Back in 1995, Doctor Pierre Gilbert tried warning the world of mandated vaccines that will be magnetic, send and receive frequencies and ultimately have the ability to control peoples minds:

English Translation: "In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory. And these vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent. And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie. Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda"

I couldn’t figure out how to layout this post to make it flow nicely, so it’s a mess, but it’s an important mess with lots of evidence, most of which you might not have seen because I spend my time in the dark corners of the internet, dusting off cobwebs to unearth long-forgotten trinkets, then I show them to you, just like an old episode of Antiques Roadshow. Here’s what we are going to cover, in this order:

MAGNETIC VACCINES

NANOTECHNOLOGY

WTF EVEN IS GRAPHENE OXIDE? (The answer might shock you)

GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINES

MAGNETIC GRAPHENE?

GRAPHENE AND MIND CONTROL

GRAPHENE RAIN & CHEMTRAILS

GOVERNMENT WHISTLEBLOWERS: CHEMTRAILS AND MIND CONTROL

ELECTRIC PROPERTIES OF GRAPHENE + PEOPLE ARE BEING TURNED INTO CHARGING STATIONS

SUPER INTERESTING DOCUMENTS I DISCOVERED

MAGNETIC VACCINES

Maybe Dr. Pierre’s warning explains the “magnetic vaccine” phenomenon? Here’s a 5-minute video compilation, made by Tim Truth that shows metal sticking to peoples injection sites.

NANOTECHNOLOGY IN VACCINES

I know this stuff sounds crazy because you are a logical person and hearing there could be microscopic machines swimming around inside people like they’re old ladies doing water aerobics is absurd. Then, when you hear, “and they could be for mind control”, it sounds like something a 12-year old boy who just ate an entire pack of Pixy Stix would say. It sounds crazy because it is crazy. In fact, it’s batshit-crazy-mad-scientist-stuff in our world, but in the medical technology field it’s not called “Crazy”, it’s called an “Achievement”. So what exactly is “nanotechnology”? Here’s a 1-minute video that is at least six years old about creepy AF “Micro-Swimmers” (nanotechnology), which are made mostly from metals and other “inorganic materials”. Inorganic is a nicer way of saying “not natural”, AKA manmade:

So we can now agree that nanotechnology, despite being the epidemy of WTF, is not a theory (therefore not a conspiracy theory either; I just want to cover all bases here). It is unfortunately real, and it is unfortunately being used in vaccines, specifically the unfortunate Covid Vaccines, taken by the unfortunate many… unfortunately:

WTF EVEN IS GRAPHENE OXIDE?

Graphene Oxide is a byproduct of manufacturing GRAPHITE Oxide. A byproduct is typically waste, meaning it's trash. It's garbage. It's junk. It's take-it-to-the-curb-on-Tuesday-night. It’s a Chelsea Handler comedy special: (2:20 video)

To make Graphene Oxide, graphite is combined with “strong oxidizers” (usually sulfuric acid). And, if you really want your mind blown right now… they have figured out how to make graphene from plastic waste… now think about this:

Are you picking up what I’m putting down? Is it just coincidence that the recycling program collects plastic, when all along the plastic can’t be recycled? We will be discussing that massive fraud very soon, so click it or miss it:

GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINES

Graphene Oxide is now being used as an Adjuvant in vaccines. An adjuvant is something that makes your body work to fight it off because the theory behind vaccines is basically, “We are going to shoot bad shit into your arm. Your body will fight the bad shit and ultimately conquer the bad shit. Once the bad shit is defeated, it will wave its white flag and your lungs and such will be protected, so if the real-life-bad-shit ever hunts you down, gets into your mouth and tries to make you sick, it can’t because your arm-shot gave you immunity” (sure sounds really f*cking stupid when stated like that, now doesn’t it?)

Graphene Oxide being an adjuvant would explain why researchers have been reporting finding it in the Covid Vaccines. In fact, The Expose just published a fantastic piece showing evidence that it indeed is an ingredient in Pfizer’s, despite the vaccine manufacturer continuing to deny it:

Then there’s this doctor who claims to have found eggs in a vaccine that feed on Graphene. He also says he found inorganic materials and metals:

Is it just me, or have there been times when you think to yourself, “at this point it would be easier to list what isn’t in the Covid Vaccines. I’ll go first; broccoli.”

MAGNETIC GRAPHENE?

When looking deeper into Graphene, you discover that, although it is not magnetic in the raw, it can be made to have magnetic properties:

Remember how I warned you that this post is a disorganized mess? Making graphene magnetic will come up again, later in this post.

GRAPHENE AND MIND CONTROL

In 1989, Los Angeles Times ran an article that said, within 10 years, electronic or “chemical implants” will be used for mind control: (36 second video)

In 2021, Dr. Robert Young published a slideshow titled, “Magnetic Phenomenon (CV 19 Vials)”, and in it he discussed Graphene Oxide being used to remote control the the heartbeat of a mouse:

Here’s another slide from the same presentation:

The slideshow also references a patent for remote-control using Magnetic Graphene. The patent owner is ROCKEFELLER:

If you want to watch a 1-minute video about the patent, here you go:

I have some absolutely insane dirt on Rockefeller coming soon, so make sure you’re subbed:

GRAPHENE RAIN & CHEMTRAILS

Here’s what typical Graphene Powder looks like:

Recently Dane Wigginton from GeoEngineeringWatch reported that Graphene is coming down in rain water, which is interesting because we also have tons of photos and videos of planes spraying gray / black.

Then there’s these new “black clouds” in the sky:

Is this Graphene? I don’t know, but it sure seems to fit. Whatever is sprayed in the atmosphere has to come down in the rain, so, yeah. Alternatively it could be soot / sulfur blend, which is also what they have fantasized about spraying since the early 1990s.

GOVERNMENT WHISTLEBLOWERS: CHEMTRAILS AND MIND CONTROL

Former United Nations representative turned whistleblower, Alfred Webre, on Chemtrails and Mind Control: (1:02 video)

Former military doctor, Bill Deagle, on Chemtrails: (2:20 video)

ELECTRIC PROPERTIES OF GRAPHENE

MIT authored a paper about the electric properties of Graphene:

Shockingly, some vaccinated people claim they have already been turned into chargers. I can’t decide if this is shitty or super convenient. Imagine being at a weekend music festival and everyone is begging to use your arm. (17 second video)

Harvard has been researching electrical properties of Graphene and Graphene crossing the Blood-Brain barrier (1 minute video):

Under oath testimony from the US Air Force regarding HAARP and how they found new ways to put energy into the atmosphere. (25 second video):

Fun Fact: the testimony above was related to the military wanting to SELL HAARP because they claimed they didn’t need it anymore. I have dug and dug and dug and I cannot figure out who purchased it. If you have access to the bill of sale, please share it with me.

SUPER INTERESTING DOCUMENTS I DISCOVERED

This one is VERY strange. You know the Harvard Demons in Graphene document mentioned in the video above? Check out how peculiar this is: Here’s a screenshot of this document when it was first published. You can see, it clearly says demon. I even underlined it in blue:

In fact, the document used the word Demons twice, in addition to the title. BUT, when I went to lookup the URL for that document so I could add it to my Sources section of this article, I realized they changed the word to say ANGEL, despite the title still saying Demons in Graphene:

In the revised version of Demons in Graphene, the word Demons appears 0 times, with the exception of the title. What the hell? (Pun intended)

But that’s not all… look who is sponsoring this study… the muthaf*cking Department of Energy! I repeat, the Department of ENERGY!!!!

But wait, it gets crazier; the co-sponsors are SRC which stands for Semi Conductor Research as well as ONR, which is the Office of Naval Research. They are experimenting with Graphene, Plasma and Power, which is what Dr. Deagle said in his testimony in the earlier video.

When I was researching Magnetic Vaccines, this 1994 document kept coming up; “HIV Protein Sequence/Structure Analysis in Support of Vaccine Development”; that may seem like no big deal, but let me mention that it is also authored by the Department of ENERGY (DOE) and Defense Technical Information Center (DOD).

I figured out that the reason it keeps appearing in my “magnetic” + ”vaccine” keyword searches is because one of the keywords related to the document is “NUCLEAR MAGNETIC RESONANCE”. I don’t really know what that means, but equally, it doesn’t sound like part of vaccine development, does it? Maybe I’m wrong, but let me also mention, these studies are being done at Fort Detrick military base. This is the location that almost all of the really crazy chemical and biological warfare operations originated from. Oh, and there’s Monoclonal Antibodies again. I’ve been telling you there’s something sketchy about those things:

The Department of ENERGYs purpose is supposed to be dealing with ENERGY, nuclear power and the militaries nuclear weapons program. Their website states, “The mission of the Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.”… so why the F is it involved in vaccine development? Think about it like this; you go to the zoo and the penguin exhibit employee says to you, “Our giraffes have been knitting nice sweaters lately. Stop by the gift shop on your way out”, wouldn't your first thought be, “why?”. Even if your first thought was, “how?”, your second thought would absolutely be, “why?”. Now imagine if you found out the giraffes weren’t just knitting, they were actually sewing a complete clothing line, using your tax dollars. You look into it and discover there's giraffes making kilts then selling them on eBay. There's giraffes listing felt fedoras on Etsy. There's $12.99 baby Giraffe outfits on Poshmark. At that point, it wouldn't matter if the finished apparel looked nice because you see no reason for the project to begin with. Then you come to find out they're actually working for Nike, getting paid 5 cents per day. Enraged, you ask to speak to the zoo manager and you say to him, “if the giraffes want to do crafts, that’s fine, but I don’t want to pay for them. I already paid to get into the zoo, now I’m paying again for your animals to learn to backstitch?”. The manager replies, “It’s for The Greater Good”, then asks you to put your mask back on. Now you're twice as angry. Now imagine you find out all the lake perch are building solar panels for PG&E…. Ok, enough nonsense, let's get back to the article:

FUN FACT: Remember how earlier I stated that, since the early 1990s, they have been wanting to spray soot in the sky to block the sun? Where does soot come from? “THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY!”, I scream while slamming my fist on the table, nearly spilling my whiskey.

Another interesting document is from 2013, called “Crystalline magnetic carbon nanoparticle assisted photothermal delivery into cells”, which seems to align with what Dr. Pierre was talking about in the very first video:

In 2009, the US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (MRMC) / DOD contracted BioAnalysis.org to build “A Web-Accessible Protein Structure Prediction Pipeline“ for Biotechnology. This document uses the word Magnetic three times.

The contract is way too medical/ technical for me, but if you want to check it out, here you go.

Now imagine discovering the reason the zoo has dudes in bear suits is because inside that bear cave there's a CIA remote location. (which also explains why those bears are never out). While you think you're watching the animals, they're actually watching you….

