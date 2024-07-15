I said I was going to publish Uvalde: Part 6 today, the multi-part story of how simply looking into details of something nearly destroyed my life in 2022, but this HCQ article is far more important. Uvalde 6 has been moved to July 31st.

HOW HCQ CAME TO BE

History books tell us that miraculous Hydroxychloroquine was invented by a hero who didn’t wear a cape, Mr. Alexander R. Surrey of the Sterling Drug Inc. Due to his hard work, in 1949, US Patent No. 2546658 was filed. This patent was to use HCQ as a groundbreaking treatment for Malaria. The patent was granted and HCQ saved the world. Sounds like a dream come true! Now do you want some real history? You know, the stuff the history books accidently leave out? For those of us who like sugar-coated churros, not sugar-coated history, come along with me as I break down what actually happened:

Back in 1925 there were six huge German chemical companies: AGFA, BASF, Bayer, Chemische Fabrik Griesheim-Elektron, Hoechst, and Weiler-ter-Meer. In the late 1930s, those six poison makers got together and created a new company which they named I.G Farben (Yeah, that IG Farben).

Right after creating the new company they went to work making poison for WWII and medicine for the people. They then used human experimentation to test their new weapons and health products. It was right around this time that a scientist from one of those companies within the IG Farben umbrella, Bayer, made a new medicine. That scientist was Hands Andersag and that medicine was Resochin. The problem with Resochin was it was massively toxic to humans, so the medicine-and-weapon-men decide to scrap it. Fun Fact: Mr. Andersag also was the first to make chemical “Vitamin B-6” (have you read my series on poison vitamins?).

Even though it was decided that Resochin was just too harmful to become a human drug, another Bayer scientist, Mr. Alexander R. Surrey (hero without a cape dude) saw hope in it and refused to let it die, cuz Malaria. You see, they needed to make a drug that would save people from the illness caused by the mosquito-born virus (btw, I have yet to locate a single paper which shows any 100% healthy person who had not been pumped full of medicine who was bitten by a mosquito or fly and developed an illness. Science has tried to prove this since the 1930s and has failed. Because they can’t prove it any normal way, what they do is inject people and lab animals with sh*t in syringes and claim that is the same as an insect bite. Read my Ivermectin investigation, Rockefeller Yellow Fever Fraud and The Zika Rabbit Hole (coming August 2024)).

So, this uncaped-hero-scientist who didn’t want poisonous Resochin to fade away (cuz Malaria) carried on with human experiments using the potent chemical concoction and eventually made it into a new blend called Sontonchin. Sontonchin was then taken into hospitals and mental hospitals where it was given to patients to see just how toxic it was (AKA: more human experimentation).

Next thing you know, unexplainably, a company called Winthorp Chemical, who was not part of the IG Farben umbrella, somehow obtained permission to manufacture Sontonchin under the name Chloroquine.

Only a few years later, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was granted FDA approval. As soon as the FDA greenlighted HCQ, the medicine men made a new version of it, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate (which they called “Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate”). They claimed Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate was better than its father-product because it was 40% less toxic. They also claimed that this product, which was made cuz Malaria, was now also a phenomenal treatment for “autoimmune diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and post Lyme Arthritis”.

For the next 50+ years, this cure-all was sold by Sanofi Aventis under the brand name Plaquenil. When the patent expired in 2013 it became fair game and could be turned into a generic drug, and here we are today… eat it for Covid, eat it for Cancer, eat it for the Flu, eat it for parasites, eat it for porphyria cutanea tarda, just eat it… please eat it. “I enjoy eating this IG Farben product for my health”, you say, but quickly add, “but I would like to know what exactly I am eating because I like to count calories…” - let’s try to get you some answers…

WHAT EXACTLY IS HCQ?

From my prior research, we already know that almost all of the chemicals used to make vaccines, pharmaceuticals and vitamins come from India and China. In fact, the same Big Pharma factories make all three, which is why vitamins are often tainted with prescription drugs, Oops! Someone didn’t clean the machines good enough! Issue a recall because Viagra is in 280,000 bottles of vitamin D! (← that is literally what happens).

Let’s head over to India and China and check out HCQ, direct from the manufacturers.

Here is beautiful HCQ Power from China:

Think of all the Malaria virus that can be cured!

Here’s what it looks like before it is finely ground and pressed into pills or put inside pill casings: (23 second video)

As mentioned, you can also buy it from India. In fact, roughly 300 metric tons of HCQ was sold across the world in 2018 and India manufactured the lion’s share of it. That’s 660,000 pounds of HCQ - and that was before Covid. What was it during Covid? 900 metric tons?

If only that hero without a cape was alive to see his accomplishment!

So many lives saved!

And if you don’t need a 55 gallon drum of it, you can also order bulk 30-count boxes from India for only 106 Indian Rupees each, that’s like $1 in US currency. But if you only need a single months supply, GoodRx.com or a Freedom Doctor can sell it to you 30 pills for as little as $28. What a deal!

Now that we know what it looks like, let’s make sure it’s safe by looking at the Manufacturers Safety Data Sheets (MSDS, also known as SDS). These sheets are legal requirements for chemical makers and chemical solicitors. The sheet tells factories and those who will be working with their product how to protect themselves, how to dispose of the empty containers, what to do if you spill it, yada yada. This means that while doctors and the media can tell us the product is harmless and packed full of health, the chemical maker has to be honest on their MSDS because lying can result in major legal repercussions and massive lawsuits that could shut down their company. After all, these are all chemicals and chemicals are dangerous. If the factory isn’t careful they can end up in situation like The Time Vitamin B Contaminated a Town.

Here’s a HCQ Sulfate Safety Data Sheet (SDS) from one of the most popular chemical sellers, Cayman:

When we scroll down the page to the Hazards Identification section we learn it is “Harmful if Swallowed”:

We also see the exclamation point image. This is called a pictogram. Here is what that specific symbol means:

“Do not swallow, touch or inhale”, and they make it very clear that this product harms the environment. Now let’s look at ThermoFisher’s MSDS. I like Thermo’s sheets because they usually have more details than other companies. Here we see it should not be used as food, drug or poison to kill life:

We also learn is it hazardous and we see the same warning information:

Some famous doctor is going to say I’m a confused shill - which I am getting quite used to. Someone should make me a Confused Shill coffee mug or plaque for my wall. This famous doctor is going to claim those MSDS are not for the type we eat! Don’t listen to Agent131711! That author is a fool!. To which I reply, “Then what exactly is it being used for? What are the alternative uses for HCQ Sulfate that do not involve feeding it to people? Laundry detergent filler? Pillow stuffing? Is it used in latex paint? If the only use is feeing it to people, why are they manufacturing non-edible medicine?”. But because I don’t have time to wait for answers, to appease the famous doctors, let’s look at USP Grade HCQ Sulfate. USP Grade is the best-of-the-best-of-the-best. USP Grade is like Wagyu Beef, but even better. It’s the purest, cleanest, top shelf version of the chemical money can buy. There is no grade better than USP. If Jesus was a scientist he would be making USP grades. Surely this must appease said doctors, right?

The MSDS for USP Grade HCQ Sulfate we are going to look at comes from Merck’s chemical company branch, Sigma Aldrich. See, it says right there, USP, I even highlighted it so there is no confusion. I also drew arrows to show exactly where the Safety Data Sheet is located:

Closeup for my cell phone readers:

Are we all on the same page (literally and figuratively?). Ok, good. Let’s proceed.

When we open the PDF file for the sheet, we see some very interesting warnings. Here we see that this product is to be used only in labs to make other substances. We also see that this top-shelf-best-of-the-best USP Grade HCQ Sulfate is part of a Research and Development Exemption:

Do you know what a TSCA R&D Exemption is? TSCA means Toxic Substances Control Act and R&D means Research & Development. Exemption means “Don’t worry about it”:

It means “Just make the product. We will deal with safety or whatever later”. Let’s scroll down the page to the Hazards section:

Same sh*t, different sheet:

Here’s the best part: regarding what exactly HCQ Sulfate does (other than curing diseases and viruses), we have no clue because it hasn’t been tested. What are the toxicological effects? Answer: No data available:

Reproductive toxicity? Answer: No data available:

What about when it’s released into the environment? Guess what the answer is… go ahead, guess…

Here’s my favorite part of this top-shelf-best-of-the-best-exceeds-all-standards product: “To the best of our knowledge, the chemical, physical, and toxicological properties have not been thoroughly tested”:

Because testing has not been performed, the UK government can honestly tell women, “There’s no evidence to suggest that taking hydroxychloroquine reduces fertility in either men or women” - they’re right. Based on “no data available”, there really is no evidence of anything because it has not been researched:

See how that works? But surely some form of testing must have been performed because this chemical blend received the FDA thumbs-up, right?

This next file we are going to look at is directly from FDA.gov:

And it is for the top shelf sh*t, the famous-doctor-approved-better-than-Wagyu-beef-Jesus-is-making-it-in-labs-USP-grade:

Let’s scroll down the sheet to the section called Carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, impairment of fertility (located on Page 6 of the purest-ever USP grade HCQ). Here we see long-term studies have not been conducted so we don’t know if it’s a carcinogen:

Directly under that we see, “The mutagenic potential of hydroxychloroquine was not evaluated. However, chloroquine has been shown to be a catalytic inhibitor of DNA repair enzymes (topoisomerase II) and to produce weak genotoxic effects through this mode of action.”

Now scroll to page 7 and you will see it’s toxic to infants therefore “caution should be exercised” by nursing mothers

It’s also toxic to kids and even small doses can kill them:

And few people over the age of 65 were involved in the clinical trials, so there’s that. It goes on to say there could be issues when feeding this chemical concoction to old people because the kidneys have to work hard to flush out all the toxins in it and sometimes old kidneys just can't handle the job:

The pages after that display a lengthy list of side effects that I don’t feel like covering, but you can read them here. The good news is, other than HCQ Sulfate being deadly to infants, harmful to kids and the elderly, and producing pages of side effects for everybody, it’s a miracle cure for all of your ailments which is why it’s on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines.

There’s also this study published on NIH.gov about HCQ causing spontaneous abortions but those researchers were probably confused idiots, like me:

“Agent, it was nice of you to spend your entire weekend looking this info up but you still haven’t told me what is in HCQ, so I still can’t count the calories!” - Oh sh*t, you are right! Let’s do that now:

INGREDIENTS IN HCQ SULFATE

Let’s start with Plaquenil, because that is the FDA approved version of the product. The ingredients are on the same FDA sheet we have been looking at. Here we see HCQ Sulfate is the active ingredient and we also see inactive ingredients:

Let’s go some of through a couple of these inactives:

Magnesium Stearate: a toxic ingredient that is also a popular supplement ingredient because those who make the pharmaceuticals make the vitamins (1 minute video)

Propylene Glycol is Antifreeze, but don’t worry, it’s not that toxic!

Here are the fun ones, probably the entire reason you wanted to read this article:

Polysorbate 80 is what carries compounds across blood brain barrier. Any time that ingredient label says Polysorbate 80, it’s coming for your brain, baby!

Polysorbate is required for the nanocarriers of HCQ to help you:

By the way, I love the title of that article: HCQ: An alternative to COVID-19

Black Iron Oxide. Oh boy, where to begin. Graphene Oxide is the horrible magnetic stuff in those evil vaccines that only the sheep get. “BAAAAA!”, my side says as they make and share thousands upon thousands of videos warning the sheep about this dangerous magnetic ingredient. “You’re no longer human! You have been turned into an electromagnetic field! STOP THE VACCINATIONS IMMEDIATELY!” (53 second video)

“Once Graphene is inside you, you can never get it out!”, the Freedom Doctors warn as they peddle HCQ as a way to fight Covid. What they don’t know is that HCQ contains Black Iron Oxide, which is also magnetic nanoparticles, which do the exact same thing as Graphene Oxide. In fact, it’s so similar that it too can be remotely controlled to self-assemble:

Just incase someone can’t read that due to the small print, it says, “iron oxide nanoparticles… become superparamagnetic… their magnetic behavior only when an external magnetic field is applied. The magnetic moment of ferrite nanoparticles can be greatly increased by controlled clustering of a number of individual superparamagnetic nanoparticles into superparamagnetic nanoparticle clusters … with the external magnetic field switched off, the remanence falls back to zero”.

Maybe you’re wondering what “superparamagnetic” means like I was. Here you go:

Ah, ok, these particles can be “steered” using temperature and / or magnetism.

Both Iron Oxide and Graphene Oxide are great for medicine. Iron Oxide, with its superparamagnetic properties is especially good for biomedicine and biological imaging.

And they can be combined to create nanocomposites, “Graphene Iron Oxide”, also known as GO-Iron Oxide. When combined they have superior electromagnetic wave absorption properties.

Regarding Iron Oxide, it can be activated with a magnetic field, meanwhile we are being pulsed nonstop, but especially while we sleep: (34 second video)

Is it just uncanny timing that while we are chomping products like HQC and injecting vaccines with the same ingredients then all getting blasted with EMF, we see this Bird Flu Outbreak? Here’s the CDC map from July 10th, 2024:

Below, I overlayed the July 10th CDC map with the pulsing video I recorded hours later, at 2:24am on July 11th: (43 second video)

Is that enough to make people feel like severe crap? Crap that is then called a virus to push a further Agenda? I’d say most likely. (40 second video)

Back to the nanoparticles and HCQ: What is happening when those HCQ magnetic nanoparticles that cross the blood-brain barrier activate and self-assemble because we are being pulsed 24/7, but especially hard in midnight hours? I don’t know, but it sure can’t be good.

Here’s where I’m at right now with this research: Do we seriously have any clue WTF we are eating under the guise of an award-winning cure-all, HCQ? If we have no idea what we are consuming, why the hell are we putting a Bayer product made to cure Malaria virus into our bodies? We’re worried about preservatives in bread then eating chemicals that run across our blood-brain barrier like Usain Bolt and superparamagnetic sh*t that self-assembles when hit with EMF or temp? It gets worse…

Do you know what “neutrophils” means?

I had no clue what neutrophils meant, so I looked it up:

It’s our WHITE BLOOD CELLS! We are feeding a Toxic Substance Control Act Research & Development Exempt chemical concoction with no safety testing to our “activated white blood cells” because of “Covid Virus”? Am I the only person who thinks this is f*cking insane?

There are lots of other ingredients, many of which I have already covered in my vitamin investigations (I will add links to the bottom of this article). Next, let me show you how the coveted main ingredient, Hydroxychloroquine, is made (maybe a famous doctor can circle which of these ingredients is the one that is helping us?):

HOW THE MAIN INGREDIENT, HCQ, IS MADE

Here’s your shopping list (make sure you purchase food grade or USP grade!):

Aminoquinoline

Aminoquinoline is derived from quinoline, an incredibly toxic chemical composition:

Quinoline is a carcinogen that is suspected of causing genetic defects:

Hydroxyethanamine

Hydroxyethanamine (Diethylamine) is used to manufacture corrosion inhibitors, pesticides and pharmaceuticals (to keep us healthy).

Sodium Hydroxide

Is also known as lye and caustic soda

FeSO4

Ferrous sulfate, also known as iron(II) sulfate, is a byproduct of titanium dioxide. If I recall correctly, this was also a byproduct from the steel pickling industry that we discussed in my piece The United Nations Evil Food Fortification Program. Ferrous sulfate is also used Ink and dye manufacturing.

Raney Nickle

Raney Nickle is derived from aluminium alloy (nickle). To make Raney Nickle, you heat aluminium into a molten state then dissolve nickel into it. This molten mixture is then cooled and small quantities of chromium are added. Next it is ground into a fine powder then treated with sodium hydroxide. The completed product is used to make pesticide, nylon, rubber additives, fuel, (horrible) hydrogenated cooking oils and pharmaceuticals.

Chloroethanol

And lastly, chloroethanol. To make this you will need two ingredients and water. The first ingredient is Ethylene oxide:

Ethylene Oxide

This is from OSHA.gov:

If you can’t read that, it says, “Ethylene oxide… is also used as a fumigant in certain agricultural products and as a sterilant for medical equipment... Unfortunately, EtO possesses several physical and health hazards that merit special attention. EtO is both flammable and highly reactive. Acute exposures to EtO gas may result in respiratory irritation and lung injury, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, and cyanosis. Chronic exposure has been associated with the occurrence of cancer, reproductive effects, mutagenic changes, neurotoxicity, and sensitization.”

The second ingredient you will need to make Chloroethanol is Hydrochloric acid:

When you use those ingredients to perform the chemical reaction processes you will end up with super-toxic Hydroxichloroquine. You will then need the inactive ingredients, like the Polysorbate 80 and the Black Iron Oxide, to make it into the 40% less toxic Hydroxichloroquine Sulfate. Then it can be sold to help people suffering from viruses and diseases. Because the original patent has expired, the inactive ingredients used depend on the manufacturers recipe. For example, some do not contain Polysorbate 80 and instead contain Macrogol:

Let’s take a peek at some of the alternative ingredients in HCQ:

Titanium Dioxide (E171): The European Food Safety Authority recently concluded that this ingredient is dangerous because it can be a genotoxic carcinogen that can damage DNA.

The substance was banned in Europe in 2022. INRAE researchers then discovered that “the nanoparticles that make up this additive can pass directly through the buccal mucosa” and quickly enter the bloodstream. The buccal mucosa is the lining of the cheeks and the back of the lips, inside the mouth where they touch the teeth.

Macrogol: You have likely heard the terms Hydrogel and Microgel by now. Macrogol is a Hydrogel. The term “microgel” was created in 1949 (holy cow! Who knew they have been working on this for that long?). Microgel comes from the macromolecular system.

Macrogol works with nanoparticles and aluminum. It also known as polyethylene glycol (PEG) which is designed to enhance the penetration of other active ingredients and makes for a longer-acting medicinal effect.

Under the Hydrogel / Macrogol / Microgel is Nanogel. These gels require a polymer to function…

Polypovidone, also known as povidone or PVP, is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a synthetic polymer vehicle for dispersing and suspending drugs. It’s considered to be so safe by both the WHO and the United Nations that it is also used as a food additive and in vitamins.

IN CLOSING

I’m not saying people shouldn’t eat this or Ivermectin or “vitamins”. What I do firmly believe is that there needs to be transparency in medicine, including alternative medicine. I believe, if someone wants to purchase Ivermectin from their favorite famous doctor, they should be told the truth about what it is before purchase, “This is genetically modified bacteria made in a lab with harsh chemicals. It carries many warnings and has been proven to reduce fertility. It is commonly used as insecticide and kills a large percentage of species of animals on this planet, including fire ants, cockroaches and even blue crabs. You need to take this insecticide poison so it goes into your bloodstream to kill parasites because that is what it was manufactured to do. If you take it as soon as you begin to feel ill with symptoms of Covid virus, it might help you recover faster”.

Equally, I believe there should be transparency with HCQ, “What you are purchasing is HCQ Sulfate because it is 40% less toxic than pure Hydroxychloroquine. Although FDA approved and award-winning, little-to-no testing has been performed on it regarding its toxicity, mutagenicity or carcinogenicity because it is part of a Research & Development Exemption. This product contains magnetic nanoparticles that cross the blood-brain barrier and self-assemble when hit with magnetic fields and temperature. It too may help your body fight off the Covid Virus”.

And finally, people keep emailing me to ask if (insert any product here) is a good alternative to a vitamin or supplement or medicine. I can’t possibly look into all these products people ask about so I made a saying to help you know:

If it’s made in a lab, it’s probably bad. If it comes from God, it’s good for your bod.

And by the way, it appears HCQ is a calorie free food.

