Let’s get back to supplements:

And that’s just to make the cellulose. To make it into a pill shell, you have to turn the cellulose into Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (“HPMC”).

Once that is done, then the shell can be made using the HPMC. As you likely guessed, cellulose is made from waste, usually scrap that isn’t good enough to make anything else. This is another way to get rid of factory waste by feeding it to the plebs. And as you probably also guessed, cellulose is Natural because it comes from wood, the fact that it is put through chemical hell doesn’t matter because the base ingredient was, at one time, Natural.

Of course the argument here is that we are consuming only a tiny amount so it’s not a big deal. But we also must ask ourselves why we are paying to consume a tiny amount of something toxic when we could instead just eat a couple apple slices?

Nanotechnology is another ingredient in supplements. I haven’t done much research into this topic yet, but it is on my list. This article was from 2011, way before any of us had ever heard the term “nanotechnology”:

You will know these are not natural vitamins by looking at the ingredients label. Anything that says “as”, such as “Vitamin B-12 as Cyanocobalamin” means it is lab made. Anything that says HCI or is a sciencey word, like nicotinic acid, pyridoxamine or para-aminobenzoic acid means it was made by man.

Even if the vitamin is made only with whole food, the process to dehydrate it / heat it and pulverize it impacts the nutritional value of the whole food.

…those doctors and scientists were affiliated with the vitamin industry.

Now let’s discuss the side effects: There is no set side effect per supplement because the industry is unregulated so what you are getting is a mystery and interactions with other chemical compounds depends on your diet; someone who eats a lot of cheese is getting mega doses of so-called vitamins A & D whereas someone who eats clean but consumes a buffet of supplements is intaking a buffet of chemicals in small doses.

With that being said, here are some of the most common side effects per vitamin type:

That AI generated list is incredibly scarce and does not nearly touch on the known harms that I have outlined in my deep dives, but just looking at the list, does this sound like something healthy that extends life or does this sound like poison?

When we vomit or have diarrhea, it is our bodies way of trying to flush out toxins. If you’re still not sure if the side effects of vitamins are from poison, simply cross-reference the list with side effects from poisoning:

But having a runny ass is the least of the problems because for this they can sell us another toxic heavy metal.

By the way, the natural solution is nutmeg. Just dump a little in the palm of your hand or throw it in your coffee or tea and your problems will quickly resolve.

The real issues caused by supplements are severe. For example, “Vitamin A”, which is added to all dairy, cereals, nutritional shakes, white flour, edible oils and fats like margarine, baby formula, and more, if you “take too much” can result in everything from dry skin to bone pain, vision loss, headaches…

Most people have never heard that this vitamin even causes facial wrinkles, yet it is added to skin care which is purchased by people who are trying to avoid looking old. I guess that is a great way to create repeat customers, eh?

Above and beyond the chemicals used to make the supplement, there is an ongoing issue with contamination. Contamination occurs when something that was not supposed to be in the product is discovered to be in it.

Because the raw ingredients in supplements are made by Big Pharma in Big Pharma’s factories, there is an ongoing issue with contamination from prescription medication.

Because supplements are unregulated, the only way the FDA steps in is if the harm is so overwhelming that they are forced to do something, such as in the case of their investigation that took 9 YEARS and resulted in LESS THAN HALF of the tainted supplements being recalled:

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found between 2007 and 2016 that 776 dietary supplements from 146 companies contained prescription drugs…” - and that is what they found based on what they looked at based on complaints.

“What were the drugs?”, you ask. Answer: other than the anabolic steroids (many of which have not been approved for human use), the FDA found Viagra, Prozac and Sibutramine (which is an appetite suppressant withdrawn from the market due to heart attack and stroke risks). Now you tell me, what happens when a woman consumes male sexual dysfunction / sexual enhancement prescriptions? What about a pregnant mother? Or a newborn baby who is bottle feeding and therefore ingesting synthetic vitamins in their formula?

Let me give you another quote from the article, “the use of dietary supplements has been linked to adverse events, including stroke, acute liver injury, kidney failure, pulmonary embolisms, and death. One study found that dietary supplement use was associated with 23,000 emergency department visits in the United States each year.” - and that figure, 23,000, was doctors who correctly diagnosed their patient, how many more are there?! There are always ongoing lawsuits against supplements because people are being seriously injured, but the issue is always blamed on contamination of the supplement, it is never blamed on the supplement itself being a contaminate to our bodies.

If you look up the ingredients in vitamins, you will discover a large quantity are assorted insecticides, rodenticides and pesticides. This means the vitamin which gives us health is also used to take the life of a living creature that we call a “pest”. Just let that sink in.

But it’s not just vitamin D and A that causes issues. Most chemicals demineralize bones, teeth and joints, leading to bone density loss as well as tendon and ligament damage.

Supplements calcify our body with minerals by pulling those minerals from other places within our bodies. One of the places that is decalcified by chemicals is the glomerular capsules in the kidneys. When pieces break off they are called kidney stones. The same minerals calcify our pineal glands. This disrupts the Cristos oil pathway, reducing activity to the brain down to as low as 5%. If you have questions about how supplements impact the body scientifically and medically, ask Medicine Girl , she understands it thoroughly. Supplements put calcium and minerals into the bloodstream which cause heart arrhythmias. Chemicals, in general, tax the liver and hijack the pathways of the liver. This means the nutrients we intake cannot be processed.

Speaking of the amounts we are taking: Do you know how much magnesium is in one cup of raw spinach? 24 milligrams. Do you know how much magnesium is in a popular supplement, such as this one, commonly advertised on Truth channels? 500 milligrams! That is equal to almost 21 CUPS OF RAW SPINACH, which nobody could eat in one day because our stomachs are not large enough. This means we are dosing ourselves with extraordinary amounts of lab-made magnesium - amounts not found anywhere in nature. And we are consuming these doses, along with other supplements, every single day - cardboard in the paper shredder… Regarding magnesium, did you know it isn’t even found in nature, period? Just like vitamins, there is nowhere on the planet you can go and scoop up a handful of magnesium. There are only two ways to obtain magnesium. One is to use a chemical reaction process to remove it from food: But that method isn’t what they’re feeding us. What they’re feeding us is Magnesium Oxide (nanoparticles) and other fun fillers:

It too comes from China:

In order to make Magnesium Oxide they need to pick one of the following to use as a precursor to create the chemical reaction:

Magnesium nitrate

Magnesium alkoxide

Magnesium acetate

Urea

By the way, would you like the legal definition of precursor? Legal Definition (18 USC § 229F(6)): In the United States Code, a precursor is defined as “any chemical reactant which takes part at any stage in the production by whatever method of a toxic chemical. - We are off to a great start, eh?

Ok, so, to make what they are calling a magnesium supplement, they pick one of those four, then they perform the reaction using one of the following methods to create the nanoparticles:

… and then they mix it with toxic fillers and we eat it. Then, if you eventually begin suffering any of these side effects, you know you have taken too much:

“But it helps me sleep!” - I know, I was taking it for this purpose too until I realized a substance putting me to sleep was not a good thing. Ironically, now that I am clean from supplements, fortificants and white flour, I sleep amazing without the need of a sleep aid. The only nights I sleep terribly are when I intake one of the aforementioned via the food supply (Easter dinner at the in-laws, vacation, the company party at work). I find it interesting that when I quit trying to be healthy per the industry standard, I became healthy. Let’s go back to spinach for a moment:

93. The thing people aren’t realizing is that spinach isn’t just magnesium, it is thousands of different components all miraculously working together to give us nutrients - not vitamins - NUTRIENTS. All clean food provides us with nourishment through nutrients whereas health in a bottle is called an “isolated nutrient”, meaning it is an alleged replica of a single molecule that a piece of spinach allegedly contains, but it is impossible to take one molecule out of a piece of whole food and claim it is the same as the whole food. When we eat a cup of spinach we are getting all of the so-called vitamins in addition to:

Calcium

Iron

Magnesium

Potassium

Zinc

Manganese

Copper

Phosphorus

Chlorophyll (the green pigment responsible for photosynthesis)

Flavonoids (antioxidant compounds)

Carotenoids (pigments responsible for the yellow, orange, and red colors of fruits and vegetables)

Phenolic acids (antioxidant compounds)

All of this stuff comes from the earth naturally and is in the plant in tiny amounts. The trace amounts will vary based on the location the plant was grown, so there is no point to trying to count this stuff regardless of what the internet tells you. Counting vitamins is no different than counting calories, it is idiotic. The reason calorie counting is stupid is because what matters isn’t the number of calories, it’s what they come from. An avocado is 160 calories. A cup of Splenda artificial sweetener (chemicals) is 0 calories. Which do you think is better for you?

If you have a headache, are you suffering from a lack of Tylenol? No. If you have a sore throat, is it due to a lack of Robitussin? No. Despite what Big Pharma and vitamin sellers tell you, nobody is suffering from a lack of chemicals in a bottle. There is no such thing as a chemical deficiency. If you need the internet to obtain something, you are not suffering from a lack of it. Nobody in Iowa needs anything from the Red Sea to be healthy. We don’t need pills made from special berries only located in the deep woods of Japan. We don’t need any of these “must have” products. What we need is conveniently right where we are located. If you try your best to eat locally and avoid chemicals you will have all of the nutrients you need.

I started looking into diets of the 1800s by region and it’s utterly fascinating stuff. I’ll eventually write about it but to cut to the chase: across the nation everyone ate a lot of beans and corn. Lard was used instead of butter. Additionally, the West coast, overall, ate lean; berries, wild game. The South ate pork. The North / North East ate beef, roots and whole grains, especially during the winter due to lack of options. Now if you think about that, the West has sun and warmth and doesn’t need as much fat. The south is a mix of weather, but not nearly as cool as the North / North East. The North / North East is cold and consumed a more fattening diet. And everyone pounded beans and corn. Doesn’t this make sense? So if you have been told you have to supplement with miracles in a bottle because you live in Michigan like I do - no, we don’t. We just need to learn to eat how we were meant to eat.

Speaking of eating beef: Vitamin D is pumped into cows before slaughter. The reason for this is to tenderize the meat and ligaments. Being that it is softening the innards of the cow, what do you think it is doing to us? Answer: the exact same thing. We can’t fight poison with poison. There is no way to poison our bodies back to health and there is nothing in a bottle that can override poor lifestyle and diet choices. Most of us have been lead to believe that anyone who says vitamins are poison is a moron (or a shill) because we have taken them and we never vomited, developed a fever, or needed to call Poison Control, but what we don’t realize is we can be poisoned and not show any symptoms whatsoever because the amount is tiny and our bodies, when they are healthy, can fight it off. But if we continue to consume the toxins, in a matter of time the symptoms of poisoning, “dis-ease”, will begin to creep in. “But when I take supplements, I feel INCREDIBLE!” - Believe it or not, being poisoned can actually feel great, and I am not just referring to the high someone gets after consuming street drugs or pharmaceuticals like Vicodin, I am also referring to supplements. The reason we sometimes feel a burst of energy after taking vitamins is because we are poisoning ourselves. When we ingest poison, our bodies release adrenaline to fight it and an adrenaline rush feels awesome.

And just like that, it made sense why the supplement shakes I was consuming every morning and afternoon (as I drove to the gym) we giving me crazy energy… like a drug… because they were a drug…

This also explains why many of us would take our bottled supplements first thing in the morning, feel fantastic, then crash hard in the afternoon. If you look up how long it takes the body to put these toxins into our bloodstream, you discover they hit around noon or shortly after, depending what time you wake up and dose = “afternoon grog”. Not only has the adrenaline rush worn off, but now poison has infiltrated our bodies and it is putting us to sleep and making our minds cloudy. The United Nations, Bill Gates, health entities and so on, are all parroting the identical message about supplements. They all insist we need them. Even the trusted doctors of the Truth movement sell them and the Truth shows promote them as products we need to purchase to make sure we get enough, yet not a single one of these people have ever sat down with us and reviewed our diets, lifestyles and ailments. Is that not a huge red flag? How can some guy from the internet who has a large following know that you need a multivitamin, a parasite cleanse, a jug of lab-made detox, more magnesium or some chemical-oil drops? If I told you that you need to eat antifreeze because you’re not getting enough, you would unsubscribe, right? Yet these people are promoting products made with antifreeze, pesticides, cyanide, chloroform, feces, GMO bacteria, bleach, factory byproduct waste, and more and we believe we need them because the guy who makes good content said so? Just step back and look at the big picture. Ask yourself, “How does [insert show host name] know I need [product] to be healthy?”. All of these chemicals not only hurt our bodies but they steal our relationship with real food which is stealing our relationship with the earth. These highly-addictive toxins make clean foods taste horrible and horrible foods taste delicious. These chemical concoctions that are added to the food supply and sold to us in bottles alter our taste buds. - I will be writing about this soon: If you want to consume high levels of supposed vitamins, you can do your own healthy hydrolysis process at home, it’s called making broth or bone broth, but in this recipe you won’t be adding in chemicals and you’re not seeking a vitamin, you’re seeking nutrients.

You can also make a smoothies or throw some fruit and/or herbs in water and let it sit then drink it. I despise cooking and this is easy enough for me. All you need is some glass (not plastic) carafes:

You don’t need any specific recipe; from watermelon + mint to lemon + blueberry to just some basil or rosemary, it all works. You can even use your fruit scraps, like orange peel.

Learn to drink tea. Personally, I’ve always hated the stuff, so I started by purchasing a bunch of different samplers. I ended up liking the brand Tiesta and within 10 months, I ordered the full bag of the flavor I liked most, Mango Pineapple (yes, I too was surprised that I would ever order mango anything):

Look how awesome this stuff is:

Talk about hydrolysis! Grab yourself some real, raw honey and drink up.

I am at the one-year mark since quitting white flour (and all supplements) and my life has changed for the best. Astonishingly, my health issues have vanished. I haven’t broken another bone, I no longer need a leg brace because the terrible cramp disappeared, my indigestion, painful urination and other issues were gone within weeks of changing my diet and best of all, I sleep amazing now, without any kind of night time supplement. I used to call myself a night owl because I would suddenly get this burst of energy after dark and if I wanted to sleep I needed to take something and wait for it to kick in, but that is no longer the case. My body is now ready for bed and when my head hits the pillow I am out cold, naturally - and I no longer “sleep hot”! No more opening the window in winter, no more kicking the blankets off, no more sweating. I cannot explain how incredible the sleep is, I wake up excited to write articles for a few hours before I go to my real job.

When I ceased consuming these poisons I suddenly no longer wanted to drink my beloved whiskey. I didn’t even have to try to quit drinking because I no longer wanted to. Although I have always been a thinner person, I somehow lost over 40 pounds by changing my diet. All of the foods I used to love, especially Taco Bell, now taste horrible so there is no temptation.

When your body naturally detoxes - a real detox, not using chemicals to detox because there is no such thing as detoxing with chemicals - you suddenly want fresh, clean foods and things like white flour hamburger buns are gross; you no longer have to try to avoid these foods because you don’t want them. When you are clean from chemicals you reach this new stage with your body where it will tell you what it wants you to consume, but this time around it isn’t telling you to order a pizza, it is telling you cucumber slices sound delicious or have more tea, but there is no way to reach this stage if your system is being hijacked by toxins.

The first step to changing your diet is resetting your taste buds and this can only be accomplished by removing chemicals from it. The easiest step is eliminating supplements. Not only will you cease consuming toxins but you’ll have more money to spend - grab yourself a tea sampler or some glass carafes with the savings.

If we stop playing doctor on ourselves and stop letting people tell us what our bodies need and instead start letting our bodies tell us what it needs, we have discovered the real meaning of healthcare.

*I am not doctor, none of this is medical advice. It is all based on my research and my lived experience. I truly believe we all should do what we feel is best for us. If you are taking supplements and they are working for you, GREAT! TAKE THEM. What you choose to put into your body makes no difference in my life and I support your decision either way.

In my next article I am going to teach everyone how to research ingredients (chemicals) - a beginners guide to finding out what you are actually eating; super entry-level stuff for people who want to verify everything I have said or verify anything anyone else is claiming. Once you learn how to locate real data, you’ll never be duped again.

Here is a compilation of my work as well as other authors. Mine are in bold.

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

I started off this article by saying that we are not saying people are dying from supplement use, but the truth is, they are, and when you learn the ingredients in these things, it’s easy to see how this could happen

