I am going to share with you an email I sent to my buddy

. I made a few tweaks and added in sources since I didn’t include those in the email to my friends:

Hey Jamie,

I'm working on really deep vitamin research that is kind of blowing my mind at the moment. After discovering vitamins have never been properly isolated and the entire industry is another Big Pharma sham, I kept digging and this rabbit hole never ends. This is where I am so far with research, tell me If you have anything to add or if I am wrong about anything, I know vitamins overlap with your research:

Aluminum, Silver Nanoparticles, Gold Nanoparticles = Conduct electrical current

Then there's Magnesium = I have just scraped the surface of the literature on its use as an alternative power source

COMPONENTS OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION:

✅️ METALS

✅️ MAGNETIC MATERIAL

✅️ CONDUCTORS

✅️ SEMICONDUCTORS

✅️ PIEZOELECTRIC MATERIALS (produce an electric charge). Piezoelectric materials include:

Iron Oxide

Lead

Zinc

Potassium

Copper

Sodium Bismuth

Barium, which is falling from the sky in rain samples thanks to relentless spraying operations

NANOSCALE ENERGY HARVESTING

Back in 2010, a paper was published called An Update on Nano-Scale Technologies for RF and Microwave Applications:

As you can guess by looking at the title, this publication is about nanotechnology and frequency. In this paper there is a section called NANOSCALE ENERGY HARVESTING. It says, “In the laboratory of Zhong Lin Wang at the Georgia Institute of Technology (www.gatech.edu), the blinking number on a small LCD signals the success of a five-year effort to power conventional electronic devices with nanoscale generators that harvest mechanical energy from the environment using an array of tiny nanowires. In this case, the mechanical energy comes from compressing a nanogenerator between two fingers, but it could also come from a heartbeat, the pounding of a hiker’s shoe on a trail, the rustling of a shirt, or the vibration of a heavy machine.”

In a later part of the document, they discuss using Graphene Oxide. They also talk about Quantum Dots and Carbon Nanotubes… again, this paper was published 14 years ago.

Now get this, yesterday I was listening to a podcast from 2018:

It was about self assembling nanoparticles being found in blood, but 2018 was long before Covid vaccines (skip to 20 minute mark of podcast). Meaning, this self assembling sh*t is not from the vaccines (I mean, I'm sure it is also in the vaccines). I believe supplements (via vitamins and food fortification), which are completely unregulated, are the key method they have been using to put this stuff in us. This would also explain why the FDA has chosen to keep this industry unregulated; zero oversight so these supplements can be used for an Agenda. Is it coincidence that the pills, drops and powders we are consuming for our health appear to contain all of the components of electricity generation? And this happens to be in-line with what they are now admitting, which is that they want to use us as a power source?:

And we have people that already have been turned into a power source: (16 second video)

Then, as if that isn’t crazy enough, they rushed to put up "5G" towers all over during Covid so people could have "faster internet speeds"? That makes no f*cking sense. These towers crank out every frequency, including military frequencies and the frequencies needed to control the nanoparticles.

Anyway, let me know if you have anything to add or if I am wrong.

-AG

So that was my email with some tweaks. Think about this folks:

From the time a child is conceived, he is poisoned with prenatal vitamins containing these ingredients. When he is born, he is injected with a multitude of vaccines, containing all kinds of sh*t. Simultaneously, he can be fed formula that has been fortified with these ingredients. When he becomes old enough to consume normal food, that too is fortified.

From the time the child is a toddler, and throughout his entire life, he consumes even more of these ingredients via supplements, which have been beaten into our brains as a must-have for health - and this ingestion is in addition to the food supply fortification and enrichment program.

As the child grows, he continues to be injected. If I recall correctly, the current schedule is around 70 childhood shots. By the time teenage years are reached, the health problems have begun; from childhood obesity to allergies to Autism, ADHD and ADD and everything in between… it seems every young person now has a health problem. And the solution? Pharmaceuticals and supplements, of course - This lab test says you’re low in iron! Get your levels up! Here’s an iron substitute in a fancy bottle for you!

More poison not only equals more money for Big Pharma, but it also gives more opportunity for human experimentation… evil experimentation for a bigger Agenda.. the United Nations Agenda, in which the population is reduced, carbon is king and utilities must be rationed because they are not ecofriendly. Is it coincidence that the UN happens to be who is behind the food fortification program to ensure we all consume our daily dose of much needed vitamins?

My friends, we should not be asking “how can we stop being turned into chargers?”, we should instead be asking…

WHAT ARE WE POWERING AND HOW LONG HAVE WE BEEN POWERING IT FOR?

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Share

NEXT READ:

OR CHECK OUT MY SUPPLEMENT INVESTIGATIONS:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

HCQ - Self Assembling Nanoparticles

toxic omega-3s- highly oxidative & graph power source https://www.bitchute.com/video/aZE3T8cGwuvR/

https://winnerscience.com/electrical-properties-of-nanomaterials/

https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/properties-of-nanomaterials/47195657

page 9 https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/properties-of-nanomaterials/47195657

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zJ9t2Zxh8amg

https://www.highfreqelec.summittechmedia.com/Dec10/HFE1210_TechRept.pdf

Iron Oxide https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2013/bm/c3bm60015g

https://nj.gov/health/eoh/rtkweb/documents/fs/1036.pdf

Aluminum Nano in vx https://www.bitchute.com/video/pztnvFgEe51K/

https://librti.com/view-video/technology-from-the-pits-of-hell-dr

https://phys.org/news/2010-04-magnesium-alternative-power-source.html

A large-scale association study for nanoparticle C60 uncovers mechanisms of nanotoxicity interrupting the native conformations of DNA/RNA https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3439907/

https://www.GreenLivingShow.ca/

http://Bryan396.com/

https://c60canada.com/2017/10/26/c60-fullerene-is-able-to-cross-the-blood-brain-barrier/

comprehending the nature of assembling and delivery with liposome and how it can or will oxidize the brain...More NANOtransformation: http://tinyurl.com/ydy5jze9 7:00

Bryan 396 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkRqiL-g9lRjU70ZziYSw-A 7:35 MEN: nano silver, titanium dioxide (check underarm deodorant ingredients), cadmium 17:00 http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/02/06/canadas-trudeau-corrects-woman-for-using-mankind-at-town-hall.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aZE3T8cGwuvR/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zJ9t2Zxh8amg

Silica https://www.bitchute.com/video/jo0NUbf1y64

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/toEBVOTp3a1C