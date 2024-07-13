This article is basically an add-on to What if They’re NOT 5G Towers? The Untold History of GWEN Towers which was officially my second installment of Mindf*ck Mondays, a series for people who want so much truth that it changes how they view the world around them; crazy sh*t you have never heard anywhere else that bends your mind to the point of it breaking. Anyway, you seriously should read that first, then come back and read this.

WTF ARE THE PANELS ACTUALLY FOR?

After writing that piece I was left with one question; “what exactly are all of these panels for?“

We know, from the GWEN piece, each panel on a tower can be owned by someone different and ownership information on them is often blocked: (1:47 video)

And we know from my Satellite Hoax series that internet comes from the ocean: (1:36 video)

And we know call signals bounce off balloons: (34 second video)

So what are these panels doing exactly?

Are they pushing the internet signal along, therefore providing more expansive coverage? That can’t be true because of this: (52 second video)

The guy has an outstanding point; why is it that you can stand next to a tower and not have service if the entire point of the thing is service? And why are they lining these towers up, side-by-side when the EMF these things are cranking out spans ridiculous distances? (1:10 vide)

Being that “5G” means “5th Generation”, why do we need more of them, closer together? Shouldn’t the 5th Generation require less to do more? Isn’t that how technological advancements work?

Bear with me for a moment, this may seem confusing but it won’t be in the end: It turns out that what 5th Generation actually refers to is the frequency. You see, 2G, 3G and 4G towers emit frequencies between 1 - 6 Gigahertz (GHz). The Fifth Generation is capable of emitting all those frequencies in addition to 24-300 GHz as well as all of the frequencies in between and even frequencies lower than 1 GHz. How low can they go? 5G towers can emit frequency as low as 600 megahertz (MHz). Basically, we can summarize this by saying 5G towers can emit frequencies as low as 600 MHz and as high as 300 GHz… for laymen like myself who don’t know jack sh*t about hertz, what this means is “5G towers are frequency-emitting-machines”.

Just for comparison, a military radar operates in the 900 megahertz range.

So, the 5G tower can operate lower than the military radar or much higher, as much as 300,000 Megahertz (=300 GHz) higher. Whatever is going on, there’s a lot of hertzing, eh? Time to switch gears.

THE WALMART PILOT PROGRAM

In 2010, GoodHouskeeping.com published an article about Walmart starting a new pilot program using “smart tags”. The article outlines how Walmart will begin applying embedded chips on men’s basic apparel, such as jeans, socks and underwear. The purpose was to help “store staff to quickly identify what items are in stock”. These little chips use “the same technology that allows tollbooths to read the pass on your car's windshield and debit your account”. Nothing to see here, right? It’s just helping Walmart with ordering and monitoring inventory in their stores, see?:

Clearly, it’s nothing to lose sleep over:

Good Housekeeping points out you can kill the tag by simply cutting it in half, so stop being a stupid conspiracy theorist, ok?

SMART TAGS

I didn’t want to be a theorist but I wanted to verify that this was all the Smart Tags were:

And upon quick internet search, that is correct. They’re just paper tags with chips in them.

They can also come in sticker form:

Or actual tags:

Definitely nothing to fear, just normal business stuff, which makes sense because last November I wrote Gov Funded Clothing that Tracks, Monitors and Records You. In that piece we discussed Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) designing “Smart Garments” which, when developed, are going to be apparel that does exactly what the title said; track, monitor and record its wearer.

Fun Fact: This happened to also be part of the World Economic Forums goals.

At the time of writing that post, the Department of Defense and Navy were also looking to contract someone to create Smart Garment technology (view their contact posting here):

But it had not yet been developed because the contract was still open. However, while writing that piece, I had started Christmas shopping and couldn’t believe my eyes…

…a $350 coat that permanently emits GPS tracking signals… without ever needing to charge it…

I assumed that must be the furthest the technology had went; just some Walmart paper RFID inventory tags, a super expensive coat that tracks you and the WEF and Military orgasming over being able to watch people through their pants… but…

…as I was skimming through a Smart Tag manufacturer website to confirm these tags are nothing more than food for tinfoil-hat-wearers and porn for the US government, I noticed this:

When I clicked the Frequency box, it displayed a list of frequencies available for RFID Smart Tags:

So, the RFID Smart Tag frequency “UFH Global” 860-960 MHz does fall within the 5G tower frequency (600 MHz and higher). But what does it matter if a tower could read this?

Ok, yeah, the tower could indeed track the purchase from the store to your house but once you cut the tag off your shirt and throw it out, the spying is over, right? Was that really worth the 12 minutes of your life that you have invested in reading this? Of course not, and you know I would never do you like that, so are you ready to have your mind blown? (17 second video)

YES, THEY ARE SEWING THEM INTO CLOTHING. These special RFID Smart Sensor Trackers are “made from flexible cotton-polyester fabric with an embedded computer chip and wire antenna”. They can be sewn in to “stretchy, knit and delicate fabrics”, and…

… THEY LAST 200 WASHES …

But it gets crazier…

They are also hiding inside the CARE TAG. You know, the little tag that tells you if you need to dry clean the shirt and what materials it is made from:

Does apparel even last 200 washes these days? Folks, this is not just a paper tag that you cut off when you get home, this is secretly in the garment for it’s entire life, transmitting data…

Now get this… the company who makes this tracker is HID Global Corporation, a business involved with military operations, which makes sense because this video is over 13 years old: (43 second video)

Want to know what else they make? Yes, you sure do. They also make DIGITAL ID, including ePassports. Do you know who HID Global’s partners are? Other than military and government, they are partnered with The Internet of Things and companies who produce technology and products for the IoT.

Do we have proof the 5G towers are scanning clothing? Nope. But we already know the 5G Towers / GWEN Towers have been quietly modified to become a massive nationwide GPS system. We know the ownership information of the panels on the towers is blocked, and who has the ability to restrict access to information? Classified military operations. Now we know they have the ability to use the lowest frequency settings on the 5th Generation Towers to scan RFID tags. More towers = more scanning. More scanning = more GPS. Know the whereabouts of everything and everybody at all times. Is this why they want a tower on every corner, on the top of every church, at every school and playground?

Is it because it gives them the ability to scan, scan, scan? We know they chose a commodity item that everyone needs, clothing, to embed sensors. The RFID Smart Tags are being discreetly sewn into apparel and last 200 washes, during which time they are able to constantly transmit data. Where is the information being sent to? We have no idea where the transmitted data is going or what is being done with it. All we know is that the company who makes the stealth tags for apparel has developed Digital ID and is partnered with The Internet of Things, government and the military. And we know it all started with the Walmart Pilot Program… Walmart, the place that appeared out of nowhere, selling shirts for $3 and pants for $5… all of which came from our friends in China…

